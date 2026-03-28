Valerie Bertinelli Says She Feels “Deformed” In Raw, Emotional Body Confession
Valeria Bertinelli has shared the details about serious complications she faced following breast implant procedures while discussing her memoir, Getting N*ked.
During an appearance on The Drew Barrymore Show on March 24, the actress described the physical changes, explaining how infections and repeated operations affected her body.
- Valerie Bertinelli revealed she underwent four surgeries in 2024 following a severe infection.
- The actress used graphic terms to describe her "deformed" appearance.
- Despite the physical toll, Bertinelli is using her memoir, Getting Naked, to move past decades of body image struggles.
Her candid remarks quickly gained traction online, where reactions remain divided.
Valerie Bertinelli got candid about her body after multiple breast surgeries
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During the conversation with Barrymore, Bertinelli opened up about her memoir, revealing the consequences of the four surgeries she underwent in 2024.
“I mean, if you read the book, you’ll know that my b*obs are deformed,” she said.
“I talk very extensively and graphically about how deformed they are. I had four surgeries in 2024. But Drew is like, ‘How bad can it be?’ I’m like, ‘Really?’”
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She then imitated opening her blouse and said that Barrymore admitted, “Oh yeah, that’s bad.”
Despite the seriousness of the situation, Bertinelli tried to approach it with humor.
“My b*obs s*ck, but I’m not dating, so it doesn’t matter,” she joked during the interview.
Bertinelli’s relationship with her body dates back decades, which led to “deformed” complications
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In her memoir, Bertinelli explained that her relationship with her body dates back decades. She had breast implants done in the 1980s because she was unhappy with her naturally small chest, though she later admitted she felt embarrassed about the decision and tried to hide the results.
Years later, after a fall down the stairs caused one implant to rupture, she underwent surgery to remove and replace them.
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However, after the procedure, she began experiencing swelling, discoloration, and a high fever. “By nighttime, I was running a fever,” she recalled, which eventually reached 104 degrees.
Doctors later discovered a severe infection.
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During emergency surgery, the implant and surrounding tissue were removed.
The 65-year-old described the aftermath in stark terms, saying her breast “started to cave in on itself” and became a “crater,” comparing the experience to something out of a “horror movie,” she told People.
Following the infection, Bertinelli continued to experience complications, which led to additional surgeries
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The complications didn’t end there. The One Day At A Time star underwent additional surgeries over the following months, including another implant procedure and attempts to restore damaged tissue.
Even after multiple operations, she revealed that the results are uneven.
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“They are now two completely different sizes,” she wrote, adding that one side remains “sad and misshapen.” She also shared that she might have to undergo another surgery to correct it.
Reflecting on the experience, she admitted, “In all seriousness, I’m lucky to have survived,” calling the infection one of the most frightening moments of her life.
Betinelli’s candid comments about her body sparked divided reactions from fans
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Bertinelli’s candid comments quickly sparked reactions online. Some people felt her words were too harsh toward herself.
“Deformed??? What an awful thing to say about one’s body as it naturally ages!” one person wrote, while another added, “She’s naturally pretty… getting older is a privilege.”
Others focused on the broader message, saying, “We all get old, and that shouldn’t be laughed at.”
At the same time, some comments were more critical, with one user writing, “A choice she made for money and fame,” while another said, “She is having a crisis.”
Still, others questioned whether such personal details needed to be shared publicly. “Really, some things we just don’t need to know,” one comment read.
Despite the criticism, Bertinelli has continued to speak openly about her journey toward self-acceptance.
“After a lifetime of always thinking I needed to fix something about myself, this last go-round has been a doozie,” she added.
“Why do millions of strangers need to know?” asked one netizen
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People are so mean. She's had body image issues since her soap opera days. So many people over share sooo much worse and stúpid things. She was in the spotlight so young. When I was going through my worst body image and anorexia fights I worked out to her videos every morning, but she was very kind and forgiving and personable, in all of the videos, while I was going through personal trainer hell... Seems silly but she was kind and always owned up to her mistakes and, with the help of the trainer, went through each step, movement, etc
Since she’s gone through all this b**b horror for 45 years now, who better to address the millions of women out there with their problems with their own bodies? But nooo; too many fools with their hands in their ears singing “Lalalala! I can’t hear you you!” If they haven’t any problems with their bodies, then why are they buying the d****d book and telling her to shut up? How stupid does one hafta be to shell out money for a book that addresses *others* and not them? Crimes; I hate the net more and more each day and my part in it. Had I known how badly people were gonna misuse it, I’d have trashed the source and gotten another job. 😰
Valerie, darling... stop sharing your most personal and private thoughts so publicly! Its not helping you! We, the public love you for your many talents, but, we dont need to hear so much about your body issues. Its going on for years. Time to get proper therapy, which will help you resolve your issues! We, obviously dont have the answers for you. Sorry!!
Here, I have translated your comment into RealitySpeak: "Valerie, I only want to see and hear about the parts of your persona that I WANT to see and hear about. I don't want to hear about your personal issues or problems, yuck. You're a celebrity; you don't get to be a normal human being like the rest of us!"Load More Replies...
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The woman says in her tweet that she’s sharing these things so that maybe other women won’t go through all the horrible emotions she went through, but no such luck, Val; we’ve got аssholes like Judith here telling you not to “overshare.” Your intentions were good, but unfortunately, most people aren’t smart enough to understand that you were doing it to help others and think you have “issues” by discussing things millions of others deal with in silence and anonymity. Well, you tried. ¯\_(ツ)_/¯ I’m certain there ARE women smart enough to understand what you’re telling them and can now think “If Valerie can survive this, so can I.”
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I am making a real GOOD MONEY (300$ to 400$ / hr )online from my laptop. Last month I GOT check of nearly 18,000$, this online work is simple and straightforward, don’t have to go OFFICE, Its home online job. At that point this work opportunity is for you.if you interested.simply give it a shot on the accompanying site….Simply go to the BELOW SITE and start your work… This is what I do....... LIVEJOB1.COM
People are so mean. She's had body image issues since her soap opera days. So many people over share sooo much worse and stúpid things. She was in the spotlight so young. When I was going through my worst body image and anorexia fights I worked out to her videos every morning, but she was very kind and forgiving and personable, in all of the videos, while I was going through personal trainer hell... Seems silly but she was kind and always owned up to her mistakes and, with the help of the trainer, went through each step, movement, etc
Since she’s gone through all this b**b horror for 45 years now, who better to address the millions of women out there with their problems with their own bodies? But nooo; too many fools with their hands in their ears singing “Lalalala! I can’t hear you you!” If they haven’t any problems with their bodies, then why are they buying the d****d book and telling her to shut up? How stupid does one hafta be to shell out money for a book that addresses *others* and not them? Crimes; I hate the net more and more each day and my part in it. Had I known how badly people were gonna misuse it, I’d have trashed the source and gotten another job. 😰
Valerie, darling... stop sharing your most personal and private thoughts so publicly! Its not helping you! We, the public love you for your many talents, but, we dont need to hear so much about your body issues. Its going on for years. Time to get proper therapy, which will help you resolve your issues! We, obviously dont have the answers for you. Sorry!!
Here, I have translated your comment into RealitySpeak: "Valerie, I only want to see and hear about the parts of your persona that I WANT to see and hear about. I don't want to hear about your personal issues or problems, yuck. You're a celebrity; you don't get to be a normal human being like the rest of us!"Load More Replies...
This comment is hidden. Click here to view.
The woman says in her tweet that she’s sharing these things so that maybe other women won’t go through all the horrible emotions she went through, but no such luck, Val; we’ve got аssholes like Judith here telling you not to “overshare.” Your intentions were good, but unfortunately, most people aren’t smart enough to understand that you were doing it to help others and think you have “issues” by discussing things millions of others deal with in silence and anonymity. Well, you tried. ¯\_(ツ)_/¯ I’m certain there ARE women smart enough to understand what you’re telling them and can now think “If Valerie can survive this, so can I.”
This comment is hidden. Click here to view.
I am making a real GOOD MONEY (300$ to 400$ / hr )online from my laptop. Last month I GOT check of nearly 18,000$, this online work is simple and straightforward, don’t have to go OFFICE, Its home online job. At that point this work opportunity is for you.if you interested.simply give it a shot on the accompanying site….Simply go to the BELOW SITE and start your work… This is what I do....... LIVEJOB1.COM
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