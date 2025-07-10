Sofía Vergara, 52, Makes Fans Drool In $30 Skimpy Swimsuit From Walmart

ADVERTISEMENT

Modern Family alum, Sophia Vergara, has taken to social media to show off a skimpy one-piece swimsuit, driving fans into a frenzy.

She can be seen flaunting the colorful number, which she is reported to have designed herself in partnership with American multinational retailer Walmart, which is selling it for around $30 apiece.

The image, which she posted to her Instagram account, has drawn a slew of compliments from fans—and criticism.

Some fans claimed only she could pull off the look.

The actress was also spotted yachting with Tom Brady, fueling summer romance chatter.

The scantly-clad 52-year-old’s photo drew close to half a million likes

The model can be seen strutting her stuff in a variety of poses, first with her hands on her hips staring into the sun, then looking over her shoulder and showing off her rear.

The photos, posted on July 9, supposedly snapped while on holiday in Ibiza, Spain, were captioned accordingly, along with a reference to Walmart.

They have thus far garnered 460,408 likes and drew attention to the 52-year-old Colombian’s figure along with a slew of compliments in the comment thread.

“I love you beautiful Colombiana,” wrote one of her fans in Spanish, summing up the general sentiment.

Sofia Vergara’s fans think that the bikini will only look good on her

The image made its way onto Facebook, where it drew a mixed reaction. One person–either criticizing the garment, complimenting her body, or a combination of both–wrote:

“I’m pretty sure Walmart people won’t look the same in this..just sayin.”

“She could wear a potato sack and it would be hot,” quipped another.

A commenter claimed that Vergara had expanded her summer range to a few grocery retailers, saying, “She’s done Kmart too… can’t wait for her Dollar Tree line.”

Another could not be swayed and said, “Walmart never looked so good.”

The item is one of close to 100 items being sold at Walmart

The star’s partnership with the outlet has been ongoing since February 2019.

At the time, UK outlet Fashion United reported that she had launched at least 100 products, including Sofia Jeans by Sofia Vergara.

At the time, the items covered the sizes XS to 3XL and 0 to 20, and were all priced under $40.

As a nod to fans’ observations, the outlet reported that Vergara had indeed “sold a fashion and home line through Kmart for four years, ranging across clothing, accessories, swim, shapewear, jewelry, luggage and home products.”

Vergara, at the time, explained her ambitions, saying: “I wanted to create an affordable line and I wanted to create something that was super good quality and that I would wear and I would be happy to see other girls around me wear and be proud of.”

The actress made the news for other reasons on the same day

Vergara headlined for other reasons on July 10.

Bored Pandalearned that she had become embroiled in a summer romance with Fox News presenter, Tom Brady, at the same location she posted the photo dump from.

The two were spotted on the Luminara, a Ritz-Carlton superyacht sporting two swimming pools, five restaurants, seven bars, 226 suites, and a spa capable of accommodating 452 guests.

It was also noted that an overnight cruise cost around $11,900, while opting for the upper tier accommodations could set the punter back as much as $78,000.

Social media had words for this sighting, too.

Tom Brady was also dragged into the spotlight

“Oh here we go again Tom Brady and Sofia Vergara are totally not dating, they’re just two rich, surgically polished celebrities, ‘having fun’ on a trip together,” wrote one critic, underwhelmed by the furore.

The attention attracted by the two getting together was concentrated on Brady too, when one netizen referred to his dating record:

“Why do I get the feeling that he thinks he is the hottest thing out there since dating Giselle?”

And as a stab at Vergara’s mother tongue, one fan quipped:

“[Brady] spent his entire married life trying to figure out what his wife (Brazilian fashion model, Gisele Bündchen) was saying. He’s not doing that again!”

One netizen feels that “not every single thing” Vergara does needs to be posted online

