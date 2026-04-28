Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

US Customs K-9 Beagle Becomes Viral Sensation After Catching Passenger With 100 Sandwiches
US Customs K-9 Beagle, a service dog, sits at an airport. The beagle wears a harness.
Animals, Dogs

US Customs K-9 Beagle Becomes Viral Sensation After Catching Passenger With 100 Sandwiches

Add us on Google
marinaurman Marina Urman Entertainment News Writer
Add us on Google
3

35

3

ADVERTISEMENT

A US airport sniffer dog has gone viral for intercepting 100 pork and chicken sandwiches a traveler had hidden in their luggage.

The CBP Office of Field Operations posted a photo of the adorable field agent, a beagle named Merla, on its official Facebook page.

The picture showed Merla next to two massive bags of the packaged sandwiches she detected.

RELATED:
    Highlights
    • A US Customs beagle named Merla went viral after detecting 100 hidden pork and chicken sandwiches in a traveler's luggage.
    • The confiscated sandwiches cost about $0.77 each.
    • Merla is the second beagle to gain attention recently for intercepting undeclared food items at US airports.

    A detector dog found a bounty at a US airport—one that wasn’t meant for consumptionUS Customs K-9 Beagle Becomes Viral Sensation After Catching Passenger With 100 Sandwiches

    Image credits: CBP Office of Field Operations

    “Though it might be stale at this point, lettuce remind you that you must declare agriculture items (including meats!) when entering the US,” they captioned the post on April 16.

    “CBP K9 Merla discovered 100 pork and chicken sandwiches in luggage. All were destroyed.”

    ADVERTISEMENT

    The confiscated sandwiches appear to be from a Thai bakery called Le Pan, which are sold in convenience stores like 7-Eleven. They are extremely inexpensive, with average prices listed at around 25 baht ($0.77 USD), according to Dexerto.

    US Customs K-9 Beagle Becomes Viral Sensation After Catching Passenger With 100 Sandwiches

    Image credits: CBP Office of Field Operations

    US Customs K-9 Beagle Becomes Viral Sensation After Catching Passenger With 100 Sandwiches

    Image credits: BuffaloBearGuy

    US Customs K-9 Beagle Becomes Viral Sensation After Catching Passenger With 100 Sandwiches

    Image credits: distantboots

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Little Merla’s bust operation did not go unnoticed online, with an amused social media user writing, “Merla said, ‘Not on my watch!’”

    “That dog is like, ‘Hey, don’t I get one as a reward?’” another joked.

    “This was that dog’s best day at work ever. Until they took away the sandwiches,” someone else noted.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Though the idea of “destroying” food may sound wasteful and cruel, US Customs and Border Protection states on its website that many food items are restricted from being brought into the country.

    US Customs and Border Protection (CBP) may destroy certain food items to protect the country’s public health and economy
    US Customs K-9 Beagle Becomes Viral Sensation After Catching Passenger With 100 Sandwiches

    Image credits: freepik (not an actual photo)

    US Customs K-9 Beagle Becomes Viral Sensation After Catching Passenger With 100 Sandwiches

    ADVERTISEMENT

    According to the CBP, “prohibited agricultural items can harbor plant pests and foreign animal diseases that could seriously damage America’s crops, livestock, and the environment.”

    All travelers entering the US are required to declare meats, fruits, vegetables, plants, seeds, soil, animals, and animal products.

    This applies to items carried in checked baggage, carry-on luggage, or in a vehicle.

    “Upon examination of plants, animal products, and associated items, U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) agriculture specialists at the ports of entry will determine if these items meet the entry requirements of the United States,” the website states.

    US Customs K-9 Beagle Becomes Viral Sensation After Catching Passenger With 100 Sandwiches

    Image credits: wavebreakmedia_micro/freepik (not an actual photo)

    ADVERTISEMENT

    US Customs K-9 Beagle Becomes Viral Sensation After Catching Passenger With 100 Sandwiches

    Image credits: WestttC_

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Those who fail to declare prohibited agricultural products may face fines of up to $1,000 for a first-time offense involving non-commercial quantities.

    If the items were brought into the country for commercial use, flyers can face more severe penalties, the government warns, noting, “The same fines apply to prohibited agricultural products sent through international mail.”

    Merla is the second beagle to have recently gone viral for detecting undeclared food items
    US Customs K-9 Beagle Becomes Viral Sensation After Catching Passenger With 100 Sandwiches

    Image credits: New Africa/freepik (not an actual photo)

    US Customs K-9 Beagle Becomes Viral Sensation After Catching Passenger With 100 Sandwiches

    Image credits: ecelli05

    Merla’s viral story comes two months after another beagle named Kokoe sniffed out food items in the luggage of Thai passengers entering Nebraska.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    The seized undeclared food included mangoes, loquats, planting seeds, and chicken bouillon. Most items were destroyed.

    But love wasn’t lost—after a careful inspection, one piece of fried chicken and 1 kg of betel nuts were released, letting travelers carry a little taste of home and a sprinkle of Valentine’s cheer,” the CBP wrote on Facebook alongside a picture of Kokoe.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    US Customs K-9 Beagle Becomes Viral Sensation After Catching Passenger With 100 Sandwiches

    Image credits: wavebreakmedia_micro/freepik (not an actual photo)

    US Customs K-9 Beagle Becomes Viral Sensation After Catching Passenger With 100 Sandwiches

    Image credits: Okonmahemeka1

    Detector dogs have long been used to prevent harmful plant pests and foreign animal diseases from entering a country. This is because they possess a keen sense of smell that allows them to identify very specific odors, such as that of an orange or even a live snail.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    A trained K-9 can scan a piece of luggage for smuggled or forgotten items in seconds. Meanwhile, an officer takes considerably longer to open and visually inspect the same bag.

    Many detector dogs in the United States come from rescue shelters
    US Customs K-9 Beagle Becomes Viral Sensation After Catching Passenger With 100 Sandwiches

    Image credits: Artem Labunsky/unsplash (not an actual photo)

    US Customs K-9 Beagle Becomes Viral Sensation After Catching Passenger With 100 Sandwiches

    Image credits: predaconspittor

    ADVERTISEMENT

    In 1984, the US Department of Agriculture (USDA) established its detector dog program, the Beagle Brigade, at the Los Angeles International Airport with only one beagle. Today, the canine program has reportedly grown to over 180 teams.

    “All the detector dogs at the USDA National Detector Dog Training Center are adopted from rescue shelters in the US or come to the program from private donations,” the border protection agency states.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Detector dogs are trained to give two different types of responses
    US Customs K-9 Beagle Becomes Viral Sensation After Catching Passenger With 100 Sandwiches

    Image credits: naypong/freepik (not an actual photo)

    US Customs K-9 Beagle Becomes Viral Sensation After Catching Passenger With 100 Sandwiches

    Image credits: wavebreakmedia_micro/freepik (not an actual photo)

    “The dogs are trained to give either a passive/sitting response or an active response by pawing to indicate the presence of an agricultural product.”

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Beagles and beagle mixes make excellent detector dogs at the airport thanks to their highly developed sense of smell, non-threatening size, high food drive, and calm, friendly nature with the public.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    “The absolute look of ‘That’s too easy,'” joked one netizen
    US Customs K-9 Beagle Becomes Viral Sensation After Catching Passenger With 100 Sandwiches

    Image credits: TheZenomHayab

    US Customs K-9 Beagle Becomes Viral Sensation After Catching Passenger With 100 Sandwiches

    Image credits: WordsCocoon

    US Customs K-9 Beagle Becomes Viral Sensation After Catching Passenger With 100 Sandwiches

    Image credits: popindoge

    ADVERTISEMENT

    US Customs K-9 Beagle Becomes Viral Sensation After Catching Passenger With 100 Sandwiches

    Image credits: Dnpassion

    ADVERTISEMENT

    US Customs K-9 Beagle Becomes Viral Sensation After Catching Passenger With 100 Sandwiches

    Image credits: sarahroseshhh

    US Customs K-9 Beagle Becomes Viral Sensation After Catching Passenger With 100 Sandwiches

    Image credits: subzndubz

    US Customs K-9 Beagle Becomes Viral Sensation After Catching Passenger With 100 Sandwiches

    Image credits: bubbagump64

    ADVERTISEMENT

    US Customs K-9 Beagle Becomes Viral Sensation After Catching Passenger With 100 Sandwiches

    Image credits: ItsSubmersible

    ADVERTISEMENT

    US Customs K-9 Beagle Becomes Viral Sensation After Catching Passenger With 100 Sandwiches

    Image credits: floyd_wiggy

    US Customs K-9 Beagle Becomes Viral Sensation After Catching Passenger With 100 Sandwiches

    Image credits: Dtgreat13

    Poll Question

    Total votes ·

    Thanks! Check out the results:

    Total votes ·
    Follow
    Share on Facebook

    Explore more of these tags

    Dog

    35

    3

    35

    3

    Marina Urman

    Marina Urman

    Writer, Entertainment News Writer

    Read more »

    With a degree in social science and a love for culture, I approach entertainment journalism at Bored Panda with a research-driven mindset. I write about celebrity news, Hollywood highlights, and viral stories that spark curiosity worldwide. My work has reached millions of readers and is recognized for balancing accuracy with an engaging voice. I believe that pop culture isn’t just entertainment, it reflects the social conversations shaping our time.

    Read less »
    Marina Urman

    Marina Urman

    Writer, Entertainment News Writer

    Read more »

    With a degree in social science and a love for culture, I approach entertainment journalism at Bored Panda with a research-driven mindset. I write about celebrity news, Hollywood highlights, and viral stories that spark curiosity worldwide. My work has reached millions of readers and is recognized for balancing accuracy with an engaging voice. I believe that pop culture isn’t just entertainment, it reflects the social conversations shaping our time.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    User avatar
    POST
    kristiflanigan avatar
    LizzieBoredom
    LizzieBoredom
    Community Member
    29 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Merla is only in it for the bread.

    1
    1point
    reply
    jls36sclmda avatar
    JSL
    JSL
    Community Member
    6 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I have an idea to get even MORE of these confiscated items detected......see if the remaining 2000 Ridlan Farm beagles can be trained to do that at ALL the airports in the USA. They deserve to have a good life like Merla.

    0
    0points
    reply
    User avatar
    POST
    kristiflanigan avatar
    LizzieBoredom
    LizzieBoredom
    Community Member
    29 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Merla is only in it for the bread.

    1
    1point
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    jls36sclmda avatar
    JSL
    JSL
    Community Member
    6 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I have an idea to get even MORE of these confiscated items detected......see if the remaining 2000 Ridlan Farm beagles can be trained to do that at ALL the airports in the USA. They deserve to have a good life like Merla.

    0
    0points
    reply
    Back to Homepage
    More about Funny
    Homepage
    Trending
    Funny
    Homepage
    Next in Funny
    Related on Bored Panda
    Popular on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda
    Go to:
    Back to Top
    Homepage
    Trending
    ADVERTISEMENT