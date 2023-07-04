We humans are big fans of recognizing patterns. “Fans” is an understatement. Our comparatively gargantuan brains and this noticing of patterns is one of the key things that helped us survive and evolve to where we are today.

What I’m getting to is that we notice things and sometimes falsely attach them to others. So when we see a sign, we expect it to be informative, concise, official… But sometimes they’re anything but.

Today, we’ve collected a whole bunch of these signs that are so useless, they become hilarious.

More info: Reddit

#1

No S**t Sherlo... Wait... Cake?

u/nomaddd79 Report

#2

Well, Obviously!

u/Rusty_Mojo_88 Report

#3

Dang Was Scheduling To Have A Heart Attack There Gotta Go Somewhere Else I Guess

u/Lonely_Huckleberry98 Report

If you said “God, please send me a sign” and got one of these, what would you do? Actually, how do people even understand that a sign sent is one from God? After all, most signs we get are either for advertisers vying for our attention or road construction workers.

Enough of the theology tangent now. But the fact that we expect signs to be from certain sources is important in our case. It’s likely what makes these signs so strange and funny at the same time.

That’s especially true for metal plaques. They’ve got this air of officiality about them, so when you see one advertising itself as having “sharp edges,” it’s even more funny.
#4

Nothing Happened

u/MrBrianWeldon Report

#5

Thanks For The Heads Up

u/addrain1 Report

#6

What

u/200K_Official Report

There are lots of unexpectedly odd signs around the world. A lot of them are for nationally widespread animals crossing the road. These could be llamas, hedgehogs, oryxes (a kind of antelope), camels or even kangaroos. 

You probably don’t encounter them every day, but they’re a good reminder of the fact that the world we live in doesn’t belong to us alone and that we’re actually sharing it with millions of other creatures. It goes without saying that you should slow down for them.
#7

This Monstrosity

u/DragonThief98 Report

#8

Thank Goodness For The Sign. I Almost Used The Basin

u/aJrenalin Report

#9

Sale!

u/blanketdweller Report

All this talk about animal signs may have gotten you thinking about why animals such as deer have a certain tendency of freezing on the road. A lot of people think that they’re simply “stupid” or stubborn.

The truth is, especially at night, a deer’s pupils are fully dilated to take in as much nighttime light as possible, so when your high beams hit their eyes, they become blind for a second. Well, not really a second, they stand there for as long as it takes for their eyes to adjust and they begin seeing again.

And to the people making fun of their intelligence - they may not be the sharpest horn in the forest, but they’ve been here before us and at the rate we’re abusing the planet, they’ll be here after us.
#10

I Live In A Very Classy Area

u/beesknees42069 Report

#11

Seen On A Delivery

u/_BurntReynolds Report

#12

We Wanted To Tell You...nothing At All

u/comeweintounity Report

People are certainly no strangers to funny signs, though. If you were to take a casual stroll across a full parking lot, you’d likely see loads of them. You’d probably see some recurring ones, but also many unique ones, ones with hidden and never-before-seen meanings. 

There’s a fair share of them that are absolutely unfunny to the max, but there are also some ironic ones that are worthy of a smile.

You can find loads of these suckers on Amazon, like “narcissist on board” and “I’m naked from the waist down.” Who could forget “nutter on board” too. Simply charming.
#13

This Felt Good Because I Was At The Post Office

u/Jaydice55 Report

#14

I Would Have Died If Not For The Stop Sign. Obviously

u/Ericrobertson1978 Report

#15

He Could’ve Just Called Me

u/waitisthataguayaba Report

#16

Unnecessary Instructions

u/OrneryNerves Report

#17

In Case There Was Any Doubt

u/dementio Report

#18

Plant “Meat” Is Grass Fed. Very Good

u/kmoon12 Report

#19

Guess Some Hotels Charge?

u/camcox3 Report

#20

Time

u/nomadichedgehog Report

#21

That'll Teach Em!

u/nomaddd79 Report

#22

Instructions For Santa In Case The Milk And Cookies Were Confusing

u/nomaddd79 Report

#23

No Cars

u/Racingamer145 Report

#24

No Smoking In The Designated Smoking Area Guys!

u/[deleted] Report

#25

Do Not Unplug

u/hotcinnamonbuns Report

#26

Might As Well Not Have Bothered With The Sign 😁

u/nomaddd79 Report

#27

Why Have The Sign If You Don’t Want People Throwing Stones?

u/augustuscesar Report

#28

Damn I Was Planning On Playing Football There

u/[deleted] Report

#29

I Had Completely Forgotten And Am Thankful For The Reminder

u/EmberReads Report

#30

Would Have Been Lost Without This Sign.. Lucky Me

u/vasboss Report

#31

Couldn’t Have Done It Without You, Sign

u/CtheFuturefor200Alex Report

#32

Useless Trail Sign

u/Furlz 1 Report

#33

This Sign Reminding Me That The Stairs Go Down

u/Flabajacka123 Report

#34

Well... What Are You Going To Do About It?

u/realCmdData Report

#35

Tempting

u/zealous26 Report

#36

Deer Can Read, Right?

u/sleazegoblin Report

#37

Snacks With Extra Bible Verse For Free

u/nomaddd79 Report

#38

What Time Do You Think They Close ?

u/Zzazy1 Report

#39

So Confused, Guess I'm Stuck Here!

u/Rusty_Mojo_88 Report

#40

Which Way Tho?

u/Equizotic Report

#41

Mmmm, Yes. Good Note

u/scomen11 Report

#42

Thanks For The Clarification

u/Flinion Report

#43

Good Thing To Remind Me

u/TOXILE Report

#44

Watch Me

u/Larriklin Report

#45

I Didn't Know There Was A Door

u/EtheralShade Report

#46

Broken

u/Insanitychick Report

#47

Damn I Was Really Looking Forward To A Nice Skate

u/TheLastEmoKid Report

#48

Yeah I Don't Know What To Do Here

u/ToxicMurf Report

#49

How Could Anyone Find The Pyramid Without This Very Helpful Sign???

u/8piece Report

#50

This Burger King Sign

u/Most-Art7329 Report

#51

Not Really A Limit

u/Metruis Report

#52

This Sign Exists Solely To Legally Disclaim The Existence Of This Sign

u/Bread-Zeppelin Report

