My Daily Webcomic Called “Never Been Deader” Of Dealing With Typical Struggles In The Afterlife (49 Pics)
In addition to creating relatable skeleton artwork, I also run this daily comic which follows Lifeless Carl as he reluctantly navigates the afterlife. He deals with the typical struggles like work, mental health, and just trying to exist, or not.
I have always wanted to create a comic, and this idea came from a first, single drawing of Carl.
