Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
Tooltip close
Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

Angry Mob Ambushes Walmart Employee In Disturbing Viral Video
Angry mob confronts Walmart employee as others try to intervene inside store during a viral disturbance video.
Crime, Society

Angry Mob Ambushes Walmart Employee In Disturbing Viral Video

marinaurman Marina Urman
Entertainment News Writer
Open list comments 3
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

28

Open list comments

3

ADVERTISEMENT

A Walmart employee in Indiana was brutally beaten by a group of women, a video circulating on social media shows.

The incident reportedly occurred last Friday (August 29) at an Indianapolis Walmart and posted to Facebook by witness Kind Butler.

The footage shows a woman dressed in black restraining the female employee while two other women attack the employee in the checkout aisle.

Highlights
  • A Walmart employee in Indianapolis was ambushed and beaten by a group of women.
  • The attack was reportedly linked to a r*pe case, as the employee is a friend of the alleged r*pist.
  • The employee has denied any involvement in the incident.

As the worker is held down, a woman in a pink T-shirt can be seen repeatedly punching her, as another woman appears to stomp on the victim.

BP Daily - Your Source for Balanced News

    A brawl erupted in Walmart in Indianapolis when a female employee was attacked by a group of women
    Exterior view of Walmart store entrance with customers near doors relating to angry mob ambush viral video.

    Image credits: David Montero / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

    Beech Grove Police Department building exterior, related to Walmart employee ambush in viral video.

    Image credits: CBS4 Indy / YouTube

    ADVERTISEMENT

    At one point, someone in the background is heard yelling, “Where he at, b****?” 

    Two witnesses can be seen trying to lift the woman in the pink T-shirt to separate her from the employee. As they’re trying to break up the fight, a young man approaches the group and kicks the employee, who is still on the ground. Meanwhile, a woman in a blue-and-white shirt continues to hit her.

    The employee was ambushed in the checkout aisle

    Walmart employee confronts an angry mob inside store customer center with multiple people gathered and interacting.

    Image credits: Kind Butler / Facebook

    Angry mob surrounding and confronting Walmart employee near checkout with groceries visible on the counter in chaotic scene

    Image credits: Kind Butler / Facebook

    After another Walmart employee finally helps the victim to her feet, one of the women appears to throw an object at her.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    The attacked employee then appears to go after the woman in pink, prompting the fight to escalate again, with the woman in pink dragging her by her hair and striking her.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    The attackers hit the employee and stomped on her while she was being held down

    Walmart employee attacked by angry mob inside store with onlookers and chaotic scene near cashier area.

    Image credits: Kind Butler / Facebook

    Tweet from The Austin Conservative reacting with laughter to an incident involving a Walmart employee amid angry mob ambush.

    Image credits: AustinConserve

    The young man also tries to get involved again but is stopped by Walmart employees. Ultimately, staffers separate their co-worker from the angry mob, who continue to insult the woman before the video ends.

    Crowd physically confronting Walmart employee during chaotic altercation inside the store with an angry mob ambush.

    Image credits: Kind Butler / Facebook

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Speaking with Fox 59, Butler, a regular Walmart customer, said the brawl began suddenly. “It was instantly on site. There wasn’t any questioning, no anything.

    “Just as soon as they saw the girl, the whole family came over and started beating her up.”

    Other Walmart employees eventually managed to help the woman get up and separated her from the attackers

    Angry mob inside Walmart confronting employee with tense gestures during chaotic scene in store aisles.

    Image credits: Kind Butler / Facebook

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Tweet from My moms caregiver replying to nypost saying it was crazy to watch related to angry mob ambushes Walmart employee viral video.

    Image credits: mymomcare

    Twitter post expressing sadness over people recording an angry mob ambushes Walmart employee instead of intervening.

    Image credits: SGabardi1111

    ADVERTISEMENT

    The witness added that the fight appeared to have been triggered by a r*pe case, in which the woman being attacked, later identified as Tikerra Hicks, was friends with the alleged r*pist. 

    Butler said he overheard relatives of an alleged r*pe victim searching the store for someone they believed was involved with the case.


    Tikerra told Fox 59 that, prior to the attack, she had been receiving calls accusing her friend of r*aping another friend.

    The worker said she was ambushed after coming out of the bathroom.

    “I just hear, ‘There she go,’ and then boom on the side of my head I feel somebody hitting me.”

     Tikerra said she has known the woman accusing her friend of r*pe for years but didn’t understand why the mob attacked her, insisting she wasn’t involved in the incident.

    The incident was reportedly triggered by a r*pe case in which the employee was allegedly involved

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Beech Grove Police car parked during investigation of angry mob ambush involving Walmart employee in viral video.

    Image credits: CBS4 Indy / YouTube

    ADVERTISEMENT

    According to The Post, she was reportedly named as an “other person” in an Indiana police report documenting the Beech Grove case.

    “[The alleged r*pe] have nothing to do with me,” Tikerra insisted. “I wasn’t there, even if it did happen, to protect [him]. And I wasn’t there to defend him either.”

    Close-up of a woman with braided hair and nose ring, not related to angry mob ambushes or Walmart employee incidents.

    Image credits: Tikerra Hicks / Facebook

    The Indiana resident stated that she didn’t “talk to any officers” following the Walmart fight but had been suspended from her job.

    In a statement to The Daily Mail, a spokesperson for Walmart called the incident “unacceptable” and thanked police for their quick response.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    The employee, Tikerra Hicks, was suspended from her job after the fight

    Empty Walmart parking lot with parked cars under clear sky, relating to angry mob ambushing Walmart employee incident.

    Image credits: CBS4 Indy / YouTube

    Social media users didn’t take long to react to the clip. One person wrote, “I understand letting your emotions get the best of you sometimes but yall literally tryna stomp this lady to d*ath, no regard for employees, shoppers, kids, etc.”

    “This is absolutely ridiculous and embarrassing! We have got to do better!” expressed another user.

    A third added, “Somebody needs to go to jail. Disgraceful!”

    ADVERTISEMENT

    This is far from the first violent Walmart scene to go viral. A clip resurfaced from a 2022 brawl between a group of approximately 20 shoppers near a store in Ferguson, Missouri, shows some individuals armed with a fire extinguisher and a woman taking off one of her shoes before chasing someone.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    In a separate chaotic incident in 2021, a Walmart security worker struck a customer after the shopper apparently spat on him.

    In 2020, a fight broke out between two shoppers at a Walmart near Charlotte after the women allegedly competed to get their hands on a gaming console.

    People reflected on the bystanders who recorded the incident and the consequences faced by Tikerra

    Comment on social media expressing support for a Walmart employee amid an angry mob ambush in a disturbing viral video.

    Comment on social media criticizing a mother for fighting while holding a baby, related to an angry mob ambushing a Walmart employee.

    Comment by Rich Price criticizing onlookers standing and recording during angry mob ambush at Walmart employee in viral video.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Social media comment reacting to angry mob ambushes Walmart employee in disturbing viral video with 94 likes.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment on social media urging to call DCS for a woman holding a baby, related to an angry mob ambushes Walmart employee viral video.

    Screenshot of a social media comment discussing an angry mob ambushing a Walmart employee in a viral video.

    Comment from Jeremy Bunce reacting to an angry mob ambushing Walmart employee in a disturbing viral video.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Screenshot of a social media comment reacting to an angry mob ambushing a Walmart employee in a viral video.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment on social media urging to press charges and sue Walmart after angry mob ambushes employee in disturbing viral video.

    Comment on social media reading SHE BETTER SUE WALMART, related to angry mob ambushes Walmart employee in viral video.

    Comment expressing frustration and urging improvement in response to angry mob ambushes of Walmart employees.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment from Ronald Davie expressing that someone should go to jail, reacting to angry mob ambushing Walmart employee viral video.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment expressing frustration about violence in an angry mob ambush involving a Walmart employee.

    Comment from Tracey Rolinda questioning the idea of jumping people as a flex, calling it wack and criticizing the behavior.

    Facebook comment by Charice Angel McCants condemning gang violence against a female Walmart employee in a viral video.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment from Taylor Victoria expressing embarrassment with a rolling eyes emoji on a social media post about an angry mob ambushing Walmart employee.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    Ic_polls

    Poll Question

    Total votes ·

    Thanks! Check out the results:

    Total votes ·

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Share on Facebook
    Vote arrow up

    28

    Vote arrow down
    Open list comments

    3
    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down

    28

    Open list comments

    3

    Marina Urman

    Marina Urman

    Entertainment News Writer

    Read more »

    With a degree in social science and a love for culture, I approach entertainment journalism at Bored Panda with a research-driven mindset. I write about celebrity news, Hollywood highlights, and viral stories that spark curiosity worldwide. My work has reached millions of readers and is recognized for balancing accuracy with an engaging voice. I believe that pop culture isn’t just entertainment, it reflects the social conversations shaping our time.

    Read less »
    Marina Urman

    Marina Urman

    Entertainment News Writer

    Read more »

    With a degree in social science and a love for culture, I approach entertainment journalism at Bored Panda with a research-driven mindset. I write about celebrity news, Hollywood highlights, and viral stories that spark curiosity worldwide. My work has reached millions of readers and is recognized for balancing accuracy with an engaging voice. I believe that pop culture isn’t just entertainment, it reflects the social conversations shaping our time.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    User avatar
    Add photo comments
    POST
    johngrimes avatar
    Uncle Panda
    Uncle Panda
    Community Member
    56 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Three (3) Cheers for the Man in the Red Shirt. He didn't know he was going to be a rodeo clown that day and he worked without flinching.

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    michaellargey avatar
    Michael Largey
    Michael Largey
    Community Member
    59 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I grew up just a few miles away from Beech Grove. Nothing in this article surprised me. When you visit Beech Grove, you find yourself many decades and many dimensions away from the one you know.

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    jeromelenovo avatar
    Jerome Lenovo
    Jerome Lenovo
    Community Member
    22 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    orange pedonald is a rapist too ..... no ambush for him, just praises from the pedoblikkkans and the maga pedocult..................

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    User avatar
    POST
    johngrimes avatar
    Uncle Panda
    Uncle Panda
    Community Member
    56 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Three (3) Cheers for the Man in the Red Shirt. He didn't know he was going to be a rodeo clown that day and he worked without flinching.

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    michaellargey avatar
    Michael Largey
    Michael Largey
    Community Member
    59 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I grew up just a few miles away from Beech Grove. Nothing in this article surprised me. When you visit Beech Grove, you find yourself many decades and many dimensions away from the one you know.

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    jeromelenovo avatar
    Jerome Lenovo
    Jerome Lenovo
    Community Member
    22 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    orange pedonald is a rapist too ..... no ambush for him, just praises from the pedoblikkkans and the maga pedocult..................

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Back to Homepage
    More about Crime
    Homepage
    Trending
    Crime
    Arrow point to left Homepage
    Next in Crime Arrow point to right
    Related on Bored Panda
    Popular on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Arrow point to left
    Arrow point to right
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda
    ADVERTISEMENT