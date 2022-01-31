9Kviews
I Took Photographs Of Hiding Cats In Venice, Italy And Here Is The Result (22 Pics)
My name is Marianna and I am a photographer from Italy. I am passionate about taking cat photos!
I am working on a photographic series named "Cats in Venice" since 2017, trying to photograph and tell something about each cat I can find in Venice, Italy.
Usually, people ask me where to find them, as it is not easy at all. So I try to answer their questions by photographing cats popping up from literally anywhere, and yes, sometimes you have to look twice.
Check out my previous article featuring pictures of people with their cats in Venice! You can also click here, here and here for more furry content!
More info: mariannazampieri.it | Instagram | Facebook
Sandy
Ray
Ziggy
Kalypso
Asia
the patch of black fur reminds me of the phantom of the opera mask
Maya
Nina La Rossa
Matisse
Maya
SOmething about this one says to me: "I am the piece of art in the gallery that follows you".
Sasha
Blue And May
Nina
Maya
Barina
Unknown
Van Gogh
Lulù
Piuma
I love this shot because the photographer is in it. What incredible hair!
These are really really really very beautiful! You, my dear photographer, are very talented 😍
Thank you so much!! Very kind :)
If I could get prints and frames of these photos I'd totally put them all over my place!
Oh wow! That's a great compliment! Thank you!
Cute Kitties
They are :3
