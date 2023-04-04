Tilt-shift photography has gained significant popularity in recent years, with many stunning examples that showcase its unique ability to make real-world scenes look like miniature models. The technique can be achieved either optically, with a specialized lens, or simulated in Photoshop through a process called "miniature faking" by manipulating contrast, color saturation, and depth of focus.

Serena Malyon, an art student at the time, explored the potential of applying the tilt-shift technique to classical paintings, specifically those created by the famous Impressionist artist, Vincent van Gogh. Malyon photoshopped Van Gogh's masterpieces to create a remarkable tilt-shift effect, transforming the paintings into what appear to be 3D dioramas.

In the years since Serena's initial experimentation, her work has likely inspired other artists and photographers to explore tilt-shift manipulation with classical paintings, further pushing the boundaries of this innovative technique. Despite the alterations made to achieve the tilt-shift effect, it's important to note that the essence of the original masterpieces remains intact, with no elements added or removed.

