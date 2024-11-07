Urban Lingo Can Get Out Of Hand – Test To See If You’re Keeping Up With The Times

ADVERTISEMENT

Think you’re up to date with the latest slang?

People, especially young people, seem to speak in codes or words that aren’t really words? Today we’re looking at some of those examples. You’ll find 22 popular terms that are kinda everywhere, and it’s time to see if you really know what they mean. Test your modern lingo skills and prove you can keep up with the times.

Let’s see if you’ve got it!

