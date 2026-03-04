Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Star Water Polo Player Breaks Silence After Bombshell Claims Of Underwater Incident With Teammate
Star water polo player swimming fiercely in pool during intense match, creating splashes and focused on action.
Social Issues, Sports

Star Water Polo Player Breaks Silence After Bombshell Claims Of Underwater Incident With Teammate

marinaurman Marina Urman Entertainment News Writer
A water polo prodigy has spoken out after accusing one of his teammates of racism and other serious forms of violence.

Aidan Romain gave an interview to Vanity Fair in which he detailed his traumatizing experience at Los Angeles’ Harvard-Westlake School and claimed the elite school failed to intervene to protect him.

The alleged perpetrator named in his lawsuit is Lucca Van der Woude, a former water polo teammate.

RELATED:
    Highlights
    • Aidan Romain has sued his former high school and a former water polo teammate, claiming he was subjected to "blatant racism” for years.
    • He also said Lucca Van der Woude stuck his finger in his buttocks several times while the school failed to intervene.
    • Romain alleges that he was “whipped” and repeatedly called racial slurs in front of school staff when he was a minor.

    Aidan Romain, 18, has sued a former water polo teammate and his former high school, alleging years of violence and discrimination

    Star water polo player posing shirtless outdoors, smiling confidently with arms crossed against a beachside background.

    Image credits: Aidan Romain

    Romain, now 18 years old, claimed Van der Woude frequently grabbed his buttocks and inserted his finger when they were together in the pool.

    “I was like, ‘Why did you do that? What are you doing?’” Romain told the magazine of the first time he felt the as*ault. “He just laughed.”

    Star water polo player wearing a white shirt and cap outdoors, addressing claims of an underwater incident with a teammate.

    Image credits: Linkedin

    The athlete also said Van der Woude and a player named Kim “constantly dehumanized” him and repeatedly called him a racial slur.

    “It was just straight, blatant racism,” he described. “They weren’t trying to hide it. When the lights would turn off, they would say, ‘Where’s Aidan?’ or ‘Where’s arbitrary black person?’”

    Aerial view of sports complex featuring a water polo pool and a football field with surrounding trees and buildings.

    Image credits: MediaNews Group/Los Angeles Daily News via Getty Images

    In his complaint, the teenager alleges Kim and Van der Woude “whipped” him in the weight room with a jump rope in what Romain described as “a re-enactment of sl*very,” while saying, “Get back to work!”

    Romain claimsLucca Van der Woude and other teammates frequently made “blatantly racist” comments in front of school staff

    Screenshot of a Twitter reply questioning the alleged underwater incident involving a star water polo player and a teammate.

    Image credits: _BasedJames_

    Tweet criticizing a sports organization over a water polo player amid bullying and incident claims involving a teammate.

    Image credits: caribelli

    His white teammates allegedly referred to him as the team’s “secret weapon” during night games, saying his skin was too dark for rivals to see.

    These racist comments were frequently made in front of Harvard-Westlake staff, who failed to take action to protect the then-minor, Romain said.

    According to the suit, Romain and another Black player were intimidated by their white teammates during a trip to Spain with the Los Angeles Premier Water Polo Club.

    Star water polo player in action, raising arm to throw ball in pool during intense underwater team match.

    Image credits: Arsenio Waterpolo

    During the trip, a teammate allegedly began chanting the N-word at another Black player on the team bus.

    When that player told him to stop, another teammate warned Romain and the other athlete that nobody would believe “two Black players” over the rest of the group.

    Romain’s parents said his son was subjected to s*xually violent, discriminatory behavior for more than two years, beginning when he joined the varsity team as a minor in August 2022 and culminating in February 2024.

    Romain and his parents say they alerted school officials in 2023, but the investigation was quickly closed

    Text message conversation showing Coach Jack updating about a water polo player becoming more comfortable in the water after underwater incident claims.

    Image credits: Vanity Fair

    The 18-year-old and his parents formally reported racial ab*se to the school in 2023, but the institution allegedly closed the investigation within days.

    Romain’s mother met with the water polo team’s head coach, who “appeared sympathetic” and “promised to keep Plaintiff safe and to protect him moving forward,” something the teen claims did not happen.

    Young star water polo player in navy Newport Water Polo shirt smiling confidently while standing between ornate columns.

    Image credits: Orange County Register/SCNG/Jeff Gritchen

    In February 2024, after water polo practice, a teammate cornered Romain in the campus outdoor showers and “brutally attacked him, grabbing his p*nis and striking him repeatedly in the testicles over a perceived verbal slight,” the suit states.

    Romain said he reported the attack to the school, but was punished by being “demoted, isolated, and suspended,” causing him to miss four games.

    “I was in shock that Aidan could have told people at the school and no one did anything,” said Alex Romain, the victim’s father. “No one said anything. No one told us.”

    Alt text: Social media post discussing star water polo player facing accusations related to an underwater incident with a teammate

    Image credits: benny55253

    Tweet criticizing a water polo player amid bombshell claims of an underwater incident with a teammate, sparking controversy online.

    Image credits: benny55253

    The filing read, “Time and time again, on Harvard-Westlake’s campus — in its pool and elsewhere — Lucca van der Woude approached Plaintiff from behind to ambush and digitally penetrate him.

    Plaintiff reported this ab*se to Harvard-Westlake immediately after learning that Lucca van der Woude was a*saulting another teammate. But Harvard-Westlake did nothing.”

    Van der Woude, a star water polo player at the school, was detained on campus in 2024 over alleged misconduct

    Water polo players gathered by the poolside during a team discussion with coaches in a sports facility.

    Image credits: usawaterpolo

    Weeks after the shower incident, Van der Woude was arrested on campus for s*xual as*ault. A few months later, he reportedly admitted in juvenile court to digital penetration against a minor as part of a plea deal. 

    In addition to filing a civil lawsuit against Van der Woude, Romain and his family have sued Harvard-Westlake, school president Richard B Commons, and water polo coach Jack Grover on Friday (February 27).

    Van der Woude’s attorneys released a statement denying Romain’s allegations against their client.

    Two water polo players in action during an intense match, highlighting star athlete and underwater incident tension.

    “Lucca denies all the allegations against him as we understand were made by the Romain team. There have been no witnesses to these claims and there were no complaints for over 18 months,” they said, as per Vanity Fair.

    “We do not intend to litigate this matter in the media. Mr. Van der Woude’s denials and other responses will be clear and unambiguous in his defense to the Complaint at hand.”

    The teenager has filed civil claims against Van der Woude, school president Richard B. Commons, and coach Jack Grover

    Tweet from user Salty Dog questioning if this is the second season of heated rivalry in water polo controversy.

    Image credits: bluskiez5

    Three people smiling outdoors at dusk in a city setting, related to star water polo player incident claims.

    Image credits: Aidan Romain

    Harvard-Westlake School, a predominantly white private school, also denies wrongdoing. In a statement, a spokesperson insisted that the institution acted appropriately and “unequivocally disputes many of these allegations that mischaracterize facts and the school’s actions.”

    The spokesperson said the school “cooperated completely with law enforcement” and  treated reports of inappropriate behavior “with urgency and seriousness.”

    The emotional distress caused by his teammates forced Romain to relocate to Barcelona, Spain, in 2024 to continue his water polo career, while Van de Woude went on to represent Team USA internationally.

    People were outraged that the school failed to take action to protect the minor from his teammates’ attacks

    Comment from Kristin McKinney discussing issues with toxic players and coaches in sports, relevant to star water polo player incident.

    Comment from Mike Neville questioning the underwater incident claims involving star water polo player and teammate.

    Comment on social media mentioning star water polo player involved in bombshell underwater incident with teammate.

    Comment by Robert Martell discussing local behavior in Orange County, referencing facts without further context.

    Screenshot of a comment discussing a water polo player and an underwater incident involving a teammate.

    Comment expressing concern and hope for justice following star water polo player's underwater incident claims.

    Screenshot of a social media comment responding to the star water polo player’s underwater incident claims.

    Comment by Kara Klein questioning the details of a star water polo player's underwater incident with a teammate.

    Screenshot of a social media comment with the text He definitely did in response to claims about a star water polo player incident

    Comment by Monte Jaye discussing a school protecting a juvenile charged after an underwater incident claim.

    Comment from Yasmin Fuller discussing ongoing actions, related to star water polo player and underwater incident claims.

    Comment on social media post about star water polo player breaking silence after underwater incident claims, shown in a chat bubble.

    Screenshot of a social media comment discussing an underwater incident involving a star water polo player and a teammate.

    Comment from Donald Andrew discussing victim shaming and personal experiences related to underwater incident claims in water polo.

    Marina Urman

    Marina Urman

    Writer, Entertainment News Writer

    Read more »

    With a degree in social science and a love for culture, I approach entertainment journalism at Bored Panda with a research-driven mindset. I write about celebrity news, Hollywood highlights, and viral stories that spark curiosity worldwide. My work has reached millions of readers and is recognized for balancing accuracy with an engaging voice. I believe that pop culture isn’t just entertainment, it reflects the social conversations shaping our time.

    Read less »
