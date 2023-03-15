“When I Got Back, The Place Was A Complete And Utter Mess”: WFH Mom Takes Two Days Away From Her Kids, Husband Can’t Handle It

For better or worse, people are waking up to the fact that raising a kid is a lot of work. Add in the general need to maintain a household, work a 9-5 job, and possibly extra kids, and even the most hardworking among us will be exhausted. But at least the advantage of having a partner is that you can rely on another person to pick up the slack and help out when the going gets tough. Or so one would think.

A woman asked the internet if she was in the wrong for leaving her husband with their four kids for two days. This seems like a case where context is key, and readers discovered that not only was she doing all the housekeeping but also working full time. So any reasonable husband would at least not protest when she wanted to take some time for herself.

Divvying up the responsibilities of parenting, finances, and general household maintenance can strain even the best relationships

Image credits: EKATERINA BOLOVTSOVA (not the actual photo)

A woman shared her experience with a husband that dumped all the household responsibilities on her since she worked from home

So she decided to take a few days just for herself and found out her husband was basically incapable of anything

Image credits: AnnaStills (not the actual photo)

Image source: Chemical-Mess-7883

