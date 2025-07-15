The Best And Worst Wimbledon 2025 Celebrity Looks, Including Naomi Campbell, Nicole Kidman, And More
Wimbledon, the world's oldest tennis tournament, concluded on Sunday (July 13). Carlos Alcaraz, the defending men’s singles champion, lost in the final to Jannik Sinner. On Saturday, Iga Świątek defeated Amanda Anisimova in the women’s singles final.
While many sports fans tuned in for the on-court action, the event also delivered a parade of standout fashion, continuing its tradition of setting the standard for summer style.
Celebrities attended the tournament in their most elegant, understated looks. As Murray Clark of GQ magazine put it, Wimbledon is “the Met Gala for people who like nice, normal clothes.”
These are the most talked-about celebrity looks from the 2025 Wimbledon Championships.
Lily Collins
Lily added a pop of color to the tournament in a Stella Jean striped frock featuring a contrasting design with macramé-style embroidered hummingbirds at the chest.
She kept her footwear comfortable with yellow ballet flats.
The Emily in Paris star attended as a guest of Emirates, the official airline partner of The Championships, on July 6.
Cynthia Erivo
The Wicked actress attended the men’s final in a black-and-white pinstripe ensemble from the Ralph Lauren Spring 2014 ready-to-wear collection.
Cynthia’s dress featured nods to the 1960s, with a drop-waist silhouette and long sleeves accented by white cuffs.
She added a touch of formality with a polka-dot tie and completed the look with black sunglasses, a matching handbag, and platform heels.
Andrew Garfield
Henry Cavill and Natalie Viscuso
The couple, who welcomed their first child in January, arrived by a helicopter in their Ralph Lauren looks.
The 42-year-old former Superman actor donned a navy blue double-breasted suit with white pants. He complemented the look with a polka-dot tie, brown shoes, and a cream fedora.
Natalie looked stylish in a green dress paired with brown heels, eyeglasses, and handbag.
John Cena and Shay Shariatzadeh
The couple, who married in 2020, watched Carlos Alcaraz defeat Britain's Oliver Tarvet on July 2.
For the event, Shay donned a blue-and-white striped sleeveless dress paired with white flats. Her husband took a fashion risk with a tan three-piece suit featuring a blue checkered jacket.
John and Shay were photographed chatting with different stars, including seatmates Olivia Rodrigo and her boyfriend Louis Partridge, Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl, and Olympic diver Tom Daly.
Now this is delightful. Charming, put together, and with just enough like elements in each other's outfit
Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra
Priyanka wore a flowy Ralph Lauren Collection white cotton dress, highlighting her features with red lipstick, brown eyeshadow, and soft curtain bangs.
Her musician husband coordinated with her in a Ralph Lauren Purple Label double breasted blazer, shirt, knit tie, and white pants.
The pair, who tied the knot in 2018, were spotted holding hands and laughing together in the stands at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on June 2.
Nicole Kidman
The Oscar-winning actress watched Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz face off for the title in an all-white suit and a chic straw hat.
The double-breasted suit featured black accents, including buttons and lined cuffs.
Nicole styled the suit over a white collared shirt and accessorized the look with black square-frame sunglasses, a silver watch, and pearl jewelry.
Seated next to her was none other than Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour.
Cate Blanchett
Cate attended day two of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships on July 1, wearing a silk suit by Giorgio Armani featuring a Prince of Wales check pattern.
The Blue Jasmine actress, named Armani’s first global beauty ambassador in 2018, wore her hair up and accessorized with Ray-Ban sunglasses.
Cate watched on from the royal box as Barbora Krejcikova of Czechia and Alexandra Eala of the Philippines competed in the first round.
Joey King
Joey attended the Ralph Lauren Suite in a long forest green dress by the NY-based fashion house.
The Uglies star kept her makeup simple and wore her strawberry hair in a half-up, half-down style.
Joey paired the shiny dress with a brown handbag and strappy heels.
No! the bag & shoes don't work. The dress is too formal for daywear and too boring for evening.
Naomi Campbell
For the sporty outing, Naomi donned a pair of tortoiseshell sunglasses and a white dress.
The British supermodel opted for a voluminous hairstyle which featured flippy curtain bangs and layers that framed the sides of her face and revealed her silver earrings.
She congratulated the men's singles winner on her Instagram stories after the final, writing, “Congratulations @janniksin Viva Italia #Wimbledon2025.”
Olivia Rodrigo
The dress is too ‘table cloth’ or ‘jam jar lid’ for me personally.
Rebel Wilson
The Pitch Perfect actress attended day two of The Championships with her wife, Ramona Agruma.
Rebel wore a bubblegum pink dress by Temperley London. She styled the broderie design with black sunglasses, a white Gucci bag, and studded Valentino heels.
The 45-year-old sat beside fellow Aussie actress, Cate Blanchett.
Riz Ahmed
What's on the shirt folks? My eyesight isn't quite good enough to tell.
Robin Wright
White makes me fearful - I always end up wearing my dinner if I wear white.
Will Poulter
Will was pictured in the AELTC’s Parkside Suite on Friday (July 11).
The We’re The Millers actor sported a patterned gray-and-white suit over a blue shirt, completing the ensemble with black shoes and a matching tie.
Will’s appearance at the sporting event didn’t go unnoticed on social media, with fans commenting on the 32-year-old’s “glow-up” from baby-faced actor to s*x symbol.
Dominic Cooper
Personally not a fan of the rather tight jacket... it looks uncomfortable.
Maude Apatow
Just my opinion but it looks like it's missing a Groom and a Vicar.
Jessica Alba and Honor Warren
Jessica and her 17-year-old daughter, Honor, posed for photos together in their floral maxi dresses on the first day of the prestigious tennis tournament.
The mom-daughter duo opted for flat footwear, with Honor wearing a pair of red ballet flats and Jessica leaning into the sports theme with white sneakers.
In addition to Honor, Jessica shares a 7-year-old son, Hayes, and a 13-year-old daughter, Haven, with estranged husband Cash Warren.
Jodie Comer
Olivia Cooke
Ellie Goulding
Glen Powell
Glen was photographed attending the annual tennis tournament on July 5. The 36-year-old actor opted for an off-white patterned suit over a white button-up, paired with brown loafers and dark sunglasses.
His appearance comes after his ex-girlfriend, Gigi Paris, revealed she broke up with the actor amid rumors that he had cheated on her with his Anyone But You co-star, Sydney Sweeney.
Though Glen and Sydney claimed they had leaned into the rumors to promote their film, Gigi said she felt disrespected by her then-boyfriend and was banned from visiting the set.
Patrick Dempsey
Sienna Miller
Harris Reed
Jodie Foster
David Beckham
David brought his mother to join him in the royal box on the first day of Wimbledon. The retired footballer made a stylish statement in a gray double-breasted suit from his Beckham x BOSS collection, worn over a blue cotton shirt and dark brown knitted tie.
He accessorized with a diamond-encrusted Tudor watch created specially for his 50th birthday.
David’s multiple birthday celebrations made headlines due to the noticeable absence of his eldest son, Brooklyn, amid growing rumors of a family feud between Brooklyn and his wife, Nicola Peltz, on one side, and the rest of the Beckhams on the other.
Joe Alwyn
Leslie Mann
Orlando Bloom
The English actor, who recently announced his split from singer Katy Perry, looked elegant in a taupe Ralph Lauren suit with a matching tie and a white collared shirt.
He completed his look with brown dress shoes.
The Pirates of the Caribbean star attended the men’s final after enjoying himself at the Oasis concert in Manchester the previous day.