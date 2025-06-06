ADVERTISEMENT

One day you’re madly in love, staring into his eyes and dreaming of your future together. Then suddenly, boom! He goes and does or says something so off-putting that you can’t stomach another second with him. That, my friend, is the ick. It has the uncanny ability to tank an entire relationship. Sometimes it’s a small, random action that weirdly elicits a massive response; like, the way he ties his shoelaces. Other times, it’s something so glaringly gross that most sane people might think you’re crazy if you stuck around to see more.

Someone recently asked women to share the weirdest ick a man ever gave them. They weren’t interested in the boring acts of ick. They wanted to know the seriously crazy, niche things guys have done that sent their significant other's attraction hurtling towards the depths of hell.

Some of the answers were so startling you'd be forgiven for wanting to delete your dating apps immediately and take a vow of celibacy forever. Bored Panda has put together a list of the best of the worst responses. Buckle up, keep scrolling and upvote the ones that give you the ick, too.

#1

Visitors explore dinosaur skeletons and exhibits in a brightly lit museum hall full of natural history displays. I told him I’m studying paleontology and he looked at me like I just said something insane and then asked “you actually believe in dinosaurs??”

🌺Ellen🌸 , Arseny Togulev/unsplash (not the actual photo) Report

Take each 'ick' with a grain of salt. That's the advice from Eliana Saunders, the co-author of a study that explored why some people are more prone to getting the 'ick' than others. And in case you've never heard of the 'ick,' the researchers describe it as the sudden feeling of repulsion that leads people to want to end a romantic relationship—sometimes without a clear or logical reason.

“While this feeling of disgust could be a valid marker of mate incompatibility, it could also be a symptom of [your personality traits],” explains Saunders. “Before dumping a partner because their feet dangle when they sit in a chair, we should think critically about why we’re feeling ‘icked’ out. Ask yourself: Is this something I truly can’t deal with, or am I being overly critical? Is this ‘ick’ their fault, or is it mine?”

    #2

    Man wearing a gray beanie reading a book by the window, highlighting relationship icks women shared about men told me, proudly, that he had never read a book that wasn't a school book. Lost all the attraction i had felt for months in an instant.

    maxxthenoo , Nina Zeynep Güler/unsplash (not the actual photo) Report

    #3

    Woman in uniform smiling while making a bed in a sunlit room, illustrating relationship icks shared by women. he asked if my mom could work as a maid for his family because his usual maid was on vacation

    ace୨ৎ , rawpixel.com/freepik (not the actual photo) Report

    “The ‘ick’ has become an increasingly prevalent topic over the last few decades. We found references to this phenomenon on social media and TV shows dating back to the mid 90s,” said Saunders, a graduate student at Azusa Pacific University.

    She added that her team often heard "the ick" used in common conversation, and decided to dig a bit deeper.

    "While we can’t say how long the phenomenon has been around, conversations about the ‘ick’ have definitely become more popular–especially in younger generations," explained Saunders.

    "Personally, I became interested in learning more about the ick when I heard that a friend of mine kept a running list on her phone notes app of every ick she’d ever experienced from a guy (it was several pages long),” added the researcher.

    #4

    A couple sitting by a window holding hands, illustrating icks women gave men in modern relationships. had a normal date and everything was alright...nothing special. But as we said our goodbyes he took both my hands and looked me dead in the eyes... Then proceeded to tell me: "I can't wait to get you pregnant one day". Never spoke to him again and blocked him everywhere. Because what- 😭😭

    Nelandra , boggy/freepik (not the actual photo) Report

    #5

    Man in a teal shirt holding his hand near his mouth outdoors, illustrating men giving icks to women. had snot on their septum ALL THE TIME. when i told them to wipe it they were like “it doesn’t bother me” and then proceeded to lean in to kiss me. with their snotty septum.

    will🐢 , Natalia Blauth/unsplash (not the actual photo) Report

    As part of the study, the researchers conducted a pilot analysis of the first 100 TikTok videos tagged with #theick. They then categorized the ick triggers shared in 86 videos—most of which came from women. The triggers included things like wearing awkward clothing, saying annoying phrases, or exhibiting socially embarrassing conduct.

    They then recruited 125 single adults - 74 men and 51 women, ranging in age from 24 to 72. The participants were first asked if they had heard the term “the ick” and whether they had personally experienced it.

    "They then rated the likelihood of experiencing the ick in response to specific behaviors, completed personality assessments, and answered questions about their dating experiences," explains psypost.org.

    Saunders and her fellow researchers found that those who are more prone to disgust, hold others to high standards, or those who score higher in narcissism are more likely to experience the 'ick.'

    #6

    Sandwich on a plate with a knife and a mug on a kitchen countertop, illustrating everyday moments with cats. he shouted at his mum for making him a bacon sandwich that wasn't crispy enough

    laurenlouise7 , Nik/unsplash (not the actual photo) Report

    #7

    Couple sitting on a bench enjoying ice cream, showcasing moments in relationships and dating experiences. he bought me ice cream and said "I feel like your owner"

    attention whore , Mikhail Nilov/pexels (not the actual photo) Report

    The team found that 64% of participants had experienced the 'ick' at some point. "Women were significantly more likely than men to be familiar with the term and to report having felt it," notes the site, adding that while the number of times people reported experiencing the ick varied widely, most said it happened rarely or occasionally.

    Participants said the ick had led them to stop dating a partner — 26% immediately and 42% later on. Around a third of participants said they continued the relationship despite feeling put off. And almost all said they talked to someone else about their experience, often confiding in friends or family. Not many shared their feelings with the person who caused the ick in the first place.
    #8

    Young woman outdoors at dusk, illuminated by phone screen, reflecting on icks men gave her in relationships. Asked me what my biggest phobia is, after I told him it he sent me 20 pics of it just to say "Come over to cuddle so youre not scared".Instant block😭

    tillpitluvr , Becca Tapert/unsplash (not the actual photo) Report

    #9

    Actor wearing a patterned headband and jacket, surrounded by stylists preparing him for a photo shoot on set. My ex would pull this horrible pouting face like the one from zoolander anytime we would kiss and pull away. I genuinely used to keep my eyes closed after we kissed because it scared me that much

    ellajadx , Paramount Pictures Report

    According to dating expert Hayley Quinn, ‘The ick’ was first coined by Ally in TV show Ally McBeal. “It’s a dating term that means you get a sudden cringe feeling when you have romantic contact with someone: and become almost immediately put off by them,” Quinn told Cosmo.

    “The ick is different to just doubting whether you want to be with somebody,” adds relationship counsellor and psychotherapist Gurpreet Singh. “The ick is much more repulsive. It’s a very strong gut reaction, either to the mannerisms of the person or the way they behave.”

    “It could be that you’ve picked something up in their value system that’s completely different from yours, the way they laugh or tell a joke might completely irritate you, or it could even just be their look or smell," Singh says. "There are a whole variety of reasons why the ick develops, but it’s a deep feeling that this person isn’t somebody you want to be with.”
    #10

    A man and woman wearing hats smiling and talking outdoors, illustrating women sharing icks men gave them. He talked to himself in 3rd person

    Gosia Borgosz , Getty Images/unsplash (not the actual photo) Report

    #11

    Man in casual clothes sitting on a couch, scratching his foot with a pained expression, showing discomfort. He didn’t cut his toenails, just waited until they came off by themselves 😭

    🐘 , hryshchyshen/freepik (not the actual photo) Report

    #12

    Woman talking to a distressed younger woman on a sofa, illustrating icks women experience in relationships with men. His mom was shaming me like she could be a better gf 😭

    Atlas ♫⃠ •he/him• , prostock-studio/freepik (not the actual photo) Report

    Singh says that feeling the ick doesn’t mean that the person you’re dating has done anything wrong. “They’re just the way they are and it might just irritate you,” notes the expert.

    The study researchers meanwhile say that while some ick responses may help people identify subtle signs of incompatibility — such as misogynistic behavior — others, like disliking how someone chases a ping pong ball, may reflect socially shaped aversions with little relevance to long-term compatibility.

    "In this sense, the ick may sometimes help avoid mismatches but may also promote a rejection mindset that undermines dating success," reads the psypost site.
    #13

    Minimalist bedroom with striped bedding and pillows, featuring cozy decor and soft lighting by a bedside lamp. when i was seventeen i briefly dated a guy that would kick his bedside table whenever i upset or ignored him and then show me the bruises and say it was my fault????

    chel ☆ Report

    #14

    Hospital bed with medical equipment and a wheelchair in a clean, well-lit patient room setting. Idk probably when he’d send me stock images of hospitals and say he’s there cuz of me and when I’d point out the obvious watermark on the pictures he’d try to gaslight me saying I don’t trust him😔🙏

    Cherry ♥️ , DC Studio/freepik (not the actual photo) Report

    #15

    Woman loading laundry into a washing machine, illustrating everyday habits linked to icks men gave women. He lived alone but went back to his parents every weekend, bringing dirty clothes with him so that his mom could wash them 💀

    Xhuana , RDNE Stock project/pexels (not the actual photo) Report

    “The ick largely happens early on in a relationship when you’re getting to know the person you’re dating, usually within the first few months or the honeymoon period. You might start to realise repeated behaviours that give you the ick,” Singh said adding that if you start having doubts later down the line in a relationship, that’s probably not an ick. But would be more indicative of just drifting apart.

    #16

    Woman filing toenails during a pedicure session, showing close-up of hands and feet in a salon setting. My first boyfriend got upset with me cause I laughed when he said his mum still cut his toenails at 17 years old.

    Ellie , freepik (not the actual photo) Report

    #17

    Young man with a beard drinking water indoors, representing typical icks women notice in men they dated. Taking a glass from the cupboard drinking water and then putting the glass back in the cupboard without washing it.

    Lolo , stockexpert/freepik (not the actual photo) Report

    The experts says that people often undervalue the amount of unconscious communication that happens in a relationship. “Our responses to somebody’s smell, behaviour, or value systems can largely be unconscious, and the ick usually comes from that unconscious gut reaction,” Singh explains.

    The psycotherapist adds that if you feel the ick, you should give it some time to think about whether you could put up with their behaviour long-term. "However, if you can’t even tolerate them touching your hand then it’s not something you can continue to put up with," cautions Singh. "Ultimately, you shouldn’t ignore it. The ick is a gut reaction, and usually the best thing is to trust your gut.”
    #18

    Woman holding a red leather handbag while standing on pink stairs, fashion accessory highlighting style and elegance. I asked him to hold my small girly purse and he did hold it an arms length away from his body so no-one would assume it's his purse. even told people it's not his purse. Never left a date quicker.

    fr_koch , Ussama Azam/unsplash (not the actual photo) Report

    #19

    Man in pink shirt feeling emotional, holding tissue, illustrating frustrations women share about icks in relationships. I had one that would cry and punch himself in the face when I’d bring up an issue that upset me( the issue being him cyberly cheating on me)((with thousands of underage looking girls))

    lillz😵 , RDNE Stock project/pexels (not the actual photo) Report

    #20

    A young couple sitting outdoors in a cityscape, taking a selfie together and smiling on a sunny day. took a selfie with me on the first date and showed it to people, saying I might be “the one”. bearing in mind he was going through a divorce at the time.

    Zara Molly 🌿🐁✨🍷 , Gabriella Clare Marino/unsplash (not the actual photo) Report

    #21

    He said he stopped talking to a friend of his because the friend had dyed his hair blue and he didn't like that bcs it meant that he was gay 🙏 i should've left before it got worse

    iheartseungmin ᖭི༏ᖫྀ Report

    #22

    Man with purple hair sitting on couch petting white cat, highlighting men who don’t talk to their cat issues. he doesn’t talk to his cat.

    𝓒𝓱𝓵𝓸𝓮👅 , Andrej Lišakov/unsplash (not the actual photo) Report

    #23

    Couple holding hands with focus on their hands and casual clothing against a blue textured background. we were together for a couple of months at that point. we fought because I thought he was ashamed on me and while holding hands a couple of guys went our way and I asked "wanna stop holding hands cause youre emberessed?" he let go of my hand and said thank you

    Hellow , freestocks/unsplash (not the actual photo) Report

    #24

    Modern bathroom sink with stylish faucet, cotton swabs, and soap dispenser in a clean, minimalistic setting. caught him p*ss in my bathroom sink. the toilet was right next to him, pristine, smelling like ocean breeze. he chose the sink. talked to him to stop it, he never did.

    crackfairy , Clay Banks/unsplash (not the actual photo) Report

    #25

    Couple exchanging a ring, highlighting relationship moments and icks women notice in men during dating. swore up and down he wanted to marry me... 2 weeks later he cheated and told me he never loved me 💀

    Aika Shinzaku xer/xem , Getty Images/unsplash (not the actual photo) Report

    #26

    Man sitting on a couch holding a phone with his hand on his face, depicting frustration and relationship icks. Specifically put sad background music on to record a guilt tripping voice note 😭

    Pixi3_Piws , Stockbusters/freepik (not the actual photo) Report

    #27

    Fresh salad being tossed in a glass bowl using wooden spoons, highlighting healthy food and lifestyle concepts. Offered him a salad for dinner. He said he didn’t eat vegetables but only meat. Started whining like a baby. One of the reasons I broke up with him a week later🙏

    I ate a fetus , Getty Images/unsplash (not the actual photo) Report

    #28

    A couple gazing at each other outdoors, illustrating women sharing icks men gave them in relationships. he wore a fedora so confidently once that day I struggled 💔

    luna (dean’s girl)♾️ Report

    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #29

    Black Puma boxer shorts hanging on a clothesline outdoors with trees and sunlight in the background. his underwear was always stained and had holes (he was not poor), he would bring cereal, box of milk and a bowl to a bed and always fix himself a bowl IN THE BED, he would spend tons of money on shampoos, conditioners and perfumes.

    julcia , Esteban Bernal/unsplash (not the actual photo) Report

    #30

    Young man wearing a headset playing video games at his computer, highlighting quirks men show that women find icks. made his voice deep on games if there were females

    Kiki , Jordan González/unsplash (not the actual photo) Report

    #31

    Man in blue shirt looking up while spitting water droplets against a textured stone wall background. spitting on purpose, we'll be outside, just walking on the sidewalk and he'll just spit on the ground randomly. He thought it was funny🥀💔

    ❦︎ CHAOS !! 𓂃 , Asael Peña/unsplash (not the actual photo) Report

    #32

    Close-up of two people holding hands outdoors, illustrating relationship icks and communication issues with cats. He kept talking about his ex and when I mentioned it he said „omg no I’m over her I promise“ then he pulls out HIS PINKY FINGER in a PUBLIC park on the SECOND date and says „pinky promise I’m over her“ and I was just so taken aback I just sat there staring at him, in a public park, holding out his pinky to promise he was over his ex to a girl he had gone on one date with 💔

    , A. C./unsplash (not the actual photo) Report

    #33

    Man about to eat a cheeseburger, highlighting everyday moments that can cause relationship icks for women his mouth would smell whatever he had for lunch every time we went out (at night mind you), would only wash teeth when showering (probs 2 times a week), would wash hair once a month (smelled like mushy peas), left sh*t in my toilet and when I asked him why he didn't clean it he said his mom does it at home THE LIST IS HUGE

    imasimpforyen , Curated Lifestyle/unsplash (not the actual photo) Report

    #34

    Young man walking in an urban parking garage showing signs of relationship icks women notice in men. when he was angry he'd pace back and forth and do a little stomp before turning the other way

    casey 🎱🐆 , ian dooley/unsplash (not the actual photo) Report

    #35

    Couple sharing a tender moment on a bed with a dog nearby, illustrating common relationship icks from women. i rejected a dude, because I was in a relationship with a girl. he said that it doesn't count as an relationship and then proceeded to ask me for a different girls phone number

    bellanie , Claudia Love/unsplash (not the actual photo) Report

    #36

    Threw a tantrum (like actual screaming stomping his foot) because he had stolen the TV from the living room to put on his desk and his mom asked him to put it back

    Leolin Report

    #37

    Couple in aprons standing back to back, looking upset, illustrating relationship icks women mention about men. he stated several times that his cousin was the girl of his life and how much he loves her AND got offended when I said I didn't wanna hear about her all the time

    angela🍒 , Getty Images/unsplash (not the actual photo) Report

    #38

    We both had to swallow a little packet of powder (bc he kept giving me infections) and he was so. damn. dramatic about it. I swallowed it in one go, as most of us do but he spent (not exaggerating) around 20 minutes trying not to cough, leaning over the wall and acting all dramatic💀

    JAGO Report

    #39

    He was American and his geat grandma was from Greece. Another girl told him he was not Greek when he couldn't even point at the country on a map and he made big fuzz abt why he was 100% Greek 🙄

    V. Candeleros Report

    #40

    Man whispering a secret to a smiling woman in business attire, illustrating relationship icks shared by women. He whispered in my ear "who is my dirty little girl" and then growled at me

    snusmisbruker.com , Wavebreak Media/freepik (not the actual photo) Report

    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #41

    A woman and man standing in a bus having a serious conversation about relationship icks women experienced. He farted right next to me on public transportation and proceeded to call it “marking his territory”

    𝓛🎭 , Getty Images/unsplash (not the actual photo) Report

    #42

    Man wearing LED headphones, sitting in a gaming chair, focused on computer screens in a dimly lit room. watched twitch streams for hours on end and participated in the chat… and clapped when the streamer read out his name 🙃

    klementesz , ELLA DON/unsplash (not the actual photo) Report

    #43

    once a girl i was talking to got weirded out because I didn't have Instagram

    Nix Report

    #44

    he didn’t know how to use nail clippers and when i showed him how he scooped the trimmings up in his hand and looked at me and asked what to do next with them

    keira.x Report

    #45

    A happy couple embracing outdoors, capturing moments of affection and relationship icks related to men. he kept shoving his face up mine and i had to tell him that i don’t enjoy eye contact (im autistic) and if he could stop and he just kept doing it so that i would “get better at it”

    aIice |-/ , Getty Images/unsplash (not the actual photo) Report

    #46

    A young man wearing a black jacket smiling and talking outdoors with a woman in winter clothing during snowy weather. called me mom. twice.

    <3 , Brock Wegner/unsplash (not the actual photo) Report

    #47

    Group of friends enjoying pizza and salad at a lively dinner, sharing laughs and conversation about relationship icks. Had him over for a cozy dinner with my friends and he kept yapping about making money. My friend had enough and called him an impressive short king, he thought she was flirting with him...

    Corinna 코리나 , Getty Images/unsplash (not the actual photo) Report

    #48

    saw him fake rage screaming. thats it 💀

    Lea🧃 Report

    #49

    Man and woman having argument on couch, illustrating relationship icks and communication problems in couples. His celebrity crush was more important than me. He would bring this celebrity up in EVERY conversation

    罪・SYMBIOTEMEN , Getty Images/unsplash (not the actual photo) Report

    #50

    Woman with dark makeup and gothic style expressing displeasure reflecting icks men gave women in dating experiences. he said he likes girls who dress goth/alternative because he has mommy issues- (he’s my ex)

    joline , Jordan González/unsplash (not the actual photo) Report

    #51

    A hand holding blue high heels outdoors, illustrating icks women notice in men including communication issues. had a fetish for my shoe size

    °~^ K A T T ^~° , Andrew Tanglao/unsplash (not the actual photo) Report

    #52

    Walked around with a walking stick everywhere because he thought it would make him look cool

    (っ◔◡◔)っ ♡ Carmina ♡ Report

    #53

    whenever he laughed really hard, snot would come out of his nose and spit from his mouth, and he would always wipe it with his sleeve. and also he never read any book (even the school ones)

    🪼 Report

    #54

    he hung up photos of me on his wall after only knowing me for 2 days and I even rejected him

    ☆Charlie☆ Report

    #55

    Man sleeping on bed with white pillow, illustrating relationship icks shared by women about men. He genuinely couldn’t sleep without having an anime boyfriend asmr on in the background, even when I slept over

    Your mum , Getty Images/unsplash (not the actual photo) Report

    #56

    ChatGPT interface on a computer screen showing features and capabilities related to conversation memory and user corrections. Watched him slowly fall in love with chatgpt (I was still logged on his account after breakup). He also sent memes to chatgpt and expected the AI to find it funny…. And more messed up confessions. I could write a whole essay 😮‍💨

    🧿 , Emiliano Vittoriosi/unsplash (not the actual photo) Report

    #57

    he was weirdly close with his cousin and his dad would tell me “if them two weren’t cousins they’d be together” and he would spend days at her house and not text me, god knows what went on tbh😭😭😭

    🕷️ Report

    #58

    We went on a walk and his shoe lace broke and he wanted to call his parents to pick us up because he couldn’t walk without shoe laces

    mymagicaluniverse Report

    #59

    he would talk to ChatGPT for everything. I'm talking hundreds of chats all with multiple minutes long voice message transcripts telling ChatGPT about the dreams he had that night etc. 😭

    Fey Report

    #60

    We were doing it and I looked up and he looked like Louis walsh from the X factor. Mid stroke I felt the need to tell him so he’d stop. He did.

    rach Report

    #61

    He was a scouser with a scouser accent

    dinaschminaa Report

    #62

    Blue striped pillows and bedding on an unmade bed, symbolizing relationship icks shared by women about men. asked if i was a pillow princess when i was dating him. and when i got creeped out and told him its mostly only for wlw relationships he just said "idk, google said it ok."

    ★ Aurichu ★ , Eryk Piotr Munk/unsplash (not the actual photo) Report

    #63

    Man wearing sunglasses and a red plaid jacket in a dark setting illustrating women’s icks men gave them. my ex screamed at me in public from jealousy of tyler durden bc he thought that tyler is my guy friend (i was making jokes and was 100% sure that he knew who tyler is)

    foczurterminator , 20th Century Fox Report

    #64

    Young man in a dimly lit room looking at his phone, illustrating common icks women shared about men in relationships. After EACH sentence he put three dots so like “how did you sleep…” THATS SO WEIRD

    M x , Eddy Billard/unsplash (not the actual photo) Report

    #65

    Was not even interested in him he was just a friend - but when I found out he did not know you‘re supposed to wash your Body with showergel and just used Shampoo only on his Head for more than 30 years/his whole life - I was out of words trying to explain basic hygiene to him 🙂

    alin_blaa Report

    #66

    sent me a beaty video of him blinking cute, pouting, moved in to kiss the camera then waved really zesty whilst playing a zesty song in the back

    fugglerd Report

    #67

    I once had a boyfriend and his mom cooked something sweet a classic austrian dish and he started a fight with her in front of me disrespecting her over there being not enough sugar on it (there was and he was hella disrespectful and aggressive about it)

    Anni Report

    #68

    I'm a very ethical girl let's say, and when on a date in a restaurant, or even in front of my parents, he ate and the food kept on falling from his mouth. Why. Just why. Why in such a rush, calm down, the food's not leaving

    𝓛 Report

    #69

    When he dehumanized an overweight person and said it was fine cause he has „Fat friends“ LIKE WHAT💀

    Kris(´∩｡• ᵕ •｡∩`) Report

    #70

    would always try to one up me, that he had a better more stable family, more money, a better paying job. would always use all of those things against me in arguments too

    TGN lee👸🏼 Report

    #71

    HE WORE SKINNY JEANS

    chrisi_kzk Report

    #72

    He spent ages looking through a dictionary to legally change his second name because he didn't like his mom + legally changed his first name to a word that was the result of his full name put through a Japanese translator. He paid to change it btw

    azora Report

    #73

    we were holding hands and he was wearing rings, but the rings were too big and they kept sliding off and he kept having to adjust it 😭

    . Report

    #74

    He said „oh your in your bed again.“ excuse me sir I just got of night shifts as a nurse I WAS TIRED

    𝗡𝗲𝗹𝗲 Report

    #75

    I fear that "He was too close to his mom" already is a polite description of what you're asking for😩

    verycreativenameagain Report

    #76

    Bro was too obsessed with me being short for some reason 🧐

    Kaizen Report

    #77

    he said "haha" twice in the same sentence when texting

    sam Report

    #78

    Showed up to meet me with his electronic scooter, he wheeled it along side us and it gave me the ick. Me and my sister now measure icks on a scale of 1 to scooter Brad…

    The Laughing Crowbar Report

    #79

    Young man in a green hoodie lounging on a couch, stretching gum between his fingers and mouth, showing casual relaxation. We were laughing and the gum he was chewing fell out and landed on my hand 😭

    𝙁𝙖𝙮𝙛𝙖𝙮𝙮𝙮 ♡ , cottonbro studio/pexels (not the actual photo) Report

