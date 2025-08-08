28 Viral Urban Dictionary Entries And You Need To Guess What Each Means

ADVERTISEMENT

Urban Dictionary slang keeps evolving. Some of these terms are just wild – in the best way. This quiz will test how well you’re keeping up with weirdly specific phrases & Gen Z lingo that somehow makes sense.

Just like in Part 1 and Part 2, you’ll get a word, four possible meanings, and it’s up to you to pick the right one.

Think you’ve got the vocab to handle it? Let’s find out! 💬

🚀 💡 Want more or looking for something else? Head over to the Brainy Center and explore our full collection of quizzes and trivia designed to test your knowledge, reveal hidden insights, and spark your curiosity.💡 🚀

RELATED:

Share icon

Image credits: Wikipedia