‘If I Don’t Feed Him, He Literally Won’t Eat’: Mom Makes Nachos For Husband Who Refused To Eat Dinner, Sparks Huge Backlash
We all have dealt with picky eaters at some point in our lives. Whether it’s your child who’s finicky about the contents of their plate (or just getting the grasp of vegetarianism) or your fussy partner – trying to please everyone’s taste buds can drive us mad.
Last week, a woman named Brianna Greenfield (@themamabrianna) posted a video on TikTok sharing that her husband didn’t like the salmon dinner she made for them and their kids. Instead of retaliating, this mother not only cooked up an amazing nacho meal for him, but a video that was just as hot and viral as the dish she filmed herself making. It garnered a shocking 1.6 million views in less than 48 hours, with almost 3 million views as of today.
A woman on TikTok decided to share how she dealt with her ‘picky’ husband refusing to eat the dinner she prepared
Image credits: LightFieldStudios
Instead of throwing up her hands in the air, she shared the process of making a nacho meal for him, which got millions of views in return
Image credits: themamabrianna
Image credits: themamabrianna
Image credits: themamabrianna
Image credits: themamabrianna
Image credits: themamabrianna
Image credits: themamabrianna
Image credits: themamabrianna
Image credits: themamabrianna
At the end of the day, Brianna hopes that more parents should start introducing kids to all sorts of food despite their fussiness
Image credits: themamabrianna
Here’s the full viral video
@themamabrianna Moral of the story: always serve your kids allllll the food, even if they say they dont like it after the first time. 25 years from now your child’s spouse will thank you. 😉 #momsoftiktok #momtok #momlife #workingmom #sahm #marriedlife #marriage #marriagehumor #wifelife #wivesoftiktok #happywifehappylife #pickyeater #pickyhusband #nachosfordinner #wivesoftiktok #cuisinartairfryer #humpday #guesswhatdayitis🐪 #guesswhatdayitis #eattherainbow ♬ Mother – Meghan Trainor
Let the idiot starve. He'll soon work out how to make a sandwich.
I mean, she can infantilize him and cook him nachos, whatever floats her boat. But don't put the blame on his mother. That is a grown man, who should be capable of making his own food decisions.
Who am I supposed to root for in this story?
