To Cope With My Struggles, I Created A Simple But Wholesome Comic Featuring My Own Character

ADVERTISEMENT

2024 is a new beginning, and although we may never know what will really happen, we need to start looking positively at this new year.

For the past few months, I have struggled with my own mental illness and personal life. To cope, I decided to draw a simple but wholesome comic featuring my own character, Vinnie, for myself and others who feel the same way.

I hope this small comic will make you smile.

More info: Instagram

ADVERTISEMENT