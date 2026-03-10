After Taylor Swift Jab Sparked Major Backlash, White Stripes Vocalist Jack White Breaks Silence

ADVERTISEMENT

Jack White has addressed the social media backlash after he was brutally slammed by Taylor Swift fans for commenting on her songwriting.

While promoting his new book, These Thoughts May Disappear: Jack White Collected Art and New Works, 1996-2026, the musician referred to the Love Story singer and the thematic pattern her songs follow.

Highlights Musician Jack White addressed his previous comments about Taylor Swift’s songs about “breakups.”

Swift’s fans went after the former White Stripes singer for his remark and called out his “hypocrisy.”

The Fortnight singer, who was recently accused of holding back other artists, was defended by a source close to her.

White’s take spread like wildfire and incurred the wrath of Swift’s fans, who call themselves “Swifties.”

“He thinks it’s boring for artists to write about their actual experiences??? What a weird take,” one person wrote.

Jack White released a statement clarifying his comments about Taylor Swift

Image credits: Getty/Jeff Vespa

White, 50, recently opened up on why he does not like the “autobiographical” style of pop songwriting in an interview with The Guardian.

“Now it’s become very popular in the Taylor Swift way of pop singers writing about all of their publicly aired breakups, which I don’t find interesting at all,” the former White Stripes member said.

Image credits: officialjackwhite

“If it’s something really painful, I’m not going to put this important, painful thing that I went through out there for some idiot on the internet to stomp all over.”

The backlash was… swift.

“Dude, you wrote a whole album about your divorce,” read one comment on X.

Another fan wrote, “I smelled jealousy.”

Image credits: stewroidss

Image credits: Getty/Brooke Sutton

White shared a statement on his Instagram, clearly stating that he would keep the post up on his account only for a day. He took it down after 24 hours.

“I didn’t say that I think Taylor Swift’s music was ‘boring’ or whatever clickbait the net is trying to scrape together,” he clarified.

Image credits: Getty/JB Lacroix

“What I was trying to say in an interview I did about poetry and lyric writing, was that I don’t find it interesting at all for ME to write about MYSELF in my own lyric writing and poetry because I think that it could be repetitive for ME to always write about and it could be uninteresting for people who listen to my music to delve into, and that imaginary characters are more attractive to me as a writer.”

Image credits: vesperamyst

Image credits: los37los50

White acknowledged the “tremendous” success Swift and other singers have achieved using the autobiographical style, and said he was happy for them.

Jack White’s career was dragged through the mud by “Swifties” after the comment

Image credits: taylorswift

Despite White’s explanation, Swift’s fans continued to blast the singer on social media.

“No amount of Taylor Swift mentions would catapult anyone’s career, stay unknown I guess,” one person said. Another wrote, “You know he only added her name so that he could get the clickbait interest.”

“Jack White has been saying provocative things about other artists for 25 years,” one person noted. “At this point, it is his second instrument.”

One commented, referring to Swift’s financial status: “Nothing is boring when you have a billion dollars in the bank.”

One user tweeted: “This from a guy whose second most popular song is Fell in Love With a Girl. Would we pay this any attention if TS wasn’t mentioned? Nope.”

“What a cheap sh*t, and I can’t believe this sort of thing is still happening,” another criticized.

An insider defended Taylor Swift from allegations of sabotaging other artists’ careers

Image credits: Getty/Kevin Mazur

Taylor Swift was recently accused by her own fans of trampling on fellow artists. Between staying silent about Donald Trump’s immigration crackdown and releasing different editions of her songs on the same day other musicians had big releases, she has seemingly lost the love and respect of some “Swifties.”

“The fact that she is scheming and plotting so much to try to scrape her way to number one, that is what is embarrassing to me,” one fan wrote after the music video for Opalite on YouTube on February 8, the day Bad Bunny performed at the Super Bowl.

Image credits: Getty/Gareth Cattermole/TAS24

Earlier, Swift released two special editions of The Tortured Poets Department on the same day Billie Eilish dropped Hit Me Hard and Soft, and six more deluxe reissues of the album when Charli XCX released Brat.

However, an insider told The Daily Mail that it was nothing but competitiveness and an active effort to keep the fans engaged in the “chart battles.”

“It isn’t hostile at all, but may seem that way to people who weren’t around in the 1990s when it was even more competitive, and people actually had to sell the records. So, it is competitive, but far from hostile. She loves Bad Bunny.”

“I’ve never even heard of this man.” Taylor Swift fans ripped into Jack White for songwriting comment

