The internet is full of hot takes and unpopular opinions. Some can be quite light-hearted, while others are borderline conspiracy theories. From food to literature, and from culture to science—today, we’ve gathered 28 of these and are asking you: Do you think the owners of these opinions have a point, or are their takes so hot you will not go near them?

Maybe you have a hot take you want to share? Leave it in the comments!

#1

Pineapple Does Belong On Pizza

Pizza with pineapple and basil leaves, representing an unpopular opinion on pizza toppings.

Efe Burak Baydar Report

    #2

    Social Media Has Made Life Worse, Not Better

    Social media sign-in screen on phone, Scrabble tiles spelling "SOCIAL MEDIA" arranged on wooden surface.

    Firmbee Report

    jenwil avatar
    Snazzy Smurf
    Snazzy Smurf
    Community Member
    24 minutes ago

    Some people over share, some act as keyboard bu!!ies, and others use the way it was intended.

    #3

    Having Kids Isn’t For Everyone

    Parent overwhelmed at home, working on laptop with energetic kids, reflecting the stress mentioned in an unpopular opinion poll.

    Ketut Subiyanto Report

    #4

    All Stoplights Should Be Turned Into Roundabouts

    Aerial view of a busy roundabout with artistic installations, surrounded by parked cars and greenery.

    Kelly Report

    #5

    There’s Nothing Wrong With Enjoying Fast Food

    Hands holding a double cheeseburger wrapped in paper, related to an unpopular opinion poll about food preferences.

    Marta Dzedyshko Report

    editor_16 avatar
    Sue Denham
    Sue Denham
    Community Member
    2 minutes ago

    As long as it's not all you eat, sure, have the occasional hamburger/pizza/fried chicken and enjoy it.

    #6

    American Football Is The Most Cerebral Team Sport In The World

    Football players in burgundy uniforms on the field, preparing for a play, representing an unpopular opinion poll.

    Pixabay Report

    #7

    Winter Is Only Good For The First Two Weeks

    Snow-covered forest path with tracks, surrounded by tall trees under a blue sky, leading into the sunset.

    Simon Berger Report

    #8

    You Don’t Have To Be Passionate About Your Job

    Person leaning on a desk, staring at a laptop, possibly reflecting on an unpopular opinion poll.

    Andrea Piacquadio Report

    markglass avatar
    Lotekguy
    Lotekguy
    Community Member
    20 minutes ago

    "Passionate" is a vague term. Hatred is a form of passion.

    #9

    Being Good At School Doesn’t Mean You’re Smart

    Group of diverse students posing confidently with books, representing an unpopular opinion poll discussion.

    cottonbro studio Report

    #10

    Avocados Don’t Taste That Good

    A pile of ripe avocados displaying textured green skin, relating to unpopular opinion poll topic.

    sandid Report

    #11

    Mayo Is Actually Amazing

    A bowl of creamy mayonnaise, a focus topic in the unpopular opinion poll discussion.

    lowcarbhoser Report

    #12

    Lord Of The Rings Is Overrated

    Fantasy movie Lord of the Rings characters collage for an unpopular opinion poll.

    New Line Cinema Report

    #13

    People Demonize Sugar Too Much

    Sugar cubes in a glass jar and stacked beside it, highlighting an unpopular opinion poll topic.

    Suzy Hazelwood Report

    #14

    Being Unwilling To Use Technology Is The Equivalent Of Being Illiterate

    A black cat sitting by a computer, with a person's hand on the keyboard, reflecting an unpopular opinion poll theme.

    Ruca Souza Report

    #15

    People Romanticize About The '90s Too Much

    Close-up of a vintage cassette tape with its ribbon partially unraveled on a wooden surface, symbolizing Unpopular Opinion Poll.

    sapto7 Report

    #16

    Reading Books Is Not Inherently Superior To Watching Movies

    Dimly lit room with bookshelves and a laptop on a table; cozy setting for an unpopular opinion poll discussion.

    Antonio_Cansino Report

    #17

    Paper Books Aren’t Superior To E-Books

    E-reader and glasses on wooden table with stacked books and a tea cup.

    Bru-nO Report

    #18

    You Don’t Need To Drink 8 Glasses Of Water A Day

    A diamond in a glass of water with reflections and splashes, symbolizing an unpopular opinion poll.

    cocoparisienne Report

    #19

    Streaming Services Have Made TV Series Worse

    Person browsing Netflix on a tablet, showcasing various show options for an unpopular opinion poll.

    yousafbhutta Report

    #20

    AI Art Is Still Art

    Couple walking in a Van Gogh-inspired starry night scene, reflecting an artistic unpopular opinion poll.

    Report

    #21

    Listening To An Audiobook Doesn’t Mean You’ve Read The Book

    Headphones resting on a stack of books, symbolizing an unpopular opinion poll on audiobooks versus traditional reading.

    Report

    #22

    If You’re Making Tea, Using A Microwave Is Better Than Using A Kettle

    Steaming mug in a microwave, concept for unpopular opinion poll topic.

    Report

    #23

    Dubai Chocolate Is Mediocre At Best

    Chocolate bars with a unique filling, showcasing an unpopular opinion in sweet treats.

    Linda Xiao Report

    #24

    Celebrity News Is Actually Interesting And Entertaining

    Justin Baldoni and Blake Lively in an intense moment, capturing the essence of an unpopular opinion poll about romance and tension from

    Columbia Pictures Report

    ksmbuddy10 avatar
    DoubleDoubleTiredAndTuckered
    DoubleDoubleTiredAndTuckered
    Community Member
    21 minutes ago

    Celebrity news is something I despise, and I despise very few things. Why do the news outlets believe that I should care about who a songwriter’s boyfriend is, or who said what to someone else that has a lot of money? It’s pointless, it has no impact on my life whatsoever, and it’s mediocre entertainment at best.

    #25

    Bacon Is Overrated

    Crispy cooked bacon slices in a bowl, related to unpopular opinion poll discussion.

    Phoua_Vang Report

    ksmbuddy10 avatar
    DoubleDoubleTiredAndTuckered
    DoubleDoubleTiredAndTuckered
    Community Member
    24 minutes ago

    Maybe my connection is poor right now, but does this question and a couple others after it not have the poll for anyone else?

    #26

    The Earth Is Flat

    Flat Earth concept in space with sunlight, relating to an unpopular opinion poll.

    Report

    #27

    Prunes Are Delicious, And Everyone Should Eat Them

    Bowl of prunes on a wooden surface, representing an unpopular opinion item in a rustic setting.

    California Prunes Report

    #28

    Eggs Are Gross

    Avocado toast with boiled eggs, garnished with pomegranate seeds and herbs, on a white plate.

    Jane Trang Doan Report

