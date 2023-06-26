Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser
We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
BoredPanda Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

“My Wife Is Not The Woman I Used To Know. She Let The Fame Get To Her”
36points
Relationships1 hour ago

“My Wife Is Not The Woman I Used To Know. She Let The Fame Get To Her”

Ignas Vieversys and
Gabija Palšytė

“Money and success don’t change people. They merely amplify what is already there,” Will Smith, the slappy actor of The Pursuit of Happiness, once said. And while Smith’s resistance to an overly opulent lifestyle is impressive, even admirable, there are unfortunately countless stories where fame consumes people entirely, turning people most dear to us into unrecognizable, Gucci-obsessed ghouls.

Which is the exact case of u/PassengerTraining913, who recently dumped it off his chest what a painful transformation he had to endure of his wife, dazzled by career highs and a lifestyle that once seemed only possible in movies. Not recognizing the person he fell in love with in the first place, the author shared what it’s like to see your soulmate drift farther and farther away from you, one extravagant step at a time.

One of the hardest things in life is seeing the people you love change unrecognizably

Image credits: nd3000 (not the actual photo)

Witnessing the changes in his wife’s humble lifestyle after a hefty promotion, the author shared how the person he fell in love with slowly succumbed to fame

Image credits: RossHelen (not the actual photo)

Image credits: wikipedia.org (not the actual photo)

Image credits: PassengerTraining913

OP added more details to the heartfelt story

People were very supportive in the comments, wishing the author the best of luck in bringing the person he fell in love with back

Later, OP gave a heartbreaking update to his story

Image credits: PassengerTraining913

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

Share on Facebook
Ignas Vieversys
Ignas Vieversys
Writer, BoredPanda staff

Ignas is an editor at Bored Panda with an MA in Magazine Journalism. When he is not writing about video games or hunting for interesting stories, chances are that you will find Ignas at the movies.

Read more »
Gabija Palšytė
Gabija Palšytė
Author, BoredPanda staff

Gabija is a photo editor at Bored Panda. Before joining the team, she achieved a Professional Bachelor degree in Photography and has been working as a freelance photographer since. She also has a special place in her heart for film photography, movies and nature.

Read more »
Show All Contributors
You May Like
Back to Homepage
More about Relationships
Homepage
Trending
Relationships
Homepage
Next in Relationships
Popular on Bored Panda
Write comments
POST
Lauren Caswell
Lauren Caswell
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Well that was just heartbreaking. I hope this man finds more family connections to his past back home, reminders of his mum and stuff that aren't tied to his ex-wife

5
5points
reply
Debbie
Debbie
Community Member
26 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

It was indeed heartbreaking, but he's on a good path now. He can find happiness again - doesn't need to be with a person, as being with someone isn't magically creating happiness. He sounds calm, heartbroken yes, but accepting the situation and knowing this is what had to happen. Now he can start building again. He sounds like a great guy with lots of love. I hope he'll do well.

3
3points
reply
Load More Replies...
Will Cable
Will Cable
Community Member
17 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

If she loses that job and the money is gone I don't think for one minute she will care about him and what she lost, for her money and status is everything.

1
1point
reply
xolitaire
xolitaire
Community Member
8 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

you know what, no. screw wishing her "the best". That flew out of the window the moment she said she deserved a partner of equal "worth". Screw her.

0
0points
reply
POST
Lauren Caswell
Lauren Caswell
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Well that was just heartbreaking. I hope this man finds more family connections to his past back home, reminders of his mum and stuff that aren't tied to his ex-wife

5
5points
reply
Debbie
Debbie
Community Member
26 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

It was indeed heartbreaking, but he's on a good path now. He can find happiness again - doesn't need to be with a person, as being with someone isn't magically creating happiness. He sounds calm, heartbroken yes, but accepting the situation and knowing this is what had to happen. Now he can start building again. He sounds like a great guy with lots of love. I hope he'll do well.

3
3points
reply
Load More Replies...
Will Cable
Will Cable
Community Member
17 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

If she loses that job and the money is gone I don't think for one minute she will care about him and what she lost, for her money and status is everything.

1
1point
reply
xolitaire
xolitaire
Community Member
8 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

you know what, no. screw wishing her "the best". That flew out of the window the moment she said she deserved a partner of equal "worth". Screw her.

0
0points
reply
Popular on Bored Panda
Popular on Bored Panda
User Submissions
Also on Bored Panda
Also on Bored Panda