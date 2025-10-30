“Hol’up, Wait A Minute”: 80 Posts That Go From 0 To 100 Real Quick (New Pics)
Life is unpredictable. You never know when you’re going to win the lottery or meet the love of your life. Even when you’re simply scrolling through social media, you might come across something that stops you in your tracks.
And one community that knows this all too well is the “Hol’Up, wait a minute!” subreddit. This group is dedicated to sharing photos that may seem innocent at first glance then take a sharp left turn. From screenshots that feature surprisingly dark humor to posts that might make you hope the author was using satire, you'll find some of the community's best images below. So enjoy your journey through these posts, and be sure to upvote the ones that catch you off guard!
This post may include affiliate links.
Back Pain Ain’t No Joke Y’all
You’ve Wanted What Now?
i agree. i really look forward to the eternal rest
I Was Thinking Of The Same
How do you feel about surprises? Some people secretly hope to find their best friends hiding behind a sofa on their birthday, waiting to pop out and start a party. Meanwhile, others can’t think of anything worse than being put on the spot out of nowhere. And according to a 2023 poll, nearly half of adults believe that small surprises are more meaningful than elaborate ones, such as expensive dinners or spontaneous stays in swanky hotels.
Apparently, over a third of adults also prefer giving surprises to receiving them, as it makes them feel all warm and fuzzy and can easily make their day. When it comes to what people believe surprising a friend beats, many reported that it’s even better than going for a walk, finishing all of your chores, taking a long bath, cooking your favorite meal or watching your favorite television show.
And They Say A Kiss Is Always A Good Thing
Doggo?
Ayooo
Regardless of whether or not you enjoy surprises, it’s likely that you don’t encounter them often. Most of our lives are pretty mundane, and that can be a blessing in some ways. Feeling at peace allows us to relax. But Susan Krauss Whitbourne, PhD, wrote a piece for Psychology Today about the “unexplored emotion of surprise,” and she notes that most of us spend surprisingly little time pondering this emotion.
Now, if you want to remember an experience better, the best thing to do might be to shock yourself. “When you're surprised by an unpredictable outcome, this activates the novelty-triggered neurons that respond to reward in the subcortical parts of the brain,” Dr. Krauss explains. “The responses of those neurons then become transferred to higher cortical areas where they become stored more permanently.”
Hol'up
Wholesome Holup
No One Understands Love Nowadays
So what kinds of surprising events are remembered most clearly? One study found that surprise and emotion had no impact on how well people could recall the facts from the night of the 2016 presidential election in the United States.
However, subjective memory was impacted by how surprised people were by the election results, as well as whether they felt excited or disappointed. Those who were happy with the results were more confident in how they recalled the events, while those who were upset were more likely to relive the evening, similar to patterns seen in trauma survivors.
Criticism Is The Key
I Didn't C It Before
A Long Chill Vacation
While surprises certainly aren’t always pleasant, Krauss notes that they can still be extremely valuable. When your partner shows up with a bouquet of flowers or your best friend pops into town without telling you she was coming, you might unexpectedly have the best day of your life. And some surprises will force us to be open to new opportunities that we would have missed otherwise.
Bird Sanctuary
Being A Painter Is Good
Dear John
Even negative surprises can be learning experiences if we take the time to reflect on them. Why was that bad news so shocking to you? Is there anything you could have done to better prepare for it? Maybe it’s a blessing that you didn’t see it coming, as you would have been dreading every minute until it happened. We need all sorts of surprises to be able to appreciate the best ones.
I Didn't Cause It This Time At Least
Dude
Damn Is 😂😂😂
The photos on this list might surprise you in a variety of ways. But if you’re looking for some suggestions of how to bring positive surprises into your loved ones’ lives, might we suggest having some flowers or a delicious treat delivered to them? If you know where they work, you can even have a lovely little pick-me-up dropped off at their office. Freshly baked cupcakes, a gorgeous bouquet or even an iced coffee can immediately make their day!
Wait, But
I Love Cheating Too
Haha! Violate academic integrity? 👍🏽 Violate personal integrity? 👎🏽
Thank God
Another wonderful way to surprise someone you love is by planning an evening full of their favorite activities. Take them to see that movie they’ve been talking about, book a lane at their favorite bowling alley or walk with them to the new gelato spot in their neighborhood. Surprise them with tickets to see their favorite band, or show up with an adorable painting of their beloved pet. Even someone who swears they hate surprises wouldn’t be able to stop smiling if their best friend went through the effort of planning a wonderful evening tailored to their interests.
Made A Big Mistake
I Don't Wanna Know
The Pilot On The Flight Today
It took me way too long to see the book he was holding.
Are you enjoying your scroll through these surprising (and sometimes slightly concerning) posts, pandas? Keep upvoting the ones that make you say, “Wait, hold up…” And let us know in the comments below if you’ve experienced anything recently that made you react in the same way. Then, if you’re looking for another Bored Panda article filled with screenshots from the same online group, be sure to check this list next!
Holup A Minute Here
That's A Good Friend
Haha I love it! I want to use this in a training somehow 😂
Need A Hand?
I hope she doesn't expect her career path to last very long at this rate
Gaming The System
Kim Is A Korean Name
That Oughta Do It
Some People At Work
Wait, But
He makes a valid point... But I still say, just wrap me in eucalyptus leaves and throw me under a tree 🤷🏽♀️
Best Ad!
Character Development
And these are the people making decisions in our Congress, courts, and boardrooms (in the US) 🤦🏽♀️
Metric System!
Realistic Crying Sounds
Huh?
Took Me A While To Figure Out What Was Wrong
A Hardworking Teacher!
Time Has Come, Assume The Position
Early Life Competition
Such A Keeper
101 Ways To Become Rich
A Permanent Leave
Paint The Town Red
She’s An Accountant
Call It Even?
Be On The Lookout
Why Pay Full When You Can Discount Your Way To Happy?
Make Him Read The Holy Scriptures! Ohh Wait
Now why didn't I think of that when I was in school?!
In This Case I'm Not Exactly Trusting The Meatless Either
Now if only McDonald's was this honest on their menu
Making Ash Castles, But Ok
They're Trying To Pull A Fast One On Her
Not What She Asked For
Iq Level 23
A New Friend Is Always Good
Worth A Shot
Psa
wonder what he did to go to prison