“The Government Forgot To Color This One”: 77 Stunning Color Mutations In Animals And Objects That Feel Unreal (New Pics)
A shiny is a very rare Pokémon that comes in a different color than usual. It may be a fictional concept, but nature has no shortage of similar surprises. Animals, plants, food, and other unexpected finds can all come in shades that make them look completely out of the ordinary.
That is the premise behind the subreddit r/RealLifeShinies, where people share their most fascinating colorful discoveries. We’ve picked some of the most interesting posts below to show just how strange and beautiful things around us can be. Scroll down to take a look.
This post may include affiliate links.
Golden Mouse With Wavy Fur!
Piebald Grey-Headed Flying-Fox, Named Tal'ngai Dha'run, Which Means 'White Wing' In The Local Yugambeh Indigenous Dialect Of Australia
Australian Veterinary Clinic Rescues A Golden Possum. They Named Him Pikachu
We Have An Extremely Rare Black Fox Relaxing In Our Garden. West Yorkshire, UK
My Grandson Got To See The Spotless Giraffe And Snapped This Pic!
This comment is hidden. Click here to view.
Just an FYI, the giraffe is dead. She died from a congenital defect (https://www.wjhl.com/news/local/necropsy-reveals-cause-of-death-of-kipekee-brights-zoos-rare-spotless-giraffe/)
2 Shinies At Once! A Leucistic And A Mutation- I Work With These
Desaturated Santa Is Still The Best Costume I’ve Ever Done (Not Photoshopped)
A Rare Pink Manta Ray
Mega Rare Cotton-Candy Colored Lobster Found On The Coast Of Maine. 1/100,000,000 Odds
White Mountain Lion Spotted In Brazil
No, not spotted, just solid-colored. (I’ll see myself out. 😂)
The Leucistic Crow That Lives In My Town
I was on a vacation in Michigan a couple years back and there was a leucistic crow that must have lived near our rental! Very cool, saw it almost every day with what I would assume was its partner or a friend!
Dark Blue Crayfish With White Speckled Spots In Thailand
Anyone Ever Seen A Whimsical Beauty Like This??
We actually have a lot of black and mottled squirrels in NYC!
25 Years Of Life And I've Only Just Discovered Pink Grasshoppers Exist, And Apparently Like My Car
My Old Highschool Teacher's Racoon Living Her Yard. Very Friendly Apparently
This Is The Holy Grail Of All Shinies
I Was Told You Guys Might Enjoy This, I Present The Chimera Rose!
Two Headed Albino Milk Snake
Three Shades Of Foxes
Clearly from a fashion shoot. I hope it's not advertisement for fur coats.
Shiny Dalmatian
It's just Lemon. However, this is a sign of a backyard breeder as Lemon is a disqualification around the world for the breed (only black and liver aka brown colors are allowed). If you see a breeder advertising this color or Tri, or Blue, run. They're a bad bad breeder
Very Rare Cat Coat Pattern
A Rare Piebald Leucistic White-Faced Fawn, Michigan
How Am I Supposed To Teach My Kids Anything?
Golden Moon Bear
A Shiny Bee!
Someone From Entomology Said This Would Be Liked Here
You Heard Em Boys, Shiny Hunting This Fine Specimen Is Forbidden
Beautiful Blonde Mallard 🦆💕
White Leopard Tortoise
Shiny Raven
For anyone who tends to lump crows and ravens together…ravens are much larger in size, and their beaks are also shaped quite differently than those of crows…