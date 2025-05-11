Take The Test To Discover Your Archetype: These 17 Questions Will Reveal The Secrets About You

What kind of energy do you bring into the room? 🙀🤓

Carl Jung, a Swiss psychiatrist, believed we all embody one of 12 personality types. So whether you want to admit it or not, the role you take in a friendship, your favorite place, and even your role in a group project say a lot about your personality.

Each archetype comes with its quirks, strengths and challenges, and understanding yours is more than a fun test—it can actually help you navigate relationships, set better goals and show up more authentically in every aspect of your life.

Want to discover which archetype you fit into? Take the test & find out! 🧩

Image credits: Cottonbro Studio