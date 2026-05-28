“How Many Bones Are In The Human Body?”: Test Yourself With 16 General Number Facts
How good are you with numbers? 🔢
Not math equations – we’re talking about the random facts everyone should know, from planets and countries to animals and pop culture. This quiz is packed with questions about the world that may sound easy until you actually have to type the answer yourself.
Do you know how many hearts an octopus has? Or how many continents are there on Earth? There’s only one way to find out. 🌍
Type in the correct number for each question and see how many you can get right!
🚀 💡 Want more or looking for something else? Head over to the Bored Panda Quizzes and explore our full collection of quizzes and trivia designed to test your knowledge, reveal hidden insights, and spark your curiosity.💡 🚀
Image credits: Alexas Fotos
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Missed 2 of the UAE. And the percentage of water covering by 1% (I knew it was somewhere around 70). Nice quiz, BP. Maybe you could do something with only estimations as answers?
Yeah, I thought the water one was over-pedantic as well; and the number bones, where the question didn't specify 'adult' but the answer did, is only an average.
Missed 2 of the UAE. And the percentage of water covering by 1% (I knew it was somewhere around 70). Nice quiz, BP. Maybe you could do something with only estimations as answers?
Yeah, I thought the water one was over-pedantic as well; and the number bones, where the question didn't specify 'adult' but the answer did, is only an average.
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