Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser
We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
BoredPanda Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

“Two Levels Of Wedding Guests”: Bride And Groom Make Their Guests Uncomfortable By Serving Them Different Dinners
35points
Occasions, Wedding1 hour ago

“Two Levels Of Wedding Guests”: Bride And Groom Make Their Guests Uncomfortable By Serving Them Different Dinners

Kotryna Brašiškytė and
Rokas Laurinavičius

A recent wedding has been making headlines on Reddit for a unique and controversial reason. The groom’s parents refused to pay for guests invited by the bride, making the couple serve different meals to their invitees and causing quite a bit of discomfort at the venue.

One of the people who witnessed the whole ordeal, Redditor Pistalrose, described how it all went down to the platform’s community ‘Wedding Drama‘ and their post is a testament to the challenges that can arise when families are forced into an alliance.

A lot can go wrong during a wedding

Image source: ILev4us (not the actual photo)

But this one was torn apart by financial tensions between the parents of the groom and bride

Image source: moniquewray (not the actual photo)

Image source: Pistalrose

People had a lot to say about this strange situation

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

Share on Facebook
Kotryna Brašiškytė
Kotryna Brašiškytė
Author, BoredPanda staff

Kotryna is a Photo Editor at Bored Panda with a BA in Graphic Design. Before Bored Panda, she worked as a freelance graphic designer and illiustrator. When not editing, she enjoys working with clay, drawing, playing board games and drinking good tea.

Read more »
Rokas Laurinavičius
Rokas Laurinavičius
Writer, BoredPanda staff

Rokas is a writer at Bored Panda with a BA in Communication. After working for a sculptor, he fell in love with visual storytelling and enjoys covering everything from TV shows (any Sopranos fans out there?) to photography. Throughout his years in Bored Panda, over 235 million people have read the posts he's written, which is probably more than he could count to.

Read more »
Show All Contributors
Popular on Bored Panda
Write comments
POST
Liz
Liz
Community Member
21 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

That’s so bizarre. My close friend’s dad paid for his entire wedding because his family is more well-off than his wife’s family. And there was no weirdness. Just two families joining together.

1
1point
reply
Labellesouris
Labellesouris
Community Member
30 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I think if my parents had done that to my fiancé, I would have said "never mind" and we would've paid for the wedding, whatever we could afford. Or just call the whole thing off.

1
1point
reply
Jon Steensen
Jon Steensen
Community Member
12 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

That is when you either say: "Screw it" and then have a party at the beach in Hawaii with only a the groom, the bride and a priest (if you are into that religion), and perhaps a bridesmaid and a groomsman, but definitely no "cheap" parents included; or you choose to decline the parent's offer and pay whatever you can to feed all the guest the same, and then the parent's will have to do with a storebought sandwich too. Don't let those selfish parents get away with pulling such a lousy trick as an out of wack power demonstration. Starting a marriage by driving a wedge between people by treating them differently is the recipy for a disaster.

0
0points
reply
Load More Comments
POST
Liz
Liz
Community Member
21 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

That’s so bizarre. My close friend’s dad paid for his entire wedding because his family is more well-off than his wife’s family. And there was no weirdness. Just two families joining together.

1
1point
reply
Labellesouris
Labellesouris
Community Member
30 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I think if my parents had done that to my fiancé, I would have said "never mind" and we would've paid for the wedding, whatever we could afford. Or just call the whole thing off.

1
1point
reply
Jon Steensen
Jon Steensen
Community Member
12 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

That is when you either say: "Screw it" and then have a party at the beach in Hawaii with only a the groom, the bride and a priest (if you are into that religion), and perhaps a bridesmaid and a groomsman, but definitely no "cheap" parents included; or you choose to decline the parent's offer and pay whatever you can to feed all the guest the same, and then the parent's will have to do with a storebought sandwich too. Don't let those selfish parents get away with pulling such a lousy trick as an out of wack power demonstration. Starting a marriage by driving a wedge between people by treating them differently is the recipy for a disaster.

0
0points
reply
Load More Comments
Popular on Bored Panda
Popular on Bored Panda
User Submissions
Also on Bored Panda
Also on Bored Panda