My name is Marianna and I am a photographer from Italy. I am passionate about taking cat photos!

I am working on a photographic series named "Cats in Venice" since 2017, trying to photograph and tell something about each cat I can find in Venice, Italy.

Usually, people ask me where to find them, as it is not easy at all. So I try to answer their questions by photographing cats popping up from literally anywhere, and yes, sometimes you have to look twice.

Check out my previous article featuring pictures of people with their cats in Venice! You can also click here, here and here for more furry content!

More info: mariannazampieri.it | Instagram | Facebook

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Sandy

Sandy

Report

45points
Marianna Zampieri
POST
View More Replies... View more comments
#2

Ray

Ray

Report

41points
Marianna Zampieri
POST
Angelar
Angelar
Community Member
1 year ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I think these black&white photographs should be printed as classy postcards. They are lovely. I have a whole collection of similar ones on my walls, but these have more character!

6
6points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#3

Ziggy

Ziggy

Report

39points
Marianna Zampieri
POST
View More Replies... View more comments
#4

Kalypso

Kalypso

Report

38points
Marianna Zampieri
POST
View More Replies... View more comments
#5

Asia

Asia

Report

35points
Marianna Zampieri
POST
best turtle
best turtle
Community Member
1 year ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

the patch of black fur reminds me of the phantom of the opera mask

11
11points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#6

Maya

Maya

Report

35points
Marianna Zampieri
POST
View More Replies... View more comments
#7

Nina La Rossa

Nina La Rossa

Report

35points
Marianna Zampieri
POST
T.Milly
T.Milly
Community Member
1 year ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Humans can't see me muhahahaaaa!!!

4
4points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#8

Matisse

Matisse

Report

34points
Marianna Zampieri
POST
View More Replies... View more comments
#9

Maya

Maya

Report

33points
Marianna Zampieri
POST
Leo Domitrix
Leo Domitrix
Community Member
1 year ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

SOmething about this one says to me: "I am the piece of art in the gallery that follows you".

2
2points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#10

Sasha

Sasha

Report

32points
Marianna Zampieri
POST
View More Replies... View more comments
#11

Blue And May

Blue And May

Report

32points
Marianna Zampieri
POST
View More Replies... View more comments
#12

Nina

Nina

Report

31points
Marianna Zampieri
POST
best turtle
best turtle
Community Member
1 year ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

she pulled a prank on someone

4
4points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#13

Maya

Maya

Report

29points
Marianna Zampieri
POST
Dachshunds #1
Dachshunds #1
Community Member
1 year ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Pssst! Ya want some free kibble?

3
3points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#14

Barina

Barina

Report

29points
Marianna Zampieri
POST
View More Replies... View more comments
#15

Unknown

Unknown

Report

27points
Marianna Zampieri
POST
View More Replies... View more comments
#16

Van Gogh

Van Gogh

Report

27points
Marianna Zampieri
POST
Annie
Annie
Community Member
1 year ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

So thoughtful to keep the seat warm!

3
3points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#17

Lulù

Lulù

Report

26points
Marianna Zampieri
POST
View More Replies... View more comments
#18

Piuma

Piuma

Report

25points
Marianna Zampieri
POST
Jayne Kyra
Jayne Kyra
Community Member
1 year ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I love this shot because the photographer is in it. What incredible hair!

6
6points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#19

Mopsey

Mopsey

Report

23points
Marianna Zampieri
POST
View More Replies... View more comments
#20

Mordicchio

Mordicchio

Report

23points
Marianna Zampieri
POST
View More Replies... View more comments
See Also on Bored Panda
#21

Milo

Milo

Report

22points
Marianna Zampieri
POST
View More Replies... View more comments
#22

Kalypso

Kalypso

Report

21points
Marianna Zampieri
POST
Brian Bennett
Brian Bennett
Community Member
1 year ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Happiness is seeing your butt come through anything!

0
0points
reply

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!