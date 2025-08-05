Brothel Manager Exposes The Most “Stupid” Ways Men Get Caught By Their Partners

ADVERTISEMENT

A brothel manager dished the dirt on how men get caught by their wives or girlfriends.

After managing one of Europe’s largest brothels for nine years, Catherine DeNoire has pretty much seen it all. She recently shared the “most stupid” ways men get caught while trying to sneak around behind their partner’s backs.

“Lots of men stop thinking clearly once they enter a brothel,” the manager and adult content creator said.

Highlights Catherine DeNoire has managed one of Europe’s largest brothels for nine years.

She revealed plenty of crazy experiences, including one where a customer asked to pretend to be a plumber and spent the entire session fixing a toilet.

In a recent video, the manager shared some of the “most stupid” mistakes husbands make while sneaking around.

RELATED:

A brothel manager dished the dirt on how men get caught by their wives or girlfriends

Share icon

Image credits: catherine_de_noire

Catherine often shares lesser-known secrets about running a brothel with her 460K followers on Instagram.

ADVERTISEMENT

She has revealed some of the shenanigans she was exposed to, including a man showing up in a polar bear suit for a role-play session.

On one occasion, a brothel employee accidentally set a room on fire while they were with a customer. On another occasion, a customer asked to pretend to be a plumber and spent the entire session fixing the toilet at the brothel.

Share icon

Image credits: ErikTanghe/Pixabay (Not the actual photo)

Another bizarre incident included a client offering $4500 to a worker and driving her to a cemetery. He then shared a cigarette with her before driving her back.

Catherine has also seen plenty of relationship drama in her brothel, where wives and girlfriends catch their men red-handed.

Catherine DeNoire has seen wives having explosive confrontations with their cheating husbands

Share icon

Image credits: catherine_de_noire

ADVERTISEMENT

Some of the “most stupid” mistakes men make while sneaking around are leaving their phone location or withdrawing big wads of cash at the brothel ATM from their couple’s joint account.

If that wasn’t enough, she has also seen men directly transfer money from the shared couple account to the brothel worker’s personal account.

Share icon

Image credits: Timeo Buehrer/Unsplash (Not the actual photo)

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

“It sounds like a no-brainer, but lots of men stop thinking clearly once they enter a brothel,” Catherine told news.com.au. “Common sense just disappears.”

Catherine said there have been multiple occasions where she saw women barging into the brothel and having a heated confrontation with their husbands.

ADVERTISEMENT

Usually, “he’s shocked and immediately starts apologizing, claiming he didn’t do anything, that his friends dragged him there, that he was just waiting at the bar, or that he only came for a drink and this was the only place still open,” she told the outlet.

The adult content creator listed out some of the “most stupid” ways men get caught while trying to sneak around

Share icon

Image credits: catherine_de_noire

Share icon

On the other hand, there are some clients who are “extremely good at covering their tracks.”

These clients would normally visit the brothel during their lunch break, leaving their phones behind in the office, especially if they have their tracking history or shared location on.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: Artem Labunsky/Unsplash (Not the actual photo)

Share icon

Leaving the phone at work and later saying they were in an important client meeting would look less “suspicious” than “suddenly [turning] it off,” she said.

“They always bring cash, never withdraw money nearby, keep no receipts or entry tickets and they take a shower after the session so there’s no scent or trace,” she added about the men who don’t get caught.

“Lots of men stop thinking clearly once they enter a brothel,” the brothel manager said

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Catherine De Noire (@catherine_de_noire)

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Interestingly, on one occasion, a guy managed to pull “a really bold move” and turn the tables around.

“His partner found out, waited for him to confront him, and when she did, he flipped the whole situation and got mad at her for stalking him and following him around like some jealous psycho,” she recalled. “That was really something else.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: catherine_de_noire

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

There would be a variety of reasons why husbands visit a brothel, even when they are happy with their marriages.

“Some men are in happy marriages—they love their wives but the s** is gone,” she said.

Catherine said there could be many reasons why husbands, even those happy with their marriages, visit brothels

Share icon

Image credits: catherine_de_noire

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

There could also be instances where husbands want to explore their intimate fantasies, like BDSM, but are afraid, ashamed, or not comfortable sharing them with their partner.

“They don’t want to pressure their partner into doing something she doesn’t want to do, but they also don’t want to get involved in an affair as they see that as something more emotionally risky than visiting a professional,” she said.

ADVERTISEMENT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Catherine De Noire (@catherine_de_noire)

For some husbands, visiting the brothel is seen as a therapy session, where they can come and rant or let loose.

“And then there are men for whom this is simply part of their lifestyle. Even if everything is ‘okay’ at home, they still want to feel like champions — like they’re wanted and desired,” she said.

Infidelity can take place in relationships due to a variety of reasons. Most people listed falling out of love, the desire for variety, feeling neglect or anger, boosting self-esteem, and situational forces as some of the top reasons for cheating, according to a 2019 study.

With the rise of technology, cheating has also spilled onto dating apps. One 2018 study found that 18 to 25% of Tinder users are in a committed relationship while using the popular dating app.

“Here’s an easy solution to not getting caught. Don’t cheat,” one commented online

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT