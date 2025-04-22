To celebrate the wonderfully weird world of secondhand shopping, we browsed through the “Charity Shop [Stuff]” Facebook group . What we found was a delightful collection of the most peculiar, funny, and downright bizarre items people have stumbled upon in thrift stores. Scroll down to see if any of these odd treasures would’ve ended up in your cart, too!

Shopping secondhand isn’t just great for your wallet and the planet, it also comes with the thrill of the unexpected. Sure, you might walk in looking for a bookshelf and leave with a disco-themed teapot or a porcelain duck in a top hat. That’s part of the magic .

#1 Saw This In A Charity Shop In Basingstoke Sue Ryder And I’m Not Sure What To Say Share icon

#2 My Favourite Charity Shop Find Find So Far Share icon

#3 I've Found A Right Banger On 12" Record Just Now Share icon

Now, you might be tempted to try shopping secondhand. Maybe your friend told you about a wild find or how they saved a ton of money. And honestly, the idea of scoring a vintage lamp or designer bag for less is pretty exciting. But before you dive in, it helps to know exactly what you're looking for. Some shops are known for clothing, others for furniture or kitchen goods. So, figure out what you need and head in with a little plan.

#4 Fawlty Towers Or Emmerdale Fan? Memorabilia Teapot Share icon

#5 I Never Realised They Were That Close! Share icon

#6 Lettuce Teacup & Saucer Set Share icon

Don't be shy about asking questions when you're shopping. Whether it's about the condition of a couch or the backstory of a funky sculpture, reviews and info matter. A quick chat with the seller or even online feedback can make a huge difference. Especially with secondhand finds, you want to make sure you're not walking away with something broken. Most sellers are happy to share details; just speak up. It can save you money and future headaches.

#7 Rspca Australia In Savers Share icon

#8 For Sale In An Op Shop On Clarendon, South Australia. Very Niche! Share icon

#9 Broke My Heart A Bit Actually Share icon

Now, spotting a Gucci belt at a thrift store sounds like a dream, right? But hold your horses before you flex it on Instagram. Authenticity checks are crucial when it comes to big brands or designer items. Look for tags, stitching quality, and official logos, or better yet, get it verified. There are plenty of dupes out there, and you don't want to end up fooled. A cool find is only worth it if it's actually what you think it is.

#10 Tiffany Owl I Bought In Sue Ryder Stroud - Tacky Or Nice? Share icon

#11 Huddersfield Ymca Share icon

#12 Great Name For A Second Hand Shop. 🤣 Newport, Isle Of Wight Share icon

The fun part about secondhand shopping? Finding unique stuff no one else has. You might walk in and discover a cat-shaped cookie jar or a vintage typewriter that's actually functional. But here's the thing: it takes patience. The good stuff isn't always sitting on the first shelf you see. Sometimes, you've gotta dig around or get lucky. And that little surprise is exactly what makes it exciting.

#13 "I Am A Bogus Gas Man Wi Fake ID And I'm Here Tae Ransack Yer Hoose" Share icon

#14 I Had To Do A Double Take With This One, I Need Jesus Share icon

#15 Action Man Toilet Roll Cover Share icon

Knowing where to shop makes a big difference. Thrift stores in the city center might have very different vibes than the ones tucked away in small towns. And don't forget the world of online resale stores—there are some amazing gems out there. Some platforms specialize in certain categories, like fashion, while others focus on home décor. Each store has its own style and stock, so do a bit of browsing before locking in a favorite. ADVERTISEMENT

#16 Not So Much Shi* But Unique. She Came Home With Me Today. Hand Made I Think? Maybe Clay? Share icon

#17 Those Little Scamps Malcom And Monty Have Clearly Been Watching South Park Share icon

Always read item descriptions carefully, especially when shopping online. You might think you’re buying an action figure, but it turns out they’re just selling the box. True story: this happens more than you'd expect. Check dimensions, item condition, and even shipping costs before adding to the cart. A little attention to detail goes a long way in secondhand shopping. Nobody wants a surprise like that unless it’s a good one.

#19 Behold! Want To Impress Your Mum's Vicar When He Comes Over For Dinner? How About This Gorgeous Salt And Pepper Set Held In The Loving Embrace Of Baphomet Share icon

#20 A Bargain At £4.50 Each! There Were A Whole Stack Of Them Share icon

#21 I Don't Know What This Thing Is But It's Ugly As Sin And They Want £70 For It! Share icon

If you're shopping online, it’s smart to research a few different platforms. Some websites have better deals, while others offer perks like free returns or buyer protection. It helps to compare prices and policies. A pair of boots on one site might be $30 cheaper somewhere else. Plus, you'll learn what types of items each site specializes in. A little research can save you time and money. ADVERTISEMENT

#22 The Children's Society, Blaydon Share icon

#23 My 50 P Find At Oasis Charity Shop Redditch Share icon

#24 This Denim Piece Comes With A Little Mate On! Built In Insect Repellent Share icon

Set a budget before you start, and try to stick to it. Thrift stores can be dangerous in the best way; you walk in for a jacket and leave with a lava lamp, five mugs, and a disco ball. It's easy to get carried away when everything is “such a great deal.” But without a spending limit, your cart might look more like a prop house. Enjoy the hunt, but keep your wallet in check.

#25 It’s A Lidl Bit Funnyyy Share icon

#26 Always Wanted Some Racing Grannies Share icon

#27 For £25 And The Very Real Risk Of Me Dropping It Peeling That Unnecessarily Large Sticker Off, I Think Not Share icon

So, did any of the bizarre treasures in this post catch your eye? Would you ever actually buy them? That's the fun of secondhand; sometimes it's about function, and other times it's pure chaos. Either way, these quirky finds make for great stories. Let us know which ones made you laugh or secretly tempted you!

#28 Best £1 Find Yorkshire Cancer Research Castleford Share icon

#29 Tea And Sugar Caddies With Contents Still Inside! Share icon

#30 Wanky Candle £1 Bargain! Scope, Fleet Share icon

#31 Just Look At It! A Lambp Share icon

#32 This Beautiful Chipboard Bookcase Could Be Yours For Only £80 Share icon

#33 The Volunteer Said She Couldn’t Bring Herself To Put It Out But Priced It At £1 Each Tassel - Now That’s My Sisters Birthday Gift Sorted Share icon

#34 Maybe They Changed Their Mind And Prefer To Just Forget Him? Share icon

#35 Pickle People! - Not Sure If Edible, Got Too Scared Share icon

#36 Adult Sized (Medium) Pikachu Dress Any One? Pdsa Burton On Trent... Tried To Convince My Wife She Needed It Share icon

#37 Who Remembers This Fella? Hes In The Gloucester Furniture Recycling Centre Share icon

#38 Scope, Colwyn Bay Share icon

#39 It's A Ceramic Vase Representing 1950s TV Horror Movie Hostess, Vampira Share icon

#40 49p In Age Concern North Shields Given To My Husband Cause It's True Share icon

#41 Tacky Yellow Watch From Spice World The Movie Share icon Found in the most unlikely of places - a small charity flea market in Daikanyama, Japan. It was accompanied by some "big headed footballers" from the England squad of the late 90s.



I really wish I could find out the story of how this came to be here.

#42 Nice Share icon

#43 Anyone Have A Nokia Phone Not Sure On Model Get This Snap On Case For Only A Fiver Cancer Research Brislington Share icon

#44 Oxfam St Albans Share icon

#45 Spotted In Compton Hospice, Blackheath, West Mids Share icon

#46 Naked Voldemort Only £1 Share icon

#47 Ever Wanted To Relive The Funeral Of The People's Princess But It's Just Too Painful To Watch? For 99p You Can Listen To It On Cd Instead Share icon

#48 Spotted This In The Willen Shop In Bletchley Share icon

#49 So Many Questions 😂 Chest Heart And Stroke Share icon

#50 I Asked If I Can Use My Card As Didn't Have Change And She Gave Me It Because It's Been There Months And Will Go In The Bin Anyway Share icon

#51 Today's 'Bargain'....primark T-Shirt Only 50p More Expensive Than Buying It New From Primark Share icon

#52 Mug Nearly Came Home With Me Share icon

#53 Somebody's School Art Project, I Almost Felt Sorry For The Poor Thing. His Feet Were All Chipped Off And He Looked Crazy Share icon

#54 I Have No Idea What This Is Share icon

#55 A Bag Made From A Pair Of Jeans. Made Me Wonder If Someone Had Ever Worn (And Farted) In Them Before Share icon

#56 No Place Like Hemo? Keighley Help The Aged Share icon

#57 Bhf In Brentwood Essex Share icon

#58 Pretty Sure That Is One Of Those Gag Gifts That Change With Hot Water Share icon

#59 This Delight Can Be Yours For The Princely Sum Of £3.99 Share icon

#60 Really Coo-L Piece Of Ceramics Spotted (And Then Purchased For The Value Of £1) Share icon

#61 It's Not The Hat Or The Plate That Grabbed My Attention. But How About A £4.99 Fray Bentos Pie? Share icon

#62 Belly Button Bumbag - Stick A Bit Of Fluff On It To Make It Look Even More Realistic! Share icon

#63 People’s Porcelain Princess! Share icon

#64 What Now?! 😂😂 Sue Ryder In Fareham Share icon

#65 For £20 In Wood Green Milton Keynes You Can Get This Weird And Wonderful Mirror Share icon

#66 Climb Every Mountain £3 Age UK Brighton Share icon

#67 This Chap Needs Restraining, Less He Hit You With His Fish Share icon

#68 Save The Children, Derby City Centre Share icon

#69 As Purchased From Dogs Trust Stratford Upon Avon By Superfan Share icon

#70 Bargain £2 Find. Limited Edition Swatch From 1995 Salvation Army, Southampton Share icon

#71 Sometimes.. Possibly Not....going For Bust,poole Share icon

#72 Cats Protection, Plymouth Share icon

#73 Do You Know The Muffin Man? Share icon

#75 Cornwall Hospice Shop In Bude.... Yoga Dogs Anyone? Share icon

#76 Couldn't Help Myself, Had To Have It And Now In Pride Of Place On The Shelf Share icon

#77 Clarice Cliff? Northampton Rspca Share icon

#78 Found In Sense Charity Shop In Poole For Those Lovers Of Desks It Cost £1.50 Share icon

#79 Harry Styles Says Hi From St John’s Hospice Shop In Birkenhead Share icon

#80 My Girlfriend’s New Favourite Dress*. Going For Bust In Swanage. *sorry, Skirt Share icon

#81 False Leg Plant Pot Wolfwood Morecambe Share icon

#82 Gepard Cup Share icon

#83 Ymca In Sutton In Ashfield - Think They Are Still There If Desperate Share icon

#84 Was Tempted To Buy This I Cant Lie Share icon

#85 You Never Know, Could Come In Handy Share icon

#86 Couldn’t Resist This Mug Share icon

#87 Obviously Madonna Has Been Having A Clear Out. Barnardos Cardigan Share icon

#88 Hm Share icon

#89 I Actually Wish I’d Bought Her As I Quite Like Her Share icon

#90 You Might Like This,but For A Whopping 20 Quid It Can Be Yours, Share icon