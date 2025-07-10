Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
Tooltip close
Add post form top
Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

Sofía Vergara, 52, Makes Fans Drool In $30 Skimpy Swimsuit From Walmart
Sofu00eda Vergara wearing a colorful $30 skimpy swimsuit from Walmart, posing outdoors in golden sunlight.
Celebrities, Entertainment

Sofía Vergara, 52, Makes Fans Drool In $30 Skimpy Swimsuit From Walmart

Open list comments 0
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

24

Open list comments

0

ADVERTISEMENT

Modern Family alum, Sophia Vergara, has taken to social media to show off a skimpy one-piece swimsuit, driving fans into a frenzy.

She can be seen flaunting the colorful number, which she is reported to have designed herself in partnership with American multinational retailer Walmart, which is selling it for around $30 apiece.

The image, which she posted to her Instagram account, has drawn a slew of compliments from fans—and criticism.

Highlights
  • Sofía Vergara shared Ibiza photos in a $30 swimsuit she co-designed with Walmart, earning 460K likes.
  • Some fans claimed only she could pull off the look.
  • The actress was also spotted yachting with Tom Brady, fueling summer romance chatter.
RELATED:

    The scantly-clad 52-year-old’s photo drew close to half a million likes

    Sofía Vergara posing confidently in a vibrant red swimsuit, showcasing a stylish look that fans admire.

    Image credits: sofiavergara

    The model can be seen strutting her stuff in a variety of poses, first with her hands on her hips staring into the sun, then looking over her shoulder and showing off her rear.

    The photos, posted on July 9, supposedly snapped while on holiday in Ibiza, Spain, were captioned accordingly, along with a reference to Walmart. 

    ADVERTISEMENT

    They have thus far garnered 460,408 likes and drew attention to the 52-year-old Colombian’s figure along with a slew of compliments in the comment thread.

    Sofía Vergara in a skimpy black swimsuit lounging by the pool on a sunny day, showing off her beach look.

    Image credits: sofiavergara

    “I love you beautiful Colombiana,” wrote one of her fans in Spanish, summing up the general sentiment.

    Sofia Vergara’s fans think that the bikini will only look good on her

    The image made its way onto Facebook, where it drew a mixed reaction. One person–either criticizing the garment, complimenting her body, or a combination of both–wrote:

    Sofía Vergara wearing a vibrant $30 swimsuit from Walmart, posing confidently outdoors in golden sunlight.

    Image credits: sofiavergara

    “I’m pretty sure Walmart people won’t look the same in this..just sayin.”

    ADVERTISEMENT

    “She could wear a potato sack and it would be hot,” quipped another. 

    A commenter claimed that Vergara had expanded her summer range to a few grocery retailers, saying, “She’s done Kmart too… can’t wait for her Dollar Tree line.”

    Sofía Vergara wearing a skimpy colorful swimsuit, posing by a sunlit wall with greenery in the background.

    Image credits: sofiavergara

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Another could not be swayed and said, “Walmart never looked so good.”

    The item is one of close to 100 items being sold at Walmart

    The star’s partnership with the outlet has been ongoing since February 2019.

    Comment by Greg Webb expressing anticipation for a Dollar Tree line after mentioning Kmart related to Sofia Vergara's Walmart swimsuit.

    At the time, UK outlet Fashion United reported that she had launched at least 100 products, including Sofia Jeans by Sofia Vergara.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    At the time, the items covered the sizes XS to 3XL and 0 to 20, and were all priced under $40.

    As a nod to fans’ observations, the outlet reported that Vergara had indeed “sold a fashion and home line through Kmart for four years, ranging across clothing, accessories, swim, shapewear, jewelry, luggage and home products.”

    Sofía Vergara in a skimpy $30 Walmart swimsuit posing outdoors with greenery in the background on a sunny day.

    Image credits: sofiavergara

    Vergara, at the time, explained her ambitions, saying: “I wanted to create an affordable line and I wanted to create something that was super good quality and that I would wear and I would be happy to see other girls around me wear and be proud of.”

    The actress made the news for other reasons on the same day

    Vergara headlined for other reasons on July 10. 

    Bored Pandalearned that she had become embroiled in a summer romance with Fox News presenter, Tom Brady, at the same location she posted the photo dump from.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Sofía Vergara lounging in a colorful skimpy swimsuit from Walmart, posing on a beach chair with sunlight casting shadows.

    Image credits: sofiavergara

    ADVERTISEMENT

    The two were spotted on the Luminara, a Ritz-Carlton superyacht sporting two swimming pools, five restaurants, seven bars, 226 suites, and a spa capable of accommodating 452 guests.

    It was also noted that an overnight cruise cost around $11,900, while opting for the upper tier accommodations could set the punter back as much as $78,000.

    User comment on Walmart and swimsuit, discussing Sofia Vergara's $30 skimpy swimsuit from Walmart.

    Sofía Vergara, 52, posing confidently in a $30 skimpy swimsuit from Walmart, showcasing summer style.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Social media had words for this sighting, too.

    Tom Brady was also dragged into the spotlight

    “Oh here we go again Tom Brady and Sofia Vergara are totally not dating, they’re just two rich, surgically polished celebrities, ‘having fun’ on a trip together,” wrote one critic, underwhelmed by the furore.

    Sofía Vergara wearing a black skimpy swimsuit from Walmart, lounging on a floral blanket indoors with plants behind her.

    Image credits: sofiavergara

    The attention attracted by the two getting together was concentrated on Brady too, when one netizen referred to his dating record:  

    “Why do I get the feeling that he thinks he is the hottest thing out there since dating Giselle?”

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Sofía Vergara smiling with long hair and natural makeup in a casual setting, showcasing her effortless beauty and charm.

    Image credits: sofiavergara

    ADVERTISEMENT

     And as a stab at Vergara’s mother tongue, one fan quipped:

    “[Brady] spent his entire married life trying to figure out what his wife (Brazilian fashion model, Gisele Bündchen) was saying. He’s not doing that again!”

    One netizen feels that “not every single thing” Vergara does needs to be posted online

    Sofía Vergara, 52, posing confidently in a $30 skimpy swimsuit from Walmart outdoors on a sunny day.

    Comment saying does the swimsuit come with the body with laughing emojis in a social media post.

    Comment from Pam Del Franco wondering why a plant was placed in an unusual way, with a laughing emoji reaction.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment from Rachel Weisenfreund Moses expressing concern about a well-placed vine, accompanied by a laughing emoji.

    Comment reading You do realize not every single thing you do needs to be posted online, right, with seven reactions on social media post.

    Comment by Michele Perone questioning the professionalism of a photographer using a flower to cover a sensitive area in a photo.

    Comment saying she wears it only for photos but not her own brand, with reaction icons including thumbs up, heart, and laughing face.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment praising Sofía Vergara's appearance as she looks better with age, related to swimsuit style debate.

    Comment reading This is a fifty-two-year-old woman, reacting to Sofía Vergara in a $30 skimpy swimsuit from Walmart.

    Comment by Bruno Vasconcelos saying A bit too much no with laughing emojis on a social media post.

    Comment from Renee Saiz praising Sofia Vergara's swimsuit but suggesting better coverage for the butt in a social media post.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    Ic_polls

    Poll Question

    Thanks! Check out the results:

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Share on Facebook

    Explore more of these tags

    Celebrities
    social media
    Vote arrow up

    24

    Vote arrow down
    Open list comments

    0
    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down

    24

    Open list comments

    0

    Dave Malyon

    Dave Malyon

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Writer. Wordsmith. Internet Sleuth.

    Read less »
    Dave Malyon

    Dave Malyon

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Writer. Wordsmith. Internet Sleuth.

    Read less »
    Renan Duarte

    Renan Duarte

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Read less »
    Renan Duarte

    Renan Duarte

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    User avatar
    Add photo comments
    POST
    User avatar
    POST
    Back to Homepage
    More about Celebrities
    Homepage
    Trending
    Celebrities
    Arrow point to left Homepage
    Next in Celebrities Arrow point to right
    Related on Bored Panda
    Popular on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Arrow point to left
    Arrow point to right
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda
    ADVERTISEMENT