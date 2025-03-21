ADVERTISEMENT

We’ve probably all heard or faced some strange things—maybe something weird happened to you or someone you know. Well, history is no different. It is full of mysteries and even strange, bizarre & oddly weird truths. If we were to look more closely, at all times and for all kinds of people (yes, even famous figures like Cleopatra or Julius Caesar), odd things happened. But let’s be real—we don’t actually learn these things in school.

Since you enjoyed the first weird history quiz, we’re back with more bizarre truths. This time, you’ll be treated to 18 such historical facts that might sound fake but actually occurred.

So, it’s time to dust off your history books—let’s start this oddly weird quiz! 📜

Image credits: Hoàng Vũ