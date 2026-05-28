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“How Many Bones Are In The Human Body?”: Test Yourself With 16 General Number Facts
Portrait painting of a man with red beard and textured brush strokes, featuring trivia about how many bones are in the human body.
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“How Many Bones Are In The Human Body?”: Test Yourself With 16 General Number Facts

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How good are you with numbers? 🔢

Not math equations – we’re talking about the random facts everyone should know, from planets and countries to animals and pop culture. This quiz is packed with questions about the world that may sound easy until you actually have to type the answer yourself.

Do you know how many hearts an octopus has? Or how many continents are there on Earth? There’s only one way to find out. 🌍

Type in the correct number for each question and see how many you can get right!

🚀 💡 Want more or looking for something else? Head over to the Bored Panda Quizzes and explore our full collection of quizzes and trivia designed to test your knowledge, reveal hidden insights, and spark your curiosity.💡 🚀

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    Black and white globe with wooden blocks spelling worldwide illustrating human body bone facts

    Image credits: Alexas Fotos

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    Aleksandra Bereznojūtė

    Aleksandra Bereznojūtė

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    What do you think ?
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    romanarendt avatar
    Roman Arendt
    Roman Arendt
    Community Member
    1 hour ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Missed 2 of the UAE. And the percentage of water covering by 1% (I knew it was somewhere around 70). Nice quiz, BP. Maybe you could do something with only estimations as answers?

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    acey-ace16 avatar
    Ace
    Ace
    Community Member
    Premium     1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Yeah, I thought the water one was over-pedantic as well; and the number bones, where the question didn't specify 'adult' but the answer did, is only an average.

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    romanarendt avatar
    Roman Arendt
    Roman Arendt
    Community Member
    1 hour ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Missed 2 of the UAE. And the percentage of water covering by 1% (I knew it was somewhere around 70). Nice quiz, BP. Maybe you could do something with only estimations as answers?

    0
    0points
    reply
    acey-ace16 avatar
    Ace
    Ace
    Community Member
    Premium     1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Yeah, I thought the water one was over-pedantic as well; and the number bones, where the question didn't specify 'adult' but the answer did, is only an average.

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