45 Funny Nonsensical Comics By Harris Fishman (New Pics)Interview With Artist
Harris Fishman is a self-taught comic artist and mastermind behind the Beetle Moses comics! The artist embarked on his comic journey in the Spring of 2022, leaving his job to follow his artistic passion. Since then, his unique style has quickly made him a recognized name in the webcomic world.
Beetle Moses comics are a charming blend of humor, creativity, and the unexpected. Harris covers a diverse range of topics like animals, nature, movies, and playful jabs at pop culture. With a touch of absurdity and funny punchlines, Beetle Moses comics have gained widespread attention on social media.
“I've been drawing my whole life, but I only decided about a year ago to take a risk and commit to my art full-time. I didn't attend art school, and I don't have any formal training beyond high school art classes. I just have an enormous appreciation for art. I've been extremely blessed to have found an audience that appreciates my drawings and humor over the last year," Harris shared in a previous interview with Bored Panda.
More info: Instagram | twitter.com | beetlemoses.bigcartel.com
Creating comics is a unique and imaginative journey that often sparks curiosity about the creative process behind those captivating illustrations and storylines. We reached out to Harris to find out what inspires him, what he loves about creating cartoons, and the challenges he faces along the way.
The artist shared with us that taking a nice long walk when his mind feels a bit foggy works like magic to spark fresh ideas. "Sometimes I will go several days without new ideas, so it’s always crucial for me to write down a list of ideas as they pop into my head. Then even if I’m having writer’s block, I can refer back to my list of ideas and put pen to paper," he added.
The most challenging part of the creative process for Harris is finding a sustainable routine. "For different artists, this means different things. Some artists have different focuses and workflows. Some artists use their craft as a creative outlet, some make it a business. A lot of creative-minded people - myself included - tend to shy away from the organization, routine, and business side of things. But it’s important to train the pragmatic side of your brain as well."
"I love storytelling and visual art. Comics are a great meeting point for the two, and over the last year, I’ve made it a point to really start exploring the world of graphic novels for inspiration. Comics are such a rich art form, and webcomics represent a very new branch of the medium. It excites me to think about all the things I haven’t drawn yet," Harris shared about what makes him passionate about creating comics.
For all you aspiring artists out there, Harris has some valuable advice: "Just do it! There are a million aspiring artists who procrastinate, or marinate on an idea until they eventually abandon it. You gotta just make it happen. If you don’t actualize your ideas, no one will do it for you. You never know where it will lead you."