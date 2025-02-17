ADVERTISEMENT

Vera Wang made quite the appearance at the 2025 BAFTA Awards.

Her look sparked strong reactions, with some calling her “perfection, as always,” while others called her a “stylist without a style” and said her appearance was “proof she doesn’t eat.”

Many even wondered if she was wearing the top half of her outfit upside down.

“Someone please tell her that her bra is upside down,” one said.

RELATED:

Vera Wang sparked strong reactions with her look at the 2025 BAFTA Awards

Share icon

Image credits: verawang

The legendary fashion designer, 75, graced the red carpet at the Royal Festival Hall in London on Sunday, February 16.

Her black-and-white outfit defied conventions, with a black strapless top featuring dramatic cut-outs.

A peplum-like black detail curved around her waist, sitting right above a white silky skirt that cascaded all the way to the bottom.

The luxury bridal wear designer graced the red carpet in a black-and-white outfit

Share icon

Image credits: verawang

When she stepped on the red carpet, Wang wore a black leather jacket that she later took off to flaunt the eye-catching dress.

ADVERTISEMENT

Netizens had plenty to say about her outfit, with one commenting: “Poor old dear, must be the dementia setting in… she’s put her bra on upside down.”

“Oops! She has her bra on upside down: but what a good idea to sew a curtain to your knickers and call it an outfit. Very economical if nothing else!” another wrote.

Share icon

Image credits: Ian West/PA Images

“That is a horrid outfit,” one said about her ensemble, while another branded it a “disgusting outfit.”

“She looks ridiculous,” one wrote.

“Good god…..mutton dressed as lamb….cover up mrs your hurting my eyes…” another harshly said.

“She is old and looks old,” a critic commented on her outfit

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vera Wang (@verawang)

One felt she was “too thin at that age,” with others agreeing, saying, “she looks emaciated” and “Please, feed her.”

“She looks like she was mummified ages ago,” another said.

Amid the criticism, many praised her for her look and said she was an “icon,” who looked “still young and beautiful.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Several compliments smacked the ageism, as one said: “You look amazing my darling super beautiful, smart, successful intelligent we need more beautiful woman like you. You are amazing. We love you.”

Share icon

Image credits: verawang

“Sooooooo chic,” read one praise, with a second saying, “Absolutely Gorgeous.”

“This is everything! Love the hair!” wrote another.

Wang has often been praised for seemingly “aging backward.”

The luxury designer, who has created wedding gowns for stars like Victoria Beckham, Ariana Grande, and Kim Kardashian, said she has been in fashion since the age of 19 years.

Prior to her designer days, she had her eyes set on being an Olympic figure skater. But her Olympic dream came to an end when she didn’t qualify for the U.S. team in 1968. But skating directed her to fashion, as she began designing costumes for Olympic figure skaters like Nancy Kerrigan, Michelle Kwan, Evan Lysacek

“I never made the Olympics,” she once said. “But my dresses did.”

Wang has created wedding gowns for stars like Kim Kardashian and Victoria Beckham

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: Matt Carasella/Patrick McMullan

As she dished some of her personal secrets during the interview, she said “work” was part of her “magic elixir.”

“I never thought about youth, probably because I work with the most beautiful women in the world on a daily basis,” she told BBC in 2022.

“And because of that I more envision them as my muses, and maybe it’s a way of dealing with aging that is productive,” she said.

Share icon

Image credits: verawang

“I always said that: vodka cocktail, a lot of sleep, [and] work – work is the magic elixir,” she added.

She asserted during an 2023 interview with Elle that “every age has its own set of beauty standards”⁠—a lesson she learned from her mother.

“I’m very flattered that people think I’ve aged well, but it was never my goal,” she continued. “I drink vodka, I sleep, I avoid the sun.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“But I like to work. I don’t want to be pigeonholed. Designing clothes is also extremely intense physically,” she added.

With a decades-long career, Wang previously said “work” is part of her “magic elixir”

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: Karwai Tang/WireImage

Share icon

Image credits: verawang

This year, the 2025 BAFTA Film Awards were hosted by returning host actor David Tennant.

Leading the pack with 12 nominations, Conclave took home four by the end of the award show, including Outstanding British Film and Best Film.

The Brutalist won four awards, including Best Director for Brady Corbet and Best Leading Actor for Adrien Brody, while Emilia Peréz won Best Film Not in the English Language.

Mikey Madison won Best Actress for her role in Anora, while Kieran Culkin won Best Supporting Actor for his performance in A Real Pain.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vera Wang (@verawang)

ADVERTISEMENT

Zoe Saldaña, who took home the Golden Globe last month for Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role, continued her winning streak with the award for the Best Supporting Actress at the BAFTAs on Sunday.

The 2025 BAFTA red carpet was brimming with stars like Selena Gomez, Demi Moore, Pamela Anderson, Timothée Chalamet, Anna Kendrick, Colman Domingo, Cynthia Erivo, David Tennant, Saoirse Ronan, Tom Felton, and others.

Ariana Grande, Vanessa Williams, Gwendoline Christie, Camila Cabello, and Kelly Rutherford are others who made a statement on the red carpet.

“If I look like this at 75 I’m winning in life,” a social media user commented on Wang’s outfit

ADVERTISEMENT