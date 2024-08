ADVERTISEMENT

“She’s setting up paparazzi shots,” said fashion designer Whitney Port about singer and actress Jennifer Lopez.

On the podcast With Whit, which Whitney Port shares with her husband, Tim Rosenman, the TV personality accused the actress of purposely dressing up and staging artificial “cute” moments to get media notoriety.

“She is addicted to the attention,” she explained, as she described seeing Lopez going to a place in Bridgehampton, New York, on her bike to get a scoop of ice cream specifically to attract the cameras of paparazzi and become relevant to media papers centered around celebrities.

“Candy Kitchen in Bridgehampton is so special that I’m pretty sure J. Lo the other day was riding her bike to get a scoop of ice cream for a paparazzi shot,” the couple recalled, continuing to explain that the actress’ behavior wasn’t that of a normal customer, as she did not go into the store and just stood outside to allow her photographer to capture the perfect “exterior shot.”

“That’s her vibe. She’s popped everywhere. Her continually looking hot in cute settings is what keeps the machine going,” Port explained.

“She’s already as famous as you can be. Why does she need to stoke the fans of her own flame? Seems unnecessary,” her husband replied.

“Why does she feel the need to keep the machine going?” Rosenman continued, expressing confusion at what they perceive to be a forced attempt at relevancy by Lopez, who now makes the news more because of her ongoing marital troubles with husband Ben Affleck than due to any professional projects.

“Maybe she just likes the extra f–king attention,” said Rosenman. “If we had J. Lo’s money, we would just be done.”

The actress is in the middle of a complex separation with her husband, Ben Affleck, having spent their second anniversary away from each other

Port and Rosenman’s comments come at a particularly difficult time for the actress, as she just celebrated her 55th birthday and 4th of July in the Hamptons without Affleck by her side.

The actor remained in Los Angeles and made headlines after purchasing a $20 million bachelor pad, a tacit gesture of separation as their second wedding anniversary came and went.

“Jennifer López and Ben Affleck have been ‘over’ since March,” writes celebrity news site Page Six, which also claims to have received confirmation from a source close to the couple.

“The Oscar winner has yet to officially file for divorce in efforts to ‘protect’ Lopez, who is ‘furious’ with him for ‘humiliating’ her,” the site explains. “She made a big deal that he’s the love of her life and has not fully accepted it is over.”

The couple got engaged for the first time in 2002 after the actor surprised Lopez with a 6.1-carat pink diamond that reportedly cost $2.5 million.

The wedding was postponed the following year.

“Due to the excessive media attention surrounding our wedding, we have decided to postpone the date,” the couple said in a joint statement. “When we found ourselves seriously contemplating hiring three separate ‘decoy brides’ at three different locations, we realized that something was awry.”

The couple separated after 2004 and finally tied the knot in 2022.

“We did it. Love is beautiful. Love is kind. And it turns out love is patient. Twenty years patient,” Lopez would later write in an Instagram post.