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An architect or an interior designer is a pretty respected career. About 6,000-7,000 new architects graduate each year, and in 2024, over 5,000 students earned degrees in interior design. The point of studying is to learn how to create beautiful, practical, and sellable places, but it seems that not all interior designers and architects are created equal.

Sometimes, it’s not enough to know how to sketch blueprints and come up with gorgeous ideas — they need practical execution, too. This list is dedicated to the architects and interior designers who failed to do that. Stairs that lead to nowhere, public restroom doors that expose their occupants, and other nonsensical design decisions that should’ve stayed on paper await your attention below!

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#1

An upside-down concrete staircase under construction, a clear architecture and design fail.

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    #2

    A door unable to open fully due to a floor plan mistake, highlighting an architecture and design fail.

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    davidh_1 avatar
    David
    David
    Community Member
    5 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    was it this guys first time reading a building plan? and how the heck did they get licensed without knowing how to read one?

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    #3

    A house with an awkward, mismatched turret, representing an architecture and design fail.

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    david_281 avatar
    David
    David
    Community Member
    44 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Have fun storming the castle. 🏰

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    Architects aren’t gods who can just go in and do whatever they want; there are rules they have to abide by. It’s not uncommon for architects to get sued for their poor projects, and, judging by the number of badly executed designs on this list, some architects really deserve to answer for their crimes against aesthetics and practicality.

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    There’s no single statistic that tells us exactly how common it is for architects to get sued. However, American insurance companies claim that 60% of the claims they receive against architects and engineers have become increasingly severe in recent years. The lawsuits end up costing insurance carriers a pretty penny, as 82% of them have to pay out multi-million-dollar sums.
    #4

    An extremely long, steep wooden ramp with stairs and a wheelchair access sign, illustrating an architecture and design fail.

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    marnocat avatar
    Marno C.
    Marno C.
    Community Member
    17 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    How to launch Grandma across the lake.

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    #5

    Funny architecture and design fails: side-by-side images of a staircase blueprint and a poorly constructed real-life version.

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    marnocat avatar
    Marno C.
    Marno C.
    Community Member
    17 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    When MC Escher is your builder.

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    #6

    Two toilet stalls with incredibly short doors, revealing a significant architecture and design fail in privacy.

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    marnocat avatar
    Marno C.
    Marno C.
    Community Member
    16 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Well, at least you can check to see who wipes.

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    If architects don’t want to get sued, they probably shouldn’t build houses and condos. These are two types of buildings for which architects are most often sued. Between 2013 and 2022, 23.9% of all claims against architects involved houses or townhouses, and around 13% involved condominiums.

    House projects may be the most common to bring architects to court, but condominiums are usually the lawsuits that end up costing the most. A common deficiency in condominiums, townhouses, and apartments is water intrusion. It affects multiple residents in a single building, and they often band together to bring the developers to justice.
    #7

    A tall, narrow building with poorly aligned windows showcasing architecture fails and design fails.

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    #8

    Hilarious architecture design fails: a small door high on a wall with another door and stairs below.

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    ruthbarr avatar
    Bookworm
    Bookworm
    Community Member
    22 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Convenient trap door above a pit for the supervillain in the family. Please note pit is zoned for water, mud, quicksand, and lava only.

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    #9

    A washing machine installed precariously above a toilet, a clear example of architecture and design fails.

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    For architects, there’s something called the “Standard of care.” It’s the golden rule that professionals abide by, meaning an architect’s job isn’t to deliver perfect results but to adhere to the standards and regulations for safe buildings.

    The Young Architect Academy likens it to a professional chef cooking a steak. It’s impossible to deliver a perfectly-cooked meal every time, but a chef always uses proper technique, follows food safety guidelines, and thus meets the standard of care. An overcooked steak isn’t negligence, but failing to follow food safety rules would be.

    In that metaphor, are the stairs that lead nowhere similar to an overcooked steak or a steak that has salmonella? We’ll let you be the judge of that one, Pandas.
    #10

    Two tall, modern buildings appearing to hug, illustrating a playful take on architecture and design.

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    #11

    A house with mismatched architectural styles and windows, representing significant architecture and design fails.

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    davidh_1 avatar
    David
    David
    Community Member
    4 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    that garage door size makes me think it was made for an RV but no driveway for it

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    #12

    A dark staircase with a railing that abruptly stops before the bottom step, an architecture and design fail.

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    Architects’ mistakes can be costly, and not only when the company they work for gets sued. Sometimes changes need to be made during construction. The Construction Industry Institute (CII) estimates that correcting design errors and omissions costs companies around 3% of the project’s entire cost. And while that doesn’t seem much, keep in mind that most projects cost multiple millions.

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    #13

    A red brick building features a metal spiral fire escape that doesnt align with the windows, an architecture fail.

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    #14

    Three urinals in a public restroom; two are positioned extremely close together in a corner, showcasing an architecture design fail.

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    #15

    A modern outdoor bench with three concave sections filled with water, illustrating an architecture design fail.

    Innovative water trap disguised as public seating.

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    davidh_1 avatar
    David
    David
    Community Member
    3 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    how hard would it have been to drill a few small holes for drainage

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    Architects say there are three types of changes they make when doing projects: The Good, The Bad, and The Ugly.

    1. The Good are the changes that homeowners and residents are usually happy about. They increase the home's value or even make the building cost less than initially projected.
    2. The Bad changes are the ones that architects don’t foresee. These include common underground issues, unavailable construction materials, and late deliveries.

    Never miss a story that brings joy to the world. Follow on Google News

    #16

    An uneven, poorly constructed staircase, exemplifying an architecture and design fail.

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    randykilgore avatar
    Ghostchaplain16
    Ghostchaplain16
    Community Member
    Premium     1 minute ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Stairway to heav---wait, what?

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    #17

    A tiny, triangular window squeezed into a tight space, showcasing an architecture and design fail.

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    #18

    A poorly designed public bench that is too narrow for comfortable sitting, showcasing an architecture and design fail.

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    1. Yet, The Ugly upset residents the most. They’re the mistakes architects and design professionals make and have to address to finish the project in compliance with safety regulations.

    Still, experts estimate that design professionals are “perfect” 95% to 97% of the time. That probably means that the entries on this list are the remaining 3-5%.
    #19

    Amusing architecture and design fails: outdoor concrete stairs leading to a closed wall on a building.

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    #20

    A tall, white skyscraper with irregularly placed dark windows, illustrating a questionable architecture and design fail.

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    #21

    A small, unusable alcove at the top of a staircase, decorated with a chair and dinosaur head, an architecture and design fail.

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    4points
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    marnocat avatar
    Marno C.
    Marno C.
    Community Member
    14 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    It's the Live Laugh Love sign that really caps it.

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    What’s the worst crime against architecture and interior design that you’ve ever seen, Pandas? Share your design nightmares with us in the comments! And if you feel like you need some eye bleach in the form of gorgeous architecture, check out our previous publications about the times architects create something extraordinary, and marvel at these dream homes people would love to live in.
    #22

    An external staircase with a railing that extends far beyond the steps, creating an awkward architecture and design fail.

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    #23

    A woman stands at the end of a hallway, above a dangerous and unexpected drop where steps are missing, an architecture and design fail.

    This flight of stairs outside a door is a disaster waiting to happen.

    SolidSyco Report

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    #24

    An escalator leading to a wall, highlighting an architecture and design fail in public spaces.

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    #25

    Modern floating stairs with red LED lighting, an example of design fails in architecture.

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    #26

    A poorly designed building facade showing architecture fails and exposed brickwork.

    When git solves merge conflicts

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    #27

    An architecture fail with a window installed diagonally in a wood-paneled room above a dresser and chair.

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    #28

    A television screen showing a living room with a toilet in the corner, illustrating an architecture design fail.

    That's just our living room-kitchen-kids playroom- toilet...

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    #29

    An awkward, narrow hallway leading to a small, enclosed space, highlighting architecture and design fails.

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    #30

    A shower stall placed directly in front of an apartment door, a clear architecture and design fail.

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    #31

    Stairs with a thick pillar obstructing the pathway, showcasing architecture and design fails.

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    #32

    An irregularly shaped doorframe and a wooden door, highlighting architecture and design fails.

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    #33

    A doorknob installed on the wrong side of the door, an example of architecture and design fails.

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    #34

    An architectural design fail: a doorway awkwardly placed beneath a concrete staircase, rendering it unusable.

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    #35

    Comical architecture and design fails: a long park bench with an inverted U-shape in the middle, making it unusable.

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    #36

    Absurd architecture and design fails: a set of indoor stairs with a short, isolated railing in the middle of a landing.

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    #37

    An architectural design fail, a narrow, unused carpeted strip along a staircase, posing a design challenge.

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    #38

    A poorly designed kitchen with cupboards above a refrigerator that are too high to be useful, an architecture and design fail.

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    #39

    An awkward kitchen layout with a range and oven positioned directly below a small wall cabinet, an architecture and design fail.

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    #40

    A hand holding a hairbrush that cant reach the wall due to a banister post blocking it, an architecture and design fail.

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    3points
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    rebeccahull avatar
    rebecca hull
    rebecca hull
    Community Member
    15 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    A perfect place for a life size cardboard cutout of Willem Dafoe!

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    #41

    A steep, winding staircase with an unusual and potentially unsafe landing design, an architecture and design fail.

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    #42

    A modern concrete and glass building with unusual, protruding concrete beams, showcasing architecture and design fails.

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    #43

    A large, unique-shaped house with a concrete-like exterior and many angles, an example of architecture and design fails.

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    #44

    A modern, multi-story building extension appearing to balance on top of an older brick building, highlighting architecture and design fails.

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    #45

    A set of roughly constructed wooden stairs leading to a basement, a clear example of design fails.

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    #46

    Two toilets crammed side-by-side in a very narrow, tiled bathroom, showcasing an architecture and design fail.

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    #47

    An oddly designed staircase with a curving banister and light fixture demonstrating a design fail.

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    #48

    Carpeted stairs with a confusing pattern, making it hard to discern steps, an architecture and design fail.

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    #49

    A door at the bottom of a dark wooden staircase, illustrating an architecture and design fail.

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    #50

    A man looking up at an external staircase leading to a brick wall, an architecture and design fail.

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    #51

    A wooden door with steps leading up to it, but the door is cut in half, an architecture and design fail.

    SolidSyco Report

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    #52

    An indoor staircase with metal railings leads to a wall, an evident architecture and design fail.

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    #53

    Stairs with a glass barrier blocking access, a clear architecture and design fail in building accessibility.

    SolidSyco Report

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    #54

    A metal spiral staircase leads to a small upper platform, an architecture fail that could have been avoided.

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    #55

    A narrow, tall building with a green facade, illustrating significant architecture and design fails.

    loosed31 / Imgur Report

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    #56

    A small, incomplete brick structure perched high on pillars, an example of architecture and design fails.

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    #57

    An architecture fail featuring an incomplete concrete building with a staircase leading directly to a wall.

    pascoax / Imgur Report

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    #58

    A design fail in a kitchen with a raised concrete platform in front of a lower cabinet section.

    Unknown / Imgur Report

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    #59

    An architecture fail showing a bathroom with a toilet and bidet at the top of a short set of stairs.

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    #60

    A multi-story house with mismatched sections and a small car on a tall ladder structure nearby, an architecture design fail.

    This house and also why?

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    #61

    An awkward, winding wooden staircase with a low ceiling and a small decorative bench, highlighting an architecture design fail.

    I was looking to buy a house, when I suddenly found this abomination

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    #62

    An open cabinet door hitting a ceiling light fixture, an evident architecture and design fail in kitchen planning.

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    #63

    A kitchen drawer that opens into the oven door, preventing both from being used simultaneously, an architecture and design fail.

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    #64

    A kitchen counter with a sink and stovetop that is too high, next to a window, an architecture and design fail.

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    #65

    A concrete staircase ending abruptly mid-air against a wall, a clear architecture and design fail.

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    #66

    A design fail with a spiral concrete staircase that appears to be collapsing into debris during construction.

    Due to the height. The owners asked for 13 steps. This is what my 2 new guys came up with. 1 is a dear devil & the other is afraid on heights. :)

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