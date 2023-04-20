Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
I Travelled To Hoi An In Vietnam During The Flood Season In 2020 And Captured Images Of Locals Going About Their Day
Khoi Tran
Community member

Hoi An Ancient Town, in central Vietnam, has two seasons in a year. From March to August, the weather is usually hot and sunny. From September to December, there are often floods and prolonged rains.

If you have the opportunity to come here at the end of the year, there may be prolonged rain and some floods. Floods usually only last a few days. The riverside area is often heavily flooded, while if you go back into the city, there will be no flooding.

These photos were taken by me at the end of 2020. I was walking, wearing a raincoat, and shielding my camera to look for photos of the flooding season in Hoi An. The photos in this article were mainly taken in the area around the Japanese bridge.

If you love photography and want to find more pictures of Hoi An and other places in Central Vietnam (Da Nang, My Son, Hue…), don’t hesitate to contact me via the website.

This is what it looks like in Hoi An Ancient Town, located in central Vietnam, during the rainy season where it continues to rain for half of the year

The authorities put up a line warning the route that people should not enter.

As a result, floods are quite common and can submerge everything in water

Water from the upstream mountainous area in Quang Nam flows towards Hoi An, which is located in the estuary area.

Floodwaters rise to the main streets such as Bach Dang, Nguyen Thai Hoc.

View of Hoai River, from Japanese bridge.

Here authorities are addressing an incident at An Hoi Bridge to ensure its safety

A lot of garbage is stuck at An Hoi bridge, in the center of Hoi An ancient town. Therefore, authorities collect garbage to clear the flow of water

During flood days, many businesses close

Business activities in the ancient town of Hoi An are temporarily halted on days with flood water. After that, everything got back to working quickly.

However, the locals are used to this annual event and it doesn’t seem to bother them

Local people often try to maintain their daily activities during the flood season. If the flood water is too high, they will relocate to another location.

Local people drinking coffee, watching flood water in Hoi An ancient town.

A couple took their wedding photos in a high place, next to the flood water.

Daily activities, including trading in the Hoi An market near the Hoai river bank, continue even with the floodwater underfoot

A local person walks in flood water, going to buy food.

Some tourists even rent boats to capture stunning pictures of the flooded city

Khoi Tran
Khoi Tran
Author, Community member

Freelance Photographer & Videographer based in Da Nang, Vietnam. Visit my website: https://khoi.studio

Ieva Midveryte
Ieva Midveryte
Moderator, BoredPanda staff

Ieva, not Leva ;), is a community manager at Bored Panda. While fresh out of school, she studied marketing and creative advertising, and was ready to conquer the advertising business, but, as we can already see, life took a different turn. For four years, she worked on the photography project: "Underlook" and then flew to sell jewelry. Now you will see her get back on a more creative path here. Outside of work you will find her in nature, painting her feelings out and enjoying life.

C.O. Shea
C.O. Shea
Community Member
4 days ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I loved the wedding photo. Joy is unstoppable. 😃

C.O. Shea
C.O. Shea
Community Member
4 days ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I loved the wedding photo. Joy is unstoppable. 😃

