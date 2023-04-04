Tilt-shift photography has gained significant popularity in recent years, with many stunning examples that showcase its unique ability to make real-world scenes look like miniature models. The technique can be achieved either optically, with a specialized lens, or simulated in Photoshop through a process called "miniature faking" by manipulating contrast, color saturation, and depth of focus.

Serena Malyon, an art student at the time, explored the potential of applying the tilt-shift technique to classical paintings, specifically those created by the famous Impressionist artist, Vincent van Gogh. Malyon photoshopped Van Gogh's masterpieces to create a remarkable tilt-shift effect, transforming the paintings into what appear to be 3D dioramas.

In the years since Serena's initial experimentation, her work has likely inspired other artists and photographers to explore tilt-shift manipulation with classical paintings, further pushing the boundaries of this innovative technique. Despite the alterations made to achieve the tilt-shift effect, it's important to note that the essence of the original masterpieces remains intact, with no elements added or removed.

#1

Starry Night Over The Rhone, 1888

serena malyon Report

#2

Field With Poppies, 1889

serena malyon Report

#3

The Red Vineyard, 1888

serena malyon Report

#4

Snow-Covered Field With A Harrow, 1890

serena malyon Report

#5

Red Chestnuts In The Public Park At Arles, 1889

serena malyon Report

#6

Landscape At Auvers After The Rain, 1890

serena malyon Report

#7

The Harvest, 1888

serena malyon Report

#8

The Starry Night, 1889

serena malyon Report

#9

Pont De Langlois, 1888

serena malyon Report

#10

Arles: View From The Wheat Fields, 1888

serena malyon Report

#11

View Of Saintes-Maries, 1888

serena malyon Report

#12

Prisoners Exercising, 1890

serena malyon Report

#13

Mountains At Saint-Remy, 1889

serena malyon Report

#14

Wheat Field With Rising Sun, 1889

serena malyon Report

#15

The Painter On His Way To Work, 1888

serena malyon Report

#16

Sunset: Wheat Fields Near Arles, 1888

serena malyon Report

