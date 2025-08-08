Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
Tooltip close
Add post form top
Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

“Horrific”: Roommate Of 7-Eleven Manager Who Slew Coworker By Sitting On Her Breaks Silence
7-Eleven store exterior with parked cars under a clear sky, related to roommate of manager who slew coworker.
Crime

“Horrific”: Roommate Of 7-Eleven Manager Who Slew Coworker By Sitting On Her Breaks Silence

Open list comments 0
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

30

Open list comments

0

ADVERTISEMENT

The roommate of the 7/11 manager who allegedly sat on a fellow employee causing them to lose their life, is speaking to the media for the first time.

Keyra Meierbachtol was living with the 7/11 manager who has not been arrested, or prosecuted for the alleged crime.

Now the manager’s roommate has spoken to the media for the first time, as she tries to raise money to move out.

BP Daily - Your Source for Balanced News

    Keyra Meierbachtol is the roommate of the 7/11 manager who allegedly sat on Jessica McLaughlin

    7-Eleven store sign glowing at dusk, representing the location linked to horrific coworker incident.

    Image credits: ABC7

    According to local media, Keyra Meierbachtol posted a video to TikTok recently asking for help with her situation.

    She is living with someone at the center of a tragic, fatal incident, and she is scared.

    In June of this year, at a 7/11 in Hollywood in L.A., Jessica McLaughlin, an employee at the convenience store, got into an altercation with her manager, according to McLaughlin’s brother and family. 

    Young woman with dark hair smiling softly, sitting in a car, related to 7-Eleven manager coworker incident.

    Image credits: Jessica Mclaughlin

    ADVERTISEMENT

    The manager proceeded to sit on top of McLaughlin until she could no longer breathe. When police arrived McLaughlin had lost consciousness, and was brought to the hospital. 

    She was declared brain d*ad and taken off life support a week later, passing away in early July.

    But until now, no charges have been brought against the manager, local media report.

    And the manager’s roommate, Keyra Meierbachtol, wants to know why.

    “Felt like the Twilight Zone”: Roommate says she’s been living in fear

    Young woman with teal and black hair, posing in natural sunlight, relating to horrific 7-Eleven manager roommate story

    Image credits: Sean Mclaughlin/GoFundMe

    Speaking with a local TV station, Keyra Meierbachtol describes the moment when her roommate came home from work after allegedly sitting on top of another employee. 

    “She looked very frazzled and in shock and she just, she just looked really, I don’t know, just shocked,” Meierbachtol told the reporter. 

    Meierbachtol said it’s all been just too much to bear.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    7-Eleven storefront with parked cars in front, related to horrific roommate of manager incident news.

    Image credits: KTLA

    ADVERTISEMENT

    “I couldn’t feel normal, knowing how grave the situation was. It just felt like, felt like the Twilight Zone. It just felt like, Why doesn’t anybody care? When I communicated to the police, even just yesterday, they said that there’s a homicide detective involved, but there is still no active warrants,” she said in the report. 

    As it’s been more than a month since any action has been taken, Meierbachtol told Fox 11 that she decided to ask netizens for help. 

    Young woman with pink curly hair wearing a dark sweater in a subway station, related to 7-Eleven manager roommate story.

    Image credits: Valeria Parra

    “She posted a video on TikTok, which quickly went viral—voicing her fear, frustration, and asking why no warrant had been issued for an arrest,” the news report said.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    “There also doesn’t feel like there’s any urgency on the matter. There were plenty of cameras and witnesses … you would think there would be at least something to bring the answers to the public by this point,” she said in the report.

    It may be self defense”: Netizens speculate on why no arrest has been made

    Young woman with curly hair wearing a black and white zip-up jacket, related to 7-Eleven manager and horrific coworker incident.

    Image credits: Valeria Parra

    The story has gripped the public’s attention due to the sensational factor of the crime. 

    Some people online seemed to agree with Meierbachtol’s assessment.

    “This story definitely needs attention. This is not right on any level. The family needs to speak up. They need to sue 7 eleven too,” one person said.

    Others point out that there still seems to be missing pieces to the story.

    Close-up of two hands touching, one hand with floral nail art, illustrating an emotional connection in a horrific 7-Eleven manager case.

    Image credits: Anthony McLaughlin

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Still others are suggesting the employee who passed away might have instigated the assault or had a weapon.

    “It may be self defense and they are going over it thoroughly before any charges are mentioned,” one person theorized.

    At least one person noted that the reporter never seemed to ask Meierbachtol why she waited so long to make her concerns known: “Okay, we’re missing a lot of info here. She continued to live with this chick hoping for an arrest? Too bad we don’t have journalists anymore.”

    Meierbachtol is trying to raise money to move out

    Young woman with teal hair wearing a plaid dress, standing outside in front of a wooden fence and leafy trees in daylight

    Image credits: Jessica Mclaughlin

    Meierbachtol now is trying to raise money for herself to change apartments. 

    On a GoFundMe page started about a week ago, Meierbachtol says that she’s “facing an urgent and unsafe living environment, and I’ve reached a point where I need to leave immediately for my own well-being.”

    ADVERTISEMENT

    She says that it’s been overwhelming to be without a safe or stable alternative, so she ‘s now turning to the community for support.

    Young woman with pink and black hair, wearing a black jacket, related to 7-Eleven manager coworker incident story.

    Image credits: Jessica Mclaughlin

    “I’m raising funds to cover the full cost of relocating and to make it through this difficult transition without falling into another unsafe or unstable situation,” she said.

    She listed temporary relocation, and permanent housing amongst the things the funds will go towards which will also include moving and storage costs, as well as mental health support.

     

    So far she’s raised just over $600.  

    “Every contribution helps me take the necessary steps toward safety, peace, and stability,” her page says.

    Netizens have a range of opinions on what happened at the 7/11

    Screenshot of a tweet expressing outrage over the 7-Eleven manager who slew coworker and mentioning prosecution.

    Image credits: TxWidiwidi

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Tweet expressing horror and calling for justice in a horrific 7-Eleven manager coworker crime case.

    Image credits: jaime_solis

    Tweet by Queen Isabel discussing suing 7-Eleven in context of horrific roommate and coworker incident.

    Image credits: realQueenIsabel

    Screenshot of a tweet reacting with anger to the horrific case involving a 7-Eleven manager and coworker incident.

    Image credits: joneslillycal

    Tweet reacting to the horrific case of a 7-Eleven manager who slew coworker, discussing violent personality and RIP message.

    Image credits: plmk8062

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Screenshot of a tweet mentioning the horrific roommate of a 7-Eleven manager involved in a coworker incident.

    Image credits: emspat496

    Tweet from States Radar condemning the horrific actions of 7-Eleven manager who slew coworker, emphasizing justice and remembrance.

    Image credits: statesradar

    Screenshot of a tweet expressing sympathy for 7-Eleven manager roommate involved in horrific coworker slaying case.

    Image credits: aladeen96

    Screenshot of a tweet showing a user expressing shock and frustration about the state of the world in a casual tone.

    Image credits: RickD_GK

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Screenshot of a tweet expressing sorrow and prayers for justice related to the horrific 7-Eleven manager coworker incident.

    Image credits: DixiDarlen

    Tweet criticizing 7-Eleven hiring practices after horrific incident involving manager slaying coworker.

    Image credits: George90731

    Tweet from Being Black Is A Vibe about a 7-Eleven manager’s roommate commenting on coworker aggression online.

    Image credits: BeYourOwnSpark

    Screenshot of a tweet commenting on the horrific incident involving a 7-Eleven manager and coworker.

    Image credits: 806Engineer

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    Ic_polls

    Poll Question

    Total votes ·

    Thanks! Check out the results:

    Total votes ·

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Share on Facebook

    Explore more of these tags

    Crime
    Vote arrow up

    30

    Vote arrow down
    Open list comments

    0
    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down

    30

    Open list comments

    0

    Julie Christine Noce

    Julie Christine Noce

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Hola! I’m a Julie, a giant panda currently living in the lush green bamboo groves of Barcelona. I spend my days lounging in the shade, munching on snacks, and trying to avoid becoming an Instagram influencer. Life’s good. BP is my absolute favorite place to find funny, weird, and heartwarming stories. I especially love the animal content (have you seen the dog wearing a panda costume? 🤣 You know he didn't put that on himself! Oh humans) I might be a panda, but even I get bored sometimes—so BP to the rescue! 🐼💻✨

    Read less »
    Julie Christine Noce

    Julie Christine Noce

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Hola! I’m a Julie, a giant panda currently living in the lush green bamboo groves of Barcelona. I spend my days lounging in the shade, munching on snacks, and trying to avoid becoming an Instagram influencer. Life’s good. BP is my absolute favorite place to find funny, weird, and heartwarming stories. I especially love the animal content (have you seen the dog wearing a panda costume? 🤣 You know he didn't put that on himself! Oh humans) I might be a panda, but even I get bored sometimes—so BP to the rescue! 🐼💻✨

    Read less »
    Renan Duarte

    Renan Duarte

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Read less »
    Renan Duarte

    Renan Duarte

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    User avatar
    Add photo comments
    POST
    User avatar
    POST
    Back to Homepage
    More about Crime
    Homepage
    Trending
    Crime
    Arrow point to left Homepage
    Next in Crime Arrow point to right
    Related on Bored Panda
    Popular on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Arrow point to left
    Arrow point to right
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda
    ADVERTISEMENT