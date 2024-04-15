ADVERTISEMENT

Knowledge is something that can always be improved. At the same time, it's also a thing that no matter how much effort you put in, you'll have some blind spots because it's impossible to know absolutely everything, isn't it? There are things that we are doomed to never learn about. But today's list isn't about them. Instead, it's about the things many people don't know but can learn about. And when is a better time to start than now?

More info: Reddit

#1

If you want to stop and have a chat, you won't die if you move out of the walkway.

Grandson_of_0din , Cristina Gottardi Report

#2

A company called Warner Chappell Music collected licensing fees for use of the song "Happy Birthday to You" all the way until 2015. That's why characters in movies often sing other songs like "For He's a Jolly Good Fellow" and restaurant chains often have their own birthday songs they sing to customers.

ItsMeCourtney , cottonbro studio Report

yvettesherman avatar
AtMostAFabulist
AtMostAFabulist
Community Member
6 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I knew the song was still under copyright. Is it still, or did it go public domain in 2015?

View more commentsArrow down menu
#3

Mammals pee an average of 22 seconds, no matter if mouse or elephant.

strangerinthebox , Pixabay Report

blue1steven avatar
Donkey boi
Donkey boi
Community Member
12 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

My wife pees for about 2 seconds (I'm not even joking, she pisses so hard that I worry she's gonna chip the porcelain), I pee for about 2 minutes. I think both of us are upsetting the average.

View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu

Probably many of us have heard the saying that “knowledge is power” at least once in our lifetime. This phrase comes from the Latin aphorism "scientia potentia est" (the words can be placed slightly differently, but it doesn’t change the meaning). Commonly, it’s attributed to Sir Francis Bacon, former Lord High Chancellor of Great Britain, as the expression "ipsa scientia potestas est" ('knowledge itself is power') occurred in his book “Meditationes Sacrae” (1597). 

As you can see, Francis Bacon didn’t use the exact aphorism that’s assigned to the “knowledge is power” saying. The first time this exact Latin phrase was written was in the 1668 version of “Leviathan” by Thomas Hobbes, an ex-secretary to F. Bacon. 

#4

Scuba is an acronym, standing for self contained underwater breathing apparatus.

JackCooper_7274 , Oleksandr P Report

hannaekb avatar
Spannidandoolar
Spannidandoolar
Community Member
11 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I swear I learnt this from a TV show...I want to say Boy Meets World but I may be wrong, something of that era!

#5

A burial plot is called a graveyard if it's part of a church lot. It's called a cemetery if separate.

Missusmidas , Mike Bird Report

lasagne_of_death avatar
lasagne of death
lasagne of death
Community Member
13 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

What a grave thing that people get wrong. But, pray tell, since I'm dying to know, are those definitions are set in stone, or if they are just a rough plot of an idea? I might have to do some digging into the topic myself though. You can't trust everything you see on the Internet, keep that in your memory (I'm sorry, but I'm an amateur dad joker).

#6

Bananas are berries, and Antarctica is a desert.

TNS_420 , Dom J Report

Yet, even though knowledge is power, everyone carries different levels of it. And this leads to the phenomenon of the “curse of knowledge” or “the curse of expertise.” It’s a cognitive bias where people incorrectly assume that everyone knows as much as they do on a certain topic. This makes it hard for them to imagine what it’s like to not have that knowledge.  

One of the most interesting experiments done about this curse, which also quite easily explains the phenomenon, was conducted in 1990 by a Stanford University psychology graduate student Elizabeth Newton. She created a game, where people were assigned roles of “tapper” and “listener.” Tappers had to tap out the rhythm of a well-known song on a table, while the listeners had to guess the song. 

Out of 120 songs tapped out during the experiment, only 3 were guessed correctly. Yes, only 3! Apparently, when a tapper taps, they hear the tune in their mind along with the taps, while the listener only hears the uncoordinated tapping sounds. And due to the curse, the tappers couldn’t see why it was so hard for listeners to understand the tune. 
#7

Ctrl Backspace deletes the entire word.

Brueguard , Christin Hume Report

#8

The only difference between chemistry and biology is life. If it's alive, it's biology, if it's not its chemistry.

Jlbennett2001 , Nhia Moua Report

philiprutter avatar
Cosmikid
Cosmikid
Community Member
12 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Why- it's true! And, just incidentally, both chemistry and biology - are actually physics! Man, the Sophomores are taking over!

#9

Squirrels run faster up trees than on flat surfaces.

sstebbinss , Maddie Franz Report

This works with any other type of knowledge. Knowing some piece of information makes it hard to understand how others don’t know it, hence the curse in the phenomenon’s name. 

And it’s not the only thing that's so cursed about it. In fact, this phenomenon creates quite a few problems between people: 

  • Makes some teachers have difficulty understanding how their students can’t comprehend a topic;
  • Makes it difficult to communicate; 
  • Makes it hard to understand or justify your own past behavior;
  • Makes it hard to predict or understand the behavior of others.
So, be aware that as you learn new things from this list, you might fall for the curse of knowledge. After all, as the question that prompted this thread suggests, the majority of people don’t know these facts, so don’t forget that! 

Also, maybe you know any other facts that not many others know that weren't mentioned in this list? Share it with us in the comments! And don't forget to upvote the most interesting facts you learned from this list!
#10

If your nerve is broken in the wrong way, the nerve will send a pain signal to the brain and it won't stop.

RhiannonCrystalLady , Andrea Piacquadio Report

shylabouche_1 avatar
Bouche and Audi and Shyla, Oh My!
Bouche and Audi and Shyla, Oh My!
Community Member
11 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

My best friend's daughter has extreme nerve damage in her stomach area, and is literally in constant pain. She's outlived doctor estimates from sheer cussedness.

#11

Irukandji jellyfish grow only to about 1 cubic cm in size, but have an incredibly painful sting. One symptom of the sting is a strong impending sense of doom. Victims have begged their doctor to be killed as they were certain they would die anyways.

NikkiRex , Magda Ehlers Report

libstak avatar
Libstak
Libstak
Community Member
9 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

And naturally they are found in northern Australian waters right?

#12

SONAR stands for SOund NAvigation and Ranging.

TinCanSailor987 , Matheus Guimarães Report

philiprutter avatar
Cosmikid
Cosmikid
Community Member
12 hours ago (edited)

And! Anybody who actually uses Sonar - is taught that; page 1. Wanna bet that Radar - Laser - etc etc - also are acronyms?

#13

You can collapse your lungs from laughing.

ContentTask2032 , nappy Report

blue1steven avatar
Donkey boi
Donkey boi
Community Member
12 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Not quite right. People with certain conditions can suffer a form of attack as a result of laughing (such as an asthmatic having an asthma attack, and narcoleptics falling asleep), and smokers can have a phlegmatic attack which can cause blockages in the lungs and airways. The act of laughing forces air from the lungs (including stale air), which is why a good laughing session always includes a large intake of breath. The collapsing of a lung occurs when air gets trapped between the lung and chest wall, which would not occur when laughing. *Unless there was another force/injury, such as a broken rib, which is rare, but possible.

#14

The Amazon River is over 4,000 miles long and doesn't have any bridges that cross it.

Fuzzy-Fox-215 , Nando Freitas Report

blue1steven avatar
Donkey boi
Donkey boi
Community Member
12 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Technically, False. But also true. The Amazon river proper does not have any bridges. However, there are many small bridges crossing the distributaries, which are still part of the same river (as they leave and re-join the river). I know this for a fact because I have crossed them, just outside of Iquitos, Peru.

#15

Most the people involved in the Hindenburg disaster lived.

CaligulaMoney , Biblioteca Valenciana Nicolau Primitiu Report

jlmajorharris68 avatar
Major Harris
Major Harris
Community Member
9 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

the last survivor of this disaster died 08 nov 2019, Werner Gustav Doehner. hr was 8 years old when he was on her.

#16

The difference between a million and a billion, is approximately a billion.

jonnyboyrebel , Markus Krisetya Report

tucker_cahooter avatar
Tucker Cahooter
Tucker Cahooter
Community Member
9 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Note that this is a metric billion (1000 million); imperial billions are 842 million (US) or 876 million (UK)

#17

The only Spanish-speaking country in Africa is Equitorial Guinea. Its capital, Malabo, is on an island slightly northwest of the country's mainland.

Dre_Lake , aboodi vesakaran Report

#18

When you get killed by army ants it's not the poison or biting that kills you.

>!But the invasion of lungs!<.

Kysman95 , Salmen Bejaoui Report

#19

An 18 inch pizza is more than two 12 inch pizzas.
And to do the math, the surface area of a circle is pi x r squared.
Pi is the constant. 18 in pizza has a 9 in radius, or r. 12 inch has
6. 9 squared is 81, 6 squared is 36. 36 x 2 is 72. 81 is greater than 72.

Who_Else_but_Macho Report

acey-ace16 avatar
Ace
Ace
Community Member
13 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Many pizza menus don't take this into consideration, so, for example a 30cm pizza that costs chf20 is 7 cents per square cm, a 40cm at chf30 is only 5 cents per sq cm. (Prices from dominos.ch)

#20

Migatte-no-Blakae said:

A broken clock is right twice a day, but a clock ticking in reverse is correct FOUR times a day.

peckx063 explained: 

Start one at midnight going forward and one backward. After six hours they'll both be at 6, after another six hours they'll both be at 12, after another six hours they'll both be at 6,after another six hours they'll both be at 12.

Migatte-no-Blakae , Krivec Ales Report

#21

Everything is made of chemicals and every single one of them will kill you with a sufficient dose.

Insertsociallife , Polina Tankilevitch Report

philiprutter avatar
Cosmikid
Cosmikid
Community Member
12 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

All knowledge is made up of facts, and every single one of them can be warped into uselessness...

#22

Sharks predate trees.

External_Crazy_6568 , Chase Baker Report

jlmajorharris68 avatar
Major Harris
Major Harris
Community Member
9 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

bull sharks are the only dangerous species of shark that can acclamate to fresh water. a bull shark was caught in 1995, 930 miles up the mississippi river near st. louis! and in australia, carbrooke golf course has a large water hazard/lake on the 14th hole that has several bull sharks taht were swept into the lake from a river that overflowed its banks.

#23

35 Facts That Might Be New Knowledge For Quite A Lot Of People Font describes the variation in style in which something is written: size, italic, bold, all caps etc.

Typeface is the variation in the style of letters (Arial, Times New Roman, Comic Sans) that most people refer to as fonts.

gigglesmcsdinosaur , Brett Jordan Report

travellingtrainer avatar
Hey!
Hey!
Community Member
9 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

If you're interested in fonts, read the book Font Psychology: Why Fonts Matter and How They Influence Consumer Behavior by Richard G. Lewis. Quite interesting.

#24

The bow-wow theory of language (aka the onomatopoeic theory), which states that our imitation of natural sounds is the basis of language development.

no-recognition-1616 , Papa Yaw Report

lixonom515 avatar
Beck
Beck
Community Member
8 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I always thought this was so interesting :) kind of reminds me of how multiple languages consider cats to say "meow" or some similar variation ("miao," "mau," etc)

#25

The chances of a good recovery after CPR is abysmal.

Aswedfrog , RDNE Stock project Report

elfvibratorglitter avatar
ElfVibratorGlitter
ElfVibratorGlitter
Community Member
8 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

CPR is to keep oxygen circulating until you can get actual medical help to restore a rhythm (if they even can). CPR alone isn't going to fix someone. Just keep someone's brain from dying from lack of oxygen.

#26

35 Facts That Might Be New Knowledge For Quite A Lot Of People Centralia PA, Its a ghost town in Pennsylvania. Somehow they managed to set a coal mine on fire and its been burning since 1962. There are still a few people living there apparently but there are noxious fumes venting out of the ground so the government doesn't allow new people to go there.

Adorable-Chemistry64 , fireballsedai Report

philiprutter avatar
Cosmikid
Cosmikid
Community Member
12 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

"somehow they managed" - mine fires are an ancient problem - there's one in Australia they think is 6,000 years old.

#27

Your eyes have a separate immune system from the rest of your body. If they get damaged in such a way that it affects anything other than your eyes, your regular immune system can attack the damage and will not recognize them, meaning your own body can permanently blind you.

What's worse, your body cannot tell the difference between either eye. If one of them gets infected or damaged, your immune system can attack your healthy eye and take away your sight entirely.

RhiannonCrystalLady Report

philiprutter avatar
Cosmikid
Cosmikid
Community Member
12 hours ago

So you thought your "immune system" was your "friend", and in charge of things? Sorry kid- you're on your own.

#28

35 Facts That Might Be New Knowledge For Quite A Lot Of People Water doesn't conduct electricity.

Edit cuz I should probably explain; pure water doesn't conduct electricity. Getting water to that level of purity is relatively costly however.

Dexember69 , David Becker Report

#29

35 Facts That Might Be New Knowledge For Quite A Lot Of People The tip of a shoelace is called an aglet.

poker_face-_- , Mstudio Report

#30

35 Facts That Might Be New Knowledge For Quite A Lot Of People The amount of [crimes] that happens on cruise ships. Most of them unresolved too.

PeacefulKillah , Sơn Bờm Report

#31

35 Facts That Might Be New Knowledge For Quite A Lot Of People If you get a tooth abscess on the maxillary (top arch) canine to canine. It needs to be taken care of ASAP. The area is called the triangle of death when it comes to abscess or infections.

Source: Dental Hygienist

Also

QuickenZ , Caroline LM Report

yvettesherman avatar
AtMostAFabulist
AtMostAFabulist
Community Member
6 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

i honestly thought that mirror was actually a hook that was pulling the teeth up. Yikes

#32

Your immune system has at least 1 cell to combat every single infection that could ever exist. Your T-cells are cells that, when created, go through a sort of training phase in the thymus where they are allowed to change their genetic code at random, in order to be able to battle 1 random very specific disease. During this, the body also kills any T-cells that are accidentally adapted to kill human cells. Then the T-cells are sent to lymph nodes, to be found later by presenting an antigen (a part of a pathogen) to it. Basically you have something for everything in your body, the problem is just finding it, as it takes a good few days for your body to locate the specific one.

chipperland4471 Report

philiprutter avatar
Cosmikid
Cosmikid
Community Member
12 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Except - the first premise is flat not true. Wishful thinking. Your body does NOT "know" what to do with every possible- disease - totally novel diseases exist, and are not in your database.

#33

35 Facts That Might Be New Knowledge For Quite A Lot Of People The human body has no means of sensing "wetness", and thus doesn't know what "wetness" is. It can only sense temperature and pressure. Put on a latex glove and submerge your hand in water, and it will feel wet.

The movie The Fifth Element is the only movie to reach general audiences, in which the protagonist and antagonist are never made aware of one another, let alone meet on screen.

Domestic cats have what's known as a "Non-Fatal Terminal Velocity". Which means that, provided they are of healthy age and weight, you could punt one out of a 747 at cruising altitude and it would hit the earth with no measurable damage.

To temporarily reduce, or remove entirely, the symptoms of tinnitus, cover your ears with your palms as hard as you can, and ensure you middle fingers are touching behind your head, then rapidly tap the entire length of your fingers against the base of your skull.

You may own your phone, as in the piece of hardware in your hand, but you own exactly none of the things it can do. Remember that when texting, taking pics, posting online, or anything else you do.

DakInBlak , Fatmanur Keles Report

#34

Earth’s core changes direction about every 70 years.

mischa_996 Report

#35

The ducks in the park are free. You can take them home.

H_O_M_E_R Report

