Harris Fishman is a self-taught comic artist and mastermind behind the Beetle Moses comics! The artist embarked on his comic journey in the Spring of 2022, leaving his job to follow his artistic passion. Since then, his unique style has quickly made him a recognized name in the webcomic world.

Beetle Moses comics are a charming blend of humor, creativity, and the unexpected. Harris covers a diverse range of topics like animals, nature, movies, and playful jabs at pop culture. With a touch of absurdity and funny punchlines, Beetle Moses comics have gained widespread attention on social media.

“I've been drawing my whole life, but I only decided about a year ago to take a risk and commit to my art full-time. I didn't attend art school, and I don't have any formal training beyond high school art classes. I just have an enormous appreciation for art. I've been extremely blessed to have found an audience that appreciates my drawings and humor over the last year," Harris shared in a previous interview with Bored Panda.

More info: Instagram | twitter.com | beetlemoses.bigcartel.com