Shopping secondhand isn’t just great for your wallet and the planet, it also comes with the thrill of the unexpected. Sure, you might walk in looking for a bookshelf and leave with a disco-themed teapot or a porcelain duck in a top hat. That’s part of the magic.

To celebrate the wonderfully weird world of secondhand shopping, we browsed through the “Charity Shop [Stuff]” Facebook group. What we found was a delightful collection of the most peculiar, funny, and downright bizarre items people have stumbled upon in thrift stores. Scroll down to see if any of these odd treasures would’ve ended up in your cart, too!

Saw This In A Charity Shop In Basingstoke Sue Ryder And I’m Not Sure What To Say

Secondhand shop find: a humorous framed quote about coffee and freezers, surrounded by mugs and plates on shelves.

    #2

    My Favourite Charity Shop Find Find So Far

    Dish towel with a cartoon devil sitting on cheese, found in a secondhand shop.

    #3

    I've Found A Right Banger On 12" Record Just Now

    Vinyl record titled "Roland Rat Superstar: Rat Rapping" found in a secondhand shop, featuring animated characters.

    Now, you might be tempted to try shopping secondhand. Maybe your friend told you about a wild find or how they saved a ton of money. And honestly, the idea of scoring a vintage lamp or designer bag for less is pretty exciting.

    But before you dive in, it helps to know exactly what you're looking for. Some shops are known for clothing, others for furniture or kitchen goods. So, figure out what you need and head in with a little plan.
    #4

    Fawlty Towers Or Emmerdale Fan? Memorabilia Teapot

    Fawlty Towers teapot, a bizarre treasure found in a secondhand shop, shaped like a classic building.

    russaird avatar
    Stinky
    Stinky
    Community Member
    13 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    This is pretty gorgeous.....another treat I would take home.....

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #5

    I Never Realised They Were That Close!

    Framed pop art depicting superheroes found as a bizarre treasure in secondhand shop.

    #6

    Lettuce Teacup & Saucer Set

    Cabbage-shaped teapot set wrapped in plastic on a wooden shelf in a secondhand shop.

    Don't be shy about asking questions when you're shopping. Whether it's about the condition of a couch or the backstory of a funky sculpture, reviews and info matter. A quick chat with the seller or even online feedback can make a huge difference.

    Especially with secondhand finds, you want to make sure you're not walking away with something broken. Most sellers are happy to share details; just speak up. It can save you money and future headaches.
    #7

    Rspca Australia In Savers

    Framed vintage poster of a man in a leather outfit found at a secondhand shop.

    stephanieafernando avatar
    Say No to Downvoting
    Say No to Downvoting
    Community Member
    4 minutes ago

    This comment has been deleted.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #8

    For Sale In An Op Shop On Clarendon, South Australia. Very Niche!

    In loving memory of a guinea pig in a frame, a unique secondhand shop treasure.

    #9

    Broke My Heart A Bit Actually

    Secondhand shop treasure: sentimental card for grandad with handwritten message and drawing, found among assorted items.

    Now, spotting a Gucci belt at a thrift store sounds like a dream, right? But hold your horses before you flex it on Instagram. Authenticity checks are crucial when it comes to big brands or designer items. Look for tags, stitching quality, and official logos, or better yet, get it verified. There are plenty of dupes out there, and you don’t want to end up fooled. A cool find is only worth it if it’s actually what you think it is.

    #10

    Tiffany Owl I Bought In Sue Ryder Stroud - Tacky Or Nice?

    Stained glass owl lamp on an open book, a bizarre treasure from a secondhand shop.

    #11

    Huddersfield Ymca

    Wooden frame with Scrabble tiles spelling "Mirror, Mirror, on the Wall," a bizarre treasure from a secondhand shop.

    #12

    Great Name For A Second Hand Shop. 🤣 Newport, Isle Of Wight

    Sign of a secondhand shop named "Random" featuring quirky treasures in a colorful town setting.

    The fun part about secondhand shopping? Finding unique stuff no one else has. You might walk in and discover a cat-shaped cookie jar or a vintage typewriter that’s actually functional. But here's the thing: it takes patience. The good stuff isn’t always sitting on the first shelf you see. Sometimes, you’ve gotta dig around or get lucky. And that little surprise is exactly what makes it exciting.

    #13

    "I Am A Bogus Gas Man Wi Fake ID And I'm Here Tae Ransack Yer Hoose"

    Black T-shirt with humorous "bogus gas man" design found in secondhand shop, displays quirky and bizarre treasure.

    #14

    I Had To Do A Double Take With This One, I Need Jesus

    Clay sculpture of a woman with a hat and flowers, placed near a framed sale sign—secondhand shop treasure.

    #15

    Action Man Toilet Roll Cover

    Bizarre treasure in a secondhand shop: action figure with blue crochet skirt, displayed alongside mugs and glasses.

    gingersnapiniowa avatar
    Gingersnap In Iowa
    Gingersnap In Iowa
    Community Member
    36 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    OMG! My son had an Action Man when he was in elementary school. I made Action Man a sweater and jeans to wear for show and tell.

    Knowing where to shop makes a big difference. Thrift stores in the city center might have very different vibes than the ones tucked away in small towns. And don't forget the world of online resale stores—there are some amazing gems out there.

    Some platforms specialize in certain categories, like fashion, while others focus on home décor. Each store has its own style and stock, so do a bit of browsing before locking in a favorite.

    #16

    Not So Much Shi* But Unique. She Came Home With Me Today. Hand Made I Think? Maybe Clay?

    A quirky cat sculpture with elongated limbs found in a secondhand shop, lying on a wooden surface.

    #17

    Those Little Scamps Malcom And Monty Have Clearly Been Watching South Park

    Mannequins in eccentric outfits with privacy signs, displayed in a secondhand shop window.

    #18

    Someone's Toupee. £10

    Blonde wig displayed in a secondhand shop, stored in a transparent box for viewing.

    russaird avatar
    Stinky
    Stinky
    Community Member
    14 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    It's the Dumpster's back-up piece.......burn it, burn it now.....

    Always read item descriptions carefully, especially when shopping online. You might think you’re buying an action figure, but it turns out they’re just selling the box. True story: this happens more than you'd expect. Check dimensions, item condition, and even shipping costs before adding to the cart. A little attention to detail goes a long way in secondhand shopping. Nobody wants a surprise like that unless it’s a good one.
    #19

    Behold! Want To Impress Your Mum's Vicar When He Comes Over For Dinner? How About This Gorgeous Salt And Pepper Set Held In The Loving Embrace Of Baphomet

    Demonic goat statue with red eyes in a secondhand shop, holding glass jars, symbolizing bizarre treasures.

    #20

    A Bargain At £4.50 Each! There Were A Whole Stack Of Them

    Porcelain plates from The Cliff Album with unique designs found at a secondhand shop.

    #21

    I Don't Know What This Thing Is But It's Ugly As Sin And They Want £70 For It!

    Bizarre treasure found in a secondhand shop: sculpted lamp with a mountain scene, priced at £70.

    If you're shopping online, it’s smart to research a few different platforms. Some websites have better deals, while others offer perks like free returns or buyer protection. It helps to compare prices and policies. A pair of boots on one site might be $30 cheaper somewhere else. Plus, you'll learn what types of items each site specializes in. A little research can save you time and money.

    #22

    The Children's Society, Blaydon

    A T-shirt featuring "Will the real Slim Shady please stand up?" found in a secondhand shop.

    #23

    My 50 P Find At Oasis Charity Shop Redditch

    Funny mug with a fox illustration and humorous text, a bizarre treasure found in a secondhand shop.

    #24

    This Denim Piece Comes With A Little Mate On! Built In Insect Repellent

    Black denim jacket with visible tear on the sleeve, found at a secondhand shop.

    Set a budget before you start, and try to stick to it. Thrift stores can be dangerous in the best way; you walk in for a jacket and leave with a lava lamp, five mugs, and a disco ball. It's easy to get carried away when everything is “such a great deal.” But without a spending limit, your cart might look more like a prop house. Enjoy the hunt, but keep your wallet in check.
    #25

    It’s A Lidl Bit Funnyyy

    Blue shirt with repeating Lidl logo pattern, priced at £8.50, found in secondhand shop, held by a person.

    angelm01uk avatar
    ANGEL M
    ANGEL M
    Community Member
    1 minute ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Yeah, I remember years ago finding a uniform for Iceland frozen foods in a charity shop

    #26

    Always Wanted Some Racing Grannies

    Box of "Racing Grannies" in a secondhand shop, featuring two wind-up toy figures with walkers.

    philmusselwhite avatar
    ucp
    ucp
    Community Member
    18 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I bought these years ago as a Christmas present for a friend. “I Want One of Those” (I think) used to sell them

    #27

    For £25 And The Very Real Risk Of Me Dropping It Peeling That Unnecessarily Large Sticker Off, I Think Not

    Ostrich egg priced at £25 in a colorful floral holder, found in a secondhand shop.

    So, did any of the bizarre treasures in this post catch your eye? Would you ever actually buy them? That’s the fun of secondhand; sometimes it’s about function, and other times it’s pure chaos. Either way, these quirky finds make for great stories. Let us know which ones made you laugh or secretly tempted you!

    #28

    Best £1 Find Yorkshire Cancer Research Castleford

    Bizarre treasure: T-shirt with cartoon character and humorous text, found in secondhand store.

    #29

    Tea And Sugar Caddies With Contents Still Inside!

    Bizarre secondhand shop treasure: stacked plates with tea bags and sugar in jars.

    #30

    Wanky Candle £1 Bargain! Scope, Fleet

    A bizarre candle labeled "Santa's Sweaty Scrotum," found in a secondhand shop, held by a person.

    #31

    Just Look At It! A Lambp

    Bizarre secondhand shop find: a sheep-shaped lamp with a price tag of £3.

    #32

    This Beautiful Chipboard Bookcase Could Be Yours For Only £80

    Secondhand shop shelf displaying curiosities like a Battery Wizard charger, headphones, and various gadgets.

    #33

    The Volunteer Said She Couldn’t Bring Herself To Put It Out But Priced It At £1 Each Tassel - Now That’s My Sisters Birthday Gift Sorted

    Bizarre treasure from secondhand shop: pug-themed nipple tassels in decorative packaging on a crocheted blanket.

    #34

    Maybe They Changed Their Mind And Prefer To Just Forget Him?

    Memorial flower pot with message "In Loving Memory of a dear Husband" on a shelf in a secondhand shop.

    #35

    Pickle People! - Not Sure If Edible, Got Too Scared

    Hand holding a jar of quirky plush toys with googly eyes, wrapped in checkered fabric, found in a secondhand shop.

    #36

    Adult Sized (Medium) Pikachu Dress Any One? Pdsa Burton On Trent... Tried To Convince My Wife She Needed It

    Yellow dress with a playful cartoon face in a secondhand shop window, surrounded by sunflowers and plush toys.

    #37

    Who Remembers This Fella? Hes In The Gloucester Furniture Recycling Centre

    Stuffed hippo in striped pajamas found at a secondhand shop, sitting on a bench.

    #38

    Scope, Colwyn Bay

    Jesus action figure in packaging found at a secondhand shop, featuring poseable arms.

    #39

    It's A Ceramic Vase Representing 1950s TV Horror Movie Hostess, Vampira

    Ceramic head of a woman with dramatic eyebrows, found as a bizarre treasure in a secondhand shop display.

    #40

    49p In Age Concern North Shields Given To My Husband Cause It's True

    Heart-shaped wooden sign with humorous message found in a secondhand shop.

    philmusselwhite avatar
    ucp
    ucp
    Community Member
    21 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Why is one instance of “bųm” blurred, but not the other?

    #41

    Tacky Yellow Watch From Spice World The Movie

    Bright yellow "Spice World" watch found in a secondhand shop, featuring a Union Jack design.

    Found in the most unlikely of places - a small charity flea market in Daikanyama, Japan. It was accompanied by some "big headed footballers" from the England squad of the late 90s.

    I really wish I could find out the story of how this came to be here.

    #42

    Nice

    Hand holding a preserved tarantula encased in resin at a secondhand shop, priced at £3.00.

    #43

    Anyone Have A Nokia Phone Not Sure On Model Get This Snap On Case For Only A Fiver Cancer Research Brislington

    Pink toy phone cover featuring cartoon pigs, priced at £5, found in a secondhand shop treasure hunt.

    #44

    Oxfam St Albans

    Bizarre treasure from a secondhand shop: decorative plate featuring a woman in jewelry for £4.99.

    #45

    Spotted In Compton Hospice, Blackheath, West Mids

    Bizarre treasure: "Zombie Dictionary" book spotted in a secondhand shop, priced at £5.00.

    #46

    Naked Voldemort Only £1

    Unusual secondhand find: mannequin doll sits beside a Superman figure.

    #47

    Ever Wanted To Relive The Funeral Of The People's Princess But It's Just Too Painful To Watch? For 99p You Can Listen To It On Cd Instead

    CD of Diana, Princess of Wales, found in a secondhand shop, priced at £0.99, featuring her 1961-1997 funeral service.

    #48

    Spotted This In The Willen Shop In Bletchley

    Mug with humorous text found in secondhand shop, labeled "I'm a twat", priced at £1.50 in charity store.

    #49

    So Many Questions 😂 Chest Heart And Stroke

    Secondhand shop with clothes, a toilet, and a sink, creating a bizarre treasure find in a retail setting.

    #50

    I Asked If I Can Use My Card As Didn't Have Change And She Gave Me It Because It's Been There Months And Will Go In The Bin Anyway

    Ceramic sheep figurine holding colorful basket, a bizarre treasure from a secondhand shop.

    #51

    Today's 'Bargain'....primark T-Shirt Only 50p More Expensive Than Buying It New From Primark

    Pink T-shirt in a secondhand shop with multiple price tags, one showing £3.00 and another £2.50.

    #52

    Mug Nearly Came Home With Me

    Bizarre treasure mug with humor text and face, found in a secondhand shop, displayed on a wooden shelf.

    #53

    Somebody's School Art Project, I Almost Felt Sorry For The Poor Thing. His Feet Were All Chipped Off And He Looked Crazy

    Bizarre ceramic creature found in a secondhand shop, surrounded by various pottery items on a shelf.

    #54

    I Have No Idea What This Is

    Unusual knife holder shaped like a boot, found at a secondhand shop, displayed with various vintage items.

    #55

    A Bag Made From A Pair Of Jeans. Made Me Wonder If Someone Had Ever Worn (And Farted) In Them Before

    Denim bag shaped like jeans in a secondhand shop, showcasing bizarre treasures found in thrift stores.

    #56

    No Place Like Hemo? Keighley Help The Aged

    Secondhand shop shelf displaying eclectic treasures, including cups, plates, and decorative items.

    #57

    Bhf In Brentwood Essex

    Silver box with a personalized birthday message inside a secondhand shop, surrounded by glassware and flowers.

    #58

    Pretty Sure That Is One Of Those Gag Gifts That Change With Hot Water

    Mug with a retro photo design found in a secondhand shop among vintage dishes.

    #59

    This Delight Can Be Yours For The Princely Sum Of £3.99

    Bizarre treasure from secondhand shop: a quirky creature with a human face and feathery legs, wearing a purple outfit.

    #60

    Really Coo-L Piece Of Ceramics Spotted (And Then Purchased For The Value Of £1)

    Mug with pigeon photo, found treasure from secondhand shop, held by hand with green nail polish.

    #61

    It's Not The Hat Or The Plate That Grabbed My Attention. But How About A £4.99 Fray Bentos Pie?

    Secondhand shop treasures include a Fray Bentos tin, blue hat, and colorful container on display shelf.

    #62

    Belly Button Bumbag - Stick A Bit Of Fluff On It To Make It Look Even More Realistic!

    Bizarre secondhand shop find, a bag resembling a hairy belly, displayed on a spring-themed store shelf.

    #63

    People’s Porcelain Princess!

    Ceramic figure of a seated woman in vintage attire, found in a secondhand shop.

    #64

    What Now?! 😂😂 Sue Ryder In Fareham

    Bizarre treasure from a secondhand shop: "Touching Cloth" book with a priest theme on the cover.

    #65

    For £20 In Wood Green Milton Keynes You Can Get This Weird And Wonderful Mirror

    Seal head sculpture poking through a mirror, displayed on a shelf with a price tag, in a secondhand shop.

    #66

    Climb Every Mountain £3 Age UK Brighton

    Quirky secondhand treasure: a mug with a hiker handle, discovered in a thrift shop, featuring painted flowers.

    #67

    This Chap Needs Restraining, Less He Hit You With His Fish

    Bizarre treasure found in a secondhand shop: A doll in a box, holding a fish, with mugs nearby.

    #68

    Save The Children, Derby City Centre

    Cushion with a cartoon woman's face and text "It's Blowin' a What?!", found in a secondhand shop, priced at £1.

    #69

    As Purchased From Dogs Trust Stratford Upon Avon By Superfan

    Cover of "Nudity in a Public Place" by John Nettles, a quirky treasure from a secondhand shop.

    #70

    Bargain £2 Find. Limited Edition Swatch From 1995 Salvation Army, Southampton

    Colorful watch with a kangaroo design, a bizarre treasure from a secondhand shop, featuring a red strap and yellow face.

    #71

    Sometimes.. Possibly Not....going For Bust,poole

    Bizarre treasure: vintage Johnny Carroll album cover found in a secondhand shop.

    #72

    Cats Protection, Plymouth

    Bizarre secondhand shop find: quirky Father's Day mug with humorous message about fatherhood.

    #73

    Do You Know The Muffin Man?

    Plush gingerbread man with colorful buttons, found in a secondhand shop basket.

    #74

    Superman!

    Lifesize superhero statue in a secondhand shop surrounded by clothing racks and hats.

    #75

    Cornwall Hospice Shop In Bude.... Yoga Dogs Anyone?

    Bizarre treasures found in secondhand shop: unique black and white ceramic sculptures on display.

    #76

    Couldn't Help Myself, Had To Have It And Now In Pride Of Place On The Shelf

    Bizarre secondhand find: Unofficial Beyoncé crochet kit with yarn and instructions.

    #77

    Clarice Cliff? Northampton Rspca

    Unique secondhand shop find: teapot set featuring images of Cliff on a teapot and salt shakers.

    #78

    Found In Sense Charity Shop In Poole For Those Lovers Of Desks It Cost £1.50

    Encyclopedia of desks book found in a secondhand shop, featuring various antique desk styles on the cover.

    #79

    Harry Styles Says Hi From St John’s Hospice Shop In Birkenhead

    Peculiar secondhand shop treasures; various dolls and toys in a jumble.

    #80

    My Girlfriend’s New Favourite Dress*. Going For Bust In Swanage. *sorry, Skirt

    White skirt with red lobster print, spotted in a secondhand shop, showcasing bizarre treasures.

    #81

    False Leg Plant Pot Wolfwood Morecambe

    Bizarre treasure in secondhand shop: prosthetic leg used as a plant holder with greenery.

    #82

    Gepard Cup

    Quirky cheetah face mug with red lips, spotted design found in a secondhand shop.

    #83

    Ymca In Sutton In Ashfield - Think They Are Still There If Desperate

    Red Jack Wills briefs over blue patterned leggings on a thrift shop rack, showcasing bizarre secondhand treasures.

    #84

    Was Tempted To Buy This I Cant Lie

    Sleeveless shirt with multiple images of a woman, found in a secondhand shop, hanging on a rack.

    russaird avatar
    Stinky
    Stinky
    Community Member
    9 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    For those not familiar (like me) she's an actress from Coronation Street.....a soapie from the UK.

    #85

    You Never Know, Could Come In Handy

    Secondhand shop treasure, a quirky gadget with red button, labeled £1.00, on a wooden shelf.

    #86

    Couldn’t Resist This Mug

    Quirky secondhand mug with playful cat illustration and humorous text about mornings.

    #87

    Obviously Madonna Has Been Having A Clear Out. Barnardos Cardigan

    Unusual cone-shaped gold corset hanging on a shop hanger, a bizarre treasure from a secondhand store.

    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #88

    Hm

    Hm

    Charity Shop [Nonsense] Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #89

    I Actually Wish I’d Bought Her As I Quite Like Her

    Sad-faced doll in a blue dress with a price tag, found in a secondhand shop.

    Charity Shop [Nonsense] Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #90

    You Might Like This,but For A Whopping 20 Quid It Can Be Yours,

    A strange monkey portrait found in a secondhand shop, showcasing one of many bizarre treasures discovered.

    Charity Shop [Nonsense] Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    acey-ace16 avatar
    Ace
    Ace
    Community Member
    2 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Quite well known, it was the first animal a selfie. https://www.telegraph.co.uk/news/2017/07/13/photographer-centre-bizarre-court-battle-reveals-sued-monkey/

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!