On February 4th, the global public is invited to take part in one of the most anticipated moments in wildlife photography as the Wildlife Photographer of the Year launches online voting for its iconic People’s Choice Award. Organized by the Natural History Museum, the award celebrates the images that resonate most strongly with audiences around the world.

Selected from more than 60,000 submissions, this curated shortlist features photographs that narrowly missed the final Top 100 exhibition but stood out for their creativity, originality, and technical excellence. Today, we are aiming to showcase 23 of those pictures that caught our eye the most here at Bored Panda.

#1

Flamingos gathering in water and flying near power lines at sunset, vivid wildlife photographer’s choice image.

Photo by Alexandre Brisson.

Among the nominees are emotionally charged moments that feel almost cinematic: bear cubs standing face to face on a quiet road as headlights approach, a surreal scene of flamingos gathered beneath endless power lines at dusk, and an intimate underwater ballet of dolphins moving as one. Other images reveal nature’s hidden worlds, from a detailed macro portrait of a spider that feels larger than life to a tiny crab hitching a ride atop a glowing jellyfish in the dark ocean.
    #2

    Two bear cubs playfully standing on a road at dusk with a car’s headlights illuminating them in wildlife photography.

    Photo by Will Nicholls.

    #3

    Hummingbird with elongated tail feathers feeding on purple flowers in a vibrant wildlife photographer of the year image.

    Photo by Dustin Chen.

    There are also powerful reminders of conservation realities, including portraits of armed rangers standing before mountains of confiscated snares, and tender aerial views of polar bear families navigating a rapidly changing Arctic landscape. Each photograph tells a story that goes far beyond a single frame.

    The People’s Choice Award gives the public the final say, turning viewers into jurors and allowing them to decide which image best represents the spirit of this year’s competition. It is a rare opportunity to engage directly with visual storytelling that blends art, science, and urgent environmental awareness on a global stage.
    #4

    Close-up of a detailed spider on a branch featured in Wildlife Photographer of the Year People’s Choice Award.

    Photo by Artur Tomaszek.

    #5

    Two possums on a tree branch at night, captured in a top wildlife photographer of the year’s people’s choice award image.

    Photo by Charles Davis.

    #6

    Family of polar bears resting on rocky and mossy terrain in a stunning wildlife photographer of the year image.

    Photo by Christopher Paetkau.

    Gabby M
    Gabby M
    Gabby M
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Sighs, I'm so hoping she is just asleep.

    #7

    Lynx reaching out to a small bird in a natural setting, captured in a stunning wildlife photographer of the year image.

    Photo by Josef Stefan.

    #8

    Close-up of a polar bear resting on snow, featured in Wildlife Photographer of the Year People’s Choice Award images.

    Photo by Nima Sarikhani.

    #9

    Close-up wildlife photograph of a crane and chick interacting, featured in Wildlife Photographer of the Year People’s Choice Award.

    Photo by Peter Lindel.

    #10

    Tiger walking through dense forest at night, captured in one of the best wildlife photographer of the year images.

    Photo by Prasenjeet Yadav.

    #11

    A large school of dolphins swimming underwater in a stunning wildlife photographer of the year image.

    Photo by Cecile Gabillon.

    #12

    Colorful bird with iridescent feathers holding an insect in its beak, captured in Wildlife Photographer of the Year images.

    Photo by Lior Berman.

    #13

    Four kestrel birds perched on a brick building roof, captured in a top wildlife photographer of the year image.

    Photo by Peter Lindel.

    #14

    Bioluminescent jellyfish with a small crab on top captured in a stunning wildlife photographer award-winning image.

    Photo by Chris Gug.

    #15

    Otter holding prey in water, captured in one of the best wildlife photographer of the year people’s choice award images

    Photo by Daniela Anger.

    #16

    Close-up of a vibrant green insect on red moss captured in a top wildlife photographer of the year’s people’s choice award image

    Photo by Joseph Ferraro.

    #17

    Close-up of a deer with antlers holding animal remains, featured in wildlife photographer of the year people’s choice award images.

    Photo by Kohei Nagira.

    #18

    Asiatic black bear resting inside a rusty metal enclosure, featured in wildlife photographer of the year’s best images.

    Photo by Mogens Trolle.

    #19

    Close-up of a wet sloth with matted fur, showcasing intricate textures in a wildlife photographer’s award-winning image.

    Photo by Dvir Barkay.

    #20

    Wildlife image of a lion-tailed macaque with baby walking on a forest path capturing natural behavior.

    Photo by Lalith Ekanayake.

    #21

    Close-up of a rare pangolin resting on dark fabric, one of the best images from wildlife photographer of the year contest.

    Photo by Lance van de Vyver.

    Gabby M
    Gabby M
    Gabby M
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Awww baby Pangolin. Adorable!

    #22

    Close-up of a spider carrying a cluster of eggs, showcasing intricate details in a wildlife photographer of the year winning image.

    Photo by Thomas Hunt.

    #23

    Aerial view of large solar panel farm arranged in geometric patterns in a natural landscape, wildlife photographer award.

    Photo by Francesco Russo.

