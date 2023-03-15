Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
“When I Got Back, The Place Was A Complete And Utter Mess”: WFH Mom Takes Two Days Away From Her Kids, Husband Can’t Handle It
Parenting, Relationships

Justin Sandberg and
Kotryna Brašiškytė

For better or worse, people are waking up to the fact that raising a kid is a lot of work. Add in the general need to maintain a household, work a 9-5 job, and possibly extra kids, and even the most hardworking among us will be exhausted. But at least the advantage of having a partner is that you can rely on another person to pick up the slack and help out when the going gets tough. Or so one would think.

A woman asked the internet if she was in the wrong for leaving her husband with their four kids for two days. This seems like a case where context is key, and readers discovered that not only was she doing all the housekeeping but also working full time. So any reasonable husband would at least not protest when she wanted to take some time for herself.

Divvying up the responsibilities of parenting, finances, and general household maintenance can strain even the best relationships

Image credits: EKATERINA BOLOVTSOVA (not the actual photo)

A woman shared her experience with a husband that dumped all the household responsibilities on her since she worked from home

So she decided to take a few days just for herself and found out her husband was basically incapable of anything

Image credits: AnnaStills (not the actual photo)

Image source: Chemical-Mess-7883

Commenters sided with OP over how badly her husband treated her

Others offered advice on how to proceed with what was clearly a dysfunctional household

Share on Facebook
Justin Sandberg
Justin Sandberg
Writer, BoredPanda staff

Justin is a writer at Bored Panda. He was born in the US but has spent most of his life in Europe. After graduating with a Bachelors of Arts Degree in Political Science from LCC International University in Lithuania, Justin has resided in Latvia, Austria and Georgia before returning to Lithuania. In his free time Justin enjoys hiking, journalism and cooking.

Kotryna Brašiškytė
Kotryna Brašiškytė
Author, BoredPanda staff

Kotryna is a Photo Editor at Bored Panda with a BA in Graphic Design. Before Bored Panda, she worked as a freelance graphic designer and illiustrator. When not editing, she enjoys working with clay, drawing, playing board games and drinking good tea.

