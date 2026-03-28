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People love a plot twist. The best stories in cinema, literature, and real life are those with an unexpected ending. The Empire Strikes Back, Fight Club, and The Sixth Sense are just some of the most well-known stories with surprise endings that have blown people's minds. But Bored Panda is bringing you a slightly different type of plot twist.

These funny posts come to you from the subreddit titled "Unextexted," a wordplay on "Unexpected texts." They include all types of posts that start pretty normally but go to 100 real fast. So, if you're up to be surprised, scroll down and see which texts the community has deemed the funniest.

More info: Reddit

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Made Ya Look

Man wearing a red hat with a message sitting outdoors with vehicles and a cyclist in the background, showing seemingly innocent posts.

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    #2

    Only A True Fan Will Get This

    Screenshot of a seemingly innocent post that hits with a crazy second half about true fans and electric fans.

    knowhoakx Report

    43points
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    superheroesagainstandros avatar
    LinkTheHylian
    LinkTheHylian
    Community Member
    7 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    These are the only fans I want to see.

    8
    8points
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    #3

    An Anniversary

    Tweet about marriage and a funny story, an example of seemingly innocent posts that hit with a crazy second half.

    joeheenan Report

    42points
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    barbarawilcock avatar
    Barbara Wilcock
    Barbara Wilcock
    Community Member
    9 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Wish you and dave the best of luck 🥰

    6
    6points
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    When it comes to stories, people like to be surprised. Isn't a movie or TV series made that much better when it contains a twist you didn't see coming? While big plot twists make people stressed and are generally avoided, small surprises are actually liked by many. In fact, according to a 2023 poll, 46% of American adults prefer small surprises to grand gestures.

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    In general, people like to be surprised when it's done by their friends and loved ones. 48% of Americans say they feel appreciated, 36% like the fact that they're in someone else's thoughts, and 43% feel loved. But what about other kinds of surprises, more in the spirit of unexpected twists and turns, do people like?
    #4

    Skin Dog

    Tweet showing a seemingly innocent post that surprises readers with a crazy second half, engaging social media audience.

    stupidoldandy Report

    41points
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    glowworm2 avatar
    glowworm2
    glowworm2
    Community Member
    7 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The proper term is "flesh puppy".

    24
    24points
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    #5

    Lara Croft Cosplay

    Cosplayer dressed as Lara Croft holding two guns with a confident pose, embodying gaming and video game culture.

    jarvis125 Report

    41points
    POST
    gaillott avatar
    Gail Lott
    Gail Lott
    Community Member
    Premium     9 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Love this outfit so much! Also, funny comment

    7
    7points
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    #6

    U S A!

    Tweet by danielle weisberg about American health issues in a seemingly innocent post with a surprising second half.

    Morasar Report

    36points
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    elysechildress_1 avatar
    pOtAtO kNiShEs
    pOtAtO kNiShEs
    Community Member
    7 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    This is true. Took a vacation to Canada recently to see some friends, and one was talking about when they had to get an x-ray after falling off a ladder. Without insurance, would've been about $500 cad(if I remember correctly), with insurance it was free. America s***s.

    8
    8points
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    You know those people who go out of their way to avoid spoilers and get mad when someone accidentally tells them how a movie or TV show ends? Turns out, they're wrong when they say that you can't enjoy a story when you know the ending. Research shows that knowing the ending doesn't stop a person from enjoying a story.

    In 2016, researcher and UC San Diego psychology professor Nicholas Christenfeld found that spoilers make people like the stories even more. When he and his team asked the participants of his study if they enjoyed spoilers, the majority said "no." Ironically, when they knew the endings before reading the stories, they found them more enjoyable.
    #7

    Please Remember Punctuation

    Humorous text on punctuation impact over a sandwich image illustrating seemingly innocent posts with a crazy second half.

    arthurdentstowels Report

    32points
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    glowworm2 avatar
    glowworm2
    glowworm2
    Community Member
    7 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Okay, this one made me laugh.

    8
    8points
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    #8

    Buying This Product Right Now!

    Review of Nexus Silent Wired Mouse highlighting its silent click perfect for seemingly innocent posts with a crazy second half.

    Londonersmoke2 Report

    32points
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    visacrum avatar
    visacrum
    visacrum
    Community Member
    4 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Classic clickuld situation

    9
    9points
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    #9

    Being Gay Isn’t A Choice

    Tweet by Elijah Daniel humorously discussing a seemingly innocent post with a surprising second half impact.

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    31points
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    superheroesagainstandros avatar
    LinkTheHylian
    LinkTheHylian
    Community Member
    7 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I'm not, but I would. He's America's A*s after all.

    5
    5points
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    Christenfeld argues that the resolution isn't the most compelling part of a story in general. "When people go to see 'Romeo and Juliet,' they don't think 'Don't tell me how it ends!' 'All's Well That Ends Well'? That one ends well. So there isn't any thought that with these great works of fiction, knowing the ending is going to ruin them."

    Indeed, when we go see a romcom, we know the couple will end up together in the end. Still, we watch the movie and enjoy it, and our enjoyment depends on how well the story is told, the plot points, and the characters more than just the ending alone. Christenfeld adds that people rewatch movies all the time, and often they experience more enjoyment with every subsequent watch.
    #10

    Wait Wha-

    Tweet about grabbing the last bread loaves, taking milk and eggs from an elderly woman, hitting with a crazy second half.

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    27points
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    #11

    What Would You Shapeshift Into?

    Tumblr text post about shapeshifting superpower takes a strange twist, illustrating posts with a crazy second half.

    Llodsliat Report

    27points
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    #12

    Virgos Better Run Now

    Tweet by Andy Ryan showing a seemingly innocent post with a surprising twist in the second half.

    reddit.com Report

    27points
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    A follow-up study by Christenfeld showed that people also find stories easier to understand when they know the ending. "If you know the ending as you watch it, you can understand what the filmmaker is doing. You get to see this broader view, and essentially understand the story more fluently," he explained. "There's lots of evidence that sort of this fluent processing of information is pleasurable; that is, some familiarity with a work of art enables you to enjoy it more."﻿

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    #13

    Tragic

    Screenshot of a Twitter post discussing historical inaccuracies, part of seemingly innocent posts with a crazy second half.

    Dayazib Report

    26points
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    cejunkme avatar
    TheSubmissiveToe
    TheSubmissiveToe
    Community Member
    5 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    This took me a minute. Why yes, I'm slow.

    3
    3points
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    #14

    Talented Kid

    Text overlay on image describing a humorous post about a long drum solo on a flight, related to seemingly innocent posts with a crazy second half.

    Goldstein1997 Report

    24points
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    visacrum avatar
    visacrum
    visacrum
    Community Member
    3 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Drum kit. Perfect gift idea for my nephews

    1
    1point
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    #15

    Textbook Power Play

    Tweet showing a seemingly innocent post with a humorous twist that hits with a crazy second half.

    TweetPotato314 Report

    24points
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    visacrum avatar
    visacrum
    visacrum
    Community Member
    4 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Lucky it was roast potatoes, I would have done that if it was mashed potatoes.

    3
    3points
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    There is also research that argues against spoilers. A 2014 Dutch study found that unspoiled stories elicit more emotional arousal in people. Although we might understand the story and the plot better, we might engage with it less and be more likely to feel indifferent to what happens to the characters.

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    #16

    This Rollercoaster

    Tweet showing a humorous post with a surprising second half involving a fertility clinic and an old mattress store sign.

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    23points
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    #17

    Wait Till She Kicks Him

    Tweet showing a humorous seemingly innocent post with a surprising second half about a date and a barber’s hidden comment.

    reddit.com Report

    23points
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    superheroesagainstandros avatar
    LinkTheHylian
    LinkTheHylian
    Community Member
    7 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Times were tough for Cyrano de Bergerac.

    5
    5points
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    #18

    A True Story

    Social media post showing a seemingly innocent story that hits with a crazy second half on LinkedIn influencers.

    TheUsmanKai Report

    23points
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    superheroesagainstandros avatar
    LinkTheHylian
    LinkTheHylian
    Community Member
    7 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Dog spelled backwards is a sign you're probably dyslexic.

    4
    4points
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    Sometimes not knowing how a story ends can drive us crazy. If you watched the show Lost as it aired in the 2000s, you might remember how the twists and turns of the series may have given you whiplash. A 2007 study done with the fans of the show showed that the audience enjoyed a spoiled episode more because it relieved the pressure and stress of the unknown.
    #19

    They Had Us In The First Half

    Tweet screenshot showing a seemingly innocent post that surprises readers with a crazy second half about a GoFundMe for a neighbor.

    zachsvobodny Report

    23points
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    #20

    Belongs Here

    Text post describing a story with seemingly innocent details that hit with a crazy second half twist.

    1_908e Report

    22points
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    suecorvette avatar
    BarBeeGirl
    BarBeeGirl
    Community Member
    7 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Given the price of super bowl ticket costs, he’s probably ahead

    8
    8points
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    #21

    Makes Him Seem Cooler

    Tweet showing a seemingly innocent conversation that takes a crazy second half twist with a phone call joke.

    reddit.com Report

    21points
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    visacrum avatar
    visacrum
    visacrum
    Community Member
    3 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Legit, who answers on the first ring?

    0
    0points
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    What are your thoughts on stories, unexpected endings, and spoilers, Pandas? Do you ever Google how a movie or a book ends before getting to the last minute or page? Let us know in the comments whether you're spoiler-averse or pro-spoilers. And if you're in the mood for more posts about people facing unexpected surprises, check out these hilarious "wrong number" conversations that have people cracking up!
    #22

    Art Major

    Social media post by Shen Comix showing a seemingly innocent webcomic joke that hits with a crazy second half.

    shenanigansen Report

    20points
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    bhanavibalaji avatar
    Stardrop
    Stardrop
    Community Member
    5 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    BLUE CHAIR!! i love this artist :)

    4
    4points
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    #23

    How Nice Of Him

    Tweet about giving an iPhone and $500 to a homeless man with a shocking and impactful second half.

    reddit.com Report

    19points
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    visacrum avatar
    visacrum
    visacrum
    Community Member
    3 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    It's amazing that unhomed people have firearms. Sort of a John Wick situation.

    -1
    -1point
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    #24

    Good One

    Tweet about seemingly innocent posts that hit with a crazy second half showing surprising punchline about cats.

    coolagian Report

    19points
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    cali-tabby-katz avatar
    LakotaWolf (she/her)
    LakotaWolf (she/her)
    Community Member
    Premium     1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I actually alternate between having full conversations with my animals, speaking to them as if they were human beings, and baby-talk sing-song yelling things like "I'm gonna GET YOU, Fenringus von Dingus!!" as I chase my tail-wagging dog across the house XD

    1
    1point
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    #25

    "How Did You Find Your Meal?"

    Tweet showing a humorous exchange with a waiter, fitting the theme of seemingly innocent posts that hit with a crazy second half.

    stephenjmolloy Report

    18points
    POST
    suecorvette avatar
    BarBeeGirl
    BarBeeGirl
    Community Member
    7 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Ok I just did a spittake 😂😂😂

    0
    0points
    reply
    #26

    Wow. Ok

    Tweet by Livey about dating struggles, showcasing seemingly innocent posts that hit with a crazy second half.

    Livey_ Report

    18points
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    bksf avatar
    UKGrandad
    UKGrandad
    Community Member
    10 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I love my wife dearly, but it's frightening how much I relate to this one.

    7
    7points
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    #27

    He's So Cute!!

    Screenshot of a tweet with a seemingly innocent post that hits with a crazy second half about a son's unusual questions.

    FedXFtw Report

    18points
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    biddy_98 avatar
    Nota Robot
    Nota Robot
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    That's enough of the 'special' brownies for you, Omar.

    2
    2points
    reply
    #28

    Peach Cobbler

    Tweet about seemingly innocent posts with surprising second halves, describing a story about peach shoes and persistence.

    FredTaming Report

    17points
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    #29

    I Love My Mom

    Cartoon of a seemingly innocent post with a surprising second half featuring a girl talking to her granny in bed.

    hondacivic2006 Report

    17points
    POST
    rustyscate avatar
    Rusty’scate
    Rusty’scate
    Community Member
    Premium     2 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    What is with all the downvotes

    0
    0points
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    #30

    Yup But Atleast He's Happy

    Man missing an eyebrow but smiling widely with a woman and child, showcasing the impact of seemingly innocent posts.

    NotAMoron2 Report

    17points
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    coreypichler avatar
    CP
    CP
    Community Member
    6 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    He must have a great personality!

    1
    1point
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    #31

    Helpful, Wholesome Adv- Oh

    Reddit thread asking how to covertly measure girlfriends ring size with unexpected dark second half.

    ManInTheMudhills Report

    16points
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    acarberry430 avatar
    Angela C
    Angela C
    Community Member
    7 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    My brother in law had it easy - my sister's ring finger is the same size as his pinky

    1
    1point
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    #32

    Lmao

    Funny social media post showing a surprising twist, part of seemingly innocent posts with a crazy second half.

    Undying-deadman Report

    16points
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    billswallow_1 avatar
    Bill Swallow
    Bill Swallow
    Community Member
    2 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    ... You haven't really LOOKED at our customers, have you?

    1
    1point
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    #33

    Pray For Grandma

    Tweet showing a funny post with a shirt mistaken for the Panama flag, fitting seemingly innocent posts with a crazy second half.

    Llodsliat Report

    15points
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    #34

    Star Crossed Lovers

    Screenshot of a social media post showing seemingly innocent conversation with a surprising second half response.

    reddit.com Report

    15points
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    visacrum avatar
    visacrum
    visacrum
    Community Member
    3 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Probably because of your lack of apostrophes

    3
    3points
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    #35

    Sounds Like A Rough College

    Tweet showing a woman smiling in a hospital bed, illustrating seemingly innocent posts with a crazy second half twist.

    AsherFischell Report

    15points
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    superheroesagainstandros avatar
    LinkTheHylian
    LinkTheHylian
    Community Member
    7 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Six-figure settlement! Shame those six figures are 3.14159.

    6
    6points
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    #36

    Making All Those Sacrifices Worth It

    Tweet about millennials, saving money, and loans with a surprising twist typical of seemingly innocent posts with crazy second half.

    Maddened Report

    15points
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    jenrhoades avatar
    GenuineJen
    GenuineJen
    Community Member
    6 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Had me until the Hulu with ads. Not worth it.

    4
    4points
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    #37

    Does This Belong Here?

    Tweet about life and crushes, exemplifying seemingly innocent posts that hit with a crazy second half humorously.

    KevinFarzad Report

    14points
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    #38

    Wholesome Dude Helping Return A

    Social media post showing a lost iPhone 11 Pro Max with a humorous second half twist.

    JakeK9999999 Report

    14points
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    #39

    Chad

    Close-up of a person wearing a shirt with humorous text illustrating seemingly innocent posts with a crazy second half.

    dorzle Report

    14points
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    superheroesagainstandros avatar
    LinkTheHylian
    LinkTheHylian
    Community Member
    7 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I'd appreciate it if you maintained the 6 foot apart rule I've followed since way before 2020. Cheers.

    3
    3points
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    #40

    I Was Told I Should Post This Here

    Tweet from Slimecicle about people not eating watermelon crust and how it tastes fantastic despite being different, highlighting seemingly innocent posts with a surprising second half.

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    13points
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    #41

    Found On Facebook

    Tweet from Dad Jokes with a seemingly innocent post that hits unexpectedly in the second half, showcasing humor and surprise.

    dadsaysjokes Report

    13points
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    suecorvette avatar
    BarBeeGirl
    BarBeeGirl
    Community Member
    7 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Says “found on Facebook” but if you click the link at the bottom it takes you to twitter. W*f??

    1
    1point
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    #42

    The Curiosity Of Children

    Tweet about a toddler's curious moment that unexpectedly took a surprising turn in seemingly innocent posts with crazy second half.

    reddit.com Report

    13points
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    hu-ghcasement avatar
    Fred
    Fred
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I feel caputured trying to understand all this stuff.

    0
    0points
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    #43

    Wher Is He Tho

    Comic strip showing two colorful characters drinking and discussing hide and seek, illustrating seemingly innocent posts with a crazy second half.

    i-mean-y-even Report

    13points
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    #44

    What Do You Do With Your Rainy Day Money?

    Screenshot of a seemingly innocent social media post that hits with a crazy second half about saving change in a jar.

    EndsWorld Report

    12points
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    #45

    Poor Wife

    Facebook post about self-isolation with a surprising twist, showcasing seemingly innocent posts that hit with a crazy second half.

    thakidcw Report

    12points
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    #46

    I Accept My Gay Name

    Screenshot of a social media post showing a humorous text meme with a surprising second half, fitting seemingly innocent posts.

    thedragonguru Report

    12points
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    #47

    In Our Lab

    Printed note on a wooden door humorously explaining theory and practice, fitting the theme of seemingly innocent posts with a crazy second half.

    Tikolu43 Report

    12points
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    biddy_98 avatar
    Nota Robot
    Nota Robot
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Saw this one before as "If we knew what we were doing, it wouldn't be research. If any of it worked, ot wouldn't be science".

    0
    0points
    reply
    #48

    Imagine Smelling Inconsistently

    Tweet from Jad Bou Karam humorously describing a shocking second half, fitting the theme of seemingly innocent posts.

    Phuxsea Report

    12points
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    #49

    Tony Bout To Get A Surprise

    Tweet with a humorous post showing a playful twist on mafia boss requests, featuring seemingly innocent posts with surprising second half.

    thk_ Report

    12points
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    #50

    An Interesting Title

    Funny seemingly innocent post about alphabetical recess dismissal with a surprising twist in the second half.

    RightingWrite Report

    11points
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    #51

    A Fine Course Of Action

    Tweet showing a seemingly innocent post that hits with a crazy second half about a boyfriend overstaying.

    znantwan Report

    11points
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    #52

    Perfect Fit

    Boxes of coins perfectly arranged inside a safe, showcasing a satisfying and orderly storage setup.

    knowhoakx Report

    10points
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    #53

    Micheal Caine's Childhood

    Tweet humorously describing a childhood memory that hits with a crazy second half, featuring a playful dad and kid moment.

    IsntThisCreatve Report

    9points
    POST
    #54

    I Love You!

    Two characters show emotional tension in a comic strip with a productivity vs wages graph highlighting income disparity.

    reddit.com Report

    9points
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    #55

    Don’t Judge A Book By Its Cover

    Before and after comparison showing seemingly innocent posts that hit with a crazy second half featuring weight loss and relationship changes.

    derekkaiserrrrrrrrrr Report

    9points
    POST
    jenrhoades avatar
    GenuineJen
    GenuineJen
    Community Member
    6 hours ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    For the title only: "That's why books have covers – to judge them!" –the great Candace Flynn

    2
    2points
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    #56

    Texting His Ex

    Screenshot of a seemingly innocent post that reveals a shocking second half in a chat conversation at night.

    maddieie Report

    7points
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    #57

    Oof

    Tweet about a difficult choice involving exes, illustrating seemingly innocent posts with a crazy second half impact.

    11-110011 Report

    5points
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    #58

    Bruh Moment

    Medical team in hospital selfie with conjoined twins before surgery, illustrating seemingly innocent posts with shocking twists.

    Thumbs0fDestiny Report

    5points
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    #59

    Ha , Im Free From The Virus

    Hand holding a medical lab report showing multiple negative virus test results with one positive HIV result.

    reddit.com Report

    4points
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