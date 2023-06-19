Imagine if the middle ages had been blessed with the magic of cinema - quite a quirky concept, right? Well, this is exactly the brainchild of a gifted French illustrator who goes by the name of Simon De Thuillières. His work is an interesting mishmash of artistic panache, a fascination for history, and a big love of movies, making for up for quite an interesting picture.

To show us what he means, De Thuillières brings his idea to life by remaking modern movie and cartoon posters with a heavy sprinkle of medieval style. Think of big names like "Avatar," "Joker," "Spider-Man," and even "Lady and the Tramp," all reimagined with a taste of the middle ages.

#1

Joker

#2

Star Wars

Raven Sheridan
Raven Sheridan
Community Member
Darth Vader looks cool in any time period.

#3

Avatar

Mimi La Souris
Mimi La Souris
Community Member
"jhean de Camerone narrates you" :D

#4

Titanic

#5

The Matrix

Raven Sheridan
Raven Sheridan
Community Member
Looks like a scene from, Robin Hood: Men In Tights. 🤔

#6

Transformers

#7

The Shining

#8

Doctor Strange

#9

My Neighbor Totoro

#10

Spider-Man

#11

Ghostbusters

#12

Alice In Wonderland

Arlia E.
Arlia E.
Community Member
It's Wizard of Oz, not Alice in Wonderland

#13

Beetlejuice

#14

Bad Boys

#15

The Exorcist

Hawkmoon
Hawkmoon
Community Member
"Tienne matrone engloutit force saucisses en enfer" could be translate as "Your mother eats a lot of sausages in hell". Wonder what it refers to...

#16

The Mask

#17

Kung Fu Panda

#18

Ghost

#19

Lady And The Tramp

#20

Predator

#21

Pulp Fiction

#22

Mortal Kombat

#23

Basic Instinct

#24

Godzilla

#25

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles

#26

Kill Bill

#27

Panic

