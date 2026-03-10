Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
After Taylor Swift Jab Sparked Major Backlash, White Stripes Vocalist Jack White Breaks Silence
Jack White, White Stripes vocalist, speaking at an event wearing a red jacket and white tie under stage lighting.
Celebrities, Entertainment

After Taylor Swift Jab Sparked Major Backlash, White Stripes Vocalist Jack White Breaks Silence

anwesha.n Anwesha Nag BoredPanda staff
1

20

1

Jack White has addressed the social media backlash after he was brutally slammed by Taylor Swift fans for commenting on her songwriting.

While promoting his new book, These Thoughts May Disappear: Jack White Collected Art and New Works, 1996-2026, the musician referred to the Love Story singer and the thematic pattern her songs follow.

Highlights
  • Musician Jack White addressed his previous comments about Taylor Swift’s songs about “breakups.”
  • Swift’s fans went after the former White Stripes singer for his remark and called out his “hypocrisy.”
  • The Fortnight singer, who was recently accused of holding back other artists, was defended by a source close to her.

White’s take spread like wildfire and incurred the wrath of Swift’s fans, who call themselves “Swifties.”

“He thinks it’s boring for artists to write about their actual experiences??? What a weird take,” one person wrote.

    Jack White released a statement clarifying his comments about Taylor Swift

    Jack White at an awards event, wearing a black suit and tie, breaking silence after Taylor Swift jab backlash.

    Image credits: Getty/Jeff Vespa

    White, 50, recently opened up on why he does not like the “autobiographical” style of pop songwriting in an interview with The Guardian.

    “Now it’s become very popular in the Taylor Swift way of pop singers writing about all of their publicly aired breakups, which I don’t find interesting at all,” the former White Stripes member said.

    Jack White of White Stripes holding a blue electric guitar, standing against a white tiled wall in casual black clothing.

    Image credits: officialjackwhite

    “If it’s something really painful, I’m not going to put this important, painful thing that I went through out there for some idiot on the internet to stomp all over.”

    The backlash was… swift.

    “Dude, you wrote a whole album about your divorce,” read one comment on X.

    Another fan wrote, “I smelled jealousy.”

    Screenshot of a tweet by Stew replying to NME about Jack White and Taylor Swift backlash, posted on March 8, 2026.

    Image credits: stewroidss

    Taylor Swift wearing black beanie and Louis Vuitton jacket against a red background in a studio portrait.

    Image credits: Getty/Brooke Sutton

    White shared a statement on his Instagram, clearly stating that he would keep the post up on his account only for a day. He took it down after 24 hours.

    “I didn’t say that I think Taylor Swift’s music was ‘boring’ or whatever clickbait the net is trying to scrape together,” he clarified.

    Jack White posing at iHeartRadio event, wearing a light blue jacket and black shirt, addressing recent backlash and response.

    Image credits: Getty/JB Lacroix

    “What I was trying to say in an interview I did about poetry and lyric writing, was that I don’t find it interesting at all for ME to write about MYSELF in my own lyric writing and poetry because I think that it could be repetitive for ME to always write about and it could be uninteresting for people who listen to my music to delve into, and that imaginary characters are more attractive to me as a writer.”

    Tweet from user vesperamyst responding to NME with the quote not all men but always a man after Jack White backlash.

    Image credits: vesperamyst

    Tweet on social media showing a user’s reply about wealth amid backlash involving Jack White and Taylor Swift.

    Image credits: los37los50

    White acknowledged the “tremendous” success Swift and other singers have achieved using the autobiographical style, and said he was happy for them.

    Jack White’s career was dragged through the mud by “Swifties” after the comment

    Taylor Swift in a red embellished outfit sitting on a vintage sofa, looking down with a thoughtful expression.

    Image credits: taylorswift

    Despite White’s explanation, Swift’s fans continued to blast the singer on social media.

    “No amount of Taylor Swift mentions would catapult anyone’s career, stay unknown I guess,” one person said. Another wrote, “You know he only added her name so that he could get the clickbait interest.”

    “Jack White has been saying provocative things about other artists for 25 years,” one person noted. “At this point, it is his second instrument.”

    One commented, referring to Swift’s financial status: “Nothing is boring when you have a billion dollars in the bank.”

    One user tweeted: “This from a guy whose second most popular song is Fell in Love With a Girl. Would we pay this any attention if TS wasn’t mentioned? Nope.”

    “What a cheap sh*t, and I can’t believe this sort of thing is still happening,” another criticized.

    An insider defended Taylor Swift from allegations of sabotaging other artists’ careers

    Jack White speaking on stage in a red suit and white tie after Taylor Swift jab sparked major backlash.

    Image credits: Getty/Kevin Mazur

    Taylor Swift was recently accused by her own fans of trampling on fellow artists. Between staying silent about Donald Trump’s immigration crackdown and releasing different editions of her songs on the same day other musicians had big releases, she has seemingly lost the love and respect of some “Swifties.”

    “The fact that she is scheming and plotting so much to try to scrape her way to number one, that is what is embarrassing to me,” one fan wrote after the music video for Opalite on YouTube on February 8, the day Bad Bunny performed at the Super Bowl.

    Taylor Swift on stage under purple lights, highlighting the backlash and Jack White’s response in the music industry.

    Image credits: Getty/Gareth Cattermole/TAS24

    Earlier, Swift released two special editions of The Tortured Poets Department on the same day Billie Eilish dropped Hit Me Hard and Soft, and six more deluxe reissues of the album when Charli XCX released Brat.

    However, an insider told The Daily Mail that it was nothing but competitiveness and an active effort to keep the fans engaged in the “chart battles.”

    “It isn’t hostile at all, but may seem that way to people who weren’t around in the 1990s when it was even more competitive, and people actually had to sell the records. So, it is competitive, but far from hostile. She loves Bad Bunny.”

    “I’ve never even heard of this man.” Taylor Swift fans ripped into Jack White for songwriting comment

    Screenshot of a Twitter reply expressing jealousy in response to a discussion about Jack White and Taylor Swift backlash.

    Image credits: Carey3060831622

    Tweet from user Lenaig addressing Jack White's comments related to Taylor Swift backlash and his musical perspective.

    Image credits: LenaigTxM

    Tweet by Nico Samuelson discussing the White Stripes vocalist Jack White and lyrics about his break-up with Meg.

    Image credits: NicoSamuelson2

    Screenshot of a social media reply mentioning White Stripes vocalist Jack White amid Taylor Swift backlash discussion.

    Image credits: swifttanic

    Screenshot of a Twitter post referencing Jack White and Taylor Swift with a humorous comment about breakup songs.

    Image credits: eyestoanalyze

    Tweet screenshot showing a comment about White Stripes vocalist Jack White’s history of provocative statements toward other artists.

    Image credits: premiurnvideos

    Tweet discussing backlash after Taylor Swift jab and White Stripes vocalist Jack White breaking silence on the issue.

    Image credits: ThanielDayLewis

    Screenshot of a tweet replying to TMZ about Taylor Swift jab backlash and White Stripes vocalist Jack White’s response.

    Image credits: GodsPlan_1305

    Tweet praising White Stripes vocalist Jack White for his impact on the music industry with eccentric riffs and artistry.

    Image credits: imShashankji

    Tweet from The 90s Guy reacting to Jack White calling breakup songs boring amid backlash after Taylor Swift jab.

    Image credits: clueless90sguy

    Tweet discussing Taylor Swift and other artists amid backlash, highlighting White Stripes vocalist Jack White’s response.

    Image credits: ABBATHEOG

    Jack White responds to backlash after Taylor Swift jab, sparking debate on songwriting and personal narrative.

    Image credits: isonggod4444

    Screenshot of a Twitter reply criticizing fake narratives related to the Taylor Swift jab backlash involving Jack White.

    Image credits: GrateScotty

    Anwesha Nag

    Anwesha Nag

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Anwesha Nag is a seasoned digital journalist with nearly a decade's experience in covering sports, lifestyle, and entertainment. Her work has previously been published on Sportskeeda, FanSided, and PFSN, and featured on Google News and Discover. She is also a reader, a caffeine enthusiast, a cat parent, and a nerd, who is obsessed with the power of words and storytelling.

    apatheistaccount2 avatar
    Apatheist
    Apatheist
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    No idea who he is, but that face in the light blue jacket is Benny Hill.

    0
    0points
    reply
    User avatar
    POST
