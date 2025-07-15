Wimbledon, the world's oldest tennis tournament, concluded on Sunday (July 13). Carlos Alcaraz, the defending men’s singles champion, lost in the final to Jannik Sinner. On Saturday, Iga Świątek defeated Amanda Anisimova in the women’s singles final.

While many sports fans tuned in for the on-court action, the event also delivered a parade of standout fashion, continuing its tradition of setting the standard for summer style.

Celebrities attended the tournament in their most elegant, understated looks. As Murray Clark of GQ magazine put it, Wimbledon is “the Met Gala for people who like nice, normal clothes.”

These are the most talked-about celebrity looks from the 2025 Wimbledon Championships.

Lily Collins

Woman in colorful embroidered top and striped skirt posing at Wimbledon 2025 celebrity looks event with floral backdrop.

Lily added a pop of color to the tournament in a Stella Jean striped frock featuring a contrasting design with macramé-style embroidered hummingbirds at the chest. 

She kept her footwear comfortable with yellow ballet flats.

The Emily in Paris star attended as a guest of Emirates, the official airline partner of The Championships, on July 6.

    #2

    Cynthia Erivo

    Fashionable celebrity wearing a striped dress and polka dot tie at Wimbledon 2025 celebrity looks event.

    The Wicked actress attended the men’s final in a black-and-white pinstripe ensemble from the Ralph Lauren Spring 2014 ready-to-wear collection.

    Cynthia’s dress featured nods to the 1960s, with a drop-waist silhouette and long sleeves accented by white cuffs. 

    She added a touch of formality with a polka-dot tie and completed the look with black sunglasses, a matching handbag, and platform heels.

    #3

    Andrew Garfield

    Man in white shirt and pants holding sunglasses, showcasing stylish Wimbledon 2025 celebrity looks at an indoor event.

    #4

    Henry Cavill and Natalie Viscuso

    Couple dressed in stylish Wimbledon 2025 celebrity looks, featuring elegant summer outfits and accessories at the event.

    The couple, who welcomed their first child in January, arrived by a helicopter in their Ralph Lauren looks.

    The 42-year-old former Superman actor donned a navy blue double-breasted suit with white pants. He complemented the look with a polka-dot tie, brown shoes, and a cream fedora.

    Natalie looked stylish in a green dress paired with brown heels, eyeglasses, and handbag.

    #5

    John Cena and Shay Shariatzadeh

    Couple posing in stylish outfits at a Wimbledon 2025 event, showcasing celebrity looks and elegant fashion.

    The couple, who married in 2020, watched Carlos Alcaraz defeat Britain's Oliver Tarvet on July 2.

    For the event, Shay donned a blue-and-white striped sleeveless dress paired with white flats. Her husband took a fashion risk with a tan three-piece suit featuring a blue checkered jacket.

    John and Shay were photographed chatting with different stars, including seatmates Olivia Rodrigo and her boyfriend Louis Partridge, Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl, and Olympic diver Tom Daly.

    michellecarlson avatar
    Michelle Carlson
    Michelle Carlson
    Community Member
    44 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Now this is delightful. Charming, put together, and with just enough like elements in each other's outfit

    #6

    Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra

    Priyanka Chopra in a white dress and Nick Jonas in a navy blazer and white pants showcasing Wimbledon 2025 celebrity looks.

    Priyanka wore a flowy Ralph Lauren Collection white cotton dress, highlighting her features with red lipstick, brown eyeshadow, and soft curtain bangs.

    Her musician husband coordinated with her in a Ralph Lauren Purple Label double breasted blazer, shirt, knit tie, and white pants.

    The pair, who tied the knot in 2018, were spotted holding hands and laughing together in the stands at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on June 2.

    #7

    Nicole Kidman

    Nicole Kidman at Wimbledon 2025 wearing an elegant white suit and holding a matching hat during the celebrity looks event.

    The Oscar-winning actress watched Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz face off for the title in an all-white suit and a chic straw hat.

    The double-breasted suit featured black accents, including buttons and lined cuffs. 

    Nicole styled the suit over a white collared shirt and accessorized the look with black square-frame sunglasses, a silver watch, and pearl jewelry.

    Seated next to her was none other than Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour.

    #8

    Cate Blanchett

    Woman in a light blue plaid suit wearing sunglasses at Wimbledon 2025, showcasing celebrity fashion looks.

    Cate attended day two of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships on July 1, wearing a silk suit by Giorgio Armani featuring a Prince of Wales check pattern.

    The Blue Jasmine actress, named Armani’s first global beauty ambassador in 2018, wore her hair up and accessorized with Ray-Ban sunglasses.

    Cate watched on from the royal box as Barbora Krejcikova of Czechia and Alexandra Eala of the Philippines competed in the first round.

    #9

    Joey King

    Woman in olive satin dress holding brown purse, showcasing celebrity looks at Wimbledon 2025 fashion event.

    Joey attended the Ralph Lauren Suite in a long forest green dress by the NY-based fashion house.

    The Uglies star kept her makeup simple and wore her strawberry hair in a half-up, half-down style.

    Joey paired the shiny dress with a brown handbag and strappy heels. 

    gerryhiggins avatar
    Gerry Higgins
    Gerry Higgins
    Community Member
    37 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    No! the bag & shoes don't work. The dress is too formal for daywear and too boring for evening.

    #10

    Naomi Campbell

    Naomi Campbell wearing sunglasses and a white outfit at Wimbledon 2025, showcasing celebrity fashion looks.

    For the sporty outing, Naomi donned a pair of tortoiseshell sunglasses and a white dress.

    The British supermodel opted for a voluminous hairstyle which featured flippy curtain bangs and layers that framed the sides of her face and revealed her silver earrings.

    She congratulated the men's singles winner on her Instagram stories after the final, writing, “Congratulations @janniksin Viva Italia #Wimbledon2025.”

    zoe_x_ avatar
    Zoe Vokes
    Zoe Vokes
    Community Member
    48 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    She looks great but it’s a shame we can’t see more of her outfit. Surely there must have been a photo of her before she sat down and was blocked by other audience members.

    #11

    Olivia Rodrigo

    Woman in red checkered dress and sunglasses at Wimbledon 2025 celebrity looks event, surrounded by people in formal attire.

    fionadrysdale avatar
    Falafal salad
    Falafal salad
    Community Member
    42 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The dress is too ‘table cloth’ or ‘jam jar lid’ for me personally.

    #12

    Rebel Wilson

    Woman in a pink lace dress smiling at Wimbledon 2025, showcasing standout celebrity looks and summer fashion styles.

    The Pitch Perfect actress attended day two of The Championships with her wife, Ramona Agruma.

    Rebel wore a bubblegum pink dress by Temperley London. She styled the broderie design with black sunglasses, a white Gucci bag, and studded Valentino heels.

    The 45-year-old sat beside fellow Aussie actress, Cate Blanchett.

    Riz Ahmed

    Man wearing sunglasses and a floral shirt posing at Wimbledon 2025 celebrity looks event on a sunny day.

    dizasterdeb avatar
    Rosie Hamilton
    Rosie Hamilton
    Community Member
    16 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    What's on the shirt folks? My eyesight isn't quite good enough to tell.

    #14

    Robin Wright

    Woman wearing a long white coat and dress at Wimbledon 2025 celebrity looks event, smiling against green backdrop.

    dizasterdeb avatar
    Rosie Hamilton
    Rosie Hamilton
    Community Member
    13 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    White makes me fearful - I always end up wearing my dinner if I wear white.

    #15

    Will Poulter

    Man in a striped suit and black tie posing at Wimbledon 2025 with floral backdrop featuring best and worst celebrity looks.

    Will was pictured in the AELTC’s Parkside Suite on Friday (July 11).

    The We’re The Millers actor sported a patterned gray-and-white suit over a blue shirt, completing the ensemble with black shoes and a matching tie.

    Will’s appearance at the sporting event didn’t go unnoticed on social media, with fans commenting on the 32-year-old’s “glow-up” from baby-faced actor to s*x symbol.

    hell-cats avatar
    RM
    RM
    Community Member
    37 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    If his trousers were actually the correct length this wouldn't look bad at all.

    Dominic Cooper

    Man in light blue suit and sneakers posing at Wimbledon 2025 among celebrity looks and garden flowers.

    dizasterdeb avatar
    Rosie Hamilton
    Rosie Hamilton
    Community Member
    15 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Personally not a fan of the rather tight jacket... it looks uncomfortable.

    #17

    Maude Apatow

    Woman in a long white lace dress posing indoors at a Wimbledon 2025 event showcasing celebrity fashion looks.

    dizasterdeb avatar
    Rosie Hamilton
    Rosie Hamilton
    Community Member
    11 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Just my opinion but it looks like it's missing a Groom and a Vicar.

    #18

    Jessica Alba and Honor Warren

    Two women posing in floral dresses at a Wimbledon 2025 event showcasing celebrity looks.

    Jessica and her 17-year-old daughter, Honor, posed for photos together in their floral maxi dresses on the first day of the prestigious tennis tournament.

    The mom-daughter duo opted for flat footwear, with Honor wearing a pair of red ballet flats and Jessica leaning into the sports theme with white sneakers.

    In addition to Honor, Jessica shares a 7-year-old son, Hayes, and a 13-year-old daughter, Haven, with estranged husband Cash Warren.

    #19

    Jodie Comer

    Woman in a gray dress and heels holding a brown handbag at a Wimbledon 2025 event with Range Rover backdrop.

    #20

    Olivia Cooke

    Celebrity at Wimbledon 2025 wearing beige suit and tie, showcasing one of the best and worst Wimbledon 2025 celebrity looks.

    #21

    Ellie Goulding

    Smiling woman in a striped dress holding a beige handbag, showcasing celebrity looks at Wimbledon 2025 event.

    #22

    Glen Powell

    Man wearing a light plaid suit and sunglasses attending Wimbledon 2025, showcasing celebrity looks and fashion styles.

    Glen was photographed attending the annual tennis tournament on July 5. The 36-year-old actor opted for an off-white patterned suit over a white button-up, paired with brown loafers and dark sunglasses.

    His appearance comes after his ex-girlfriend, Gigi Paris, revealed she broke up with the actor amid rumors that he had cheated on her with his Anyone But You co-star, Sydney Sweeney

    Though Glen and Sydney claimed they had leaned into the rumors to promote their film, Gigi said she felt disrespected by her then-boyfriend and was banned from visiting the set.

    #23

    Patrick Dempsey

    Man in a light gray suit and sunglasses walking at Wimbledon 2025, showcasing celebrity looks and stylish fashion trends.

    #24

    Sienna Miller

    Woman in a white floral dress applauding at Wimbledon 2025, showcasing celebrity looks and fashionable accessories.

    #25

    Harris Reed

    Fashionable celebrity at Wimbledon 2025 event wearing a white suit and holding a tennis racket by pink tennis balls.

    #26

    Jodie Foster

    Woman wearing a beige bucket hat and sunglasses at Wimbledon 2025, showcasing a notable celebrity look in the crowd.

    #27

    David Beckham

    David Beckham in a cream suit posing at Wimbledon 2025, showcasing one of the top celebrity looks at the event.

    David brought his mother to join him in the royal box on the first day of Wimbledon. The retired footballer made a stylish statement in a gray double-breasted suit from his Beckham x BOSS collection, worn over a blue cotton shirt and dark brown knitted tie.

    He accessorized with a diamond-encrusted Tudor watch created specially for his 50th birthday.

    David’s multiple birthday celebrations made headlines due to the noticeable absence of his eldest son, Brooklyn, amid growing rumors of a family feud between Brooklyn and his wife, Nicola Peltz, on one side, and the rest of the Beckhams on the other.

    #28

    Joe Alwyn

    Man in cream outfit and sunglasses posing at Wimbledon event showcasing celebrity looks from 2025.

    #29

    Leslie Mann

    Nicole Kidman at Wimbledon 2025 wearing an elegant cream blazer and lace skirt amid celebrity fashion highlights.

    #30

    Orlando Bloom

    Man wearing a brown suit and sunglasses posing at Wimbledon 2025 with a floral backdrop and event logo behind him.

    The English actor, who recently announced his split from singer Katy Perry, looked elegant in a taupe Ralph Lauren suit with a matching tie and a white collared shirt.

    He completed his look with brown dress shoes.

    The Pirates of the Caribbean star attended the men’s final after enjoying himself at the Oasis concert in Manchester the previous day.

