“My Wife Is Not The Woman I Used To Know. She Let The Fame Get To Her”
“Money and success don’t change people. They merely amplify what is already there,” Will Smith, the slappy actor of The Pursuit of Happiness, once said. And while Smith’s resistance to an overly opulent lifestyle is impressive, even admirable, there are unfortunately countless stories where fame consumes people entirely, turning people most dear to us into unrecognizable, Gucci-obsessed ghouls.
Which is the exact case of u/PassengerTraining913, who recently dumped it off his chest what a painful transformation he had to endure of his wife, dazzled by career highs and a lifestyle that once seemed only possible in movies. Not recognizing the person he fell in love with in the first place, the author shared what it’s like to see your soulmate drift farther and farther away from you, one extravagant step at a time.
One of the hardest things in life is seeing the people you love change unrecognizably
Witnessing the changes in his wife’s humble lifestyle after a hefty promotion, the author shared how the person he fell in love with slowly succumbed to fame
OP added more details to the heartfelt story
People were very supportive in the comments, wishing the author the best of luck in bringing the person he fell in love with back
Later, OP gave a heartbreaking update to his story
Well that was just heartbreaking. I hope this man finds more family connections to his past back home, reminders of his mum and stuff that aren't tied to his ex-wife
It was indeed heartbreaking, but he's on a good path now. He can find happiness again - doesn't need to be with a person, as being with someone isn't magically creating happiness. He sounds calm, heartbroken yes, but accepting the situation and knowing this is what had to happen. Now he can start building again. He sounds like a great guy with lots of love. I hope he'll do well.
If she loses that job and the money is gone I don't think for one minute she will care about him and what she lost, for her money and status is everything.
you know what, no. screw wishing her "the best". That flew out of the window the moment she said she deserved a partner of equal "worth". Screw her.
