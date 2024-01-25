Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Wife’s Life Falls Apart After She Finds Out Husband Of 23 Years Stalked Her Before They Met
Couples, Relationships

Wife’s Life Falls Apart After She Finds Out Husband Of 23 Years Stalked Her Before They Met

Most people would likely agree that trust is one of the key elements in a happy and healthy relationship. That’s why no matter how big or small the reason, breaking it can have irreversible consequences.

For this redditor, it was learning that her entire marriage was built on lies that broke the trust completely. Not only was her now husband hiding the truth about how they met 20 years ago, he was stalking her then, which made it impossible for the woman to continue with life as she knew it.

Trust is typically the foundation of any romantic relationship

Wife's Life Falls Apart After She Finds Out Husband Of 23 Years Stalked Her Before They Met

Image credits: Pressmaster (not the actual photo)

This woman’s trust was broken when she learned that her husband lied about the way they met two decades ago

Wife's Life Falls Apart After She Finds Out Husband Of 23 Years Stalked Her Before They Met

Wife's Life Falls Apart After She Finds Out Husband Of 23 Years Stalked Her Before They Met

Wife's Life Falls Apart After She Finds Out Husband Of 23 Years Stalked Her Before They Met

Wife's Life Falls Apart After She Finds Out Husband Of 23 Years Stalked Her Before They Met

Wife's Life Falls Apart After She Finds Out Husband Of 23 Years Stalked Her Before They Met

Wife's Life Falls Apart After She Finds Out Husband Of 23 Years Stalked Her Before They Met

Wife's Life Falls Apart After She Finds Out Husband Of 23 Years Stalked Her Before They Met

Wife's Life Falls Apart After She Finds Out Husband Of 23 Years Stalked Her Before They Met

Image credits: Direct-Caterpillar77

Wife's Life Falls Apart After She Finds Out Husband Of 23 Years Stalked Her Before They Met

Image credits: emneemsphotos (not the actual photo)

Fellow redditors shared their thoughts on the OP’s mind-boggling discovery in the comments under the post

Wife's Life Falls Apart After She Finds Out Husband Of 23 Years Stalked Her Before They Met

Wife's Life Falls Apart After She Finds Out Husband Of 23 Years Stalked Her Before They Met

Wife's Life Falls Apart After She Finds Out Husband Of 23 Years Stalked Her Before They Met

Wife's Life Falls Apart After She Finds Out Husband Of 23 Years Stalked Her Before They Met

Wife's Life Falls Apart After She Finds Out Husband Of 23 Years Stalked Her Before They Met

The redditor shared an update with the netizens disclosing how the story developed

Wife's Life Falls Apart After She Finds Out Husband Of 23 Years Stalked Her Before They Met

Wife's Life Falls Apart After She Finds Out Husband Of 23 Years Stalked Her Before They Met

Wife's Life Falls Apart After She Finds Out Husband Of 23 Years Stalked Her Before They Met

Wife's Life Falls Apart After She Finds Out Husband Of 23 Years Stalked Her Before They Met

Image credits: Mizuno K (not the actual photo)

Wife's Life Falls Apart After She Finds Out Husband Of 23 Years Stalked Her Before They Met

Wife's Life Falls Apart After She Finds Out Husband Of 23 Years Stalked Her Before They Met

Wife's Life Falls Apart After She Finds Out Husband Of 23 Years Stalked Her Before They Met

Wife's Life Falls Apart After She Finds Out Husband Of 23 Years Stalked Her Before They Met

Image credits: Direct-Caterpillar77

People in the comments seemed concerned about the OP’s well-being and safety

Wife's Life Falls Apart After She Finds Out Husband Of 23 Years Stalked Her Before They Met

Wife's Life Falls Apart After She Finds Out Husband Of 23 Years Stalked Her Before They Met

Wife's Life Falls Apart After She Finds Out Husband Of 23 Years Stalked Her Before They Met

Wife's Life Falls Apart After She Finds Out Husband Of 23 Years Stalked Her Before They Met

Wife's Life Falls Apart After She Finds Out Husband Of 23 Years Stalked Her Before They Met

Wife's Life Falls Apart After She Finds Out Husband Of 23 Years Stalked Her Before They Met

Wife's Life Falls Apart After She Finds Out Husband Of 23 Years Stalked Her Before They Met

Wife's Life Falls Apart After She Finds Out Husband Of 23 Years Stalked Her Before They Met

Wife's Life Falls Apart After She Finds Out Husband Of 23 Years Stalked Her Before They Met

Wife's Life Falls Apart After She Finds Out Husband Of 23 Years Stalked Her Before They Met

Miglé Miliūtė
Miglė Miliūtė
Miglė Miliūtė
Miglė Miliūtė
Writer, BoredPanda staff

Miglé is a writer here at Bored Panda with a BA in linguistics. Passionate about travelling and music, she combines the two by finding occasions to visit places yet personally unexplored. In addition to that, she enjoys spending her free time outdoors or socializing over a cup of coffee.

Justinas Keturka
Justinas Keturka
Justinas Keturka
Justinas Keturka
Author, BoredPanda staff

Justin is a photo editor at Bored Panda. He was fascinated with visual arts and arts in general for as long as he can remember. He was obsessed with playing and making music in his teens. After finishing high school, he took a gap year to work odd jobs and try to figure out what he wanted to do next. Finally, around 2016, he started learning how to use Photoshop and hasn't stopped since. He started working as a visual advertisement producer in 2017 and worked there for almost two years. In his spare time, he creates graphic collages and even had his first artwork exhibition at "Devilstone".

Jared Robinson
Jared Robinson
Jared Robinson
Community Member
1 hour ago

Lady you need to call the police NOW! Do not pass go do not collect 200 dollars do not read another single f*****g post. CALL THE POLICE RIGHT NOW AND GET OUT FAST STOP READING WHAT ARE YOU DOING CALL THE POLICE AND GET OUT NOW!

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
POST
