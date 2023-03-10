Life is unpredictable, and things are not always what they seem. Sometimes, you’re reading a seemingly innocent post on social media, and suddenly you encounter a shocking twist that has you saying, “Hold up… What?” If you live for those surprising moments, we’ve got the perfect list for you, pandas. 

Below, we’ve gathered some of our favorite posts from the “Hol’Up, wait a min” subreddit that might make you do a double take. Prepare to be saying, “I did not see that coming”, and be sure to upvote all of your favorite posts. Otherwise, Bored Panda might spontaneously combust... Hold up!

#1

Something's Wrong Here

Something's Wrong Here

Thedepressionoftrees

#2

Yup

Yup

reddit.com

Amy E
Amy E
Community Member
2 hours ago

Saw this years ago and still love it!! 🙃

#3

Mans Been Legit This Whole Time?!

Mans Been Legit This Whole Time?!

ItsJaaaaake

ThatCapybara
ThatCapybara
Community Member
54 minutes ago

That’s funny but the guy’s username 😂😂

When I was in university, I had an acting teacher who drilled into us the importance of “Dukes of Hazzard Turns”. I know all of you pandas out there might not get the reference (don’t worry, I didn’t either at first), so I’ll explain what he meant by that. In the 80s sitcom The Dukes of Hazzard, there were many reckless driving scenes where the characters would take abrupt, sharp turns, so anyone watching could have never anticipated where the driver was heading. What my acting teacher wanted to see from us with “Dukes of Hazzard Turns” was sharp contrasts in our characters.

It’s exciting to watch people quickly change their tactics in pursuing their objectives; audiences eat it right up. So I can’t help but think of that acting professor when viewing the photos from the “Hol’up” subreddit. All of these posts definitely have “Dukes of Hazzard Turns” within them. Some of them are surprisingly wholesome, while others get dark very fast. But as readers, we love these sudden plot twists, and we can’t get enough of them.   
#4

Poor Guy

Poor Guy

MrwaffleMssyrup

ThatCapybara
ThatCapybara
Community Member
55 minutes ago

He really went: 📉

#5

True Story

True Story

fs-hmd

#6

Florida

Florida

esberat

AltBren
AltBren
Community Member
1 hour ago

Blackpool, Vegas (the American Blackpool I believe)..

It’s no secret that audiences love plot twists. We see them in films like Get Out, Gone Girl, Parasite, Scream and countless other classics. But what is it about these sudden turns that we can’t get enough of? According to Vera Tobin, a researcher at Case Western Reserve University, movies “exploit our natural tendency to anticipate what’s coming next.” So it can be extremely exciting when our expectations are proven wrong by a shocking plot twist and extremely disappointing when we somehow stumble upon a spoiler.

Tobin explains that we all want to have some idea of what we’re getting ourselves into when we read a book or watch a film, so we’re interested in knowing the genre. But the “curse of knowledge” comes into play when we’re worried about something being spoiled. “You only have one opportunity to learn something for the first time,” Tobin writes. “Once you’ve learned it, that knowledge affects what you notice, what you anticipate – and even the limits of your imagination.”
#7

Real Questions

Real Questions

Adelu1219

#8

Wait..what

Wait..what

abruptlyash_

ThatCapybara
ThatCapybara
Community Member
53 minutes ago

some yearbook editor had a good sense of humour

#9

Wait

Wait

paaandora

Tobin goes on to explain that plot twists can also do a great job of pulling everything together in a story. “A major part of the pleasure of plot twists, too, comes not from the shock of surprise, but from looking back at the early bits of the narrative in light of the twist,” she notes. “The most satisfying surprises get their power from giving us a fresh, better way of making sense of the material that came before. This is another opportunity for stories to turn the curse of knowledge to their advantage. Once we know the answer to a puzzle, its clues can seem more transparent than they really were. When we revisit early parts of the story in light of that knowledge, well-constructed clues take on new, satisfying significance.”
#10

Hol' Up

Hol' Up

Putin-is-listening

#11

Uno Reverse Card

Uno Reverse Card

artur09876

ThatCapybara
ThatCapybara
Community Member
52 minutes ago

Why did this take me a min- 😟

#12

What Predates On Tigers?!

What Predates On Tigers?!

ludakinjamd

A Wild Bean
A Wild Bean
Community Member
1 hour ago (edited)

I googled it, elephants and bears can sometimes be a threat to tigers

But the joy of being surprised doesn’t only come from plot twists in films and books. As this list makes very clear, we can have “Hol’up” moments in our daily lives at any moment, and our brains still love them, even when they’re not scripted. “It’s a strong neuro alert that tells us that something is important about this moment and we have to pay attention,” Tania Luna, the co-author of Surprise: Embrace the Unpredictable and Engineer the Unexpected, told The Takeaway, explaining the “surprise sequence”. “Our cognitive resources are basically hijacked and pulled into the moment. That’s one of the things that’s really uncomfortable for some people, but also exciting for some people because your attention is completely in the moment.”
#13

😳

😳

Raven9706

ThatCapybara
ThatCapybara
Community Member
52 minutes ago

Well that escalated quickly

#14

Koalas And Humans Has Almost Similar Fingerprints

Koalas And Humans Has Almost Similar Fingerprints

Some-Maintenance7583

25points
POST
Nathaniel
Nathaniel
Community Member
2 hours ago

Koalas be master criminals.

#15

Oops

Oops

anon

ThatCapybara
ThatCapybara
Community Member
49 minutes ago

That escalated like my energy after a jolly rancher

And if you’re a person who considers a surprise party to be your worst nightmare, Luna says that it’s possible to become more open to the idea over time. “I think about surprise in two perspectives: Embracing it and engineering it,” she told The Takeaway. “You have to train your brain to be more comfortable accepting surprise, and by that I also mean surprise readiness—being comfortable with uncertainty, ambiguity and change. Especially these days, that’s an incredibly important skill.”
#16

I-

I-

Ayo_its_linda

Nathaniel
Nathaniel
Community Member
2 hours ago

Incest. The game the whole family can play.

#17

'murica

'murica

BlackJim1929

#18

You Had Me In The First Half

You Had Me In The First Half

MyNameGifOreilly

WindySwede
WindySwede
Community Member
43 minutes ago

So now you belive in it...!

Even though she’s an expert on surprise now, Luna admits that she wasn’t always a fan. “I hated being surprised—I loved surprising others, but I hated being surprised myself,” she told The Takeaway. “[I hated] the feeling of loss of control and the feeling of vulnerability. As a kid, I had experienced a lot of change and my coping mechanism was to say, ‘I’m in charge. I control everything. Nobody controls me and I can control the world around me.’ I was protecting myself from negative surprises. But what I’ve learned is that I was also keeping out joy, wonder, and emotional intensity.”
#19

Easy Ways To Kill A Husband?

Easy Ways To Kill A Husband?

EstablishmentEast922

fualty
fualty
Community Member
18 minutes ago

Someone’s about to end up on Forensic Files 😦

#20

Modern Problems Require Mordern Solution

Modern Problems Require Mordern Solution

mystic_pumpkin

#21

Bruh

Bruh

Lucinda16023

ThatCapybara
ThatCapybara
Community Member
48 minutes ago

I mean…. I would watch….

The element of surprise is a very important ingredient in comedy, and many of the people who were part of these conversations shared on Reddit had excellent comedic timing. From coming up with perfect comebacks to wording things in just the right way, these surprising posts went from mundane to hilarious in the blink of an eye. As comedian Dean Lewis explains in his article ‘The Anatomy of a Joke’, “A comedic surprise is a twist without serious repercussions.”
#22

Don't Expose Him Like That

Don’t Expose Him Like That

TheChikenWizard

#23

Strange Trilogy

Strange Trilogy

Orbylgjuofn

ThatCapybara
ThatCapybara
Community Member
50 minutes ago

Waaaaait a second-

#24

Oops

Oops

anon

We all love a great “didn’t see that coming” moment, whether it happens in real life, is accidentally caught on camera or is found in a screenshot from social media. Surprise is the spice of life, right? (Or something like that.) So if you’re interested in adding a little bit more excitement to your daily life, be sure to mix up your routine or do something (harmless) to surprise someone else. Whether you believe we’re all plugged into the Matrix or not, your brain might appreciate being caught off guard every now and then. Plus, if you manage to get a picture of it, you can always share it on the “Hol’up” subreddit.
#25

Hol Up

Hol Up

reddit.com

ThatCapybara
ThatCapybara
Community Member
51 minutes ago

Here Apple, have some 💦 for that BURRRRN

#26

Indeed

Indeed

reddit.com

Nathaniel
Nathaniel
Community Member
2 hours ago

Do they not proof read this stuff?

#27

I Love Duolingo

I Love Duolingo

MyTreeIsDead

Clown fish
Clown fish
Community Member
1 hour ago (edited)

oh mierda, ok, haré mi español ahora lol

Hold up—How are you feeling about this list, pandas? Are you having whiplash from all of the shocking twists and turns that these posts take? We hope you’re having some fun being surprised and caught off guard. Remember to keep upvoting the posts that went in a completely different direction than what you expected, and let us know in the comments if you’ve had any “Hol’up” moments recently. Then, if you can handle being shocked by even more of these types of posts, you can find Bored Panda’s previous article featuring the “Hol’up” subreddit right here!
#28

Taliban

Taliban

ElVaNoS7

Nathaniel
Nathaniel
Community Member
2 hours ago

My guess would be pervy men.

#29

Boom!

Boom!

scott3109

Sleepy Panda
Sleepy Panda
Community Member
2 hours ago

Sounds like an explosion of fun about to happen!

#30

I Don't Like Where This Is Going…

I Don’t Like Where This Is Going…

Jeremy_Melton

#31

One Person Who Is 7x More Likely To Kill You Than Everyone Else

One Person Who Is 7x More Likely To Kill You Than Everyone Else

yUtrippinBallz

#32

I've Fallen And I Can't Get Up!

I've Fallen And I Can't Get Up!

LimeSugar

william mcgloin
william mcgloin
Community Member
1 hour ago

...and I suppose you won't be needing these shoes...

#33

The Moment She Knew She

The Moment She Knew She

jacklsd

#34

Feels Bad Man

Feels Bad Man

PickledJuice69

william mcgloin
william mcgloin
Community Member
1 hour ago

The king of incels had a wife? 😅😭🤣

#35

Sorry Bruh

Sorry Bruh

kodekuzuri

Nathaniel
Nathaniel
Community Member
2 hours ago

"Yeah.. she cannot talk right now, her mouth is full."

#36

Uh

Uh

shittydesklamp

#37

It Will Be Like That Though

It Will Be Like That Though

Ackackack42069

𝓚𝓮𝓲𝓽𝓱
𝓚𝓮𝓲𝓽𝓱
Community Member
18 minutes ago

I can’t imagine this being a good idea in any way

#38

I Mean... He's Not Wrong Tho?

I Mean... He's Not Wrong Tho?

ExpertAccident

#39

This Is The Way

This Is The Way

MainScientist6

Theresa Meichsner
Theresa Meichsner
Community Member
23

Lol I see Damian Wayne saying this

#40

My First Roller Coaster Ride Since This Pandemic Started

My First Roller Coaster Ride Since This Pandemic Started

msdrxn Report

Sleepy Panda
Sleepy Panda
Community Member
2 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

He knew exactly what he was doing with that second comment!

#41

The Coffee Is Free

The Coffee Is Free

MaverickGoose81 Report

#42

Oh Happy Birthday

Oh Happy Birthday

krishmurjani18 Report

#43

Domesticated

Domesticated

Tattoomyvagina Report

#44

Holup

Holup

gh0rpade Report

#45

Well. I Guess This Was Rigged From The Start

Well. I Guess This Was Rigged From The Start

Turtleguy432 Report

AJay
AJay
Community Member
1 hour ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Oh hey I still got one of those (bottom right)

#46

Oh 😳

Oh 😳

reddit.com Report

#47

Neil Was Very Opinionated

Neil Was Very Opinionated

Prodigy829 Report

Nathaniel
Nathaniel
Community Member
2 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

"That's one small step for man, one giant leap for mankind, also FIRST! Ha ha suck it losers!"

#48

Tyson Is So Sexy

Tyson Is So Sexy

selv3rly Report

SomePeopleCallMeMaurice
SomePeopleCallMeMaurice
Community Member
14 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Downvote me if you will, but Mike Tyson is a woman beating rapist and I find nothing funny about him. However, the comeback on this post is epic!

#49

Just Don't Snap

Just Don't Snap

robkohn23 Report

AJay
AJay
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Ok... ill be the one who has to ask: what are these?

#50

Those Men Were Awf- Wait What?

Those Men Were Awf- Wait What?

SkepticDrinker Report

#51

Ummmmm

Ummmmm

sheblewme Report

#52

This Guy Is In Daniel

This Guy Is In Daniel

Satarn_27 Report

#53

Makes Sense

Makes Sense

Galaxy_star_walker Report

#54

Fuck Cartoons

Fuck Cartoons

reddit.com Report

i_like_boats
i_like_boats
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

oh dear that is absolutely awful

#55

I Dont Need Sleep I Need Answers!

I Dont Need Sleep I Need Answers!

Innerpeacedistrict Report

AJay
AJay
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I'm 90% sure that the answer is no it will not incriminate her and that it has something to do with needing the root of the hair to still be attached, but I can't quite remember.

#56

I Dun Wun It

I Dun Wun It

OreoSnorty69 Report

#57

Man Of Culture

Man Of Culture

Chubby-Coxx Report

#58

Sick Beat

Sick Beat

anon Report

Nathaniel
Nathaniel
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

*Looking at drums* "Dude, I failed playing the triangle, give these drums to someone else."

#59

Oh

Oh

Amaruq0703 Report

#60

Astrology In A Nutshell

Astrology In A Nutshell

Birzerk Report

9points
POST
Nathaniel
Nathaniel
Community Member
2 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Laughing at this cos I'm a Leo and we Leo's do not believe in this astrology nonsense.

#61

Holup… You Mean To Tell Me You Don’t?

Holup… You Mean To Tell Me You Don’t?

doublejmsu Report

