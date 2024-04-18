ADVERTISEMENT

All my life, I have found myself trying to be worthy of human friendship and love. It’s a nonstop stressful journey, usually leading to anger and bitterness, hardly worth the futile efforts of being manipulated into becoming someone I didn’t really want to be anyway.

I had real love once, and the ending was so devastating, I chose never to do that again. And I never have.

The innate nature of the human species is to love and be loved. However, the conditions we have created around that are somewhat selfish and very conditional. I never could measure up, nor did I want to. I ruminated in my younger days, obsessing about what I could have done differently to play the human game and fit in. Employing thoughts of what I could change in me to suit you better. But I’ve since changed and know I need not change to fit in.

In my world, honesty and integrity are what matter but are difficult to find. Judgement and conditions of the human species let me know how flawed we all are.

I rarely get lonely or feel isolated anymore, and my art keeps me from getting bored. Do I care if you like me? Unfortunately, sometimes I do. But I no longer place importance on that. Searching for divinity, and I pray daily that it frees me from the chains that hold me back.

Why? Because the Universe gave me animals. Dogs especially. They seem to have an overabundance of unconditional love free of charge. And they trust and love me on so many levels because they know I will never harm them in any way. Ninety-five percent of the time, we will bond almost immediately; if we don’t, it is because some human has hurt or abandoned them at some point in their short life. Yet they come around eventually because they learn quickly that I too have been hurt and abandoned. Our bond is usually deep and unbreakable during their short lives.

~ Dawghouse Artistry aka Lorri

Professional Photographer

More info: dawghouseartistry.com