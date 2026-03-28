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People love a plot twist. The best stories in cinema, literature, and real life are those with an unexpected ending. The Empire Strikes Back, Fight Club, and The Sixth Sense are just some of the most well-known stories with surprise endings that have blown people's minds. But Bored Panda is bringing you a slightly different type of plot twist.

These funny posts come to you from the subreddit titled "Unextexted," a wordplay on "Unexpected texts." They include all types of posts that start pretty normally but go to 100 real fast. So, if you're up to be surprised, scroll down and see which texts the community has deemed the funniest.

More info: Reddit