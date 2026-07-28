Answer 25 Questions & We’ll Reveal Which Type Of Movie Villain Matches Your Personality

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Let’s be honest, the villain is usually the most interesting person in the room. The hero has to be brave and decent and vaguely inspirational, which sounds exhausting, while the villain gets the good lines, the better wardrobe, and a genuinely compelling reason to be furious. You’ve noticed this. You’ve rooted for the wrong person in a movie at least once and felt only a little guilty about it.

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The thing is, we all have a villain style. Some of us are quiet planners who would rather be clever than loud. Some of us just want to see what happens when the rules bend a little. And some of us have been holding onto one specific grievance since roughly 2009 and would like everyone to know we haven’t forgotten.

This isn’t about being a bad person (probably). It’s about which flavor of movie menace lives in your particular corner of the imagination. The mastermind, the agent of chaos, the fallen hero, the corporate operator, the one who cannot let go, or the one keeping receipts. There’s no wrong answer, only an uncomfortably accurate one.

So pour something, drop the good-guy act for a few minutes, and answer honestly. Your inner villain has been waiting a long time for someone to ask.

🚀 💡 Want more or looking for something else? Head over to the Bored Panda Quizzes and explore our full collection of quizzes and trivia designed to test your knowledge, reveal hidden insights, and spark your curiosity. 💡 🚀

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Image credits: Film eye

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