At any given time, the average person has about 12 secrets. They don't have to be extreme; many people keep their political and religious views to themselves, especially when they believe others will agree with them. Some also choose to hide their finances if, for example, they have a lot more or a lot less than it appears.

Point is, we possess a wide variety of personal classified information. So Reddit user Zippping got interested in the most colorful chapters. They recently made a post on the platform, inviting folks to reveal the strangest secrets someone has ever told them. And replies didn't disappoint!

I was 14, a female friend told me that her uncle was molesting her but she was too afraid to speak and asked me to please not say anything. That same afternoon i went to the police station with a friend, anxious asf, and told the police everything. The next week police came to my highschool and took my girl friend. A few days later her mother called mine to thank me and a few months later the uncle was in jail, and still is to this day. I don't know how i had the balls to do that but i'm very proud.

Gallumbazos Report

I'm proud of you too. I'm sure the girl ended up grateful and knows she has you to thank for putting this abomination where it belongs, in jail for hopefully a long long time.

33 People Share The Wildest And Creepiest Secrets Someone Has Ever Told Them Friend of mine pulled the plug on his father. Was very illegal to assist anyone where he lives but his father asked him to do it.

racinjunki , Martha Dominguez de Gouveia Report

If I end in hospice, then I won't have any friend or family doing me that final favor. Those laws burden people, and blame them for knowing, how gruesome the dying process can be.

33 People Share The Wildest And Creepiest Secrets Someone Has Ever Told Them My HS girlfriend told me her stepdad had been showering and sleeping with her since she was 13. I started dating her when I was 17. She was extremely experienced and very sexually active, which a young guy would enjoy, but it was over sexual and I knew something was up. I asked her and she told me all about it. I tried to handle it, but could not. Her little sister had also just started to be molested. I told them they needed to tell their mother or I would. Well they did and guess what? I was basically kicked out of the relationship. I became the bad guy. I wish now that I could have helped her or dealt with it better. But I hadn't dealt with anything like that. We broke up and their family carried on. It wasn't incest, but it was wrong. She did marry and have children and it looks like a nice situation. Unfortunately her younger sister died of an overdose when she was in her 30's. I'm now in my 50's and this whole situation still bothers me.

No-Cause-5856 , Mustafa Kalkan Report

It was illegal and paedophilia, much more than just "wrong".

33 People Share The Wildest And Creepiest Secrets Someone Has Ever Told Them Guy told me he and his cousin had hooked up at every family get together since they were 9. He's almost 40 and married.

FR_0S_TY , Mihail Tregubov Report

33 People Share The Wildest And Creepiest Secrets Someone Has Ever Told Them Less depressing one: A friend told me once that they use a hairdryer to dry their whole body off after a shower... not friendship ending but it made me realize that people truly have completely different perspectives.

Calliopedreams , Pavel Danilyuk Report

This isn't weird, this is the healthy thing to do! My daughter has sensitive skin, so I have hee dry all her little nooks and crannies with a hair dryer. Especially her armpits. Poor baby gets horrible rashes if she doesn't make sure she is completely dry.

33 People Share The Wildest And Creepiest Secrets Someone Has Ever Told Them She was aware that one of her children were being abused by his 2 brothers and did nothing.

ohshushnow , Annie Spratt Report

33 People Share The Wildest And Creepiest Secrets Someone Has Ever Told Them Girlfriends brother pretended to go to school for 3 years and made fake school reports.

Mathis20050316 , Pixabay Report

33 People Share The Wildest And Creepiest Secrets Someone Has Ever Told Them When I was like 10, my father bragged to me about basically torturing another kid in his highschool. They called him names, locked him into lockers frequently, laughed at him crying in there.. and one time, drenched him in gas and pretended to light him on fire with their cigarettes. He thought it was funny that he cried and pleaded for them not to light him on fire.

He told me about these stories at dinner to "calm me down", after I cried and screamed like hell when he forced me to extinguish a candle with my fingers.

PraggyD , Aedrian Salazar Report

33 People Share The Wildest And Creepiest Secrets Someone Has Ever Told Them Classmate in grad school was in a long-term relationship with her brother. They lived together and had no plans to stop.

Prttybyrd , Helena Lopes Report

A coworker told me that his son had been molesting his daughter. They were 10 and 8, or somewhere in that range. I gave him some phone numbers to get help.

sexyebola69 Report

That's awful, both being minors makes it the hardest to navigate.

33 People Share The Wildest And Creepiest Secrets Someone Has Ever Told Them Guy told me he’s sterile. His wife doesn’t know, nor do her 3 kids.

Active-Strawberry-37 , Vitolda Klein Report

My dad told my mom he was sterile, and she believed him…Ta da! Here I am!

33 People Share The Wildest And Creepiest Secrets Someone Has Ever Told Them I reunited with a friend I hadn't seen for a while and she told me she's poly now, she has a boyfriend, but her husband doesn't know.

Majestic-Nobody545 , SevenStorm JUHASZIMRUS Report

Not told to me directly— My evil ex-roommate was laughing about how stupid her boyfriend was because she manipulated him into paying for an abortion that wasn’t his. 

She thought it was absolutely *hilarious* that he never asked, and was *truly* concerned for her health and wellbeing. 

She was loudly bragging about it on the phone and I could hear her through my bedroom wall. She’s genuinely one of the worst people I’ve ever met. .

turquoise_amethyst Report

At least she's an ex roommate...and it's probably for the best she didn't have that child I can't imagine it would have a good life with someone like that :(

33 People Share The Wildest And Creepiest Secrets Someone Has Ever Told Them One of my coworkers, 6 months pregnant at the time, smoking in the employee parking lot.

“Please don’t tell anyone!”.

bippityboppityboing , Michael Fousert Report

In college our biology lab was about five benches, with four to five people working at each one.

My bench had three girls on it, one of whom would tell the others stories about how she was dating her uncle.

The stories were all graphic, horrific, and weird. She did not have an inside voice, and the entire lab was fully aware.

Not sure if its a secret? But it should have been...

Ravnak Report

33 People Share The Wildest And Creepiest Secrets Someone Has Ever Told Them He was sleeping with his male friends on their guy’s only camping trips. Wife didn’t know.

soymilkmolasses , Scott Goodwill Report

33 People Share The Wildest And Creepiest Secrets Someone Has Ever Told Them I had a friend come home to visit and during a lunch out he told me he had messed around on his wife. But he didn’t stop there, he went on to tell me that he had slept with over 100 women since they had gotten married. He then broke down and cried in a crowded restaurant and sobbed for like ten minutes. That was like 5 years ago and they’re still married.

ripper4444 , Ketut Subiyanto Report

I wonder how many sexually transmitted infections that poor wife has had from that POS cheater?!?

Girl I used to go to school with would wait till her parents got drunk and nick cash from their wallets.

unders_core_ Report

This doesn't seem that odd. When I was a young miscreant I would steal a little cash from my folks now and then. They weren't even drunk.

33 People Share The Wildest And Creepiest Secrets Someone Has Ever Told Them She and her husband, with whom she has two kids, are first cousins.

Lyon0922 , Jonathan Borba Report

33 People Share The Wildest And Creepiest Secrets Someone Has Ever Told Them During a class reunion a high-school classmate admitted that cityscapes turned him on. Apparently he had a skyscraper fetish.

Heroic-Forger , freddie marriage Report

That she was now married to the man her ex-husband caught her cheating with - his father/her kids' grandfather.

gunbather Report

33 People Share The Wildest And Creepiest Secrets Someone Has Ever Told Them Dude straight up said out loud in class "idk what the big deal is about sleeping with a cousin, it's no different than a FWB"..... The silence after that was sooooooo loud.

Chance_Difference_34 , ICSA Report

They they gave their 5 year old step daughter spoiled milk because the little girl “is a b***h”.

kwali87 Report

Thought I caught my gf cheating. Turns out she was selling her urine to some internet pervert. So I guess I did, but not what I expected.

Fudd_Fries Report

Is it though? I mean, we sell blood and sperm to hospitals etc, if some idiot wants to pay for urine then a fool and his money are easily parted imo.

33 People Share The Wildest And Creepiest Secrets Someone Has Ever Told Them When i was a kid an aunty admitted to burning down her boyfriends sisters house with kerosene.

Successful-Crazy-126 , Stephen Radford Report

33 People Share The Wildest And Creepiest Secrets Someone Has Ever Told Them My nephew told me he ate a Skittle from out of a garbage can, yesterday. He didn't mention who's garbage it was, so...the size of the Eww is dependent on where the garbage came from.

KingBrave1 , Karsten Winegeart Report

My ex-best friend once ate a starburst from the street. No wrapper - nothing

33 People Share The Wildest And Creepiest Secrets Someone Has Ever Told Them My grandmother was pregnant before marriage (the father was someone other than my grandfather). She put the baby in a home for the mentally ill. My dad had no idea he had an older brother until after both his brother and his parents died. It explained why we weren’t allowed to talk to certain family members. They knew and disagreed with my grandmother. They were the ones to spill the beans many years later.

TwinNirvana , adrianna geo Report

How on earth would a BABY be considered suitable for a mental hospital??

33 People Share The Wildest And Creepiest Secrets Someone Has Ever Told Them My friend told me he would regularly lurk around hospitals at late hours with his dating apps on and pick up nurses.

LegfaceMcCullenE13 , National Cancer Institute Report

That's an easy way to get a face full of pepper spray!

This girl told me she spanked her daughter until she threw up because she wet her pants when she was 18 months old and then she had no trouble going to the bathroom. This her advice when I said my daughter was just over 2 and not quite ready for potty training. I didn't take her advice.

MarlenaEvans Report

This project has been cancelled. But we haven’t told everyone yet. You need to continue going to meetings on how to fix it, while also going to meetings on what to replace it with. For maybe a couple of weeks.

notacanuckskibum Report

My friend's bf but complicated (it's always been on and off) told me he got a vasectomy. My friend has 1 son with him she is a single mom, though. She has been tell me about how she wants to remove her birth control and not tell him because they did make a cute kid.

Also he does maybe 2% of any child care and doesn't pay child support. It's a weird situation but the bf is long friends with my husband. She and I were friendly but our kids are only 6months apart so we hang out alot.

MaleficentTrouble932 Report

A classmate at her old school had a deadly peanut allergy so she put peanuts in her food to see what would happen….

black_p0is0n Report

A girl I dated in China told me her mother, who was from Guangzhou, ate fetus when she was a teen. According to her, “back then”, people believed it helped the skin grow beautiful.

NullainmundoPax1 Report

