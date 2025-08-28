ADVERTISEMENT

Did you know that on September 10, 1970, there was a Miss American Vampire pageant in Los Angeles? Organized as part of a promotional campaign for the television series Dark Shadows, it elected actress and activist Sacheen Littlefeather as the winner. You might recognize her as the woman who declined Marlon Brando's Oscar on his behalf at the 1973 Academy Awards.

Yet, she wasn't the one who was crowned Miss American Vampire. What really happened? Well, it's up to you to find out, as you scroll down this list of historical pics. We've rounded up the most interesting ones from the Instagram page "Ethereal Fields," and present to you here those we think you might not have seen yet before.

Instagram

#1

Canadian General Hospital, Ca. 1916-19

Group of World War I soldiers posing with a skeleton wearing a helmet in a weird history photo from the past.

ethereal__fields Report

    #2

    Anita Ekberg Threatening A Paparazzi With Her Bow And Arrow, 1960

    Black and white weird history pic of a barefoot woman aiming a gun at night in an outdoor setting.

    ethereal__fields Report

    #3

    Leningrad Region, Commuter Train, 1993

    Woman standing next to a horse inside a train carriage in a weird history photo showing unusual past moments.

    ethereal__fields Report

    rayceeyarayceeya avatar
    Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
    Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
    Community Member
    44 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    How else are you supposed to transport your horse? Make it walk? Also this is two years after the collapse of the Soviet Union.

    So, what really happened with the Miss Vampire America pageant in 1970? As Sacheen Littlefeather didn't come to LA to collect her win, the winner of the New Jersey regional, Christine Domaniecki, was declared winner instead. And it's the photo of her you can find on this list and the "Ethereal Fields" Instagram page.

    The contest was meant to promote a new movie in the Dark Shadows franchise, House of Dark Shadows. As was promised, Domaniecki won a week's guest spot on the Dark Shadows TV series. 

    The next year, the show's producers, in anticipation for another film Night of Dark Shadows, organized a Miss Ghost America pageant. However, since the prize was an appearance on the game show The Dating Game, the number of participants declined significantly.
    #4

    Dutch Boys Ride The Freedom Train After Liberation From Germany. 1945

    Three boys smiling and hanging onto a moving train, a rare weird history photo showing childhood adventures of the past.

    ethereal__fields Report

    #5

    Cats In Zero Gravity

    Black and white weird history pic of a pilot in vintage gear tossing a cat inside a cockpit during a flight test.

    ethereal__fields Report

    #6

    Black cat held with a set of weird history pics showing unusual dentures fitted in its mouth, creating a bizarre past image.

    ethereal__fields Report

    The photograph of actress Anita Ekberg threatening a paparazzi might be a cool shot on its own, but it's even cooler when we consider the context and implications of that moment.

    This shot was taken by photographer and 'king of paparazzi' Felice Quinto in Rome. He allegedly snapped a photo of Ekberg and a married movie producer kissing, prompting the actress to come out of her villa with a bow and arrow.

    Quinto and another paparazzo didn't know that Ekberg was training for a role in The Mongols, and could shoot quite well. "We were getting on our motorbikes to leave, when Anita came running out of the house with a bow and arrow in her hand," he said later. 

    In 1997, Quinto told ABC News that Ekberg struck his left arm and the other paparazzo's back a couple of times that night. Perhaps other celebrities ought to try this the next time modern paparazzi invade their privacy?

    #7

    Soviet Invasion Of Prague

    Black and white weird history photo showing a young man confronting soldiers on a street during a past conflict.

    ethereal__fields Report

    #8

    Students Publicly Denouncing/ Humiliating Their Teachers For Being „anti Revolutionary“ During The Chinese Cultural Revolution, 1967-1972

    Black and white weird history pic showing a group forcing a man to eat a shoe in a public punishment scene.

    ethereal__fields Report

    rayceeyarayceeya avatar
    Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
    Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
    Community Member
    50 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Dark times. I really hope the USA isn't headed down that path but it's looking more and more like Maoism every day.

    #9

    A Croatian Soldier Poses During The Croatian War Of Independence

    Black and white photo of a soldier holding a rifle, sitting in front of a wall with distinctive graffiti in weird history pics.

    ethereal__fields Report

    hammerheadsharkgamer avatar
    Dragons Exist
    Dragons Exist
    Community Member
    56 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The wall says "IF I DIE YOUNG, SEND ME TO HEAVEN / I'VE ALREADY BEEN TO HELL"

    The photograph of the 1971 Munich hostage crisis definitely looks sinister, but some experts say that it changed the way the world thinks about terrorism forever. Four members of Black September, a Palestine Liberation Organization, took Israeli athletes hostage at the 1972 Munich Olympic Games.

    As Dr. Ronit Berger Hobson explained to NPR, governments created new special forces to respond and deter hostage situations and attacks. Most never had them before, and these included West Germany, France, the U.K., and the U.S. 

    The Olympics games were also changed forever: security budgets for subsequent games increased dramatically. The 1976 Montreal Olympics, for example, spent 50 times more, and China dedicated $6.5 billion on security alone for the 2008 Beijing Olympics.
    #10

    Gasmask Fashion

    Black and white weird history photo showing women wearing unusual vintage gas masks in early 20th century style.

    ethereal__fields Report

    #11

    Visited The Latvian Museum Of Medical History

    Boy with early prosthetic arm working outside, a weird history pic showing past adaptive technology and daily life.

    ethereal__fields Report

    #12

    David Lynch With His First Painting, 1963

    Black and white photo of a young man standing next to a large painting in a vintage home setting, weird history pics.

    ethereal__fields Report

    barbarawilcock avatar
    Barbara Wilcock
    Barbara Wilcock
    Community Member
    39 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    He is amazing. As im sat here with my 'Who killed Laura Palmer ' hoodie

    The motto for most people on the Internet should be: check every source thrice. The case of the supposed photo of Mongolian Queen Genepil is a good lesson in how misinformation can spread online like wildfire.

    The "Ethereal Fields" page notes that the picture they're featuring is not of Genepil, but rather of an unknown Mongolian noblewoman. Yet when it first started spreading online, it still made its way quickly through Facebook, Reddit, Twitter, and even Wikipedia.
    #13

    Maria Germanova As The Witch In Maurice Maeterlinck’s Play "The Blue Bird". Moscow Art Theatre, 1908

    Black and white photo of a woman in an elaborate historical costume with pearls and an unusual headdress from weird history pics.

    ethereal__fields Report

    #14

    The Spanish Civil War

    Women armed with rifles sitting and resting, surrounded by others in a tense scene from weird history pics.

    ethereal__fields Report

    #15

    Notre-Dame By Marc Riboud, 1952

    Four women in headscarves bowing in front of detailed medieval stone statues, a weird history pic showing past religious practices.

    ethereal__fields Report

    The news agency AFP fact-checked this photograph with the British Library's Visual Arts Department, and their coordinate cataloguer Nicole Ioffredi said that there are no photos of Queen Genepil in their catalogue.

    What's more, historians allude that it's impossible for Genepil to be in this photo. Professor of Mongolian history Christopher Atwood told AFP that Bogd Khan was not allowed to legally marry.

    Genepil therefore could only be his consort, but in the photograph, she wears a headdress with 'horns,' an accessory only married women in pre-revolutionary Mongolia were allowed to wear.
    #16

    The L’eplattenier Helmet Was A Prototype Military Helmet Designed For The Swiss Army By Charles L’eplattenier In 1916

    Two soldiers wearing Swiss experimental visors, showcasing weird history gear from early 20th century military experiments.

    ethereal__fields Report

    hammerheadsharkgamer avatar
    Dragons Exist
    Dragons Exist
    Community Member
    54 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Looks like a combo between a dystopian sci-fi secret police helmet and a Medieval knight's helmet

    #17

    Doll Factory, 1950s

    A collection of vintage creepy dolls with open mouths and hollow eyes in weird history pics from the past.

    ethereal__fields Report

    #18

    Jim Morrison In Teotihuacán, Mexico, 1969

    Man with a beard touching an ancient stone carving in a historical site, showcasing weird history pics from the past.

    ethereal__fields Report

    Although the photograph might just be of a random Mongolian noblewomen, it's still pretty significant to us here in The West. Some fans believe that the outfits of senator Padme Amidala from the Star Wars prequels was inspired by this photograph.

    The costume designers have admitted that Amidala's escoffiate headpiece was Mongolian-inspired. "We felt this headdress was worth the effort, weight and expense of having real gold," one of the designers Trisha Biggar explained.

    #19

    Tram 58 At Zugliget, Budapest, 1940

    Old tram passing a vintage house in a misty forest setting, showcasing weird history pics from the past.

    ethereal__fields Report

    #20

    The Hungarian Revolution Of 1956

    Large broken statue head of a man with a mustache lying on a street, a weird history picture showing the past uniquely.

    ethereal__fields Report

    #21

    The Last Sword Duel In History, France, 1967

    Black and white weird history photo showing men in vintage clothing playing a game with balls in an outdoor grassy area.

    ethereal__fields Report

    Whether you find the medieval shame masks funny, terrifying, or just bizarre, it's probably the last thing you'd ever want to wear. These were mostly used in early modern Britain throughout the 1500s-1750s.

    People would have to wear them as punishment for gossiping, nagging, quarreling, or simply being a nuisance. Called 'the scold's bridle,' the mask would have spike that would press down one's tongue to prevent them from speaking. These were mostly used on women, cementing once again that the Medieval times were not great time for the ladies.
    #22

    Marvin Koner, A Nun Watches Orphaned Children Sleep, 1940

    Black and white weird history photo of a nun in a dark hallway between hospital beds with dramatic lighting from above.

    ethereal__fields Report

    #23

    The Virtues Crushing The Vices, Strasbourg Cathedral, 1853

    Gothic statues with crowns and robes, showcasing weird history pics from a medieval architectural setting.

    ethereal__fields Report

    #24

    Iranian Revolution By Abbas Attar, 1979/1980

    Black and white photo of a historical figure waving while being supported by men, a notable weird history moment.

    ethereal__fields Report

    davidh_1 avatar
    David
    David
    Community Member
    29 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    When the communist and socialists made an alliance with Islamists and then were backstabbed for their naivety that religious zealots would keep their word for a unity govt. The Islamists arrested all the sociaist and communist leaders within months of taking over, and soon put in a system even more opporessive than the Shah

    Which one of these photographs surprised you the most, Pandas? Did you learn anything new today? Perhaps you know some interesting facts about more of these photographs and would like to share them with us? Don't hesitate and do so in the comments!

    And while you're here, don't forget to check out our other articles about history, like this list of horrifying historical facts or these cool pictures from the 20th century!
    #25

    Velvet Underground Performing At The Playboy Club In Chicago, 1966

    Black and white vintage photo showing a group of people playing music and socializing in a weird history scene.

    ethereal__fields Report

    #26

    German Fireman Test A New Helmet Invention Ca. 1900

    Firefighter in early protective gear with water spraying over helmet, showcasing weird history pics of firefighting equipment.

    ethereal__fields Report

    #27

    Eartha Kitt With Kitties, 1952

    Black and white photo of a woman holding and kissing two cats, a weird history pic showing an unusual affectionate moment.

    ethereal__fields Report

    #28

    Circus Elephants Many And Kiri Clearing Rubble In Hamburg After World War II, 1945

    Two elephants hauling a crushed car out of a muddy forest creek in a weird history photo.

    ethereal__fields Report

    #29

    Aleister Crowley Photographed By Jules Jacot Guillarmod During The K2 Expedition, 1902

    Man dressed in traditional clothing riding a horse in a rural setting, a weird history pic showing cultural past.

    ethereal__fields Report

    #30

    Peter Lindbergh, Comme Des Garçons, 1988

    Three nuns in motion walking past industrial machinery in a black and white historic weird history pic.

    ethereal__fields Report

    #31

    Morris Graves In His Garden Photographed By Immogen Cunningham, 1973

    Black and white photo of a man in a robe standing thoughtfully among tall plants in a weird history image.

    ethereal__fields Report

    #32

    Youth Poverty By Stephen Shames

    Boy sleeping on a makeshift bed on a fire escape, showcasing weird history moments that change how we see the past.

    ethereal__fields Report

    #33

    1971 Munich Hostage Crisis

    Masked man holding a bomb inside a bank during a tense moment captured in weird history pics highlighting unusual past events.

    ethereal__fields Report

    #34

    This Image Is Not Of Queen Genepil In 1923, But Rather A Different Mongolian Nobel Woman In 1921 Claimed To Be Genepil

    Black and white portrait of a person in elaborate historical attire with intricate headpiece and detailed patterns.

    ethereal__fields Report

    #35

    Betty Boop Enlisted To Sell Cigarettes In 1940s Iraq, Encouraging People To Smoke Them At The Cinema

    Vintage cartoon of Betty Boop smoking with Arabic text in an old newspaper, a weird history pic showing past culture.

    ethereal__fields Report

    #36

    Red Army’s Hijacking Of A Jal Flight In 1970

    Black and white photo of people disembarking Yodo airplane, a weird history moment capturing past travel scenes.

    ethereal__fields Report

    #37

    Medival Shame Masks

    Black and white photo of bizarre historical masks and costumes from the 1926 Hexenprozesse witch trials.

    ethereal__fields Report

    hammerheadsharkgamer avatar
    Dragons Exist
    Dragons Exist
    Community Member
    59 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    What were they worn for? Like was it because of things like ra‍‍pe & mur‍‍der or just se‍‍x before marriage & being gay

    #38

    Spanish Archaeologist Manuel Esteve Wearing The Corinthian Helmet He Had Found - 1938

    Man wearing a strange helmet and suit, smoking a cigarette, in a weird history pic that challenges how we see the past.

    ethereal__fields Report

    #39

    Dick Smith’s Make-Up For The 1961 Golden Showcase TV Version Of The Picture Of Dorian Gray, 1960

    Sequence of black and white images showing decaying human skulls and faces illustrating weird history pics and unusual past artifacts.

    ethereal__fields Report

    #40

    An Opium Den In New York City, 1902

    Two women in old-fashioned clothes holding rifles in a dim room, a weird history picture showing unusual past moments.

    ethereal__fields Report

    #41

    Sword Swallower At A Carnival. By Diane Arbus. Maryland, 1970

    Black and white photo of a woman balancing a sword on her face, showcasing a weird history moment from the past.

    ethereal__fields Report

    #42

    Photos From Opium Den

    Traditional East Asian group smoking pipes in a historic setting, showcasing weird history pics from the past.

    ethereal__fields Report

    #43

    Joan Jett

    Young woman in leather jacket revealing a cropped cartoon devil shirt, showcasing weird history fashion in black and white.

    ethereal__fields Report

    #44

    Sisters Of St. Joseph Of Carondelet, Practicing For A Possible Air Raid, 1942

    Group of nuns wearing early 20th-century gas masks posing outside, a weird history pic showing unusual past safety measures.

    ethereal__fields Report

    #45

    Valium Ad From The 80s

    Surreal vintage Valium advertisement showing distorted faces in a weird history image reflecting past perspectives.

    ethereal__fields Report

    #46

    Miss American Vampire Pageant, 1970

    Man crowning woman wearing Miss American Vampire sash in a weird history pic that may change how you see the past

    ethereal__fields Report

    #47

    Russian Speznaz Soldier

    Soldier covered in mud holding a rifle, wearing a helmet and gloves in a weird history pic showing a tense moment.

    ethereal__fields Report

    #48

    Before And After Pictures Of A Syphilis Clinic, Early 1900s

    Before and after treatment of a woman with severe facial skin disease in a weird history pic showing medical conditions from the past.

    ethereal__fields Report

    #49

    Tattooed Woman From Hans Prinzhorn’s Book „prisoner’s Art“, 1926

    Black and white photo of a tattooed woman from the past wearing a corset, showcasing weird history pics and vintage tattoos.

    ethereal__fields Report

    #50

    Grace Kirby Behind The Scenes Of Hellraiser, 1987

    Person wearing unusual facial prosthetics and headphones, a weird history pic showing strange medical or artistic practice.

    ethereal__fields Report

    #51

    Soviet Prison Tattoos 1960-1980

    Black and white photo of a tattooed man with a bandage covering his mouth, showing weird history pics from the past.

    ethereal__fields Report

    #52

    Italian Futurist, Composer And Painter Luigi Russolo

    Man operating vintage machine in an early 20th century setting featured in weird history pics.

    ethereal__fields Report

    #53

    A Woman Moving To Another Village Takes With Her The Bones Of Her Dead Son

    Black and white weird history photo of a woman holding a skull wrapped in cloth, standing next to a man with a cane outdoors.

    ethereal__fields Report

    #54

    Mask Against Depression, 1937

    Woman wearing a strange mask with a painted smile, taking a selfie in a vintage setting, a weird history pic.

    ethereal__fields Report

    hammerheadsharkgamer avatar
    Dragons Exist
    Dragons Exist
    Community Member
    52 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    TIL, I can just print a pic of a smile & tape it to my face to cure my crippling depression /s

    #55

    Tlingit Shaman Binds A Witch, Sitka, Alaska

    Black and white weird history pic showing two men in traditional attire interacting in a dramatic pose from the past.

    ethereal__fields Report

    #56

    Palamar With The Trinity. 1970s The Village Of Kryvorivnia, Ivano-Frankivsk Region, Ukraine

    Black and white photo of a man in traditional clothing holding an ornate religious artifact, a weird history pic.

    ethereal__fields Report

    #57

    Iranian Embassy Siege, London 1980

    Black and white photo showing armed masked men scaling a building in a weird history moment captured in the past.

    ethereal__fields Report

    #58

    Croatian/Bosniak Traditional Tattoos

    Black and white historical drawing of a person with intricate tattoos on arms, illustrating weird history pics that change the past view.

    ethereal__fields Report

    #59

    Tattoos Of A French Prisoner, 1951

    Black and white photo of a man with multiple tattoos from weird history pics showing unusual body art from the past.

    ethereal__fields Report

    #60

    From Sidetripping By Charles Gatewood

    Black and white photo of Chicago police officers in leather jackets surrounding a trash can, a weird history pic from the past.

    ethereal__fields Report

    #61

    Shomei Tomatsu - Statue Of An Angel Shattered By The Atomic Bomb At Urakami Cathedral, Nagasaki, 1961

    Eroded stone statue head with carved hair, showcasing a weird history artifact from the past in black and white.

    ethereal__fields Report

    #62

    Christine Spengler, North Ireland, 1970s

    Young girl holding a flag with a cross standing on an empty street in a powerful weird history photo.

    ethereal__fields Report

    #63

    Guatemalan Civil War 1960-1996

    Group of soldiers in camouflage uniforms examining a photograph, a weird history picture capturing a unique past moment

    ethereal__fields Report

    #64

    Nikita Khrushchev Excited About Corn, 1957-1962

    Group of men laughing together while holding an unusual cob of corn in a weird history picture from the past.

    ethereal__fields Report

    #65

    The Fluess Apparatus An Early Diving Device Created By Henry Fleuss, 1879

    Black and white photo of a person wearing a strange mask with multiple tubes, a weird history pic that challenges perception.

    ethereal__fields Report

    #66

    A Cabin Off The Missouri River In The North Dakota Badlands

    Black and white image of a rustic wooden porch decorated with large antlers, showcasing weird history pics.

    ethereal__fields Report

    #67

    Siberian Shaman, 1900s

    Indigenous shaman dressed in traditional attire holding a drum on snowy terrain in a weird history pic from the past.

    ethereal__fields Report

    #68

    Jackie Kennedy (John F Kennedys Wife) On Halloween 1962

    Black and white photo of a person in a bizarre full-body covering suit in a weird history picture.

    ethereal__fields Report

    #69

    Guatemalan Civil War 1960-1996

    Black and white photo of soldiers in camouflage uniforms gathered near a rustic building and stone steps in a weird history scene.

    ethereal__fields Report

    #70

    Native From Adelaide Australia With Decorative Scars, 1908

    Black and white weird history photo of a man with chest scars and tribal adornments, showing unusual historical body modification.

    ethereal__fields Report

    hammerheadsharkgamer avatar
    Dragons Exist
    Dragons Exist
    Community Member
    42 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Decorative??? I guess it's not that much different than tattoos, but it seems like it would hurt more

    #71

    Mexican/ Mazatec Spritual Mushroom Healer Maria Sabina

    Elderly woman smoking pipe, wearing traditional clothing, sitting outdoors in a rare weird history picture.

    ethereal__fields Report

    #72

    Spanish Anarchists Pose With Fascist Skull During The Spanish Civil War

    Group of men in early 20th century attire gathered around and pointing at an unusual human skull, weird history photo.

    ethereal__fields Report

    #73

    Iranian Revolution By Abbas Attar, 1979/1980

    Black and white photo of a woman holding a vintage currency note over her eye, a weird history pic from the past.

    ethereal__fields Report

    #74

    Croatian/Bosniak Traditional Tattoos

    Two elderly women with traditional tattoos on arms and hands, wearing headscarves in a weird history photo from the past.

    ethereal__fields Report

    #75

    Visited The Latvian Museum Of Medical History

    Man undergoing a medical test on a stationary bike with monitoring equipment in a weird history pic revealing past technology.

    ethereal__fields Report

    #76

    By Pentti Sammallahti

    Woman kneeling by a grave with a wooden cross in a rocky, foggy landscape in a weird history pic from the past.

    ethereal__fields Report

    #77

    By Pentti Sammallahti

    Boy playing accordion on a narrow street with pigeons in a black and white weird history photo.

    ethereal__fields Report

    #78

    Black and white photo of a person holding a sign at a protest, illustrating weird history pics with unusual messages.

    ethereal__fields Report

    #79

    Storyville Portraits By E. J. Bellocq, 1912

    Vintage black and white photo of a woman in early 20th-century clothing standing indoors, a weird history pic revealing past fashion.

    ethereal__fields Report

    #80

    Medical Back Brace

    Young girl wearing a vintage medical brace with neck and back support in a weird history photo from the past.

    ethereal__fields Report

    #81

    Tattoos By Sutherland Macdonald

    Black and white image of a tattooed man smoking with weird history pics showing detailed body art from the past.

    ethereal__fields Report

    #82

    Iranian Revolution By Abbas Attar, 1979/1980

    Massive crowd holding a portrait in a historical black and white photo highlighting weird history moments.

    ethereal__fields Report

    #83

    By Pentti Sammallahti

    Children sledding down a snowy hill in a historic village, showcasing a weird history moment from the past.

    ethereal__fields Report

    #84

    Storyville Portraits By E. J. Bellocq, 1912

    Woman appearing to levitate indoors wearing a dress and heels in a weird history picture from the early 20th century.

    ethereal__fields Report

    #85

    Storyville Portraits By E. J. Bellocq, 1912

    Black and white vintage photo of a woman in lace dress holding a dog, showcasing weird history moments from the past.

    ethereal__fields Report

    #86

    African Wobe Mask From The Ivory Coast

    Black and white photo of a person wearing an unusual traditional mask at a weird history event outdoors.

    ethereal__fields Report

    #87

    Spring Loaded Beauty Mask, 1933

    Black and white vintage photo of a man wearing an unusual headgear device in a weird history pic.

    ethereal__fields Report

    #88

    Catherine Leroy Documenting The Israeli Siege Of West Beirut In 1982

    Black and white photo of children writing at a wooden desk in a classroom capturing a weird history moment from the past.

    ethereal__fields Report

    #89

    Catherine Leroy Documenting The Israeli Siege Of West Beirut In 1982

    Two boys running past a heavily damaged building with bullet holes in this weird history photo showing war impact.

    ethereal__fields Report

    #90

    Catherine Leroy Documenting The Israeli Siege Of West Beirut In 1982

    Young woman carrying a frail child in a hospital room, a poignant weird history pic showing past hardships.

    ethereal__fields Report

    #91

    1982 Israeli Siege Of West Beirut By Catherine Leroy

    Black and white photo of a man interacting with a leg-amputee child inside a framed structure, highlighting weird history moments.

    ethereal__fields Report

    #92

    1982 Israeli Siege Of West Beirut By Catherine Leroy

    Young man with a leg prosthesis and crutches holding pigeons in a black and white weird history picture.

    ethereal__fields Report

    #93

    1982 Israeli Siege Of West Beirut By Catherine Leroy

    Young man with crutches and missing leg standing by a wall while four children watch from a barred window in a weird history pic.

    ethereal__fields Report

    #94

    French Press Photographer Catherine Leroy Looks At A Fellow Photographer As Israeli Airstrikes Rock West Beirut Along The Shore

    Woman with camera overlooking city and smoke rising on coastline in a weird history pic showing a tense past moment.

    ethereal__fields Report

