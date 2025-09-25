Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
These 27 Tricky Questions Measure People’s Academic Performance: See Where You Stand
These 27 Tricky Questions Measure People's Academic Performance: See Where You Stand
These 27 Tricky Questions Measure People’s Academic Performance: See Where You Stand

Welcome to the Nation’s Report Card Challenge! 🎓

This isn’t just any quiz – it’s your chance to see how you’d score compared to students across the U.S. Often called NAEP, it is the official assessment of student performance in the United States. It measures how students are doing in subjects like math, reading, science, and more – giving a snapshot of learning at the national, state, and district level.

But today, we’re zooming in on the infamous ‘Bored Panda’ district…Can you hold yourself with these brain-busting subjects? Prove yourself 😈

🚀 💡 Want more or looking for something else? Head over to the Bored Panda Quizzes and explore our full collection of quizzes and trivia designed to test your knowledge, reveal hidden insights, and spark your curiosity.💡 🚀

    Students in a classroom engaged in studying and answering questions testing knowledge of U.S. student academics

    Students in a classroom engaged in studying and answering questions testing knowledge of U.S. student academics

    Image credits: RDNE Stock project

    mel-c-jmail avatar
    Mel in Georgia
    Mel in Georgia
    Community Member
    Premium     3 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Wow, if this is the level of knowledge you need to be smarter than the average teenager, we're in big trouble.

    Vote comment up
    7
    7points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    cathleen avatar
    Cathleen Cummings
    Cathleen Cummings
    Community Member
    2 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    An f-ing monkey is smarter than the average American student these days.

    Vote comment up
    5
    5points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    jessicalangmeyerspecht_2 avatar
    JLS36
    JLS36
    Community Member
    2 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Cathleen Cummings, I really wish I could disagree with you. But I can't.

    Vote comment up
    2
    2points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    robert-thornburrow avatar
    Robert T
    Robert T
    Community Member
    3 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    6 makes no sense to me. Who's to say she likes the smell of wresting mats because she is a poor wrestler and spends a lot of time face down on them! And 26 doesn't have the correct answer, which is to assume all images on the internet are copyright and that you need to investigate the rest of the website to see if permission is given to freely use them.

    Vote comment up
    3
    3points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    bobbrooce_1 avatar
    Bob Brooce
    Bob Brooce
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    It's supposed to test intelligence, not knowledge, and reasoning is related to intelligence. Perhaps some people would like the smell because they'd spent a lot of time having their face pushed into the mat but it's much more likely that liking the smell would be related to positive experiences, so the best answer should be obvious. The only problem with #26 is that while the photographer had an automatic copyright when they took the picture, the rights might be administered by somebody else. Once again, of the choices available the correct answer should be obvious.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
