Sometimes our world might seem all sunshine and rainbows. And while occasionally that’s true, other times, the world can be creepy. We’re talking about scary stuff - from weirdly placed items that make a person feel unsettled to borderline paranormal stuff that cannot be explained using logic. 

Today we have picked out 33 unsettling things people have encountered in their daily lives.

More info: Reddit

#1

Looking Through My Deceased Grandma's Photos When I Found This

DennisNedryisSexy Report

#2

Started Work This Morning, Put My Headset On, Felt Something Furry In My Ear, Looked And There Is A Bat In My Headset

soulhacler Report

#3

Abandoned Mask Taken Over By Wasps As Part Of Their Nest

[deleted] Report

Reddit’s r/WTF is meant for people to share any oddities they encounter in their lives. The posts there range from various fails, odd-looking objects, things that don’t belong in their places, or creepy stuff. And that’s what we have picked out today. 

In these photos, you can see various creepy stuff that people found when they were looking through photos, exploring new places, buying a new place, and so forth.
#4

Found This In The Woods... Think I'll Turn Back Now

Kemakill Report

#5

I Found Another Mask From Our Haunted House

aaronmcnips Report

#6

My Buddy Sent Me A Message Stating... "I Think I Found A Coffin While I Was Kayaking"

Snoos_my_dawg Report

Some of these things might look so out of place and creepy that the brain cannot properly comprehend them. And usually, when this happens, it jumps to the conclusion that the thing must have paranormal origins. 

Did you know that there is a field of study focused exactly on paranormal claims and psychic phenomena? It’s called parapsychology.

Psychic phenomena include such things as telepathy and telekinesis. Paranormal claims are related to near-death experiences or synchronicity.
#7

Found This Creepy Bear In The Middle Of The Woods

AphoticMethod Report

#8

Creepy Photographic Slide Found In Our Garden

dizzymizzy Report

I Found This When I Went For A Walk Today

Cardinal_FpS Report

Belief in psychic phenomena has existed for as long as people have. But it became a study subject only in the 19th century.

The Society of Psychical Research was established in 1882 in London. Later on, similar societies appeared in the US and other European countries.

In the 20th century, parapsychology research was conducted at such high-status universities as Duke University. 
#10

Creepy Tennessee Cabin Doll

moscomule Report

#11

Large Earthworms Can Be Found In Equador

HappyWatermelone Report

#12

Found In A House Listed On The Market

McDirty09 Report

Most mainstream scientists reject parapsychology by calling it pseudoscience. The field is criticized for its practitioners claiming their studies are plausible despite having no evidence. The research for evidence has been happening for over a century, and they still haven’t found anything plausible. So, parapsychology research very rarely appears in mainstream scientific journals.

What we can say is that some of these things from this list could for sure be good contenders to become subjects of parapsychology. Even if the field of the study might be kind of a scam. 
#13

I’m A Contractor. Bought An Abandoned/Foreclosed Home To Renovate. This Was In The Basement Bathroom

spwhalenjr13 Report

#14

Found This Clown Mannequin Half A Mile Deep Into A Drainage Pipe Tied Like This To A Grate

SoDakZak Report

#15

I Found This.. Thing.. In My Bag Of Doritos

[deleted] Report

#16

Hundreds Of Human Teeth Found By A Waste Container In My City

mrdeadhead91 Report

#17

Guy Found A Glass Eye Embedded In The Rock At A Beach

JinxXedOmens Report

#18

I Just Helped A Friend Move Into Their Apartment. The Next Day They Found 37 Clowns Under Their Porch

SirAntoniusBlock Report

#19

I Found This Creepy Doll

joe_bry_97 Report

So, My Boyfriend's Family Keeps This In The Garage

EdenC996 Report

#21

Found Inside The Wall Of My New House

synschecter115 Report

#22

Went Hiking In The Forest And Found An Unexploded Anti-Tank Grenade Just Lying Around

Hunt_for_the_R3 Report

#23

Just Moved Into My New House, Found This In The Backyard

gomara22 Report

#24

Customer Brought This Creepy Keyboard In To My Work To Recycle Today

THANKS_BETCH Report

#25

Found Seven Of These Concrete "Sculptures" In The Garden Of The House We Just Bought

llihpda Report

#26

I Found A Homemade Electric Chair While Exploring An Abandoned Building In Croatia

maximuspartridge Report

#27

Found This Creepy Mannequin In Barcelona

Linitian Report

#28

Found This Outside The Dumpster At My Work... What Is This Thing?!

als-x Report

#29

Creepy Find In The Moutains Of West Virginia

Psili-Hillhippie Report

We Found A 20 Year Old Doll In Our Attic

lebull Report

#31

Creepy-Est Thing I Found In The Antique Store Ever!

inlover Report

#32

Here Is The Bigfin Squid

gcta333 Report

#33

So, I Was Doing Gardening And Found This Buried On My Garden

[deleted] Report

