People Online Share 33 Weirdly Unsettling Things That They Found By Accident
Sometimes our world might seem all sunshine and rainbows. And while occasionally that’s true, other times, the world can be creepy. We’re talking about scary stuff - from weirdly placed items that make a person feel unsettled to borderline paranormal stuff that cannot be explained using logic.
Today we have picked out 33 unsettling things people have encountered in their daily lives.
Looking Through My Deceased Grandma's Photos When I Found This
Started Work This Morning, Put My Headset On, Felt Something Furry In My Ear, Looked And There Is A Bat In My Headset
Abandoned Mask Taken Over By Wasps As Part Of Their Nest
Reddit’s r/WTF is meant for people to share any oddities they encounter in their lives. The posts there range from various fails, odd-looking objects, things that don’t belong in their places, or creepy stuff. And that’s what we have picked out today.
In these photos, you can see various creepy stuff that people found when they were looking through photos, exploring new places, buying a new place, and so forth.
Found This In The Woods... Think I'll Turn Back Now
I Found Another Mask From Our Haunted House
My Buddy Sent Me A Message Stating... "I Think I Found A Coffin While I Was Kayaking"
Some of these things might look so out of place and creepy that the brain cannot properly comprehend them. And usually, when this happens, it jumps to the conclusion that the thing must have paranormal origins.
Did you know that there is a field of study focused exactly on paranormal claims and psychic phenomena? It’s called parapsychology.
Psychic phenomena include such things as telepathy and telekinesis. Paranormal claims are related to near-death experiences or synchronicity.
Found This Creepy Bear In The Middle Of The Woods
Creepy Photographic Slide Found In Our Garden
I Found This When I Went For A Walk Today
Belief in psychic phenomena has existed for as long as people have. But it became a study subject only in the 19th century.
The Society of Psychical Research was established in 1882 in London. Later on, similar societies appeared in the US and other European countries.
In the 20th century, parapsychology research was conducted at such high-status universities as Duke University.
Creepy Tennessee Cabin Doll
Large Earthworms Can Be Found In Equador
Found In A House Listed On The Market
Most mainstream scientists reject parapsychology by calling it pseudoscience. The field is criticized for its practitioners claiming their studies are plausible despite having no evidence. The research for evidence has been happening for over a century, and they still haven’t found anything plausible. So, parapsychology research very rarely appears in mainstream scientific journals.
What we can say is that some of these things from this list could for sure be good contenders to become subjects of parapsychology. Even if the field of the study might be kind of a scam.
Half of these posters need to understand that a 2-dimensional image is a lot harder to comprehend than the 3-dimensional object. Some descriptions, multiple angles, and size reference points would go a long way.
