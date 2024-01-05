To Cope With My Struggles, I Created A Simple But Wholesome Comic Featuring My Own Character
2024 is a new beginning, and although we may never know what will really happen, we need to start looking positively at this new year.
For the past few months, I have struggled with my own mental illness and personal life. To cope, I decided to draw a simple but wholesome comic featuring my own character, Vinnie, for myself and others who feel the same way.
I hope this small comic will make you smile.
More info: Instagram