‘If I Don’t Feed Him, He Literally Won’t Eat’: Mom Makes Nachos For Husband Who Refused To Eat Dinner, Sparks Huge Backlash
29points
Food, Relationships5 hours ago

‘If I Don’t Feed Him, He Literally Won’t Eat’: Mom Makes Nachos For Husband Who Refused To Eat Dinner, Sparks Huge Backlash

Ignas Vieversys and
Kotryna Brašiškytė

We all have dealt with picky eaters at some point in our lives. Whether it’s your child who’s finicky about the contents of their plate (or just getting the grasp of vegetarianism) or your fussy partner – trying to please everyone’s taste buds can drive us mad.

Last week, a woman named Brianna Greenfield (@themamabrianna) posted a video on TikTok sharing that her husband didn’t like the salmon dinner she made for them and their kids. Instead of retaliating, this mother not only cooked up an amazing nacho meal for him, but a video that was just as hot and viral as the dish she filmed herself making. It garnered a shocking 1.6 million views in less than 48 hours, with almost 3 million views as of today.

'If I Don't Feed Him, He Literally Won't Eat': Mom Makes Nachos For Husband Who Refused To Eat Dinner, Sparks Huge Backlash

Instead of throwing up her hands in the air, she shared the process of making a nacho meal for him, which got millions of views in return

At the end of the day, Brianna hopes that more parents should start introducing kids to all sorts of food despite their fussiness

Here’s the full viral video

@themamabrianna Moral of the story: always serve your kids allllll the food, even if they say they dont like it after the first time. 25 years from now your child’s spouse will thank you. 😉 #momsoftiktok #momtok #momlife #workingmom #sahm #marriedlife #marriage #marriagehumor #wifelife #wivesoftiktok #happywifehappylife #pickyeater #pickyhusband #nachosfordinner #wivesoftiktok #cuisinartairfryer #humpday #guesswhatdayitis🐪 #guesswhatdayitis #eattherainbow ♬ Mother – Meghan Trainor

Many people agreed that such behavior from a grown-up person shouldn’t be tolerated

'If I Don't Feed Him, He Literally Won't Eat': Mom Makes Nachos For Husband Who Refused To Eat Dinner, Sparks Huge Backlash

'If I Don't Feed Him, He Literally Won't Eat': Mom Makes Nachos For Husband Who Refused To Eat Dinner, Sparks Huge Backlash

'If I Don't Feed Him, He Literally Won't Eat': Mom Makes Nachos For Husband Who Refused To Eat Dinner, Sparks Huge Backlash

'If I Don't Feed Him, He Literally Won't Eat': Mom Makes Nachos For Husband Who Refused To Eat Dinner, Sparks Huge Backlash

'If I Don't Feed Him, He Literally Won't Eat': Mom Makes Nachos For Husband Who Refused To Eat Dinner, Sparks Huge Backlash

'If I Don't Feed Him, He Literally Won't Eat': Mom Makes Nachos For Husband Who Refused To Eat Dinner, Sparks Huge Backlash

'If I Don't Feed Him, He Literally Won't Eat': Mom Makes Nachos For Husband Who Refused To Eat Dinner, Sparks Huge Backlash

'If I Don't Feed Him, He Literally Won't Eat': Mom Makes Nachos For Husband Who Refused To Eat Dinner, Sparks Huge Backlash

'If I Don't Feed Him, He Literally Won't Eat': Mom Makes Nachos For Husband Who Refused To Eat Dinner, Sparks Huge Backlash

'If I Don't Feed Him, He Literally Won't Eat': Mom Makes Nachos For Husband Who Refused To Eat Dinner, Sparks Huge Backlash

'If I Don't Feed Him, He Literally Won't Eat': Mom Makes Nachos For Husband Who Refused To Eat Dinner, Sparks Huge Backlash

'If I Don't Feed Him, He Literally Won't Eat': Mom Makes Nachos For Husband Who Refused To Eat Dinner, Sparks Huge Backlash

'If I Don't Feed Him, He Literally Won't Eat': Mom Makes Nachos For Husband Who Refused To Eat Dinner, Sparks Huge Backlash

'If I Don't Feed Him, He Literally Won't Eat': Mom Makes Nachos For Husband Who Refused To Eat Dinner, Sparks Huge Backlash

'If I Don't Feed Him, He Literally Won't Eat': Mom Makes Nachos For Husband Who Refused To Eat Dinner, Sparks Huge Backlash

'If I Don't Feed Him, He Literally Won't Eat': Mom Makes Nachos For Husband Who Refused To Eat Dinner, Sparks Huge Backlash

'If I Don't Feed Him, He Literally Won't Eat': Mom Makes Nachos For Husband Who Refused To Eat Dinner, Sparks Huge Backlash

'If I Don't Feed Him, He Literally Won't Eat': Mom Makes Nachos For Husband Who Refused To Eat Dinner, Sparks Huge Backlash

'If I Don't Feed Him, He Literally Won't Eat': Mom Makes Nachos For Husband Who Refused To Eat Dinner, Sparks Huge Backlash

'If I Don't Feed Him, He Literally Won't Eat': Mom Makes Nachos For Husband Who Refused To Eat Dinner, Sparks Huge Backlash

'If I Don't Feed Him, He Literally Won't Eat': Mom Makes Nachos For Husband Who Refused To Eat Dinner, Sparks Huge Backlash

'If I Don't Feed Him, He Literally Won't Eat': Mom Makes Nachos For Husband Who Refused To Eat Dinner, Sparks Huge Backlash

'If I Don't Feed Him, He Literally Won't Eat': Mom Makes Nachos For Husband Who Refused To Eat Dinner, Sparks Huge Backlash

'If I Don't Feed Him, He Literally Won't Eat': Mom Makes Nachos For Husband Who Refused To Eat Dinner, Sparks Huge Backlash

However, many didn’t take issue with this woman trying to please her ‘picky’ husband

'If I Don't Feed Him, He Literally Won't Eat': Mom Makes Nachos For Husband Who Refused To Eat Dinner, Sparks Huge Backlash

'If I Don't Feed Him, He Literally Won't Eat': Mom Makes Nachos For Husband Who Refused To Eat Dinner, Sparks Huge Backlash

'If I Don't Feed Him, He Literally Won't Eat': Mom Makes Nachos For Husband Who Refused To Eat Dinner, Sparks Huge Backlash

'If I Don't Feed Him, He Literally Won't Eat': Mom Makes Nachos For Husband Who Refused To Eat Dinner, Sparks Huge Backlash

'If I Don't Feed Him, He Literally Won't Eat': Mom Makes Nachos For Husband Who Refused To Eat Dinner, Sparks Huge Backlash

'If I Don't Feed Him, He Literally Won't Eat': Mom Makes Nachos For Husband Who Refused To Eat Dinner, Sparks Huge Backlash

'If I Don't Feed Him, He Literally Won't Eat': Mom Makes Nachos For Husband Who Refused To Eat Dinner, Sparks Huge Backlash

'If I Don't Feed Him, He Literally Won't Eat': Mom Makes Nachos For Husband Who Refused To Eat Dinner, Sparks Huge Backlash

Ignas Vieversys
Ignas Vieversys
Writer, BoredPanda staff

Ignas is an editor at Bored Panda with an MA in Magazine Journalism. When he is not writing about video games or hunting for interesting stories, chances are that you will find Ignas at the movies.

Read more »
Kotryna Brašiškytė
Kotryna Brašiškytė
Author, BoredPanda staff

Kotryna is a Photo Editor at Bored Panda with a BA in Graphic Design. Before Bored Panda, she worked as a freelance graphic designer and illiustrator. When not editing, she enjoys working with clay, drawing, playing board games and drinking good tea.

Read more »
Nathaniel (He/Him)
Nathaniel (He/Him)
Community Member
44 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Let the idiot starve. He'll soon work out how to make a sandwich.

6
6points
reply
Molly Whuppie
Molly Whuppie
Community Member
41 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I mean, she can infantilize him and cook him nachos, whatever floats her boat. But don't put the blame on his mother. That is a grown man, who should be capable of making his own food decisions.

3
3points
reply
Ron Baza
Ron Baza
Community Member
46 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Who am I supposed to root for in this story?

3
3points
reply
