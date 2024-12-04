Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
BoredPanda Add post form topAdd Post
Tooltip close

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

Adult Star Sophie Rain Who Allegedly Earned $43M In A Year Claims To Be A Virgin
News

Adult Star Sophie Rain Who Allegedly Earned $43M In A Year Claims To Be A Virgin

Open list comments 1
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

20

Open list comments

1

ADVERTISEMENT

Sophie Rain may be the reigning queen of one of the most famous adult content sites—pulling in a staggering $43 million in a single year—but there is far more to her story than what meets the eye.

Beneath the glitz and glamour of her internet stardom, Sophie holds a deeply personal and surprisingly chaste claim of being a devout Christian virgin.

Highlights
  • Sophie Rain made $43M in a year on an adult site while claiming to be a Christian virgin.
  • Raised on food stamps, the 20-year-old transitioned to online fame and rapidly changed her financial fate.
  • “I’m a Christian,” she said. “I know it seems odd that I’m doing OF but I don’t do anything else with anyone … It’s just me.”
  • With 9M TikTok followers, 5M on Instagram, and 3M on Snapchat, her online influence extends far beyond her adult platform success.

The 20-year-old Floridian is currently the biggest earner on the adults-only website.

Sophie Rain recently shared screenshots of her jaw-dropping annual earnings of $43 million from a leading adult content site

Adult Star Sophie Rain Who Allegedly Earned $43M In A Year Claims To Be A Virgin

Image credits: sophieraiin

Adult Star Sophie Rain Who Allegedly Earned $43M In A Year Claims To Be A Virgin

Image credits: sophieraiin

Her rags-to-riches story included having to grow up on food stamps and working minimum-wage jobs until she dipped her feet into creating risqué videos.

Not long after her breakout moment, she shared her jaw-dropping financial success and announced her $43 million earnings in one year.

She also took social media by storm and now shares content with her nine million followers on TikTok, five million on Instagram, and three million others on Snapchat.

Despite her meteoric rise as OF’s highest earner, Sophie maintains a strict line when it comes to her personal life. She insisted that all her content is strictly solo.

ADVERTISEMENT

Despite her risqué career, the 20-year-old tycoon proudly identifies as a devout Christian and a virgin

Adult Star Sophie Rain Who Allegedly Earned $43M In A Year Claims To Be A Virgin

Image credits: sophieraiin

“I’m a virgin. I’m a virgin ’till this day,” she previously told YouTube streamer Kowski, according to the Daily Mail.

“I’m a Christian,” she added. “I know it seems odd that I’m doing OF but I don’t do anything else with anyone … It’s just me.”

The Miami-based model said she is “waiting for the right person” to “spend the rest of [her] life with.”

She also said her spirituality is separate from her money-making career choices.

“I’m in control of my content and my boundaries,” she said during the interview. “This is my choice, and it doesn’t define my spirituality.”

The Miami-based influencer skyrocketed from food stamps and minimum-wage jobs to becoming the highest earner on the adults-only platform

Adult Star Sophie Rain Who Allegedly Earned $43M In A Year Claims To Be A Virgin

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: sophieraiin

Sophie asserted her claim of being a virgin despite romantic rumors linking her to high-profile figures like rapper NLE Choppa and controversial streamer Aydin Ross.

She even took the opportunity to clear the air during a stream with Aydin.

“I’m a virgin and I didn’t want people to think that you hit it,” she said during her chat with the streamer.

Sophie’s claims of virginity have earned her both praise and skepticism from fans.

“She’s fooling nobody,” one user wrote on social media, while another questioned, “Is Sophie Rain actually a virgin or it’s all marketing?”

With 9M TikTok followers, 5M on Instagram, and 3M on Snapchat, her online influence extends far beyond her adult platform success

Adult Star Sophie Rain Who Allegedly Earned $43M In A Year Claims To Be A Virgin

Image credits: sophieraiin

Despite this, there are plenty of fans who support her, with one commenter noting, “Sophie Rain is a virgin and Christian? She’s a keeper.”

Sophie, who is no stranger to online criticism, has responded with a sharp sense of humor to haters online.

Recently, one X user reshared a screenshot of her earnings on the social media platform, prompting another user to chime in saying, “Please stop calling pr*stitutes ‘models.’ Thank you.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Unbothered by the negativity, Sophie fired back with a response dripping in confidence.

“You can call me whatever you want… I will be laughing my way to the bank,” she quipped.

The chaste video-maker revealed she made $4.7 million from just one top spender and called them out with a cheeky “big thank you”

Adult Star Sophie Rain Who Allegedly Earned $43M In A Year Claims To Be A Virgin

Image credits: sophieraiin

The cash-stacking Christian shared screenshots of her year-end earnings on X this week, including a picture of the $4.7 million she made off of one subscriber alone.

“Big thank you to my top spender for being there since the beginning,” she said in a message accompanying the screenshots.

The 20-year-old tycoon managed to use some of her earnings to pay off her parents’ tax debts.

“Now, my parents don’t have to live paycheck-to-paycheck,” she proudly said, noting how “surprised” her mother and father were by the gesture.

“My dad started crying when he realized what I’d done. He gave me the biggest hug ever and kept thanking me,” she said, as quoted by the Daily Mail.

ADVERTISEMENT
Don’t want to see ads?

Using her wealth to pay off her parents’ debts, Sophie fulfilled her lifelong dream of supporting her family and helping with their financial struggles

Adult Star Sophie Rain Who Allegedly Earned $43M In A Year Claims To Be A Virgin

Image credits: sophieraiin

ADVERTISEMENT

“They told me to just keep doing what I’m doing and that they’ll always support me no matter what,” she added. “It feels so nice to be able to help my parents and siblings.”

She said her parents’ happiness was one of the reasons that pushed her to create racy content.

“That’s all I’ve ever wanted to do, and that’s one of the main reasons why I do what I do,” she said. “Seeing them struggle growing up really affected me and they don’t deserve that.”

“This career is not sunshine and rainbows 24/7 and if you don’t make it big, it will NOT be worth it,” she warned her followers this week

Adult Star Sophie Rain Who Allegedly Earned $43M In A Year Claims To Be A Virgin

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: sophieraiin

While her bank account might be thriving, she was quick to warn others about the difficult road to success in the adult entertainment business.

“I do not want girls to think oh if sophie rain is making this i should do it too,” she shared on X this week.

“This career is not sunshine and rainbows 24/7 and if you don’t make it big, it will NOT be worth it,” she added. “Anyone who is doing it i wish you all success, but please don’t quit your jobs for this.”

She also said in a separate tweet: “There are plenty of girls on [the adult content sharing platform] that aren’t white making millions. at the end of the day it all comes down to how you’re marketing yourself more than anything.”

Several netizens found it hard to believe Sophie’s claims of being a devout Christian virgin

Adult Star Sophie Rain Who Allegedly Earned $43M In A Year Claims To Be A Virgin

Adult Star Sophie Rain Who Allegedly Earned $43M In A Year Claims To Be A Virgin

ADVERTISEMENT
Don’t want to see ads?

Adult Star Sophie Rain Who Allegedly Earned $43M In A Year Claims To Be A Virgin

Adult Star Sophie Rain Who Allegedly Earned $43M In A Year Claims To Be A Virgin

Adult Star Sophie Rain Who Allegedly Earned $43M In A Year Claims To Be A Virgin

Adult Star Sophie Rain Who Allegedly Earned $43M In A Year Claims To Be A Virgin

Adult Star Sophie Rain Who Allegedly Earned $43M In A Year Claims To Be A Virgin

Adult Star Sophie Rain Who Allegedly Earned $43M In A Year Claims To Be A Virgin

Adult Star Sophie Rain Who Allegedly Earned $43M In A Year Claims To Be A Virgin

ADVERTISEMENT

Adult Star Sophie Rain Who Allegedly Earned $43M In A Year Claims To Be A Virgin

Adult Star Sophie Rain Who Allegedly Earned $43M In A Year Claims To Be A Virgin

Adult Star Sophie Rain Who Allegedly Earned $43M In A Year Claims To Be A Virgin

Adult Star Sophie Rain Who Allegedly Earned $43M In A Year Claims To Be A Virgin

Adult Star Sophie Rain Who Allegedly Earned $43M In A Year Claims To Be A Virgin

Adult Star Sophie Rain Who Allegedly Earned $43M In A Year Claims To Be A Virgin

Adult Star Sophie Rain Who Allegedly Earned $43M In A Year Claims To Be A Virgin

Adult Star Sophie Rain Who Allegedly Earned $43M In A Year Claims To Be A Virgin

ADVERTISEMENT
Don’t want to see ads?
Ic_polls

Poll Question

Thanks! Check out the results:

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

Share on Facebook
Vote arrow up

20

Vote arrow down
Open list comments

1
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

20

Open list comments

1

Binitha Jacob

Binitha Jacob

Writer, BoredPanda staff

Read more »

Working as a writer for Bored Panda offers an added layer of excitement. By afternoon, I'm fully immersed in the whirlwind of celebrity drama, and by evening, I'm navigating through the bustling universe of likes, shares, and clicks. This role not only allows me to delve into the fascinating world of pop culture but also lets me do what I love: weave words together and tell other people's captivating stories to the world

Read less »
Binitha Jacob

Binitha Jacob

Writer, BoredPanda staff

Read more »

Working as a writer for Bored Panda offers an added layer of excitement. By afternoon, I'm fully immersed in the whirlwind of celebrity drama, and by evening, I'm navigating through the bustling universe of likes, shares, and clicks. This role not only allows me to delve into the fascinating world of pop culture but also lets me do what I love: weave words together and tell other people's captivating stories to the world

Read less »
Donata Leskauskaite

Donata Leskauskaite

Author, BoredPanda staff

Read more »

Hey there! I'm a Visual Editor in News team. My responsibility is to ensure that you can read the story not just through text, but also through photos. I get to work with a variety of topics ranging from celebrity drama to mind-blowing Nasa cosmic news. And let me tell you, that's what makes this job an absolute blast! Outside of work, you can find me sweating it out in dance classes or unleashing my creativity by drawing and creating digital paintings of different characters that lives in my head. I also love spending time outdoors and play board games with my friends.

Read less »
Donata Leskauskaite

Donata Leskauskaite

Author, BoredPanda staff

Read more »

Hey there! I'm a Visual Editor in News team. My responsibility is to ensure that you can read the story not just through text, but also through photos. I get to work with a variety of topics ranging from celebrity drama to mind-blowing Nasa cosmic news. And let me tell you, that's what makes this job an absolute blast! Outside of work, you can find me sweating it out in dance classes or unleashing my creativity by drawing and creating digital paintings of different characters that lives in my head. I also love spending time outdoors and play board games with my friends.

Read less »
What do you think ?
Add photo comments
POST
tabbygirl04152020 avatar
Tabitha
Tabitha
Community Member
35 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Pretty sure it’s just a marketing ploy to increase business.

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
POST
tabbygirl04152020 avatar
Tabitha
Tabitha
Community Member
35 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Pretty sure it’s just a marketing ploy to increase business.

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
Back to Homepage
More about News
Homepage
Trending
News
Arrow point to left Homepage
Next in News Arrow point to right
Related on Bored Panda
Related on Bored Panda
Popular Games
Arrow point to left
Arrow point to right

Word Search

Dive into a grid of letters to uncover hidden words. Search horizontally, vertically, and diagonally to complete it!

WordroW

Arrange letters in a grid to form as many words as you can. A fun and fast-paced word-building challenge!

Jigsaw

Piece together an image by matching interlocking pieces. Perfect for visual problem solvers and puzzle enthusiasts.

Crossword

Challenge your mind with this classic word puzzle. Fill in the grid with words that match the provided clues.

Sudoku

Fill the 9x9 grid so each row, column, and 3x3 subgrid has 1 to 9. Sharpen your logic with this number puzzle!

Picdoku

Merge Sudoku and jigsaw puzzles with pictures! Ensure no image repeats in any row or column to complete the picture.

Killer Sudoku

Combine Sudoku logic with arithmetic challenges. Fill the grid so each region’s cells add up to the specified sum.

Kriss Kross

Fit a list of words into a blank grid, much like a crossword without clues. A satisfying word placement puzzle for all ages!

Word Flower

Connect letters in a flower-shaped grid to form words from the center. Creative and engaging wordplay awaits!

Trending on Bored Panda
Also on Bored Panda