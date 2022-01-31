My name is Marianna and I am a photographer from Italy. I am passionate about taking cat photos!

I am working on a photographic series named "Cats in Venice" since 2017, trying to photograph and tell something about each cat I can find in Venice, Italy.

Usually, people ask me where to find them, as it is not easy at all. So I try to answer their questions by photographing cats popping up from literally anywhere, and yes, sometimes you have to look twice.

