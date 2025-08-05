Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
Tooltip close
Add post form top
Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

Brothel Manager Exposes The Most “Stupid” Ways Men Get Caught By Their Partners
Brothel manager in a red dress seated on a blue couch, discussing the most stupid ways men get caught by partners.
Couples, Relationships

Brothel Manager Exposes The Most “Stupid” Ways Men Get Caught By Their Partners

Open list comments 5
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

28

Open list comments

5

ADVERTISEMENT

A brothel manager dished the dirt on how men get caught by their wives or girlfriends.

After managing one of Europe’s largest brothels for nine years, Catherine DeNoire has pretty much seen it all. She recently shared the “most stupid” ways men get caught while trying to sneak around behind their partner’s backs.

“Lots of men stop thinking clearly once they enter a brothel,” the manager and adult content creator said.

Highlights
  • Catherine DeNoire has managed one of Europe’s largest brothels for nine years.
  • She revealed plenty of crazy experiences, including one where a customer asked to pretend to be a plumber and spent the entire session fixing a toilet.
  • In a recent video, the manager shared some of the “most stupid” mistakes husbands make while sneaking around.
RELATED:

    A brothel manager dished the dirt on how men get caught by their wives or girlfriends

    Woman in black top and red skirt extending hand, illustrating brothel manager exposing ways men get caught by partners.

    Image credits: catherine_de_noire

    Catherine often shares lesser-known secrets about running a brothel with her 460K followers on Instagram.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    She has revealed some of the shenanigans she was exposed to, including a man showing up in a polar bear suit for a role-play session.

    On one occasion, a brothel employee accidentally set a room on fire while they were with a customer. On another occasion, a customer asked to pretend to be a plumber and spent the entire session fixing the toilet at the brothel.

    Canal street at night with brothel signage lit up, depicting brothel manager revealing ways men get caught by partners.

    Image credits: ErikTanghe/Pixabay (Not the actual photo)

    Another bizarre incident included a client offering $4500 to a worker and driving her to a cemetery. He then shared a cigarette with her before driving her back.

    Catherine has also seen plenty of relationship drama in her brothel, where wives and girlfriends catch their men red-handed.

    Catherine DeNoire has seen wives having explosive confrontations with their cheating husbands

    Woman in a black blazer and jeans sitting on a modern textured couch, reflecting on brothel manager exposes ways men get caught.

    Image credits: catherine_de_noire

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Some of the “most stupid” mistakes men make while sneaking around are leaving their phone location or withdrawing big wads of cash at the brothel ATM from their couple’s joint account.

    If that wasn’t enough, she has also seen men directly transfer money from the shared couple account to the brothel worker’s personal account.

    Person using a parking ticket machine at night, illustrating one of the most stupid ways men get caught by their partners.

    Image credits: Timeo Buehrer/Unsplash (Not the actual photo)

    ADVERTISEMENT

    “It sounds like a no-brainer, but lots of men stop thinking clearly once they enter a brothel,”  Catherine told news.com.au. “Common sense just disappears.”

    Catherine said there have been multiple occasions where she saw women barging into the brothel and having a heated confrontation with their husbands.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Usually, “he’s shocked and immediately starts apologizing, claiming he didn’t do anything, that his friends dragged him there, that he was just waiting at the bar, or that he only came for a drink and this was the only place still open,” she told the outlet.

    The adult content creator listed out some of the “most stupid” ways men get caught while trying to sneak around

    Brothel manager taking a selfie in a red-lit room exposing common ways men get caught by partners.

    Image credits: catherine_de_noire

    On the other hand, there are some clients who are “extremely good at covering their tracks.”

    These clients would normally visit the brothel during their lunch break, leaving their phones behind in the office, especially if they have their tracking history or shared location on.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Women in fishnet stockings and lingerie under red lighting illustrating brothel manager exposing ways men get caught by partners.

    Image credits: Artem Labunsky/Unsplash (Not the actual photo)

    Leaving the phone at work and later saying they were in an important client meeting would look less “suspicious” than “suddenly [turning] it off,” she said.

    “They always bring cash, never withdraw money nearby, keep no receipts or entry tickets and they take a shower after the session so there’s no scent or trace,” she added about the men who don’t get caught.

    “Lots of men stop thinking clearly once they enter a brothel,” the brothel manager said

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Interestingly, on one occasion, a guy managed to pull “a really bold move” and turn the tables around.

    “His partner found out, waited for him to confront him, and when she did, he flipped the whole situation and got mad at her for stalking him and following him around like some jealous psycho,” she recalled. “That was really something else.”

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Woman in a red dress sitting on a blue couch, sharing insights as a brothel manager on how men get caught by partners.

    Image credits: catherine_de_noire

    ADVERTISEMENT

    There would be a variety of reasons why husbands visit a brothel, even when they are happy with their marriages.

    “Some men are in happy marriages—they love their wives but the s** is gone,” she said.

    Catherine said there could be many reasons why husbands, even those happy with their marriages, visit brothels

    Brothel manager sitting on a bed, wearing a white dress, sharing insights about men getting caught by their partners.

    Image credits: catherine_de_noire

    ADVERTISEMENT

    There could also be instances where husbands want to explore their intimate fantasies, like BDSM, but are afraid, ashamed, or not comfortable sharing them with their partner.

    “They don’t want to pressure their partner into doing something she doesn’t want to do, but they also don’t want to get involved in an affair as they see that as something more emotionally risky than visiting a professional,” she said.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    For some husbands, visiting the brothel is seen as a therapy session, where they can come and rant or let loose.

    “And then there are men for whom this is simply part of their lifestyle. Even if everything is ‘okay’ at home, they still want to feel like champions — like they’re wanted and desired,” she said.

    Infidelity can take place in relationships due to a variety of reasons. Most people listed falling out of love, the desire for variety, feeling neglect or anger, boosting self-esteem, and situational forces as some of the top reasons for cheating, according to a 2019 study.

    With the rise of technology, cheating has also spilled onto dating apps. One 2018 study found that 18 to 25% of Tinder users are in a committed relationship while using the popular dating app.

    “Here’s an easy solution to not getting caught. Don’t cheat,” one commented online

    Comment from Leeanne Sneddon advising paying for professional services instead of risky affairs, related to brothel manager tips.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Screenshot of a Facebook comment by Marissa Sparks, labeled Top Fan, discussing ways men get caught by their partners.

    A social media comment by Stuart Gillespie joking about discretion, related to brothel manager exposing stupid ways men get caught.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Facebook comment from Kenilworth Matters discussing unusual ways men get caught by their partners according to a brothel manager.

    ALT text: Screenshot of a social media post where a brothel manager reveals how men get caught cheating by leaving evidence like stray hairs in their cars.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Text message from Amy Beautroom about people not knowing how to keep things under wraps, related to brothel manager exposing ways men get caught.

    Comment on social media post, text saying an easy solution to not getting caught for cheating, relevant to brothel manager exposes men getting caught.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment by Frank Chukwuka Obianke on a light blue background, discussing a brothel manager exposing how men get caught by their partners.

    Social media comment by The Research Guy about cheating, illustrating common mistakes men make when caught by their partners.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Screenshot of a social media comment discussing mistakes men make that get them caught by their partners, related to brothel manager insights.

    Comment from Rob Bryan asking if it involves a Coldplay concert with 33 reactions visible.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    User comment from Maria Stegra discussing men breaking their own rules, related to brothel manager exposing ways men get caught by partners.

    Brothel manager reveals the most common and foolish ways men get caught by their partners in relationships.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment by Boyd McSwain on relationship honesty, relevant to brothel manager exposing ways men get caught by partners.

    Ic_polls

    Poll Question

    Total votes ·

    Thanks! Check out the results:

    Total votes ·

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Share on Facebook

    Explore more of these tags

    Relationship
    Vote arrow up

    28

    Vote arrow down
    Open list comments

    5
    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down

    28

    Open list comments

    5

    Binitha Jacob

    Binitha Jacob

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Working as a writer for Bored Panda offers an added layer of excitement. By afternoon, I'm fully immersed in the whirlwind of celebrity drama, and by evening, I'm navigating through the bustling universe of likes, shares, and clicks. This role not only allows me to delve into the fascinating world of pop culture but also lets me do what I love: weave words together and tell other people's captivating stories to the world

    Read less »
    Binitha Jacob

    Binitha Jacob

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Working as a writer for Bored Panda offers an added layer of excitement. By afternoon, I'm fully immersed in the whirlwind of celebrity drama, and by evening, I'm navigating through the bustling universe of likes, shares, and clicks. This role not only allows me to delve into the fascinating world of pop culture but also lets me do what I love: weave words together and tell other people's captivating stories to the world

    Read less »
    Karina Babenok

    Karina Babenok

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    As a visual editor in the News team, I look for the most interesting pictures and comments to make each post interesting and informative through images, so that you aren't reading only blocks of text. I joined Bored Panda not that long ago, but in this short amount of time I have covered a wide range of topics: from true crime to Taylor Swift memes (my search history is very questionable because of that).In my freetime, I enjoy spending time at the gym, gaming, binging Great British Bake Off and adding yet another tattoo artist that I would love to get a tattoo from to my pinterest board.

    Read less »
    Karina Babenok

    Karina Babenok

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    As a visual editor in the News team, I look for the most interesting pictures and comments to make each post interesting and informative through images, so that you aren't reading only blocks of text. I joined Bored Panda not that long ago, but in this short amount of time I have covered a wide range of topics: from true crime to Taylor Swift memes (my search history is very questionable because of that).In my freetime, I enjoy spending time at the gym, gaming, binging Great British Bake Off and adding yet another tattoo artist that I would love to get a tattoo from to my pinterest board.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    User avatar
    Add photo comments
    POST
    sprite420 avatar
    Jeremy James
    Jeremy James
    Community Member
    37 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    "Many visit the brothel during lunch breaks, often leaving their phones back at the office." This. This is why management wants return-to-office mandates so badly. Working from home must make cheating on your spouse way more complicated.

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    diem_khanhgmx_net avatar
    Happy_Pandalover
    Happy_Pandalover
    Community Member
    16 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    While the stories are super amusing and entertaining: Cheating ist cheating = no matter if it’s with a professional worker or another private person. Only this way they fon’t fool both (their partners, but usually the affair gets fooled too). I wish people would just talk openly to their partners to find a solution instead. if there is none, just break it off 😵‍💫.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Load More Comments
    User avatar
    POST
    sprite420 avatar
    Jeremy James
    Jeremy James
    Community Member
    37 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    "Many visit the brothel during lunch breaks, often leaving their phones back at the office." This. This is why management wants return-to-office mandates so badly. Working from home must make cheating on your spouse way more complicated.

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    diem_khanhgmx_net avatar
    Happy_Pandalover
    Happy_Pandalover
    Community Member
    16 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    While the stories are super amusing and entertaining: Cheating ist cheating = no matter if it’s with a professional worker or another private person. Only this way they fon’t fool both (their partners, but usually the affair gets fooled too). I wish people would just talk openly to their partners to find a solution instead. if there is none, just break it off 😵‍💫.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Load More Comments
    Back to Homepage
    More about Lifestyle
    Homepage
    Trending
    Lifestyle
    Arrow point to left Homepage
    Next in Lifestyle Arrow point to right
    Related on Bored Panda
    Popular on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Arrow point to left
    Arrow point to right
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda
    ADVERTISEMENT