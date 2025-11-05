“Never Felt Prouder”: Victoria Beckham Unveils New Name After David Receives “Sir” Title

ADVERTISEMENT

After “Posh Spice” and “luxury fashion designer,” Victoria Beckham has acquired a new, very elegant title.

Victoria proudly joined her husband, former England captain David Beckham, as he received his knighthood from King Charles at Windsor Castle.

Following the ceremony, David officially became Sir David Beckham, a title that also affects his wife’s moniker.

The fashion designer said she had “never felt prouder” of her husband after he became a knight.

David Beckham’s new official title is Sir David Beckham, awarded in recognition of his contributions to sport and charity.

Victoria Beckham speaking into a podcast microphone, holding a family photo after David receives Sir title.

Image credits: Call Her Daddy

The mother of four expressed how proud she was of her husband, writing on Instagram, “Whether on or off the pitch, no one loves England or respects our Royal Family more, so to see you honoured by The King today is something I’ll forever cherish.

“You’ve achieved so much, and yet you’re still the same kind, humble, hardworking man I met nearly 30 years ago, as well as the most amazing husband and father.

“I’ve never felt prouder than I do today. Sir @davidbeckham, we all love you so much xxx.”

Victoria Beckham and David Beckham outdoors, David holding Sir title medal in a formal setting after honor ceremony.

Image credits: Andrew Matthews – Pool/Getty Images

Though she didn’t sign the message using her new name, Victoria is now allowed to use the courtesy title “Lady.” The title is automatically granted to the wife of a knighted man, but it’s up to the individual whether they choose to use it. The Mirror reported that Victoria has agreed to adopt the “Lady Beckham” title.



The footballing legend’s honor was first announced in June as part of King Charles’ Birthday Honours list.

David Beckham was knighted by King Charles at Windsor Castle, officially becoming Sir David Beckham

Victoria Beckham and David Beckham dressed formally, celebrating after David receives a Sir title at a public event.

Image credits: Andrew Matthews – Pool/Getty Images

The Manchester United star had reportedly been under consideration for a knighthood since 2011 for his contributions to sport and charity.

Following the announcement in June, Victoria shared a romantic message alongside a photo of herself embracing her husband, writing, “You’ve always been my knight in shining armour, but now it’s official. Sir David Beckham!”

Man receiving a formal honor in uniform with Victoria Beckham unveiling new name after David's Sir title recognition.

Image credits: ITV News

To receive the accolade on Tuesday (November 4), Sir David wore a three-piece custom suit made of British wool, the first tailored menswear piece designed by Victoria.

Meanwhile, the 51-year-old mom donned a custom version of her Bela dress, featuring an elongated asymmetric hem.

As the wife of a knight, Victoria is now entitled to use a courtesy title

King Charles presenting David Beckham with a medal during a formal ceremony after receiving his sir title.

Image credits: ITV News

Photos from the event showed that three of the couple’s children, Romeo, Cruz, and Harper, were present to support their father at the special occasion.

However, the couple’s eldest son, Brooklyn, was noticeably absent amid speculation of tensions within the family, particularly regarding his relationship with his brothers and the relationship between Victoria and Brooklyn’s wife, Nicola Peltz.

Romeo, the second eldest, dedicated a sweet post to his father, writing, “No one deserves this more than you, love you so much xxx Congrats Sir dad 😂”

David Beckham in a formal suit smiling outside a historic building after receiving the Sir title and new name announcement

Image credits: ITV News

Speaking at Windsor Castle, David shared that King Charles was “quite impressed” by his three-piece morning suit, which was inspired by the looks worn by the king in his youth.

“He’s kind of the most elegantly dressed man that I know, so he inspired quite a few of my looks over the years, and he definitely inspired this look,” said the 50-year-old.

The sports icon was deeply moved when his new title was announced in June, sharing that his parents and grandparents were “so patriotic and proud to be British.”

Victoria previously celebrated the announcement of the honor in June, calling David her “knight in shining armour”

David Beckham kneeling in a formal ceremony as he receives his sir title in an ornate royal setting.

Image credits: David Beckham

He added, “To have played for and captained my country was the greatest privilege of my career and literally a boyhood dream come true.

“Off the pitch I have been fortunate to have the opportunity to represent Britain around the world and work with incredible organisations that are supporting communities in need and inspiring the next generation.”

Other celebrities in the UK who have been knighted by the monarch include Sir Elton John, Sir Paul McCartney, Sir Mick Jagger, Sir David Attenborough, Sir Mo Farah, Sir Bobby Charlton, and Sir Anthony Hopkins.

Victoria Beckham embraces David Beckham smiling warmly after David receives Sir title in a cozy indoor setting.

Image credits: Victoria Beckham

Women who receive this honor are given the title “Dame.” Among the well-known figures who hold this distinction are Dame Helen Mirren, Dame Maggie Smith, Dame Emma Thompson, Dame Julie Andrews, and Dame Anna Wintour.

According to The Mirror, David had been expected to receive the title in 2022, but leaked emails from 2017 in which he allegedly criticized the honors system and its committee delayed the process.

Three of the couple’s children attended the ceremony, though their eldest son, Brooklyn, was notably absent

Victoria Beckham and David Beckham hugging in an ornate room as David receives Sir title celebration.

Image credits: Victoria Beckham

Victoria Beckham with family celebrating David Beckham receiving sir title and unveiling new name.

Image credits: Victoria Beckham

The retired footballer reportedly called the committee “unappreciative c***s” and stated that he didn’t “care about being knighted.” He later claimed the emails had been “doctored” and “manipulated,” and that the reports about them presented “a deliberately inaccurate picture” of his feelings.



David was previously awarded an Order of the British Empire (OBE) in 2003 for his contributions to English football.