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A shiny is a very rare Pokémon that comes in a different color than usual. It may be a fictional concept, but nature has no shortage of similar surprises. Animals, plants, food, and other unexpected finds can all come in shades that make them look completely out of the ordinary.

That is the premise behind the subreddit r/RealLifeShinies, where people share their most fascinating colorful discoveries. We’ve picked some of the most interesting posts below to show just how strange and beautiful things around us can be. Scroll down to take a look.

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Golden Mouse With Wavy Fur!

Curly-haired golden mouse resting in hands, showcasing a stunning color mutation in animals that looks unreal.

reddit.com Report

21points
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    #2

    Piebald Grey-Headed Flying-Fox, Named Tal'ngai Dha'run, Which Means 'White Wing' In The Local Yugambeh Indigenous Dialect Of Australia

    Rare color mutation bat hanging upside down with translucent wings showing unusual pink and black patterns

    KimCureAll , Australian Bat Clinic & Wildlife Trauma Centre Report

    20points
    POST
    samtrudeau_1 avatar
    Sam Trudeau
    Sam Trudeau
    Community Member
    6 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Now I know why the French call bats "chauve-souris"

    1
    1point
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    #3

    Australian Veterinary Clinic Rescues A Golden Possum. They Named Him Pikachu

    Rare color mutation in animals shown with two bright yellow possums with large eyes held gently by a person indoors.

    LuCiAnO241 , Boronia Veterinary Clinic And Animal Hospital Report

    17points
    POST
    #4

    We Have An Extremely Rare Black Fox Relaxing In Our Garden. West Yorkshire, UK

    Rare stunning color mutation of a fox with black and silver fur blending into natural green and brown surroundings.

    eatyabeans Report

    16points
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    #5

    My Grandson Got To See The Spotless Giraffe And Snapped This Pic!

    Two baby giraffes with unusual solid and patterned color mutations standing near an adult giraffe in an outdoor enclosure.

    Hemenucha Report

    15points
    POST
    brynburch avatar
    Bryn
    Bryn
    Community Member
    6 hours ago

    This comment is hidden. Click here to view.

    Just an FYI, the giraffe is dead. She died from a congenital defect (https://www.wjhl.com/news/local/necropsy-reveals-cause-of-death-of-kipekee-brights-zoos-rare-spotless-giraffe/)

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    #6

    2 Shinies At Once! A Leucistic And A Mutation- I Work With These

    Two stunning peacocks displaying rare color mutations, one completely white and the other in natural brown hues, outside a building.

    westtexasgeckochic Report

    15points
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    #7

    Desaturated Santa Is Still The Best Costume I’ve Ever Done (Not Photoshopped)

    Crowd of people in red Santa suits, with one person showing a stunning color mutation by appearing gray and colorless.

    brodyqat Report

    15points
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    #8

    A Rare Pink Manta Ray

    Unreal color mutation of a pink manta ray swimming underwater, showcasing stunning animal color mutations.

    Curleysound , kristianlainephotography Report

    14points
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    #9

    Mega Rare Cotton-Candy Colored Lobster Found On The Coast Of Maine. 1/100,000,000 Odds

    Rare blue lobster among regular lobsters showcasing stunning color mutations in animals that look unreal and unique.

    reddit.com Report

    14points
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    #10

    White Mountain Lion Spotted In Brazil

    Rare white color mutation of a wild animal walking through a dense forest, showcasing stunning natural color variations.

    senjeo , ICMBio Report

    14points
    POST
    saderman avatar
    Shelli Aderman
    Shelli Aderman
    Community Member
    18 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    No, not spotted, just solid-colored. (I’ll see myself out. 😂)

    7
    7points
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    #11

    The Leucistic Crow That Lives In My Town

    Two crows with stunning color mutations, one black and one white, perched on a concrete barrier near a bare tree.

    GoldfishBurps Report

    14points
    POST
    elysechildress_1 avatar
    pOtAtO kNiShEs
    pOtAtO kNiShEs
    Community Member
    17 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I was on a vacation in Michigan a couple years back and there was a leucistic crow that must have lived near our rental! Very cool, saw it almost every day with what I would assume was its partner or a friend!

    3
    3points
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    #12

    Dark Blue Crayfish With White Speckled Spots In Thailand

    Rare blue and white color mutation on a crayfish, showcasing stunning and unreal animal color variations.

    Midnightmagistrate Report

    13points
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    #13

    Anyone Ever Seen A Whimsical Beauty Like This??

    Black squirrel with white spotting clinging to tree bark showing a rare stunning color mutation in animals.

    sagegreenandsunshine Report

    12points
    POST
    saderman avatar
    Shelli Aderman
    Shelli Aderman
    Community Member
    18 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    We actually have a lot of black and mottled squirrels in NYC!

    2
    2points
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    #14

    25 Years Of Life And I've Only Just Discovered Pink Grasshoppers Exist, And Apparently Like My Car

    Pink grasshopper displaying a rare stunning color mutation resting on textured metal and rubber surface.

    WhySoIncandescent Report

    12points
    POST
    #15

    My Old Highschool Teacher's Racoon Living Her Yard. Very Friendly Apparently

    Albino bear with unique color mutation standing against a glass door on a wooden deck in a natural outdoor setting.

    kevinbenoit2 Report

    12points
    POST

    Never miss a story that brings joy to the world. Follow on Google News

    #16

    This Is The Holy Grail Of All Shinies

    Gold color mutation in a jumping spider on a black textured surface showcasing stunning animal color variations.

    reddit.com Report

    12points
    POST
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    #17

    I Was Told You Guys Might Enjoy This, I Present The Chimera Rose!

    Close-up of a rare color mutation flower with half white and half deep red petals among green leaves.

    dishsoapalmighty Report

    12points
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    #18

    Two Headed Albino Milk Snake

    Two-headed color mutation snake with bright orange and white scales resting on dry leaves and moss.

    DuhOGSauce Report

    11points
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    #19

    Three Shades Of Foxes

    Three women holding color mutation foxes in tall grass, showcasing stunning color mutations in animals and objects.

    Deutro_Jens , anastasiya_dobrovolskaya Report

    10points
    POST
    mariele_s avatar
    persephone134
    persephone134
    Community Member
    18 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Clearly from a fashion shoot. I hope it's not advertisement for fur coats.

    3
    3points
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    #20

    Shiny Dalmatian

    Two Dalmatians with stunning color mutations, one with classic black spots and the other with rare brown spots, sitting closely together.

    MajespecterNekomata , gepunktet Report

    10points
    POST
    brynburch avatar
    Bryn
    Bryn
    Community Member
    6 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    It's just Lemon. However, this is a sign of a backyard breeder as Lemon is a disqualification around the world for the breed (only black and liver aka brown colors are allowed). If you see a breeder advertising this color or Tri, or Blue, run. They're a bad bad breeder

    1
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    #21

    Very Rare Cat Coat Pattern

    Cat with rare color mutation showing unusual dorsal-striped bicolour pattern resembling historical animal artwork.

    AntarcticFox Report

    10points
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    #22

    A Rare Piebald Leucistic White-Faced Fawn, Michigan

    A stunning color mutation in a young deer with unique white and brown fur standing on grass in a natural setting.

    KimCureAll , deertracksjunction Report

    10points
    POST
    #23

    How Am I Supposed To Teach My Kids Anything?

    Blue crayon labeled green, showing a stunning color mutation that feels unreal among objects and animals.

    mtjaybird Report

    10points
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    missidontgetit avatar
    Littlemiss
    Littlemiss
    Community Member
    Premium     16 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    It should work if they're colour blind

    0
    0points
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    #24

    Golden Moon Bear

    Collage of color mutations in spectacled bears showing stunning and unusual fur patterns in natural forest settings.

    ShadowbrookRoad , freethebearsfund Report

    10points
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    #25

    A Shiny Bee!

    White mutant bee among normally colored bees demonstrating stunning color mutations in animals close-up on wooden hive.

    imvital Report

    9points
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    #26

    Someone From Entomology Said This Would Be Liked Here

    Close-up of a rare color mutation on a ladybug resting on a finger and a piece of green grass blade.

    Wildthorn23 Report

    9points
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    #27

    You Heard Em Boys, Shiny Hunting This Fine Specimen Is Forbidden

    White stag with rare color mutation stands near roadside in forest, showcasing stunning unreal animal color variation.

    Purple_Blood6310 Report

    9points
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    #28

    Beautiful Blonde Mallard 🦆💕

    A rare color mutation duck standing on sandy shore near water with other ducks swimming and walking nearby.

    Mikidoll Report

    9points
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    #29

    White Leopard Tortoise

    Turtle with stunning color mutation showing unique white and brown patterned shell held in hand, a rare animal color mutation.

    linc_y Report

    9points
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    #30

    Shiny Raven

    Man wearing black gloves holding a stunning color mutation bird with pale feathers in an indoor setting.

    majsorm , Michael Briones Report

    9points
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    atomschloss avatar
    martymcmatrix
    martymcmatrix
    Community Member
    8 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    For anyone who tends to lump crows and ravens together…ravens are much larger in size, and their beaks are also shaped quite differently than those of crows…

    2
    2points
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    #31

    A Tawny Frogmouth Pair, One Of Which Is Albino Or Leucistic

    Two birds perched on a branch showing stunning color mutations, one pure white and one with natural brown feathers.

    KimCureAll Report

    9points
    POST
    sindhuja avatar
    Mrreoww
    Mrreoww
    Community Member
    11 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I was curious so I looked up the difference. I believe the main difference between albinism and leucism is that leucism doesn’t affect eye colour, while albino animals may have pinkish eyes.

    2
    2points
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    #32

    A Rare Opalized Ammonite Fossil

    Person holding a stunning color mutation of a large iridescent ammonite fossil with vibrant green and orange hues.

    KimCureAll , geologyin Report

    9points
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    #33

    I Saw A Black Deer Today In Sweden!

    A rare black deer among normally colored deer in a green field showcasing stunning color mutations in animals.

    FilipGou , diego_torres Report

    9points
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    #34

    Shiny Pigeon Has Seagull Coloration

    White and gray pigeon with rare color mutation standing on concrete ground, showcasing stunning animal color mutation.

    AntarcticFox Report

    9points
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    #35

    Ghost Hummingbird

    Albino hummingbird flying near red flowers surrounded by green foliage showcasing stunning color mutations in animals.

    mcutler Report

    9points
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    #36

    I Have Never Seen A Magpie This Colour Before!

    Brown and white bird with a stunning color mutation perched on a basket near a window, showcasing rare animal color mutation.

    Emdier Report

    9points
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    #37

    A Beautiful And Rare White Bison Has Been Spotted In Missouri's Ozark Mountains

    Rare white bison in snowy Missouri Ozark Mountains, showcasing stunning color mutations in animals that feel unreal.

    Dylan-Schmidt- Report

    8points
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    #38

    Shiny Capybara Shiny Capybara

    Group of capybaras by the water, including a rare stunning color mutation with white fur in a natural setting.

    aaronsteing Report

    8points
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    #39

    Twin Shiny Zebra Finches Recently Hatched In Our Aviary

    White twin zebra finches showing stunning color mutations compared to regular adult and young finches on a wooden perch

    Bob_Henkus Report

    8points
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    #40

    An Albino Racoon

    Albino opossum with white fur and pink eyes being held indoors, showcasing a stunning color mutation in animals.

    JJ_2007 Report

    8points
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    the_true_opifex avatar
    Beak Hookage
    Beak Hookage
    Community Member
    16 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    It looks like a giant rat! (disclaimer: I love rats)

    1
    1point
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    #41

    A Snowy Reindeer

    A stunning white reindeer with rare color mutations standing on snow, showcasing unique animal color variations.

    Nihilistic_cringe , MadsNordsveen Report

    8points
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    #42

    This Cat Has Very Rare Lilac Colouration

    A stunning color mutation in a cat with pale fur and striking blue eyes, showcasing unique animal color mutations.

    BavellyBavelly Report

    8points
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    #43

    The Albino Deer Who Lives By My Cousin In Northern Wisconsin Had Albino Babies This Year

    Albino deer with a fawn exhibiting stunning color mutations standing on grass near a forest edge by a paved road.

    Kurijo Report

    8points
    POST
    atomschloss avatar
    martymcmatrix
    martymcmatrix
    Community Member
    7 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Albinism runs in their family...🤷🏽

    0
    0points
    reply
    #44

    I Found A Baby Albino Oak In My Garden Some Years Ago, And Realized That Plants Can Be Albinos Too, But They Do Not Live Long Since They Cannot Photosynthesize

    White leaf plant showing stunning color mutations in nature with unusual unreal appearance among green foliage.

    Lunabora Report

    8points
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    #45

    Shiny Mallard

    Three ducks on grass showing stunning color mutations with one duck having an unusual dark iridescent plumage.

    Monkey3k Report

    7points
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    #46

    Never Seen A Blue Roly Poly Before

    A rare blue color mutation among common black pill bugs on soil with wood debris, showcasing stunning color mutations in animals.

    thealmightgerbil Report

    7points
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    #47

    Not One, But Two Real Life Shinies!!! Check Out These Deer!

    Two stunning white color mutation deer among regular brown deer in a forest with fallen leaves on the ground.

    Wolf_Mommy Report

    7points
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    #48

    Shiny Doritos

    Bags of blue and light blue Doritos chips on a store shelf showing unusual color mutations in snack packaging.

    oldsigh Report

    7points
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    #49

    Hunting For Uranium Glass, Only One Teacup Glowed In UV Light

    Stack of vintage floral teacups and plates with a glowing green color mutation under UV light, showcasing stunning color mutations.

    Bruceeb0y Report

    7points
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    #50

    This Ladybug I Found With No Spots

    Close-up of a color mutation in a ladybug on textured wood, showcasing stunning natural animal color mutations.

    VoilaLeDuc Report

    7points
    POST
    saderman avatar
    Shelli Aderman
    Shelli Aderman
    Community Member
    18 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    That’s not so uncommon, actually.

    0
    0points
    reply
    #51

    Shiny Gator ✨

    Rare white color mutation alligator with black spots lying on grass, showcasing stunning color mutations in animals.

    murfff Report

    7points
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    #52

    Shiny German Shepard (Blue)

    Two German Shepherd dogs with color mutations, one black and tan and one with a rare gray coat, lying on a tiled floor.

    SuperSpeedRunner Report

    7points
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    #53

    Have You Ever Seen Something Like This?

    Close-up of a clover showing stunning color mutation with one leaf partially pink among green leaves.

    AdeninaNoDuerme Report

    7points
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    #54

    Albino Penguin Among His Peers

    A rare white color mutation penguin standing among regular penguins in snowy landscape showcasing stunning color mutations in animals.

    erabby , Gerald L. Kooyman Report

    7points
    POST
    #55

    2 Years Ago I Found A Shiny Cat At The Local Shelter

    Chocolate brown cat with large eyes resting on a soft blanket, showcasing a stunning color mutation in animals.

    KittiesandPlushies Report

    6points
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    #56

    Shiny Snakehead

    Man holding a stunning color mutation fish by the lake, showcasing unusual vibrant patterns in nature.

    rataktaktaruken Report

    6points
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    #57

    Caught The Lucky Trout This Morning

    Brightly colored golden trout with stunning color mutation held above a calm river in a natural outdoor setting.

    maxokreem Report

    6points
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    sindhuja avatar
    Mrreoww
    Mrreoww
    Community Member
    11 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I love the sunny colour.

    0
    0points
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    #58

    Going Through Piles And Piles Of Vintage Jewelry To Help My Mom With Her Resell Biz And Found This Bracelet Made With Uranium Glass

    Glow-in-the-dark bracelet held in hand showing stunning color mutation under normal and UV light conditions.

    JunkInTheTrunk Report

    6points
    POST
    #59

    Shiny Catfish With A Rare Disorder Called Leucism

    Man holding a stunning color mutation fish with bright yellow and orange hues on a boat in a lake.

    Wardine Report

    6points
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    #60

    I Found This Very Unappetizing Image Of A Cheez-It At The Grocery Store

    Boxes of Cheez-It crackers with one showing a rare pink color mutation among the original orange crackers on store shelves.

    Drag0nMagic Report

    6points
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    #61

    This IKEA In Espoo, Finland Is The Only White IKEA In The World

    IKEA building and bus in snowy scene illustrating stunning color mutations and surreal winter environment outdoors.

    dating-a-finn Report

    6points
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    #62

    Pink Pigeon Or Tiny Flamingo? 🤔

    Pink pigeon with stunning color mutation wandering on NYC pavement, showcasing rare and unreal animal color mutation.

    cedarvillain Report

    6points
    POST
    raven_sheridan14 avatar
    Pandora
    Pandora
    Community Member
    13 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Probably escaped a gender reveal party. 🤔

    4
    4points
    reply
    #63

    Got A Roll Of Quarters From The Bank And My Wife Cracked It Open To Find A Gold Quarter

    A rare color mutation coin in gold among regular silver coins on a brown leather surface, showcasing stunning color differences.

    brock1363 Report

    6points
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    #64

    Found An Unwrapped Battery

    Hand holding a pack of Duracell batteries exhibiting unusual color mutations that feel unreal in everyday objects.

    McD5 Report

    6points
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    #65

    Shiny McDonald's Logo Type:dark

    McDonald's sign with unusual black color mutation, creating a stunning color mutation in objects that feels unreal.

    Fadeawayjae Report

    6points
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    #66

    Shiny Broccoli, Wonder What The Blue Ones Taste Like?

    Blue broccoli florets in a grocery store, showcasing stunning color mutations in vegetables that feel unreal.

    tumblerisgay Report

    6points
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    #67

    Shiny Bohemian Waxwing

    Rare color mutation bird with white and light brown feathers perched on a tree branch with red berries in winter.

    reddit.com , Ville-Aleksi Alatalo Report

    6points
    POST
    #68

    Albino Raccoon Kit Taken From A Friends Wall

    Albinistic baby animal with rare color mutation lying in green grass surrounded by yellow flowers.

    DontGiveBearsLSD Report

    6points
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    #69

    An Albino Redwood Rises From The Ashes At Big Basin Redwoods State Park

    Albino redwood with stunning color mutation rising from ashes in a forest, showcasing rare natural color variations.

    Celeste_Minerva Report

    6points
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    #70

    Shiny Traffic Cone

    Orange and blue traffic cones along an urban street showcasing unusual color mutations in everyday objects.

    Erotic_Sheep Report

    6points
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    #71

    Rare 1 In 30 Million 'Calico' Lobster Saved From Red Lobster Kitchen

    Rare color mutation lobster with striking black and orange patterns on a wooden surface, showcasing stunning animal color variations.

    IceCreamS0da Report

    5points
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    #72

    The Government Forgot To Color This One

    A rare color mutation pigeon with light brown feathers among typical gray pigeons on city pavement.

    NapsorNetflix Report

    5points
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    #73

    Shiny Avocado

    A collection of green avocados with one stunning color mutation showing a rare red avocado among them.

    Chrysophobia Report

    5points
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    #74

    I Work At A Gas Station. The Sodas We Put In The Fridge For Individual Sale Come In Black And White Boxes

    Pepsi Wild Cherry 12-pack box in unusual black and white color mutation sitting on store counter.

    tonyk911 Report

    4points
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    #75

    One Of My Mountain Dew Bottles Isn't Dyed

    Bottles of soda with an unusual yellow color mutation in a fridge, showcasing stunning color mutations in objects.

    jaledge00 Report

    3points
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    #76

    A Purple Apple Jack!

    Bowl of cereal with a single color mutation of one purple ring among orange and green rings, showing stunning color mutations.

    theliquidcrafish Report

    3points
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    #77

    Shiny Cinnamon Toast Crunch

    Stack of Cinnamon Toast Crunch cereal boxes with one unique purple color mutation standing out among the regular boxes.

    OneTailedKitsune Report

    3points
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