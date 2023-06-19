Imagine if the middle ages had been blessed with the magic of cinema - quite a quirky concept, right? Well, this is exactly the brainchild of a gifted French illustrator who goes by the name of Simon De Thuillières. His work is an interesting mishmash of artistic panache, a fascination for history, and a big love of movies, making for up for quite an interesting picture.

To show us what he means, De Thuillières brings his idea to life by remaking modern movie and cartoon posters with a heavy sprinkle of medieval style. Think of big names like "Avatar," "Joker," "Spider-Man," and even "Lady and the Tramp," all reimagined with a taste of the middle ages.

More info: Instagram | Facebook