“AITA For Wearing My Wedding Dress To Someone Else’s Wedding?”

Even though a wedding is typically one of the happiest moments in a couple’s life, it’s also a time when, due to stress, tensions might run high, too.
That’s likely one of the reasons behind the fight this redditor had with her friend during the latter’s wedding. The bride went off the deep end when she saw the dress the OP arrived in, which was the same outfit she wore to her own wedding. Soon enough, a fight broke out, leaving the redditor wondering if she was a jerk in the situation.
Unless specified otherwise, people are often expected to follow certain unwritten rules regarding wedding attire
This redditor got into a huge fight with her friend over the dress she wore to the friend’s wedding
TIL I am apparently an AH according to some people for wearing my pretty black dress, that I happen to wear on my wedding day more than once and also to other weddings 🤣 - but I do always ask the bride in advance if it's ok if your friendly goth shows up dressed in black at her wedding
I would expect you to wear black in that case!
