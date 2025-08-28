ADVERTISEMENT

Did you know that on September 10, 1970, there was a Miss American Vampire pageant in Los Angeles? Organized as part of a promotional campaign for the television series Dark Shadows, it elected actress and activist Sacheen Littlefeather as the winner. You might recognize her as the woman who declined Marlon Brando's Oscar on his behalf at the 1973 Academy Awards.

Yet, she wasn't the one who was crowned Miss American Vampire. What really happened? Well, it's up to you to find out, as you scroll down this list of historical pics. We've rounded up the most interesting ones from the Instagram page "Ethereal Fields," and present to you here those we think you might not have seen yet before.

More info: Instagram