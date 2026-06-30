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An architect or an interior designer is a pretty respected career. About 6,000-7,000 new architects graduate each year, and in 2024, over 5,000 students earned degrees in interior design. The point of studying is to learn how to create beautiful, practical, and sellable places, but it seems that not all interior designers and architects are created equal.

Sometimes, it’s not enough to know how to sketch blueprints and come up with gorgeous ideas — they need practical execution, too. This list is dedicated to the architects and interior designers who failed to do that. Stairs that lead to nowhere, public restroom doors that expose their occupants, and other nonsensical design decisions that should’ve stayed on paper await your attention below!