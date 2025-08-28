94 Weird History Pics That May Change How You See The Past
Did you know that on September 10, 1970, there was a Miss American Vampire pageant in Los Angeles? Organized as part of a promotional campaign for the television series Dark Shadows, it elected actress and activist Sacheen Littlefeather as the winner. You might recognize her as the woman who declined Marlon Brando's Oscar on his behalf at the 1973 Academy Awards.
Yet, she wasn't the one who was crowned Miss American Vampire. What really happened? Well, it's up to you to find out, as you scroll down this list of historical pics. We've rounded up the most interesting ones from the Instagram page "Ethereal Fields," and present to you here those we think you might not have seen yet before.
Canadian General Hospital, Ca. 1916-19
Anita Ekberg Threatening A Paparazzi With Her Bow And Arrow, 1960
Leningrad Region, Commuter Train, 1993
How else are you supposed to transport your horse? Make it walk? Also this is two years after the collapse of the Soviet Union.
So, what really happened with the Miss Vampire America pageant in 1970? As Sacheen Littlefeather didn't come to LA to collect her win, the winner of the New Jersey regional, Christine Domaniecki, was declared winner instead. And it's the photo of her you can find on this list and the "Ethereal Fields" Instagram page.
The contest was meant to promote a new movie in the Dark Shadows franchise, House of Dark Shadows. As was promised, Domaniecki won a week's guest spot on the Dark Shadows TV series.
The next year, the show's producers, in anticipation for another film Night of Dark Shadows, organized a Miss Ghost America pageant. However, since the prize was an appearance on the game show The Dating Game, the number of participants declined significantly.
Dutch Boys Ride The Freedom Train After Liberation From Germany. 1945
Cats In Zero Gravity
The photograph of actress Anita Ekberg threatening a paparazzi might be a cool shot on its own, but it's even cooler when we consider the context and implications of that moment.
This shot was taken by photographer and 'king of paparazzi' Felice Quinto in Rome. He allegedly snapped a photo of Ekberg and a married movie producer kissing, prompting the actress to come out of her villa with a bow and arrow.
Quinto and another paparazzo didn't know that Ekberg was training for a role in The Mongols, and could shoot quite well. "We were getting on our motorbikes to leave, when Anita came running out of the house with a bow and arrow in her hand," he said later.
In 1997, Quinto told ABC News that Ekberg struck his left arm and the other paparazzo's back a couple of times that night. Perhaps other celebrities ought to try this the next time modern paparazzi invade their privacy?
Soviet Invasion Of Prague
Students Publicly Denouncing/ Humiliating Their Teachers For Being „anti Revolutionary“ During The Chinese Cultural Revolution, 1967-1972
Dark times. I really hope the USA isn't headed down that path but it's looking more and more like Maoism every day.
A Croatian Soldier Poses During The Croatian War Of Independence
The wall says "IF I DIE YOUNG, SEND ME TO HEAVEN / I'VE ALREADY BEEN TO HELL"
The photograph of the 1971 Munich hostage crisis definitely looks sinister, but some experts say that it changed the way the world thinks about terrorism forever. Four members of Black September, a Palestine Liberation Organization, took Israeli athletes hostage at the 1972 Munich Olympic Games.
As Dr. Ronit Berger Hobson explained to NPR, governments created new special forces to respond and deter hostage situations and attacks. Most never had them before, and these included West Germany, France, the U.K., and the U.S.
The Olympics games were also changed forever: security budgets for subsequent games increased dramatically. The 1976 Montreal Olympics, for example, spent 50 times more, and China dedicated $6.5 billion on security alone for the 2008 Beijing Olympics.
Gasmask Fashion
Visited The Latvian Museum Of Medical History
David Lynch With His First Painting, 1963
He is amazing. As im sat here with my 'Who killed Laura Palmer ' hoodie
The motto for most people on the Internet should be: check every source thrice. The case of the supposed photo of Mongolian Queen Genepil is a good lesson in how misinformation can spread online like wildfire.
The "Ethereal Fields" page notes that the picture they're featuring is not of Genepil, but rather of an unknown Mongolian noblewoman. Yet when it first started spreading online, it still made its way quickly through Facebook, Reddit, Twitter, and even Wikipedia.
Maria Germanova As The Witch In Maurice Maeterlinck’s Play "The Blue Bird". Moscow Art Theatre, 1908
The Spanish Civil War
Notre-Dame By Marc Riboud, 1952
The news agency AFP fact-checked this photograph with the British Library's Visual Arts Department, and their coordinate cataloguer Nicole Ioffredi said that there are no photos of Queen Genepil in their catalogue.
What's more, historians allude that it's impossible for Genepil to be in this photo. Professor of Mongolian history Christopher Atwood told AFP that Bogd Khan was not allowed to legally marry.
Genepil therefore could only be his consort, but in the photograph, she wears a headdress with 'horns,' an accessory only married women in pre-revolutionary Mongolia were allowed to wear.
The L’eplattenier Helmet Was A Prototype Military Helmet Designed For The Swiss Army By Charles L’eplattenier In 1916
Looks like a combo between a dystopian sci-fi secret police helmet and a Medieval knight's helmet
Doll Factory, 1950s
Jim Morrison In Teotihuacán, Mexico, 1969
Although the photograph might just be of a random Mongolian noblewomen, it's still pretty significant to us here in The West. Some fans believe that the outfits of senator Padme Amidala from the Star Wars prequels was inspired by this photograph.
The costume designers have admitted that Amidala's escoffiate headpiece was Mongolian-inspired. "We felt this headdress was worth the effort, weight and expense of having real gold," one of the designers Trisha Biggar explained.
Tram 58 At Zugliget, Budapest, 1940
The Hungarian Revolution Of 1956
The Last Sword Duel In History, France, 1967
Whether you find the medieval shame masks funny, terrifying, or just bizarre, it's probably the last thing you'd ever want to wear. These were mostly used in early modern Britain throughout the 1500s-1750s.
People would have to wear them as punishment for gossiping, nagging, quarreling, or simply being a nuisance. Called 'the scold's bridle,' the mask would have spike that would press down one's tongue to prevent them from speaking. These were mostly used on women, cementing once again that the Medieval times were not great time for the ladies.
Marvin Koner, A Nun Watches Orphaned Children Sleep, 1940
The Virtues Crushing The Vices, Strasbourg Cathedral, 1853
Iranian Revolution By Abbas Attar, 1979/1980
When the communist and socialists made an alliance with Islamists and then were backstabbed for their naivety that religious zealots would keep their word for a unity govt. The Islamists arrested all the sociaist and communist leaders within months of taking over, and soon put in a system even more opporessive than the Shah
Velvet Underground Performing At The Playboy Club In Chicago, 1966
German Fireman Test A New Helmet Invention Ca. 1900
Eartha Kitt With Kitties, 1952
Circus Elephants Many And Kiri Clearing Rubble In Hamburg After World War II, 1945
Aleister Crowley Photographed By Jules Jacot Guillarmod During The K2 Expedition, 1902
Peter Lindbergh, Comme Des Garçons, 1988
Morris Graves In His Garden Photographed By Immogen Cunningham, 1973
Youth Poverty By Stephen Shames
1971 Munich Hostage Crisis
This Image Is Not Of Queen Genepil In 1923, But Rather A Different Mongolian Nobel Woman In 1921 Claimed To Be Genepil
Betty Boop Enlisted To Sell Cigarettes In 1940s Iraq, Encouraging People To Smoke Them At The Cinema
Red Army’s Hijacking Of A Jal Flight In 1970
Medival Shame Masks
What were they worn for? Like was it because of things like rape & murder or just sex before marriage & being gay
Spanish Archaeologist Manuel Esteve Wearing The Corinthian Helmet He Had Found - 1938
Dick Smith’s Make-Up For The 1961 Golden Showcase TV Version Of The Picture Of Dorian Gray, 1960
An Opium Den In New York City, 1902
Sword Swallower At A Carnival. By Diane Arbus. Maryland, 1970
Photos From Opium Den
Joan Jett
Sisters Of St. Joseph Of Carondelet, Practicing For A Possible Air Raid, 1942
Valium Ad From The 80s
Miss American Vampire Pageant, 1970
Russian Speznaz Soldier
Before And After Pictures Of A Syphilis Clinic, Early 1900s
Tattooed Woman From Hans Prinzhorn’s Book „prisoner’s Art“, 1926
Grace Kirby Behind The Scenes Of Hellraiser, 1987
Soviet Prison Tattoos 1960-1980
Italian Futurist, Composer And Painter Luigi Russolo
A Woman Moving To Another Village Takes With Her The Bones Of Her Dead Son
Mask Against Depression, 1937
TIL, I can just print a pic of a smile & tape it to my face to cure my crippling depression /s
Tlingit Shaman Binds A Witch, Sitka, Alaska
Palamar With The Trinity. 1970s The Village Of Kryvorivnia, Ivano-Frankivsk Region, Ukraine
Iranian Embassy Siege, London 1980
Croatian/Bosniak Traditional Tattoos
Tattoos Of A French Prisoner, 1951
From Sidetripping By Charles Gatewood
Shomei Tomatsu - Statue Of An Angel Shattered By The Atomic Bomb At Urakami Cathedral, Nagasaki, 1961
Christine Spengler, North Ireland, 1970s
Guatemalan Civil War 1960-1996
Nikita Khrushchev Excited About Corn, 1957-1962
The Fluess Apparatus An Early Diving Device Created By Henry Fleuss, 1879
A Cabin Off The Missouri River In The North Dakota Badlands
Siberian Shaman, 1900s
Jackie Kennedy (John F Kennedys Wife) On Halloween 1962
Guatemalan Civil War 1960-1996
Native From Adelaide Australia With Decorative Scars, 1908
Decorative??? I guess it's not that much different than tattoos, but it seems like it would hurt more