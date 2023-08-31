 Bride Decided To Still Have A Party After The Wedding Was Called Off | Bored Panda
Bride Decided To Still Have A Party After The Wedding Was Called Off
Rokas Laurinavičius and
Dominyka

According to experts, it usually takes about 12 months to plan a wedding. But as Reddit user Temskla recently learned, a lot can happen during this timeframe.

In a post on the subreddit ‘Wedding Shaming‘, the event planner explained that she had been working with a seemingly head-over-heels couple for a year to plan their dream wedding.

However, the couple’s excitement started crumbling, and one week before the big day, they decided to cancel it.

One week before their wedding, this couple decided to cancel it and split ways

Image credits: Lobachad (not the actual image)

However, they had already pre-paid for most of it, so the bride came up with an idea how she could still enjoy the big day

Image credits: Liza Summer (not the actual image)

Image credits: Temskla

As the story went viral, it received plenty of different reactions

Some people even shared their own similar experiences

