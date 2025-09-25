These 27 Tricky Questions Measure People’s Academic Performance: See Where You Stand
Welcome to the Nation’s Report Card Challenge! 🎓
This isn’t just any quiz – it’s your chance to see how you’d score compared to students across the U.S. Often called NAEP, it is the official assessment of student performance in the United States. It measures how students are doing in subjects like math, reading, science, and more – giving a snapshot of learning at the national, state, and district level.
But today, we’re zooming in on the infamous ‘Bored Panda’ district…Can you hold yourself with these brain-busting subjects? Prove yourself 😈
Wow, if this is the level of knowledge you need to be smarter than the average teenager, we're in big trouble.
Indeed. I aced it, and I went to a special needs school on the other side of the ocean. 🤷
An f-ing monkey is smarter than the average American student these days.
Cathleen Cummings, I really wish I could disagree with you. But I can't.Load More Replies...
As an American, I feel that your statement is highly insulting. What did that poor monkey do to deserve such a comparison?
6 makes no sense to me. Who's to say she likes the smell of wresting mats because she is a poor wrestler and spends a lot of time face down on them! And 26 doesn't have the correct answer, which is to assume all images on the internet are copyright and that you need to investigate the rest of the website to see if permission is given to freely use them.
It's supposed to test intelligence, not knowledge, and reasoning is related to intelligence. Perhaps some people would like the smell because they'd spent a lot of time having their face pushed into the mat but it's much more likely that liking the smell would be related to positive experiences, so the best answer should be obvious. The only problem with #26 is that while the photographer had an automatic copyright when they took the picture, the rights might be administered by somebody else. Once again, of the choices available the correct answer should be obvious.Load More Replies...
The correct answer to 26 is actually to claim you're training an AI and steal everything in sight.
