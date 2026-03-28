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Valerie Bertinelli Says She Feels “Deformed” In Raw, Emotional Body Confession
Valerie Bertinelli wearing glasses with a serious expression during an emotional body confession interview.
Celebrities, Entertainment

Valerie Bertinelli Says She Feels “Deformed” In Raw, Emotional Body Confession

samridhi.goel Samridhi Goel News Writer
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Valeria Bertinelli has shared the details about serious complications she faced following breast implant procedures while discussing her memoir, Getting N*ked.

During an appearance on The Drew Barrymore Show on March 24, the actress described the physical changes, explaining how infections and repeated operations affected her body.

Highlights
  • Valerie Bertinelli revealed she underwent four surgeries in 2024 following a severe infection.
  • The actress used graphic terms to describe her "deformed" appearance.
  • Despite the physical toll, Bertinelli is using her memoir, Getting Naked, to move past decades of body image struggles.

Her candid remarks quickly gained traction online, where reactions remain divided.

RELATED:

    Valerie Bertinelli got candid about her body after multiple breast surgeries

    Valerie Bertinelli at an event, wearing a white outfit, sharing a raw emotional body confession about feeling deformed.

    Image credits: Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images

    During the conversation with Barrymore, Bertinelli opened up about her memoir, revealing the consequences of the four surgeries she underwent in 2024.

    “I mean, if you read the book, you’ll know that my b*obs are deformed,” she said.

    “I talk very extensively and graphically about how deformed they are. I had four surgeries in 2024. But Drew is like, ‘How bad can it be?’ I’m like, ‘Really?’”

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    Valerie Bertinelli wearing glasses and black top, posing at 92NY event, sharing emotional body confession.

    Image credits: Michael Loccisano/Getty Images

    Tweet by Rocky Dennis expressing frustration at frequent personal reveals by Valerie Bertinelli in an emotional body confession context.

    Image credits: RockyD41765

    Twitter user sharing a message about women’s body insecurities related to Valerie Bertinelli’s emotional body confession.

    Image credits: hollyjo17724829

    She then imitated opening her blouse and said that Barrymore admitted, “Oh yeah, that’s bad.”

    Despite the seriousness of the situation, Bertinelli tried to approach it with humor.

    “My b*obs s*ck, but I’m not dating, so it doesn’t matter,” she joked during the interview.

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    Bertinelli’s relationship with her body dates back decades, which led to “deformed” complications

    Image credits: The 92nd Street Y, New York

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    In her memoir, Bertinelli explained that her relationship with her body dates back decades. She had breast implants done in the 1980s because she was unhappy with her naturally small chest, though she later admitted she felt embarrassed about the decision and tried to hide the results.

    Years later, after a fall down the stairs caused one implant to rupture, she underwent surgery to remove and replace them.

    Valerie Bertinelli wearing glasses and black top, seated and appearing thoughtful during an emotional body confession event.

    Image credits: Michael Loccisano/Getty Images

    Tweet by user artystorms expressing exhaustion over oversharing in conversation about Valerie Bertinelli’s emotional body confession.

    Image credits: artystorms64098

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    Screenshot of a tweet commenting on Valerie Bertinelli’s raw emotional body confession, expressing self-criticism.

    Image credits: CindyLe48571408

    However, after the procedure, she began experiencing swelling, discoloration, and a high fever. “By nighttime, I was running a fever,” she recalled, which eventually reached 104 degrees.

    Doctors later discovered a severe infection.

    Valerie Bertinelli holding an award, reflecting on a raw emotional body confession and feelings of being deformed.

    Image credits: Vinnie Zuffante/Getty Images

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    During emergency surgery, the implant and surrounding tissue were removed.

    The 65-year-old described the aftermath in stark terms, saying her breast “started to cave in on itself” and became a “crater,” comparing the experience to something out of a “horror movie,” she told People.

    Following the infection, Bertinelli continued to experience complications, which led to additional surgeries

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    Valerie Bertinelli smiling in red sweater and jeans, expressing raw emotional body confession feelings.

    Image credits: Harry Langdon/Getty Images

    Valerie Bertinelli in a candid moment sharing a raw and emotional body confession about feeling deformed.

    Image credits: TheKingCorcoran

    Screenshot of a tweet expressing frustration about Valerie Bertinelli’s emotional body confession and public struggles.

    Image credits: Rules_Glitter

    The complications didn’t end there. The One Day At A Time star underwent additional surgeries over the following months, including another implant procedure and attempts to restore damaged tissue.

    Even after multiple operations, she revealed that the results are uneven.

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    “They are now two completely different sizes,” she wrote, adding that one side remains “sad and misshapen.” She also shared that she might have to undergo another surgery to correct it.

    Reflecting on the experience, she admitted, “In all seriousness, I’m lucky to have survived,” calling the infection one of the most frightening moments of her life.

    Betinelli’s candid comments about her body sparked divided reactions from fans

    Valerie Bertinelli holding her book Getting Naked, sharing an emotional body confession about feeling deformed.

    Image credits: wolfiesmom

    Bertinelli’s candid comments quickly sparked reactions online. Some people felt her words were too harsh toward herself.

    “Deformed??? What an awful thing to say about one’s body as it naturally ages!” one person wrote, while another added, “She’s naturally pretty… getting older is a privilege.”

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    Others focused on the broader message, saying, “We all get old, and that shouldn’t be laughed at.”

    At the same time, some comments were more critical, with one user writing, “A choice she made for money and fame,” while another said, “She is having a crisis.”

    Still, others questioned whether such personal details needed to be shared publicly. “Really, some things we just don’t need to know,” one comment read.

    Despite the criticism, Bertinelli has continued to speak openly about her journey toward self-acceptance.

    “After a lifetime of always thinking I needed to fix something about myself, this last go-round has been a doozie,” she added.

    “Why do millions of strangers need to know?” asked one netizen

    Tweet from The Hooter Bear responding to a post, discussing Valerie Bertinelli and her emotional body confession.

    Image credits: TheHooterBear

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    Valerie Bertinelli sharing a raw, emotional body confession about feeling deformed in a candid social media post.

    Image credits: Davidsong2025

    Tweet from user crusty Rusty replying to PageSix with a crude comment about Valerie Bertinelli's body, posted March 10, 2026.

    Image credits: Rustysballs69

    Tweet from Midnight Pie questioning why millions of strangers need to know, referencing Valerie Bertinelli's emotional body confession.

    Image credits: jfled257

    Tweet text on social media showing Valerie Bertinelli’s raw emotional body confession about feeling deformed.

    Image credits: VPBrennan62

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    Valerie Bertinelli sharing a raw, emotional body confession about feeling deformed in a candid moment.

    Image credits: TheNomadicKing

    Tweet screenshot showing a user commenting on Valerie Bertinelli's emotional body confession and feelings of being deformed.

    Image credits: SweetCa40472719

    Valerie Bertinelli sharing a raw, emotional body confession, expressing how she feels deformed about her appearance.

    Image credits: King_George72

    Screenshot of a tweet saying Valerie Bertinelli shares vulnerable memoir stories on social media.

    Image credits: SuperDegen

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    Valerie Bertinelli in a candid moment sharing a raw, emotional body confession about feeling deformed.

    Image credits: quakklife

    Screenshot of a social media reply criticizing Valerie Bertinelli’s emotional body confession and use of Instagram as therapy.

    Image credits: RedfishTrish

    A tweet expressing support for Valerie Bertinelli’s raw emotional body confession and her feelings of being deformed.

    Image credits: sosaysqueenieb

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    What do you think ?
    User avatar
    POST
    sarafrazer avatar
    Sara Frazer
    Sara Frazer
    Community Member
    4 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    People are so mean. She's had body image issues since her soap opera days. So many people over share sooo much worse and stúpid things. She was in the spotlight so young. When I was going through my worst body image and anorexia fights I worked out to her videos every morning, but she was very kind and forgiving and personable, in all of the videos, while I was going through personal trainer hell... Seems silly but she was kind and always owned up to her mistakes and, with the help of the trainer, went through each step, movement, etc

    2
    2points
    reply
    binkstress avatar
    Binky Melnik
    Binky Melnik
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Since she’s gone through all this b**b horror for 45 years now, who better to address the millions of women out there with their problems with their own bodies? But nooo; too many fools with their hands in their ears singing “Lalalala! I can’t hear you you!” If they haven’t any problems with their bodies, then why are they buying the d****d book and telling her to shut up? How stupid does one hafta be to shell out money for a book that addresses *others* and not them? Crimes; I hate the net more and more each day and my part in it. Had I known how badly people were gonna misuse it, I’d have trashed the source and gotten another job. 😰

    0
    0points
    reply
    Load More Replies...
    judithcalica avatar
    Judith Calica
    Judith Calica
    Community Member
    5 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Valerie, darling... stop sharing your most personal and private thoughts so publicly! Its not helping you! We, the public love you for your many talents, but, we dont need to hear so much about your body issues. Its going on for years. Time to get proper therapy, which will help you resolve your issues! We, obviously dont have the answers for you. Sorry!!

    -3
    -3points
    reply
    cali-tabby-katz avatar
    LakotaWolf (she/her)
    LakotaWolf (she/her)
    Community Member
    Premium     2 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Here, I have translated your comment into RealitySpeak: "Valerie, I only want to see and hear about the parts of your persona that I WANT to see and hear about. I don't want to hear about your personal issues or problems, yuck. You're a celebrity; you don't get to be a normal human being like the rest of us!"

    2
    2points
    reply
    Load More Replies...
    lyssajeanne avatar
    lyssajeanne
    lyssajeanne
    Community Member
    6 hours ago

    This comment is hidden. Click here to view.

    I am making a real GOOD MONEY (300$ to 400$ / hr )online from my laptop. Last month I GOT check of nearly 18,000$, this online work is simple and straightforward, don’t have to go OFFICE, Its home online job. At that point this work opportunity is for you.if you interested.simply give it a shot on the accompanying site….Simply go to the BELOW SITE and start your work… This is what I do....... L­I­V­E­J­O­B­1.C­O­M

    User avatar
    POST
    sarafrazer avatar
    Sara Frazer
    Sara Frazer
    Community Member
    4 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    People are so mean. She's had body image issues since her soap opera days. So many people over share sooo much worse and stúpid things. She was in the spotlight so young. When I was going through my worst body image and anorexia fights I worked out to her videos every morning, but she was very kind and forgiving and personable, in all of the videos, while I was going through personal trainer hell... Seems silly but she was kind and always owned up to her mistakes and, with the help of the trainer, went through each step, movement, etc

    2
    2points
    reply
    binkstress avatar
    Binky Melnik
    Binky Melnik
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Since she’s gone through all this b**b horror for 45 years now, who better to address the millions of women out there with their problems with their own bodies? But nooo; too many fools with their hands in their ears singing “Lalalala! I can’t hear you you!” If they haven’t any problems with their bodies, then why are they buying the d****d book and telling her to shut up? How stupid does one hafta be to shell out money for a book that addresses *others* and not them? Crimes; I hate the net more and more each day and my part in it. Had I known how badly people were gonna misuse it, I’d have trashed the source and gotten another job. 😰

    0
    0points
    reply
    Load More Replies...
    judithcalica avatar
    Judith Calica
    Judith Calica
    Community Member
    5 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Valerie, darling... stop sharing your most personal and private thoughts so publicly! Its not helping you! We, the public love you for your many talents, but, we dont need to hear so much about your body issues. Its going on for years. Time to get proper therapy, which will help you resolve your issues! We, obviously dont have the answers for you. Sorry!!

    -3
    -3points
    reply
    cali-tabby-katz avatar
    LakotaWolf (she/her)
    LakotaWolf (she/her)
    Community Member
    Premium     2 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Here, I have translated your comment into RealitySpeak: "Valerie, I only want to see and hear about the parts of your persona that I WANT to see and hear about. I don't want to hear about your personal issues or problems, yuck. You're a celebrity; you don't get to be a normal human being like the rest of us!"

    2
    2points
    reply
    Load More Replies...
    lyssajeanne avatar
    lyssajeanne
    lyssajeanne
    Community Member
    6 hours ago

    This comment is hidden. Click here to view.

    I am making a real GOOD MONEY (300$ to 400$ / hr )online from my laptop. Last month I GOT check of nearly 18,000$, this online work is simple and straightforward, don’t have to go OFFICE, Its home online job. At that point this work opportunity is for you.if you interested.simply give it a shot on the accompanying site….Simply go to the BELOW SITE and start your work… This is what I do....... L­I­V­E­J­O­B­1.C­O­M

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