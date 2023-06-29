“They are incredible”: Captain Is Fascinated By Whales Who Ask Him For Help Removing Parasites

Our world is filled with all kinds of beautiful connections, transcending languages, cultures and, in some cases, species. After all, friendships are forged through compassion, trust, and mutual understanding. A beautiful bond formed between a human and a gentle giant of the deep waters when this whale entrusted said human to remove sea lice from it. Not everyone can brag about having such a unique friend.

How would you feel if a whale trusted you enough to ask for favors?

Image credits: Jerome Evangelio

Paco Jimenez Franco is a seasoned sea captain with more than 20 years of experience. Sailing in the Ojo de Liebre lagoon, he has encountered magnificent whales. Franco considers every sighting a beautiful gift – not everyone is so lucky to see these giants emerging from the depths.

The whales must’ve felt his admiration and respect for them because they would often approach his boat, carefully inspecting it. One time, Franco noticed that some of them had sea lice – parasites were attached to parts of the whales’ bodies. He suspected that they make whales uncomfortable and decided to help.

One day when a lady whale approached him close enough, he picked some lice off her. Clearly relieved, she approached him again so he could continue removing the parasites from her.

When a whale approached the sea captain, he noticed that she had a sea lice infestation and decided to help her by removing some of them

Image credits: Jerome Evangelio

It is strictly forbidden to touch whales all over the world, but in some designated areas, it is permitted when the whale initiates the contact.

Sea lice removal doesn’t sound like a good way to pass time, but considering the fact that it is with a creature as gargantuan and as intelligent as a whale, it is a small price to pay to be able to interact with them.

It is incredible to think that whenever she sees Franco, she knows she will feel relief from the parasites. If whales like to gossip among themselves, she’s definitely putting in a good word for Paco.

Image credits: Jerome Evangelio

When Franco removed sea lice from her, she approached him again so he would continue to do so

Image credits: Jerome Evangelio

Image credits: Jerome Evangelio

Petting animals, even the smallest ones, brings so much joy to people. I wonder, how does one feel after petting an actual whale? Whale sightings are magical to witness and the sea captain believes that he is repaying them by removing those pesky parasites. “I have done it repeatedly, with the same whale and others,” Franco said. “It is very exciting for me.”

Having formed such a unique friendship with the whale made Franco appreciate those magnificent beasts even more: “I have learned, by seeing their behavior, that there is a certain nobility in them. They are incredible.”

Now, the sea captain is her designated sea lice remover – not the most glamorous work, but having a whale friend makes it worth it

Image credits: Jerome Evangelio

Image credits: Jerome Evangelio

They are having a whale of a time together

Image credits: Jerome Evangelio

Let this story be today’s reminder of the wonders of the world and the best qualities of being a human, being able to love and cherish our little (or giant, in this case) friends.

Animals don’t have to speak for us to be able to understand them. With enough patience, dedication and respect for them, we can earn their trust and in time, perhaps, form a beautiful friendship just like Franco and his whale friends.

