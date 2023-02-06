“Two Levels Of Wedding Guests”: Bride And Groom Make Their Guests Uncomfortable By Serving Them Different Dinners
A recent wedding has been making headlines on Reddit for a unique and controversial reason. The groom’s parents refused to pay for guests invited by the bride, making the couple serve different meals to their invitees and causing quite a bit of discomfort at the venue.
One of the people who witnessed the whole ordeal, Redditor Pistalrose, described how it all went down to the platform’s community ‘Wedding Drama‘ and their post is a testament to the challenges that can arise when families are forced into an alliance.
A lot can go wrong during a wedding
Image source: ILev4us (not the actual photo)
But this one was torn apart by financial tensions between the parents of the groom and bride
Image source: moniquewray (not the actual photo)
Image source: Pistalrose
That’s so bizarre. My close friend’s dad paid for his entire wedding because his family is more well-off than his wife’s family. And there was no weirdness. Just two families joining together.
I think if my parents had done that to my fiancé, I would have said "never mind" and we would've paid for the wedding, whatever we could afford. Or just call the whole thing off.
That is when you either say: "Screw it" and then have a party at the beach in Hawaii with only a the groom, the bride and a priest (if you are into that religion), and perhaps a bridesmaid and a groomsman, but definitely no "cheap" parents included; or you choose to decline the parent's offer and pay whatever you can to feed all the guest the same, and then the parent's will have to do with a storebought sandwich too. Don't let those selfish parents get away with pulling such a lousy trick as an out of wack power demonstration. Starting a marriage by driving a wedge between people by treating them differently is the recipy for a disaster.
