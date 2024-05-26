Point is, we possess a wide variety of personal classified information. So Reddit user Zippping got interested in the most colorful chapters. They recently made a post on the platform, inviting folks to reveal the strangest secrets someone has ever told them. And replies didn't disappoint!

At any given time, the average person has about 12 secrets. They don't have to be extreme; many people keep their political and religious views to themselves, especially when they believe others will agree with them. Some also choose to hide their finances if, for example, they have a lot more or a lot less than it appears.

#1 I was 14, a female friend told me that her uncle was molesting her but she was too afraid to speak and asked me to please not say anything. That same afternoon i went to the police station with a friend, anxious asf, and told the police everything. The next week police came to my highschool and took my girl friend. A few days later her mother called mine to thank me and a few months later the uncle was in jail, and still is to this day. I don't know how i had the balls to do that but i'm very proud.

#2 Friend of mine pulled the plug on his father. Was very illegal to assist anyone where he lives but his father asked him to do it.

#3 My HS girlfriend told me her stepdad had been showering and sleeping with her since she was 13. I started dating her when I was 17. She was extremely experienced and very sexually active, which a young guy would enjoy, but it was over sexual and I knew something was up. I asked her and she told me all about it. I tried to handle it, but could not. Her little sister had also just started to be molested. I told them they needed to tell their mother or I would. Well they did and guess what? I was basically kicked out of the relationship. I became the bad guy. I wish now that I could have helped her or dealt with it better. But I hadn't dealt with anything like that. We broke up and their family carried on. It wasn't incest, but it was wrong. She did marry and have children and it looks like a nice situation. Unfortunately her younger sister died of an overdose when she was in her 30's. I'm now in my 50's and this whole situation still bothers me.

#4 Guy told me he and his cousin had hooked up at every family get together since they were 9. He's almost 40 and married.

#5 Less depressing one: A friend told me once that they use a hairdryer to dry their whole body off after a shower... not friendship ending but it made me realize that people truly have completely different perspectives.

#6 She was aware that one of her children were being abused by his 2 brothers and did nothing.

#7 Girlfriends brother pretended to go to school for 3 years and made fake school reports.

#8 When I was like 10, my father bragged to me about basically torturing another kid in his highschool. They called him names, locked him into lockers frequently, laughed at him crying in there.. and one time, drenched him in gas and pretended to light him on fire with their cigarettes. He thought it was funny that he cried and pleaded for them not to light him on fire.



He told me about these stories at dinner to "calm me down", after I cried and screamed like hell when he forced me to extinguish a candle with my fingers.

#9 Classmate in grad school was in a long-term relationship with her brother. They lived together and had no plans to stop.

#10 A coworker told me that his son had been molesting his daughter. They were 10 and 8, or somewhere in that range. I gave him some phone numbers to get help.

#11 Guy told me he’s sterile. His wife doesn’t know, nor do her 3 kids.

#12 I reunited with a friend I hadn't seen for a while and she told me she's poly now, she has a boyfriend, but her husband doesn't know.

#13 Not told to me directly— My evil ex-roommate was laughing about how stupid her boyfriend was because she manipulated him into paying for an abortion that wasn’t his.



She thought it was absolutely *hilarious* that he never asked, and was *truly* concerned for her health and wellbeing.



She was loudly bragging about it on the phone and I could hear her through my bedroom wall. She’s genuinely one of the worst people I’ve ever met. .

#14 One of my coworkers, 6 months pregnant at the time, smoking in the employee parking lot.



“Please don’t tell anyone!”.

#15 In college our biology lab was about five benches, with four to five people working at each one.



My bench had three girls on it, one of whom would tell the others stories about how she was dating her uncle.



The stories were all graphic, horrific, and weird. She did not have an inside voice, and the entire lab was fully aware.



Not sure if its a secret? But it should have been...

#16 He was sleeping with his male friends on their guy’s only camping trips. Wife didn’t know.

#17 I had a friend come home to visit and during a lunch out he told me he had messed around on his wife. But he didn’t stop there, he went on to tell me that he had slept with over 100 women since they had gotten married. He then broke down and cried in a crowded restaurant and sobbed for like ten minutes. That was like 5 years ago and they’re still married.

#18 Girl I used to go to school with would wait till her parents got drunk and nick cash from their wallets.

#19 She and her husband, with whom she has two kids, are first cousins.

#20 During a class reunion a high-school classmate admitted that cityscapes turned him on. Apparently he had a skyscraper fetish.

#21 That she was now married to the man her ex-husband caught her cheating with - his father/her kids' grandfather.

#22 Dude straight up said out loud in class "idk what the big deal is about sleeping with a cousin, it's no different than a FWB"..... The silence after that was sooooooo loud.

#23 They they gave their 5 year old step daughter spoiled milk because the little girl “is a b***h”.

#24 Thought I caught my gf cheating. Turns out she was selling her urine to some internet pervert. So I guess I did, but not what I expected.

#25 When i was a kid an aunty admitted to burning down her boyfriends sisters house with kerosene.

#26 My nephew told me he ate a Skittle from out of a garbage can, yesterday. He didn't mention who's garbage it was, so...the size of the Eww is dependent on where the garbage came from.

#27 My grandmother was pregnant before marriage (the father was someone other than my grandfather). She put the baby in a home for the mentally ill. My dad had no idea he had an older brother until after both his brother and his parents died. It explained why we weren’t allowed to talk to certain family members. They knew and disagreed with my grandmother. They were the ones to spill the beans many years later.

#28 My friend told me he would regularly lurk around hospitals at late hours with his dating apps on and pick up nurses.

#29 This girl told me she spanked her daughter until she threw up because she wet her pants when she was 18 months old and then she had no trouble going to the bathroom. This her advice when I said my daughter was just over 2 and not quite ready for potty training. I didn't take her advice.

#30 This project has been cancelled. But we haven’t told everyone yet. You need to continue going to meetings on how to fix it, while also going to meetings on what to replace it with. For maybe a couple of weeks.

#31 My friend's bf but complicated (it's always been on and off) told me he got a vasectomy. My friend has 1 son with him she is a single mom, though. She has been tell me about how she wants to remove her birth control and not tell him because they did make a cute kid.



Also he does maybe 2% of any child care and doesn't pay child support. It's a weird situation but the bf is long friends with my husband. She and I were friendly but our kids are only 6months apart so we hang out alot.

#32 A classmate at her old school had a deadly peanut allergy so she put peanuts in her food to see what would happen….