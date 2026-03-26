ADVERTISEMENT

A shiny is a very rare Pokémon that comes in a different color than usual. It may be a fictional concept, but nature has no shortage of similar surprises. Animals, plants, food, and other unexpected finds can all come in shades that make them look completely out of the ordinary.

That is the premise behind the subreddit r/RealLifeShinies, where people share their most fascinating colorful discoveries. We’ve picked some of the most interesting posts below to show just how strange and beautiful things around us can be. Scroll down to take a look.