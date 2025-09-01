Angry Mob Ambushes Walmart Employee In Disturbing Viral Video

ADVERTISEMENT

A Walmart employee in Indiana was brutally beaten by a group of women, a video circulating on social media shows.

The incident reportedly occurred last Friday (August 29) at an Indianapolis Walmart and posted to Facebook by witness Kind Butler.

The footage shows a woman dressed in black restraining the female employee while two other women attack the employee in the checkout aisle.

As the worker is held down, a woman in a pink T-shirt can be seen repeatedly punching her, as another woman appears to stomp on the victim.

At one point, someone in the background is heard yelling, “Where he at, b****?”

Two witnesses can be seen trying to lift the woman in the pink T-shirt to separate her from the employee. As they’re trying to break up the fight, a young man approaches the group and kicks the employee, who is still on the ground. Meanwhile, a woman in a blue-and-white shirt continues to hit her.

The employee was ambushed in the checkout aisle

After another Walmart employee finally helps the victim to her feet, one of the women appears to throw an object at her.

The attacked employee then appears to go after the woman in pink, prompting the fight to escalate again, with the woman in pink dragging her by her hair and striking her.

The attackers hit the employee and stomped on her while she was being held down

The young man also tries to get involved again but is stopped by Walmart employees. Ultimately, staffers separate their co-worker from the angry mob, who continue to insult the woman before the video ends.

Speaking with Fox 59, Butler, a regular Walmart customer, said the brawl began suddenly. “It was instantly on site. There wasn’t any questioning, no anything.

“Just as soon as they saw the girl, the whole family came over and started beating her up.”

Other Walmart employees eventually managed to help the woman get up and separated her from the attackers

The witness added that the fight appeared to have been triggered by a r*pe case, in which the woman being attacked, later identified as Tikerra Hicks, was friends with the alleged r*pist.

Butler said he overheard relatives of an alleged r*pe victim searching the store for someone they believed was involved with the case.

🔥🚨BREAKING: There was a massive brawl at an Indianapolis Walmart where people can be seen attacking a cashier as if they are wild rabid animals that have escaped from the Indianapolis zoo. pic.twitter.com/cw1byFsoxW — Dom Lucre | Breaker of Narratives (@dom_lucre) September 1, 2025



Tikerra told Fox 59 that, prior to the attack, she had been receiving calls accusing her friend of r*aping another friend.

The worker said she was ambushed after coming out of the bathroom.

“I just hear, ‘There she go,’ and then boom on the side of my head I feel somebody hitting me.”

Tikerra said she has known the woman accusing her friend of r*pe for years but didn’t understand why the mob attacked her, insisting she wasn’t involved in the incident.

The incident was reportedly triggered by a r*pe case in which the employee was allegedly involved

According to The Post, she was reportedly named as an “other person” in an Indiana police report documenting the Beech Grove case.

“[The alleged r*pe] have nothing to do with me,” Tikerra insisted. “I wasn’t there, even if it did happen, to protect [him]. And I wasn’t there to defend him either.”

The Indiana resident stated that she didn’t “talk to any officers” following the Walmart fight but had been suspended from her job.

In a statement to The Daily Mail, a spokesperson for Walmart called the incident “unacceptable” and thanked police for their quick response.

The employee, Tikerra Hicks, was suspended from her job after the fight

Social media users didn’t take long to react to the clip. One person wrote, “I understand letting your emotions get the best of you sometimes but yall literally tryna stomp this lady to d*ath, no regard for employees, shoppers, kids, etc.”

“This is absolutely ridiculous and embarrassing! We have got to do better!” expressed another user.

A third added, “Somebody needs to go to jail. Disgraceful!”

This is far from the first violent Walmart scene to go viral. A clip resurfaced from a 2022 brawl between a group of approximately 20 shoppers near a store in Ferguson, Missouri, shows some individuals armed with a fire extinguisher and a woman taking off one of her shoes before chasing someone.

In a separate chaotic incident in 2021, a Walmart security worker struck a customer after the shopper apparently spat on him.

In 2020, a fight broke out between two shoppers at a Walmart near Charlotte after the women allegedly competed to get their hands on a gaming console.

People reflected on the bystanders who recorded the incident and the consequences faced by Tikerra

