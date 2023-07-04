52 Absolutely Dumb And Useless Signs That Raise More Questions Than Answers, As Shared Online
We humans are big fans of recognizing patterns. “Fans” is an understatement. Our comparatively gargantuan brains and this noticing of patterns is one of the key things that helped us survive and evolve to where we are today.
What I’m getting to is that we notice things and sometimes falsely attach them to others. So when we see a sign, we expect it to be informative, concise, official… But sometimes they’re anything but.
Today, we’ve collected a whole bunch of these signs that are so useless, they become hilarious.
No S**t Sherlo... Wait... Cake?
Well, Obviously!
Dang Was Scheduling To Have A Heart Attack There Gotta Go Somewhere Else I Guess
Can someone roll my shaking, feverish, collapsed body over to another location please?
If you said “God, please send me a sign” and got one of these, what would you do? Actually, how do people even understand that a sign sent is one from God? After all, most signs we get are either for advertisers vying for our attention or road construction workers.
Enough of the theology tangent now. But the fact that we expect signs to be from certain sources is important in our case. It’s likely what makes these signs so strange and funny at the same time.
That’s especially true for metal plaques. They’ve got this air of officiality about them, so when you see one advertising itself as having “sharp edges,” it’s even more funny.
Nothing Happened
Thanks For The Heads Up
What
There are lots of unexpectedly odd signs around the world. A lot of them are for nationally widespread animals crossing the road. These could be llamas, hedgehogs, oryxes (a kind of antelope), camels or even kangaroos.
You probably don’t encounter them every day, but they’re a good reminder of the fact that the world we live in doesn’t belong to us alone and that we’re actually sharing it with millions of other creatures. It goes without saying that you should slow down for them.
This Monstrosity
Thank Goodness For The Sign. I Almost Used The Basin
... i read that as "I Almost Used The Brain" .. .pff. is there a name for this thing? for reading whats not actually written
Sale!
All this talk about animal signs may have gotten you thinking about why animals such as deer have a certain tendency of freezing on the road. A lot of people think that they’re simply “stupid” or stubborn.
The truth is, especially at night, a deer’s pupils are fully dilated to take in as much nighttime light as possible, so when your high beams hit their eyes, they become blind for a second. Well, not really a second, they stand there for as long as it takes for their eyes to adjust and they begin seeing again.
And to the people making fun of their intelligence - they may not be the sharpest horn in the forest, but they’ve been here before us and at the rate we’re abusing the planet, they’ll be here after us.
I Live In A Very Classy Area
Seen On A Delivery
We Wanted To Tell You...nothing At All
Nathaniel Visual Messaging System: No Comment At This Time.
People are certainly no strangers to funny signs, though. If you were to take a casual stroll across a full parking lot, you’d likely see loads of them. You’d probably see some recurring ones, but also many unique ones, ones with hidden and never-before-seen meanings.
There’s a fair share of them that are absolutely unfunny to the max, but there are also some ironic ones that are worthy of a smile.
You can find loads of these suckers on Amazon, like “narcissist on board” and “I’m naked from the waist down.” Who could forget “nutter on board” too. Simply charming.
This Felt Good Because I Was At The Post Office
I Would Have Died If Not For The Stop Sign. Obviously
He Could’ve Just Called Me
Did he also say whether he was coming soon with the milk?
Unnecessary Instructions
What did someone do to make them put up this sign :/
In Case There Was Any Doubt
Plant “Meat” Is Grass Fed. Very Good
Guess Some Hotels Charge?
Time
That'll Teach Em!
Instructions For Santa In Case The Milk And Cookies Were Confusing
No Cars
No Smoking In The Designated Smoking Area Guys!
Reminder: smoking in moderation is fine but don't smoke more than 3 a day! Smoking helpline: 1-800-QUIT-NOW
Do Not Unplug
Might As Well Not Have Bothered With The Sign 😁
Why Have The Sign If You Don’t Want People Throwing Stones?
also do not throw the Beatles, Gerry and the Pacemakers or The Dave Clark Five at this sign
Damn I Was Planning On Playing Football There
I Had Completely Forgotten And Am Thankful For The Reminder
Wait what? Scissors are sharp? ITS A CONSPIRACY MY LIFE IS A LIE
Would Have Been Lost Without This Sign.. Lucky Me
Couldn’t Have Done It Without You, Sign
Useless Trail Sign
Finally, after 10 days stuck in the bush, I was saved! I could finally rejoin civilization! Oh, to eat a buttered bagel again! This sign will show me... the... way...
This Sign Reminding Me That The Stairs Go Down
Not that stupid, on wider stairs sides will be allocated to up traffic and down traffic, or if to staircases, one for people going up, one for people going down. To maintain flow of traffic.
Well... What Are You Going To Do About It?
Tempting
Deer Can Read, Right?
Well the American government secretly taught all deer how to read /s