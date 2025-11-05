Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
Tooltip close
Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

“Never Felt Prouder”: Victoria Beckham Unveils New Name After David Receives “Sir” Title
David Beckham holding a medal in a case next to Victoria Beckham after receiving his new sir title outdoors.
Celebrities, Entertainment

“Never Felt Prouder”: Victoria Beckham Unveils New Name After David Receives “Sir” Title

marinaurman Marina Urman Entertainment News Writer
Open list comments 0
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

23

Open list comments

0

ADVERTISEMENT

After “Posh Spice” and “luxury fashion designer,” Victoria Beckham has acquired a new, very elegant title.

Victoria proudly joined her husband, former England captain David Beckham, as he received his knighthood from King Charles at Windsor Castle.

Following the ceremony, David officially became Sir David Beckham, a title that also affects his wife’s moniker.

Highlights
  • Victoria Beckham has reportedly chosen to adopt the courtesy title granted to her following her husband David’s knighthood.
  • The fashion designer said she had “never felt prouder” of her husband after he became a knight.
  • David Beckham’s new official title is Sir David Beckham, awarded in recognition of his contributions to sport and charity.
RELATED:

    Victoria Beckham speaking into a podcast microphone, holding a family photo after David receives Sir title.

    Victoria Beckham has adopted a new title—one even posher than “Posh Spice”
    Victoria Beckham speaking into a podcast microphone, holding a family photo after David receives Sir title.

    Image credits: Call Her Daddy

    The mother of four expressed how proud she was of her husband, writing on Instagram, “Whether on or off the pitch, no one loves England or respects our Royal Family more, so to see you honoured by The King today is something I’ll forever cherish.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    “You’ve achieved so much, and yet you’re still the same kind, humble, hardworking man I met nearly 30 years ago, as well as the most amazing husband and father. 

    “I’ve never felt prouder than I do today. Sir @davidbeckham, we all love you so much xxx.”

    Victoria Beckham and David Beckham outdoors, David holding Sir title medal in a formal setting after honor ceremony.

    Victoria Beckham and David Beckham outdoors, David holding Sir title medal in a formal setting after honor ceremony.

    Image credits: Andrew Matthews – Pool/Getty Images

    Though she didn’t sign the message using her new name, Victoria is now allowed to use the courtesy title “Lady.” The title is automatically granted to the wife of a knighted man, but it’s up to the individual whether they choose to use it. The Mirror reported that Victoria has agreed to adopt the “Lady Beckham” title.

    The footballing legend’s honor was first announced in June as part of King Charles’ Birthday Honours list. 

    ADVERTISEMENT

    David Beckham was knighted by King Charles at Windsor Castle, officially becoming Sir David Beckham

    Victoria Beckham and David Beckham dressed formally, celebrating after David receives a Sir title at a public event.

    Victoria Beckham and David Beckham dressed formally, celebrating after David receives a Sir title at a public event.

    Image credits: Andrew Matthews – Pool/Getty Images

    The Manchester United star had reportedly been under consideration for a knighthood since 2011 for his contributions to sport and charity.

    Following the announcement in June, Victoria shared a romantic message alongside a photo of herself embracing her husband, writing, “You’ve always been my knight in shining armour, but now it’s official. Sir David Beckham!”

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Man receiving a formal honor in uniform with Victoria Beckham unveiling new name after David's Sir title recognition.

    Man receiving a formal honor in uniform with Victoria Beckham unveiling new name after David's Sir title recognition.

    Image credits: ITV News

    ADVERTISEMENT

    To receive the accolade on Tuesday (November 4), Sir David wore a three-piece custom suit made of British wool, the first tailored menswear piece designed by Victoria.

    Meanwhile, the 51-year-old mom donned a custom version of her Bela dress, featuring an elongated asymmetric hem.

    As the wife of a knight, Victoria is now entitled to use a courtesy title

    King Charles presenting David Beckham with a medal during a formal ceremony after receiving his sir title.

    King Charles presenting David Beckham with a medal during a formal ceremony after receiving his sir title.

    Image credits: ITV News

    Photos from the event showed that three of the couple’s children, Romeo, Cruz, and Harper, were present to support their father at the special occasion. 

    However, the couple’s eldest son, Brooklyn, was noticeably absent amid speculation of  tensions within the family, particularly regarding his relationship with his brothers and the relationship between Victoria and Brooklyn’s wife, Nicola Peltz.

    Romeo, the second eldest, dedicated a sweet post to his father, writing, “No one deserves this more than you, love you so much xxx Congrats Sir dad 😂”

    ADVERTISEMENT

    David Beckham in a formal suit smiling outside a historic building after receiving the Sir title and new name announcement

    David Beckham in a formal suit smiling outside a historic building after receiving the Sir title and new name announcement

    Image credits: ITV News

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Speaking at Windsor Castle, David shared that King Charles was “quite impressed” by his three-piece morning suit, which was inspired by the looks worn by the king in his youth.

    “He’s kind of the most elegantly dressed man that I know, so he inspired quite a few of my looks over the years, and he definitely inspired this look,” said the 50-year-old.

    The sports icon was deeply moved when his new title was announced in June, sharing that his parents and grandparents were “so patriotic and proud to be British.”

    Victoria previously celebrated the announcement of the honor in June, calling David her “knight in shining armour”

    David Beckham kneeling in a formal ceremony as he receives his sir title in an ornate royal setting.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    David Beckham kneeling in a formal ceremony as he receives his sir title in an ornate royal setting.

    Image credits: David Beckham

    He added, “To have played for and captained my country was the greatest privilege of my career and literally a boyhood dream come true. 

    “Off the pitch I have been fortunate to have the opportunity to represent Britain around the world and work with incredible organisations that are supporting communities in need and inspiring the next generation.”

    Other celebrities in the UK who have been knighted by the monarch include Sir Elton John, Sir Paul McCartney, Sir Mick Jagger, Sir David Attenborough, Sir Mo Farah, Sir Bobby Charlton, and Sir Anthony Hopkins.

    Victoria Beckham embraces David Beckham smiling warmly after David receives Sir title in a cozy indoor setting.

    Victoria Beckham embraces David Beckham smiling warmly after David receives Sir title in a cozy indoor setting.

    Image credits: Victoria Beckham

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Women who receive this honor are given the title “Dame.” Among the well-known figures who hold this distinction are Dame Helen Mirren, Dame Maggie Smith, Dame Emma Thompson, Dame Julie Andrews, and Dame Anna Wintour.

    According to The Mirror, David had been expected to receive the title in 2022, but leaked emails from 2017 in which he allegedly criticized the honors system and its committee delayed the process.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Three of the couple’s children attended the ceremony, though their eldest son, Brooklyn, was notably absent

    Victoria Beckham and David Beckham hugging in an ornate room as David receives Sir title celebration.

    Victoria Beckham and David Beckham hugging in an ornate room as David receives Sir title celebration.

    Image credits: Victoria Beckham

    Victoria Beckham with family celebrating David Beckham receiving sir title and unveiling new name.

    Victoria Beckham with family celebrating David Beckham receiving sir title and unveiling new name.

    Image credits: Victoria Beckham

    ADVERTISEMENT

    The retired footballer reportedly called the committee “unappreciative c***s” and stated that he didn’t “care about being knighted.” He later claimed the emails had been “doctored” and “manipulated,” and that the reports about them presented “a deliberately inaccurate picture” of his feelings.

    David was previously awarded an Order of the British Empire (OBE) in 2003 for his contributions to English football.

    Ic_polls

    Poll Question

    Total votes ·

    Thanks! Check out the results:

    Total votes ·

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Share on Facebook
    Vote arrow up

    23

    Vote arrow down
    Open list comments

    0
    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down

    23

    Open list comments

    0

    Marina Urman

    Marina Urman

    Entertainment News Writer

    Read more »

    With a degree in social science and a love for culture, I approach entertainment journalism at Bored Panda with a research-driven mindset. I write about celebrity news, Hollywood highlights, and viral stories that spark curiosity worldwide. My work has reached millions of readers and is recognized for balancing accuracy with an engaging voice. I believe that pop culture isn’t just entertainment, it reflects the social conversations shaping our time.

    Read less »
    Marina Urman

    Marina Urman

    Entertainment News Writer

    Read more »

    With a degree in social science and a love for culture, I approach entertainment journalism at Bored Panda with a research-driven mindset. I write about celebrity news, Hollywood highlights, and viral stories that spark curiosity worldwide. My work has reached millions of readers and is recognized for balancing accuracy with an engaging voice. I believe that pop culture isn’t just entertainment, it reflects the social conversations shaping our time.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    User avatar
    Add photo comments
    POST
    User avatar
    POST
    You May Like
    Back to Homepage
    More about Entertainment
    Homepage
    Trending
    Entertainment
    Arrow point to left Homepage
    Next in Entertainment Arrow point to right
    Related on Bored Panda
    Popular on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Arrow point to left
    Arrow point to right
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda
    ADVERTISEMENT